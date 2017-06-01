June 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #133

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎶The best part of waking up is Covfefe in my cup🎶☕☕
Nite Treepers can hardly wait for mornin’ and my first cup o’ covfefe and reading what my President has to tweet to me 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
….oooooo maybe tomorrow Trump45 can do bacfefe for Zurich Mike, you know bacon-fefe😎
LOL 😂❤👍👍 Miss Covfefe you are adorable.
Shhhhhhhh, im sleeping😎💤💤💤💤💤💤💤 😘💖💕
😁❤️😁
💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤 seriously i must slumber away 💖💕
Sleep tight Miss GG. See ya tomorrow for morning covfefe.😘
“Fe”…is your handle shorthand for ‘covfefe’, too?
Maybe you should switch to decovfefe…
😂😂😂😂😂
🎵 🎵 N-E-S-T-L-E-S …
Nestles makes the very best
Covfefe 🎶 🎶
“Chock full o Nuts…
Is my Fav oh Rite Cofveve..”
Fabulous gif, Alex. This just became one of my favorites!
I”m a dude, but that’s one handsome bastard right there.
Folks our President and First Lady gave us a mission! Every time I think of a Barron’s reaction of seeing that image and thinking for those few seconds that his dad had his head chopped off, I cry in anger for him, our First Lady who had to assure him that his dad was ok and our President that told us he would take slings and arrows for us.
Please watch this video if you need motivation.
We need to DESTROY this woman! She cannot have the ability to perform again in our sacred country! A couple of wonderful Treepers have provided us info we can use to win this BATTLE for our First Family.
Below is a link to her upcoming schedule:
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:X4U5W9BY5WsJ:www.kathygriffin.net/tour.php&num=1&hl=en&gl=us&strip=1&vwsrc=0
Growltiggerknits shared the following we can use and adapt for each location she is going to perform at:
In view of Kathy Griffin’s outrageous stunt normalizing beheading and inciting violence I hope you would reconsider if this performer is someone who should be showcased at State Theatre of NJ. Her despicable behavior typifies the problem with MSM and with the liberal intelligentsia. Nothing goes too far if it attacks someone they disagree with.
What kind of a message does this send to children? What damage does it do to the fabric of our society? What does Ms. Griffin care if it brings her media exposure & jobs.
I hope the leadership at State Theatre will stand up against this kind of bullying, fascist, destructive behavior and cancel Ms Griffin’s performance.
Sincerely (from a 20 year + patron)
Deplorable and Proud provided us the locations and telephone numbers to contact:
Here’s a list of her upcoming shows and the phone #s of the venues if you’d like to call and make your feelings known. This is the best way to hit her where it hurts!
The Mirage – Las Vegas, NV: 702-791-7111
Veterans Memorial Auditorium – Grass Valley, CA: 530-274-8384
Uptown Theater – Napa, CA: 707-259-0123
Sunset Center – Carmel, CA: 831-620-2048
Community Arts Center – Williamsport, PA: 570-326-24524
St. George Theater – Staten Island, NY: 718-442-2900
State Theater – New Brunswick, NJ: 732-247-7200
Bergen PAC – Englewood, NJ: 201-816-8160
yy4u provided us the addresses to actually send written letters to:
We always “consider the source” and take the high road. NOT THIS TIME. POTUS needs us to stick up for him. He has our back; we need to have his. Write these people (the phone lines are bound to be busy).
Uptown Theater
1350 Third Street
Napa CA 94559707
Community Arts Center
220 W. 4th Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
St. George’s Theater
35 Hyatt Street
Staten Island, NJ 10301718
State Theater
15 Livingston Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Bergen PAC
30 N. Van Brunt Street
Englewood, NJ 07631
If the FBI, DOJ and Secret Service won’t do their jobs, we the people need to drive her into bankruptcy.
Thank you, both 👍
Thanks, I did talk to ticket master yesterday But , now they have recordings today ……. I truly believe with everyone calling, has hurt and continue to hurt her ……. yay, advertisers are dropping her ……
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just saw on OAN that a guy I serving 3 years for threatening Obozo……. She needs to be next …..
LikeLiked by 4 people
correction –
Staten Island is NY , not NJ
Crooked Hillary is back. Lock her up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
decision on Paris Accord….
who will pay for the crimes of Paris?
That top video was great!
Wow. Love it.
And in that 2nd video…we get the proper pronunciation of Prime Minister Phuc.
PDJT pronounced it “Pook”.
Whew. That’s good.
I wasn’t gonna touch that one.
A few hours old so may not be “newsy” any longer.
~~~~
yada…yada…yada….
Keith Olbermann calls for ‘immediate arrest of Jared Kushner’
05/31/17 1:35 PM EDT
Keith Olbermann called for the “immediate arrest of Jared Kushner” in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday, saying there was ample evidence to implicate the president’s son-in-law and adviser in the ongoing probes into Russian election interference.
