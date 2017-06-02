June 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #134

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Tomorrow going out and buying POTUS a birthday card. I think it takes a while to process and I want to make sure it gets there on time.
So proud today of our President. This has been a wonderful day 🙂
I am so proud of your president and happy for the american people! Trudeau likes all the fawning from other world leaders to much to get us out of this blood sucking agreement.
@sadsack, Trudeau is very shallow. We need to mobolize to get Andrew Scheer in. I think he will be able to beat Trudeau especially as he has said he will rescind the carbon tax.
I read your reply that Quebec and Ontario, with their huge populations choose the PM and I agree. But I think Scheer can win these provinces .
Folks with the amount of winning taking place each day, it is becoming harder to keep up! as the left continues to scream "Muh Russia" and the "Earth is Dying", the administration is destroying these liberal judges decisions and making it extremely difficult for ALL people applying for visas to get into our country! A fellow Treeper by the name Regina shared the following earlier yesterday:
hehehe – so much for the travel ban in the courts…there are Other ways to do this
The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years.
The new questions, part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States, was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism from a range of education officials and academic groups during a public comment period.
Critics argued that the new questions would be overly burdensome, lead to long delays in processing and discourage international students and scientists from coming to the United States.
Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years’ worth of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history.
Officials will request the additional information when they determine “that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting,” a State Department official said on Wednesday.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-visa-idUSKBN18R3F8
Nice idea, but asking a question does not mean they’ll get a true answer. The real question is “How do they get true and accurate background information on these people?”
The question has to be verifiable. If it can’t be verified, then your chances of entry are dropped dramatically. If they can’t verify your answers, then you might be waiting a long time to enter the U.S.
If they are caught lying or omitting they will not be allowed the visa. This is not a same day deal. In fact, it would be considered perjury. If they were allowed in the country they could be arrested and charged with a felony.
Our good president is stepping on all the Globalist Crooks wallets.
Libtard judges are not that bright. They have made it worse on those they thought they were helping. Once you come to the realization Libtard is a mental disorder having nothing to do with education or station in life, it becomes easier to understand libtards for what they are not. …..they are incapable of common sense.
You are right fang. They really aren’t. The last really smart liberal justice was William Brennan. All the other stars at the appellate level have been conservo/libertarian.
In the era of Trump, who could possibly need Viagra?
The flood of tears from the left today has had me shaking with laughter. Thank you, Mister President!
I would castrate myself before watching CNN, but it is amazing. I can’t stop smiling
“Science Consequences” what?
What even is this?
They figure if they post their Big Lies on the air like that…then it makes them ‘true’.
It’s an Alinsky thing.
Science has kind of went downhill since Bill Nye became its spokesman.
“But my sex junk is so…oh oh oh”.
Let’s make it a poll.
Please vote for your preferred Science Consequence.
Yes, Media Equality, I now visit that site, daily 👍
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-nightly-news-live-trump-wrecks-bilderberg-plans-elites-meet-to-bring-him-down/
Hey, Howie, I saw that on Lou Dobbs tonight. I only caught part of it but PDJT had sent several of his Cabinet members to keep an eye on them. Love it!
What does Delingpole mean by this?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/01/delingpole-that-paris-speech-just-made-trump-great-again/
Trump revealed much of the content of the Paris Accord that most people never even knew, and it was all bad for America. All of it. He exposed the hypocrisy of it all. Believe me. Some people ACTUALLY did have their eyes opened.
No, I meant what does Delingpole mean by the title of his article? When was Trump not “great” according to him?
He’s had plenty of hissy fits like Coulter and other Trump supporters when something doesn’t go perfectly. They are a bunch of chicken littles constantly trying to convince us the sky is falling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beat me to it….
