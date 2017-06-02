President Donald J Trump Weekly Address – June 2nd, 2017

President Donald Trump delivers the weekly address where he outlines the previous week’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the EU. Additionally, President Trump discusses the ongoing efforts to generate economic growth.
[Transcript] My fellow Americans,
I am thrilled to be back in the United States after our first historic foreign trip.
Over the course of 9 days, Melania and I traveled to some of the holiest sites in the three Abrahamic religions and met with nearly 100 foreign leaders. Everywhere we went, my goal was to advance American interests, to build a coalition of nations to drive out the terrorists, and to unlock a future of peace, prosperity, and hope for all Americans – and people around the world.
In Saudi Arabia, I was honored to participate in a historic summit with the leaders of more than 50 Muslim and Arab nations, where King Salman and many other leaders expressed their desire to take on a greater role in defeating terrorists who murder innocents of all faiths.
At this unprecedented summit, we opened a new center to combat extremist ideology, launched a task force to block funding for terrorists, and agreed to a massive economic development deal that will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the United States.
I also discussed the importance of the nations of the region taking more responsibility on migration – so that more young people are part of creating a better future in their home societies.
From Saudi Arabia, I traveled to Jerusalem, where I reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. There, I prayed at the Western Wall, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and was awed by the majesty of that sacred land and the perseverance of the Jewish people.
I also traveled to Bethlehem, another ancient city of wonder, where I met with Palestinian leader President Abbas. Both President Abbas and Prime Minister Netanyahu assured me they are ready to reach for peace.
From Israel, I traveled to Italy, where Melania and I were greatly honored to visit the Vatican and meet Pope Francis. He was really wonderful – a great guy.
Then, I traveled to two summits with our key allies – first, the NATO Summit in Brussels, where nations agreed they must do more to meet their financial obligations and pay their fair share – because right now, it is not fair to the United States. But it soon will be.
Next, I attended the G-7 Summit in Italy, where we worked to improve coordination on shared security threats, achieve more fair trade that gives workers a level playing field, and agreed on the goal that refugees should be resettled as close to their home countries as possible so they can be part of the future rebuilding.
Before we returned home, I was delighted to conclude my trip by visiting American military families – unbelievable people, the true source of our strength. We will always protect those who protect us.
Our first foreign trip was full of historic and unprecedented achievements. Joined by many old and new friends, we have paved the way for the new era of cooperation – one that calls upon each nation to take more responsibility to bring peace to their people. One that works together to defeat the scourge of terrorism and deliver hope to all of God’s children. And one that protects American interests so we remain a strong and prosperous nation – strong and prosperous, like never before – and a beacon of freedom and opportunity for many years to come.
Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America.
I am so proud of our president.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Bigly!!
Covfefe!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks to all the security and logistics people for keeping our First Family safe as they traveled carrying the message that America is back greater than ever and ready to roll. God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
LikeLike
I love our President so much.
I liked Pres Reagan.
I sort of liked GWH Bush, because he was better than Dukiecahkus.
Dubya was a disappointment, but AlGore and Kerry were total nightmares.
Then there was Ozero, who was on a mission to destroy us…and nearly succeeded.
So this is a whole new thing for me, loving my President.
Thank you, Mr. President, for taking all the slings & arrows for us.
Thank you for taking on this monumental job…for the purest of reasons.
Thank you for being incorruptible.
And thank you for applying your expertise to the one job where you can do the most good.
We know you are working your butt off for us.
We’ve got your back.
We Love You.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yup
.
.
.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup. Yup. Yup. Totally agree. Grateful and much love. Yup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wheatie, this touches my heart in the most biglyest (new word) of ways. I’ve got some dust in my eyes….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww…{{{Fe}}}
LikeLike
One Year ago today we were getting ready for the California Primary. The LSM was giving Air Time to Never-Trump delegates. The RNC was going to dump the Presumptive Nominee at the Convention and choose Paul Ryan as the Party’s Candidate. Not one day as Candidate, Presumptive Nominee, Nominee, President-Elect, or POTUS, has our President had the full support from his Party. There has to be a reckoning on this.
LikeLiked by 9 people
DT brought in Paul Manafort to circumvent this and RNC Convention capers, with Cory, and thankfully, it worked.
Whether Priebus on team is a payback, only God [and he and DT] know.
Now, pray DT and team either use Ryan to get Zerocare and tax reform on the fast track, or find new GOP Speaker of action… Yes, we know the Senate is slow… but McConnell did contribute his Senate letter [signed too w courageous constitutional senators] to escape Paris Accord, gratefully.
Any reports of Miss Lindsey’s meeting w DT today?
LikeLike
After four months you really have to admire the President for his ‘single vision’ (stealing a phrase from William Blake about imagination). Nothing is stopping him from pursuing his campaign agenda as best he can implement it in a practical way.
Also, his shrewdness in picking an All Star cabinet. Great achievers willing to face media ridicule and still get their jobs done in line with Presidential objectives.
Changing the world for the better.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for this post.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS A TITAN !!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Treepers..
WHO! Did this video? It’s crude & Deplorable!
No, really it would of been nice to overlay “video” & Pics, with this speech, Kinda POLISH it up..
Wish I had a TERABYTE Drive, Or I’d do this job myself…
GRRRRR..
LikeLike
Great idea! A quick video of what he mentioned would add 1000% value, esp to “visual learners.” [Received similar video this week on 1600 daily email, which I bigly recommend to everyone here. Ask WH.gov (i think) to add you to daily email.]
DT needs to do more of this speaking directly to America!
[WH visuals, per above, would be more significant and valuable.]
And THANK YOU, sundance, for including this!
LikeLike
Those are some beautiful pics and also the collage of photos from president Trump’s overseas trip. God bless our president!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen 🇺🇸❤👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this President! Go to Whitehouse.gov and fill it up with thx and prayers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Mr. President and thank God for bestowing you on our great nation when you were needed the most! You are and will be the greatest President that this country ever will have! I have no doubt about that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep in mind; Trump won, we won and America won. All else; libtards, crooked politicians, fake-media and globalists elites are mere burrs in the saddle. In the meantime America is becoming great again.
LikeLike
Rally tomorrow in DC to support POTUS. I will be there bright and early. Anybody else coming? Sharon?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. President, you and our beautiful First Lady made us proud once again in America and in our unique place in the world. Needless to say, you accomplished your missions with dignity and grace and the American people are so proud once again to have an America First President.
LikeLike
This should be required reading in Public schools.
LikeLike