“I call for the immediate arrest of Jared Kushner. If he should not be suspected of money laundering, racketeering and influence peddling, then he should be suspected of obstruction of justice and espionage and possibly worse,” Olbermann, who has his own GQ web show, said.
“There is no other option that can be reasonably entertained.”
[…]
http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/news/335789-olbermann-calling-for-kushners-arrest
It’s been obvious for awhile now that Liberalism is a mental disease but the depths of their insanity are a bit shocking.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m having a laugh.,..arressss the Jared. Good grief and good night Treepers.
And a good-nigh to you, Fe.
Odd how those exact charges can be leveled against Cankles.
Her self enrichment from selling our uranium to Russia
I will also never forget what she did to Haiti
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, we arrest folks for being “suspected of” something? I missed that memo. Here I thought when law enforcement was suspicious of someone they started investigating. Keith Olberman makes Barny Fife look like Sherlock Holmes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These people are so stupid they think that someone can be arrested because you think they did something in the fantasy playing in your head. They must have forgot they made it up.
Reminder: Little Katy Tur dated this moron. She. Slept. With. This. Moron.
“GQ web show?” 2 viewers? If he’s lucky?
There is AMPLE evidence that Olbermann is on the lunatic fringe of ‘out there’ wacko-ville. Definitely NOT to be taken seriously.
Look at the salaries the staffers for the House Intelligence Committee get. In return the taxpayers get crap questions during the worthless hearings for muh Russia.
I say we write this over-paid list of loafers with our own questions and MAGA. You will not believe what these people are paid……..to waste our time and frustrate justice.
http://congressional-staff.insidegov.com/d/a/House/House-Permanent-Select-Committee-on-Intelligence
It has been quite a day!
https://mobile.twitter.com/JennyHatch/status/869980909025411072
I think this climate treat convfefe
This is beyond HUGE! The subpoenas are not for the 3 POSs to testify but to the NSA, FBI and CIA. Not to any particular person but the entire damn agency. Are you kidding me! We have our White Hat in the NSA, Admiral Mike Rogers and the head of the CIA is a Trump appointee, Mike Pompeo. The POS Andrew McCabe is the current head of the FBI but also on a short list as Comey’s replacement (we all know that will never happen but it is fantastic that he still thinks he has a chance).
James Comey will not testify next week! That was a complete smokescreen because of the earthquake those 3 subpoenas caused today. Sh…t face also issued 4 subpoenas that are identical to the 4 the Senate Intelligence Committee issued to Michael Flynn and Gary Cohen. Again a complete smokescreen to take the focus away from the real earthquake.
This means that the information that is being requested will flow like water! Especially since the FISA court just ripped these agencies to pieces for the way the operated during the Obozo administration. Plus 702 is up for reauthorization later this year. Congress will need full cooperation in order to reauthorize 702. Americans on both sides of the aisle are sicken by the government invading our privacy.
Rep. DeSantis clearly states the reauthorization and what is expected before reauthorizing it in the clip above.
Soon afterward, these 3 POS will be subpoenaed to testify in person. You will hear the 5th amendment invoked over 1,000+ times between the 3 of them. As they walk out the doors from the hearing, FBI agents will be there to place handcuffs and take them to a federal prison to await trial. Yes I am embellishing but I truly believe in my heart that the day will come given the hurt our First Lady and President feel for their son Barron for what he had to endure for those split seconds thinking his dad was dead and his head chopped off!
Folks our Lion didn’t send that tweet as an error last night! Covfefe has a meaning to Barry from Hawaii and his treasonous minions. Don’t be shocked it is the name for this covert operation.
It makes my momma/grandma heart very sad and angry to know how this has affected Barron. I have 4 granddaughters ranging in ages 12, 10, 6, and 4. The idea that they would see that image of Kathy Griffin holding that revolting ‘head’ reaaaalllly makes me want to hunt that idiot down and slap her hard into next week. Grrrrrr
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will hold your coat while you bitch-slap her, madam. Go for it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Has Pence or anyone from the TRUMP team come out to denounce this sickening act ??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t need to get down in Kathy’s mud. We Deplorables are taking care if it.
Politicians comment on every little squirrel. I want Pence working on #MAGA, nit wrestling Lefty Loonies.
Trump himself came out swinging. We’re taking care of the rest.
when I was 11 scary movies kept me awake and I still remember them so yeah Barron got hurt on this one………….and wearing the same dress as melania wore is judt evil. Not even the mafia messed with the enemies family. I mean there is a point of no return……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah… I’m a big tough guy (right?) but I can remember when I was Barron’s age if I saw “Psycho” I couldn’t sleep for days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was looking for a place to interject. I am starting to suspect confefe is a typo on something the obama folks REALLY wish Trump or Sessions didn’t have in their possesion. Taunting can have a wonderful effect on people before they give sworn testimony. Who cracks first, and gets the best deal?
