Friday June 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
On Wednesday morning, a lawsuit was filed against the District of Columbia demanding police hand over records including officer’s body camera video. The Profiling Project, funded by GOP lobbyist Jack Burkman, filed the suit.
The Project is looking into Rich’s murder and also wants surveillance video, ballistic reports and the autopsy of Rich.
http://wjla.com/features/7-on-your-side/lawsuit-filed-against-dc-by-the-profiling-project-in-seth-rich-murder-investigation
Seth Rich matters 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s the dawning of another glorious day in OUR beautiful America 🇺🇸
Feeling blessed beyond measure and grateful for the man annointed to lead us forward without fear.
Thank God for all His blessings.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
MAGA 🚂👍🚂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who else is going through withdrawals due to no new FLOTUS fashion photographs?
LikeLike
Malaysian Toymaker Sells Islamic Toy Action Figures Complete With ISIS Flags and Toy Bombs
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/malaysian-toymaker-sells-islamic-toy-action-figures-complete-isis-flags-toy-bombs/
LikeLike
“Now your child can play terrorist bomber at home.”
The lego-like toys include toy action figures with guns and trailers full of bombs.
LikeLike
Let’s get ready to rumbleeeee! Megyn Kelly is going to interview Alex Jones. He knows what’s coming and is going to do it anyway. Brave man. https://www.infowars.com/megyn-kelly-to-interview-alex-jones-next-week/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will she dress like this for the interview? Not professional reporter dress…
LikeLike
Another great Styx video regarding our withdrawal from the Paris Accord. Amwick… he’s wearing a shirt! Yay! 😄
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁😁😁
LikeLike
I don’t have social media to pass this on, so thought I could extend this effort to the CT.
Parents racing to save toddler from ‘childhood Alzheimer’s’
http://www.foxnews.com/health/2017/06/01/parents-racing-to-save-toddler-from-childhood-alzheimers.html
LikeLike
LikeLike