I haven’t gone to Breitbart or Drudge for months, but this is the click-bait meme that gets tiresome. These are the people who fall in and out as if the true Trump supporters care one lick about their feelings. Jared vs Bannon, Syria strike was betrayal, the Wall isn’t built, he didn’t Veto a Veto proof CR….its tiresome and movement Trump voters see right through it and tune out…
I don’t play their game and as long as the Psycho Hillary is a private citizen my vote counted….MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly! This is why I have cut all that stuff out. It’s exhausting. I am not going to spend the next 8 years second guessing the Trump administration. And I’m not going to help places that do by giving them clicks. And I was a hard core Breitbarter since the early days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. I love James Delingpole but this drama queen act gets old quickly.
I like Delingpole but it’s one of the reasons I stopped going to Breitbart… Delingpole would write article after article accusing Trump of going soft on his promises, accusing Trump of being too close to his daughter Ivanka and letting her influence him, accusing EPA head Scott Pruitt of wanting to “go along to get along” because he’d rather run for governor so he’s won’t rock the climate change boat…. etc etc etc.
And all those fears were based in NOTHING but speculation. Never once did he give Trump the benefit of the doubt. He did the opposite.. any negative rumor he heard he ran with and made a new article. So now that Trump has done exactly what he said he would in the first place, now that it’s been shown all the speculation and fear-mongering was based in illusion, he is now in Delingpole’s good graces again. Gee, thanks.
This is one of the main reasons I have stopped going to most other political sites, all this arm-chair quarterbacking by people who do not have the inside info is ridiculous. We don’t need people on our side undermining us and giving comfort to the enemy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love your comments-I stay here and r/the_Donald.
We Are Doing It! I received this response from a fellow Treeper by the name Guyver1. Lets get the last holdout to DROP HER!
Yes it is, fleporeblog!!!
I just checked on Ticketmaster and on the websites for the five remaining venues on her schedule…
Her website has not been updated!!!
Just 1 of the five venues left on her website have not cancelled- the other 4 have!!!
For your viewing pleasure:
http://www.caclive.com/
http://www.silive.com/entertainment/index.ssf/2017/06/kathy_griffin_at_the_st_george.html
https://www.facebook.com/pg/bergenPACfan/posts/?ref=page_internal
http://www.ticketmaster.com/Kathy-Griffin-tickets/artist/845308
The Uptown Theatre in Napa is the last holdout… Let’s pour it on!!!
Payback feels so good- about time we gave them a dose of their own medicine.
I feel good in a naughty way. My life is music- and this is what has been going through my mind nonstop since the start of this battle a couple of days ago…
Klingon Battle Theme:
I feel good about striking back!
That's great news that only one venue is left. Kathy Griffin is a child abuser and Trump is only her excuse to act out the child abuse (see below). Make sure the last venue and the others too for confirmation of their decision, know it. Melania is working on ending cyber-bullying especially of children.
The article is still up at “Vulture.com”
http://www.vulture.com/2016/12/kathy-griffin-comedy-should-go-hard-on-trump.html
But the Video by Griffin (linked by Rosie O’Donnell) is gone
https://twitter.com/Rosie/status/800939338615824384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quick thinking, rumpole! Save copies treepers
I just archived it
https://archive.is/Oh1l0
That little bit of quote will throw a bit of a monkeywrench into the gears of her attorney-assisted attempt to claim victim status from “bullying”, now, won’t it?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow, so she openly and proudly (!) said she would “go direct for Barron”! What an evil twisted person! Gloria Allred’s daughter must be as dumb as dirt to take on this vicious ugly creature as a “client” —-as it’s a ridiculous lawsuit of course… The only good thing I see coming from this is Griffin going broke from excessive legal fees, loss of gigs and the Trumps suing her skinny ass and winning (of course).
btw, what about the photographer, her “artist” in crime? What happens to him? Is he in hiding?
This is completely whacko.. who goes after the President and First Lady’s 10-y/o son? [rhetorical]
And a shout-out to Froggie — glad she is putting her mark on her investigative findings.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow–I know both Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom pretty well. The less said the better. Bloom’s office is real close to my best girlfriend’s – I better call her in the morning and see if she’ll be there and has any gossip. Kathy Griffen is obviously completely insane and needy as hell. This “case” should go nowhere in a hurry but….we are in La La Land.
