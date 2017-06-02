Friday June 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

15 Responses to Friday June 2nd – Open Thread

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:18 am

    On Wednesday morning, a lawsuit was filed against the District of Columbia demanding police hand over records including officer’s body camera video. The Profiling Project, funded by GOP lobbyist Jack Burkman, filed the suit.
    The Project is looking into Rich’s murder and also wants surveillance video, ballistic reports and the autopsy of Rich.

    http://wjla.com/features/7-on-your-side/lawsuit-filed-against-dc-by-the-profiling-project-in-seth-rich-murder-investigation

    Seth Rich matters 🙂

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:19 am

  3. Minnie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    It’s the dawning of another glorious day in OUR beautiful America 🇺🇸

    Feeling blessed beyond measure and grateful for the man annointed to lead us forward without fear.

    Thank God for all His blessings.

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    MAGA 🚂👍🚂

  4. Lumina says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Who else is going through withdrawals due to no new FLOTUS fashion photographs?

  5. nimrodman says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Malaysian Toymaker Sells Islamic Toy Action Figures Complete With ISIS Flags and Toy Bombs

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/malaysian-toymaker-sells-islamic-toy-action-figures-complete-isis-flags-toy-bombs/

    • nimrodman says:
      June 2, 2017 at 12:35 am

      “Now your child can play terrorist bomber at home.”
      The lego-like toys include toy action figures with guns and trailers full of bombs.

  6. Rickster says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Let’s get ready to rumbleeeee! Megyn Kelly is going to interview Alex Jones. He knows what’s coming and is going to do it anyway. Brave man. https://www.infowars.com/megyn-kelly-to-interview-alex-jones-next-week/

  7. Janie M. says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Another great Styx video regarding our withdrawal from the Paris Accord. Amwick… he’s wearing a shirt! Yay! 😄

  10. Jlwary says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I don’t have social media to pass this on, so thought I could extend this effort to the CT.

    Parents racing to save toddler from ‘childhood Alzheimer’s’
    http://www.foxnews.com/health/2017/06/01/parents-racing-to-save-toddler-from-childhood-alzheimers.html

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:00 am