“…for the safety of our patrons”
WTF?
They are probably going to claim that “Trump supporters are making death threats”…or some such BS.
Well, some people are pissed off enough.
But even if they haven’t gotten any ‘death threats’…they could manufacture some, in order to say that.
Just a thought….
If “Muh Russians” are so dastardly as to be able to hack DNC, Podesta’s emails, Hillary’s Toilet, and even the ELECTORAL SYSTEM of The United States of America .. despite all the State of the art security… 17 Agencies working on Counter Intelligence.. the best in the world…. then they are also going to be able to easily HACK all the investigations into “Muh Russians”.
The “Muh Russians” Investigations are doomed. They will find nothing… NOTHING…. which in turn must PROVE (Dim logic) that there ARE Russians because they hacked the “Muh Russians” investigations.
CNN have increased their “Muh Russians” hysteria level….
Severe to CRITICAL
😆😆😆
And don’t you know, Nigel is now being labeled a Russian spy, as well (per his interview on Tucker earlier this evening)
Hahahaha 😆
Nigel Farage (aka Nigita Farageski)
😁 love Nigel 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Maybe someone should tell Comey’sNutjobNewz they need to go after the EU next since that’s where Nigel worked. LOL! The EU must be the Russian agent. Go get ’em you cracker jacks! Bahahaha 🙂
Comey’sNutjobNewz are going to have a red-faced tantrum by the minute the further along we get in MAGA! That The Swamp fears AG Sessions is obvious by Comey’sNutjobNewz’s histrionics over him today. Tells me AG Sessions is going to be an even better AG than we could have hoped for.
LikeLiked by 7 people
John B left this link on Thursdays pres thread. It is great!!!!!
Actually, I’ll just post his comment—>
This website was featured on Hannity the past two nights.
http://www.mediaequalizer.com.
They are using the same tactics towards the MSM as they and media matters do to conservatives…fight fire with fire.
I had no clue about this scam and how rich it was going to make the Clintons, Barry from Hawaii and his minions. My brother called me this evening and told me to research the carbon tax and the group in Chicago that was ready, willing and able to pull it off. What an eye opener and SD was 100% correct that it is trillions of dollars.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/shorebank.php
From the article linked above:
So . . . You think you know quite a bit about Obama and his band of thieves. Read on and see just how little you know.All of this comes together in the last part… a must read.
This is an interesting story put together from various articles and TV shows by the British Times paper. It shows what Obama and his friends are really all about. It’s not hope and change, it is money.
If the bill passes, it is estimated that over 10 TRILLION dollars each year will be traded on the CXX exchange. At a commission rate of only 4 percent, the exchange would earn close to 400 billion dollars to split between its owners, all Obama cronies. At a 2 percent rate, Goldman Sachs would also rake in 200 billion dollars each year.
But don’t forget SHOREBANK. With 10 trillion dollars flowing though its accounts, the bank will earn close to 40 billion dollars in interest each year for its owners (more Obama cronies), without even breaking a sweat.
It is estimated Al Gore alone will probably rake in 15 billion dollars just in the first year. Of course, Obama’s “commissions” will be held in trust for him at the Joyce Foundation. They are estimated to be over 8 billion dollars by the time he leaves office in 2013, if the bill passes this year. Of course, these commissions will continue to be paid for the rest of his life.
Thankfully the Senate at the time never took the bill to the floor. The bill did pass in the House at the time. HRC was suppose to take this scam to the finish line. I am more convinced that God gave us PDJT to save our country and ultimately the entire world when his 8 years are up.
The Globalist are also getting into this racket as we speak.
http://www.ctxglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/20170411_CTX_UNFCCC_collaboration-FINAL.pdf
From the article linked above:
N Climate Convention and CTX Collaborate on Global Climate Neutrality Initiative
Bonn, London & Sydney, 10 April 2017 – Today the UNFCCC and Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) announce a collaboration to further strengthen the UN’s Climate Neutral Now initiative.
The collaboration will make it possible to access UNFCCC Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) for voluntary cancellation via the CTX global voluntary carbon market exchange. This is the first example of a new partnership model that UNFCCC offers carbon market exchanges, wishing to include CERs in their portfolios.
No wonder the outcry about what our Lion did yesterday has reached all areas of the globe! He truly saved us and the planet!
Glad you posted this, but I’m stunned that people didn’t know about this. I’ve known about it for a long, long time because I’ve taken the initiative to do my own research. If people would have done research on their own years ago American citizens would have stopped the Democrats and GOPe years ago. Glad it’s now starting to happen, but sure wish it would have happened before so much damage was done to our country and the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many of us have been working on this for years, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. Paris agreement, Obamacare, Net neutrality, the terrible Iran deal, weaponizing the IRS, federalizing our local law enforcement agencies, turning the military into a social engineering lab, TPP. There are many many fronts to this war. Republicans have been our only choice to oppose any of this, and they are weak. But PDJT is in office now because so many of us are aware of what was planned and worked hard to stop it.
That is exactly why the Treehouse exists.
Fascinating Fle, thank you for posting.
For someone “still learning”, I enjoy and appreciate absorbing the vast amounts of knowledge shared here in the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have been chomping at the bit to get the Cap and Trade Exchange in Chicago online for the last decade.
I just wanted to say, God Bless our Glorious, President Donald J. Trump!
I’m so happy I actually registered to vote for the first time in my life all because of Donald J. Trump. And to see my right to vote come to fruition, makes me realize it is one of the greatest things about our country.
Keep fighting Treepers! We are just getting started. Libtards are getting more violent by the day so be prepared to read, see and hear, more stupidity and sadly, unnecessary atrocities. Pray for our Administration and let him know we are fighting along side him through thick and thin
Carry on, Mr. President! Carry on, indeed!
Amen!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Amen!
#MAGA #covfefe and pray for protection daily.
Remember the TV series “Twin Peaks”? I am so glad that the open thread is up so I can post this:
“Debbie Wasserman Schultz Uses Voice Changer To Call Law Firm Suing DNC – Forgets To Disable Caller ID”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-01/debbie-wasserman-schultz-uses-voice-changer-call-law-firm-suing-dnc-forgets-disable-
I wonder if the voice changer had a Russian accent.
There was something strange about the world today. The temperature got so much hotter all of the sudden, tornado watches, the local river dried out, bees were dying in incredible agony, birds were shrieking instead of singing . . . WHAT DID YOU DO, PRESIDENT TRUMP ?!?
Just kidding. Enjoying every moment of this. Truly this is the most uncorrupted and incorruptible President since Teddy Roosevelt.
As soon as President Trump announced we’re withdrawing from the Paris accord, dark storm clouds parted, a bright ray of sunshine came down, and… the temperature got so much hotter all of a sudden WHAT HAVE YOU DONE PRESIDENT TRUMP?!
If you want to understand what the Paris agreement and the Iran deal are all about, read this old article about Obama’s redistribution plans. Get a load of what the only legislation he ever authored was, a global wealth redistribution plan!
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2012/08/obamas_three-tiered_wealth_redistribution_plan_individual_regional_and_global.html
My eyes started misting over when I read this tweet so I went looking around and thankfully saw that her appearance was cancelled. Whew!
Grass Valley Center for the Arts cancels Kathy Griffin appearance, following controversial Trump photo
May 31, 2017
The Grass Valley Center for the Arts has canceled Kathy Griffin’s scheduled June 16 appearance at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Memorial Building, said Julie Baker, the center’s executive director…
http://www.theunion.com/news/grass-valley-center-for-the-arts-cancels-kathy-griffin-appearance/
This would explain her lawsuit. We are hitting her where it counts, her pocketbook, and she doesn’t like it.
By her suing the Trump Family, she just made it all out war. The Trump family is MY family. They are the FIRST family. She just made it really, really bad on herself, there will be no forgiveness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
Just after clearing all Firefox data and rebooting tablet, read tail end of June 1st POUT thread. Clicked DWS link to GWP, and Firefox crashed, then AdBlockPlus got turned off and tablet has gone “possessed” again. Starting to think GWP might be the attack vector.
Could help to disable javascript and flash and try again.
If you’re interested in the story, this is all you need to see:
http://jampac.us/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/55-D.E.-55-NOF-E-Mail-6-1-17.pdf
I read the story, but went wonky right after.
A heads up: while doing FF wipe and reinstall after last post, loaded Ad Block Ultimate instead of Ad Block Plus. It did not work on Android/Firefox. Wiped again and took time to find Ad Block Plus. Now all seems good again.
Last strike had to come from either CTH or GWP, and I don’t think it was CTH…
Sorry to be O/T, but periodically it seems like we get attacked, somehow. This evening is one of those times for me, and I read other people complaining tonight in other threads.
Just don’t forget to occassionally donate to Sundance if you have ads blocked…
I love GWP but it’s a messy site with a lot of portals.
Hopefully they will all drop the isis impersonators dates.
~~~
…Tour Information
http://kathygriffin.net/tour.php
The democrat leftists have a new flag and name. We had the Tea Party. They are the….
Flea Party Parasites
Tea Party Patriots vs Flea Party Parasites?
Sounds about right.
Speaking of parasites- listening to Hillary about saying it was only 24 hrs after the Access Hollywood tape release before Podesta emails —- it made obvious in that moment who exactly released the Access Hollywood Tape.
“President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his plan to temporarily ban travelers from six Muslim-majority nations after it was blocked by lower courts that found it was discriminatory.”
Round 2 coming up.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-idUSKBN18T09Z
For some reason, this headline gave me the giggles. Awww…Fiji haz a sad.
The Latest: Fiji’s leader disappointed by Trump decision
https://apnews.com/0da0d9b1f90c427eb15d7781f8c84fee/The-Latest:-Fiji's-leader-disappointed-by-Trump-decision
No more Fiji water in this household – buh-bye
The new brilliant leftists preppers are stocking up on…..
I can understand it. He already put the down payment on his yacht and the new seaside mansion based on the USA ATM..
Trump take a big step to throw the paris act out. Time for us to start the boycott now!
Anyone tired of winning yet?
Tough. I’m sorry, we’re gonna keep winning because WE’RE GONNA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Oops, didn’t mean to post this as a reply to the comment…
You know what I like best about the President Trump Administration? EVERYTHING!
❤️🚂❤️
WINNING!!! 😜
I still can’t believe that the Paris Accord asks China to do basically nothing other than promise that they might do something about C02 emissions in the year 2030. And why do countries like India and Mexico (which are essentially now both developed countries) need U.S. taxpayer money?
Even if you believe in the science behind man-made climate change, you should be able to recognize that the Paris Accord is a scam of epic proportions. That what truly disappoints me about some of my fellow Americans.
My wish list before 2020 – tax reform, Obamacare repeal, wall and H1 visa reform, standard election id reform, close Russia crap and few unmasking and release info folks in prison.
Front page of Friday’s New York Daily #FakeNews
Another rag going down in flames.
It’s advertising revenue (or lack there of) is not enough to sustain it, its dying a slow death.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is dying for real. I live in NYC and never see anyone buy that rag. Occasionally I have seen the paper being given away for free at subway station entrances and I still wouldn’t take it!
It’s amusing that they still don’t get that their propaganda no longer has any eefect.
So…..how many scientists from the US are actually going to now emigrate to Macron’s Caliphate Central and economically broke Country? These scientists are in it for the money not altruism.
To all the Hysterical Pearl-clutching Liberal Euro-faggots…
http://i.imgur.com/lH487sQ.jpg.
Devil Baby! Very cute.
Oh good grief.. he’s total drama.
These scientists are in it for the money not altruism.
If you think about it, so are Emma Macron, et al 😉
https://www.rt.com/news/390542-manila-resort-attack-dead-suffocation/
At least 36 bodies were found in the Resort World Manila leisure complex after gunman started a fire there, causing mass suffocation, Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said. Philippines police are treating the attack as a botched robbery.
Most of the victims are believed to have suffocated in the smoke, which filled the building after the unidentified gunman used a canister of gasoline to start fire at the casino earlier on Thursday night. The gunman, armed with an assault rifle, was probably trying to steal casino chips, Philippines police chief Ronald dela Rosa told media.
I’m reading the United States CAN’T Immediately Withdraw From the Pairs Deal; must wait until the year 2020 (fake News)? …. I thought since the deal was another one of Obama’s Executive Orders and not passed through Congress; the deal was never valid…therefore President Trump can immediately Withdraw.
Paris Climate Agreement?
Never ratified by Congress as per the Constitution of the USA so it has no legal basis. O was illegally sending money to them. President Trump is turning this “accord” off like a switch. So refreshing to have a President who follows the Constitution. Thank God for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No country has any authority over us in any matter, period. If the President of the United States says (and he did) that we’re going to IMMEDIATELY stop implementing the specifics of the ‘accord’, then that’s exactly what’s going to happen.
The thing is yesterday’s news (literally). Completely gone. Like it never happened.
Until the leftists get it going in the 9th Circuit.
Which is why Trump needs to get the Supreme Court like 7-2 PRONTO
No can do I think because it’s an international agreement.
Music to my ears…Completely Gone. Like it never happened. Thank You!
Well there’s still the lingering loss of the billions Obama already wasted, but you get my point. No more!
Watch us. Seriously. There may be provisions in the “Agreement” addressing the withdrawal mechanism, but it’s all technicalities. Trump has necessarily evaluated the terms of the agreement pertaining to withdrawal and has determined that withdrawal is the most beneficial to the US., even with any consequences that attach, if any.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Uses Voice Changer To Call Law Firm Suing DNC – Forgets To Disable Caller ID
http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/06/01/debbie-wasserman-schultz-uses-voice-changer-to-call-law-firm-suing-dnc-forgets-to-disable-caller-id/
Leftist criminal trying to find out what is going on. The jails are not full of smart people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a dumb a$$ she is for not thinking it through.
This is hysterical! 😉
Imagine if Trump was evil, and leading the “globalist cabal”. They would have gotten everything they coveted years ago, and we’d all be living in huts by candlelight.
Good thing he’s on our side.
People should watch what Alex Jones has been saying the last couple days. This “Junker” guy that said the US can’t pull out… his grandfather was a high level Nazi, and they basically took a city which is how this guy’s family got all it’s money. He was never elected, but has the audacity to tell us we can’t back out of an agreement we signed?
Alex Jones has had the dirt on all of this.
Judicial Watch is at it again. They received a bunch more of Hillary’s emails from their legal actions and they include more classified stuff that Hillary and Huma were sending to unsecured email addresses and they are calling for reopening the investigations.
And then there were these fun facts! FTA:
“Additional documents allegedly show…an email sent by Clinton to Abedin saying she did not wish to fly on the same plane with former First Lady Michelle Obama to Betty Ford’s funeral” and
“an email chain between Clinton staffers showing they drafted a “doctors statement” as to why Mrs. Clinton fainted due to “dehydration” causing her to hit her head and suffer a “concussion” in December 2012. Judicial Watch’s email shows that the same group, including Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, Jake Sullivan and Philippe Reines, prepared a discharge statement when she was released from the hospital.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/01/judicial-watch-obtains-new-classified-clinton-emails.html
Time to expose Jeff Besos…Attacks Trump at the Washington Post…Makes Billions on the Trump Bump….Amazon increases sales….Amazon destroys retail industry…malls close…retail workers to lose jobs….The biggest twist…if 63,000.000 Trump voters spend $100 each…Besos makes $6.3 billion dollars. Conservative America is unknowingly adding to his wealth to take down Donald Trump. Imagine all the conservative organizations that purchase supplies from Amazon. All the Investment programs are talking about is the brilliance of Besos and his changes in the market around the world. It is time to send a message to Besos..The people are stronger and smarter. Time to boycott
Throw the FakeNews media hacks into the rose bushes!
Hey! It’s the guy that got fired from CBS evening news for being a loser!
LMAO! A preview of what is to come when Scott Pelley joins 60 Minutes?
Fabulous!
http://freebeacon.com/issues/anti-trump-group-received-more-than-20-million-in-government-grants/
A prominent liberal activist group that is closely involved with anti-Trump campaigns has been awarded more than $20 million in taxpayer-funded government grants since 2002, according to a review of the organization’s Form 990s.
Make the Road New York (MRNY), a New York City-based Latino immigrant group with 19,000 dues-paying members, has been actively involved with anti-Trump campaigns and is closely linked to an organization that is spearheading a new $80 million anti-Trump network that will span across 32 states.
In addition to generous funding from liberal billionaire George Soros, MRNY has hauled in millions in government grants.
From 2002 to 2007, MRNY recorded $1,372,440 in government grants on their Form 990s, an amount that averages $274,488 per year, with no grants in 2005. Government funding to the group sharply increased between 2008 and 2014, the last year a Form 990 is publicly available from the group.
In 2008, MRNY’s taxpayer-funded grants rose above $1 million for the first time when the group pulled in $1,052,195 in grants. In 2009, the amount increased to $1,928,863. In 2010, MRNY was given $2,693,885. In 2011, the group pulled in $2,490,540. From 2012 to 2014, MRNY took in $10,996,247 in government grants.
While the Form 990s do not shed light on why the grants were awarded or what government agency’s they came from—only a total amount is marked on the 990s—MRNY’s 2014 annual report shows that the group has received funding from the New York State Department of State, New York City Department of Education, and the New York State Education Department, among others.
Additionally, USASpending.com, a government website that posts grants online, shows MRNY has received federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Labor. The website shows that the group received at least $725,459 in federal grants in 2015 and more than $4 million in 2016, years for which the group’s 990 are not publicly available.
Make the Road New York was behind the “spontaneous” protests at New York’s JFK Airport following Trump’s travel ban. Despite the protests being billed as “spontaneous,” the Daily Beast reported that they had actually been planned since one day after the presidential election.
MRNY was involved with the #DeleteUber pressure campaign after Uber allowed pick ups from the airport during the protests. Tens of thousands of people deleted the Uber app, and the company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, stepped down from Trump’s advisory council.
The group was also a part of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, which targeting retailers for selling Trump family products. During the height of the campaign, Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump products, citing a decline in sales as the reason.
Make the Road additionally “partnered” with the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD)—a New York-based nonprofit that consists of old chapters of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), a controversial community organizing group that closed its doors after being stripped of federal funds in 2010—on the “Corporate Backers of Hate” campaign that targeted nine companies said to profit from Trump policies.
Make the Road New York’s ties to the Center for Popular Democracy go beyond mere partnerships on campaigns. The groups have many overlapping staffers and have passed money to each other.
The Center for Popular Democracy, which is led by a number of former members of ACORN, announced last week that they will be leading a new $80 million anti-Trump network that will span 32 states and have 48 local partners. The network will focus on mobilizing new voters and fighting voter identification laws. It will also be involved with gerrymandering and automatic voter registration efforts….(con’t at link)
The world has turned upside-down. Tonight, Levin called Romney a “moron” and said that he’d had his chance.
Since the middle of June, 2015 (when Donald & Melania floated down the escalator), there has not a day gone by that I didn’t remain hopeful, optimistic, and wholly entertained. Now, it seems that I am also seeing the laws of physics upended.
Thank you, President Trump.