Isn’t the word meaning I’ll stand up …in Arabic…….I’m hearing that.
I am really wondering if it was a code word for an illicit operation. Has anyone searched the podesta, DNC and killery email dumps for covfefe?
BTW: I’ll throw this poop-burger in here. I have seen “EXCLUSIVE Devin Nunes Has Top Secret Clearance Revoked” floating around. I expect it is a steaming pile, but is this a harbinger?
LikeLiked by 2 people
US hand-picked stooge. Soros’s boy.
Isn’t Macedonia the epicenter of the vast galactic Fake News conspiracy to deny Crooked Hillary the presidency?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sec Zinke is a force to be reckoned with. #MAGA on dear sir😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
In order for Keith Olbermann to have a job. There has to be a lot of mentally deranged people out there.
A surplus of mentally deranged exists. MSM, academia, Congress, most government offices, on the freeways and local roads, airports and Soros-sponsored events.
A plethora, carefully mind-massaged into derangement.
That man has been fired from just about every job he’s ever held. At some point Olbermann has to look in the mirror and say, “maybe it’s me”. I remember when he was a local sportscaster here in southern California and he got complaints galore for his smug attitude on the air. His act gets old real fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A webcast on the GQ website….mmmmkay. He is about as deranged as it gets. And I’m also in SoCal and remember how insufferable he was.
Is the President of the EU aware the U.S isn’t part of his territory and his threats are worthless?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woot. Loving my new flag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminded me of this gem I stumbled across.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very cute!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alleluia!!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
An article on PTrump and the climate agreement. If anyone knows…….can we just get out of the agreement without any repercussions or are there big problems ahead? This seems to suggest we cannot without a vote…….Can’t PTrump just not fund it
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TRUMP_CLIMATE?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-05-31-09-01-31
This is not a treaty…of course, we can get out of it. I might suggest not paying attention to the AP or Juncker.
Treaties are supposed to be ratified in the Senate. That one was not. Of course every other country is upset. We were supposed to tie one hand behind our back, and pay them for the priveledge.
I’ll make it easy for you Winky. We are the United States. We can do whatever the hell we want as it pertains to international law. Any International Law. We run the world, and President Trump runs us.
The Awan Brothers: Are they part of the investigation- leaking, hacking, selling or otherwise disseminating state secrets? Have they been charged with any crimes? Do we have extradition with Pakistan? Are they integral to a complete resolution of the intelligence committee or the special investigator’s work in looking at the unlawful unmasking? Is there any news on them?
Love it; go for it!!
MSM crying for climate withdrawal and that’s a sign that ttrump is ddoing good thing for people.
Neneed help with your stustudder? 🙂
Something might be happening with Petraeus soon. If this pans out I’ll give Cernovich another shot.
Apparently, the Trump administration has a FISA warrant to identify the leakers:
http://nypost.com/2017/05/31/the-government-is-spying-on-journalists-to-find-leakers/
Important paragraphs:
“The journalists are not the target, according to my source — and I say, thank goodness for that. Instead, the Trump administration is looking for the leaker. Who could it be?
Some in the administration are focusing on a retired, high-ranking military officer who held important posts in the intelligence service, according to the source.
The possibly high-ranking leaker was getting some of his information from people inside the White House who were holdovers from the Obama administration, the source said.”
Cernovich is going a step further and directly accusing HR McMaster of leaking to Petraeus.
View story at Medium.com
Importantly, Cernovich isn’t sourcing his information, but he was right about Susan Rice so I’ll wait and see if he’s right about McMaster and Petraeus. I started losing patience with Cernovich because I thought he was playing the same unnamed sources game as the media, but if it’s been building up to this I’ll be the first to say bravo Cernovich.
Petraeus?
Why would he do that, after what the HusseinO regime did to him.
This makes no sense to me.
So Kathy dressed in acopy of melanias Dress and bow she wore. Then carried a severed head ISIS style like Baghdadi would do to provoke an enemy then scared the kid with it and screamed it was revenge for Megyn kelly….whooooosh….She got the whole family…I’m Christian and don’t do violence but when young grew up with Italians.I can tell you the seriousness and symbolism of this act would mark that woman and any involved for serious reprucussions. Most men don’t allow attacks like that on the wife and kid………. I’d have to pray furiously. I don’t think Kathy or the left thought this part out. I mean the honor to family part……. maybe El Chapo or someone would do this as intimidation but only with an army and bunkers and protection…….I don’t think her or the book guy thoought this part out………..
Hillary must really be fuming now. When her and Bill left the White House, they were dirt poor (if you buy her story), and here come the Obama’s buying up an 8.1 Million Dollar home…
Aside from that, what does a socialist need an 8.1M$ home for anyways?
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/31/obamas-purchase-d-c-house-for-8-1-million-new-report-says.html
Socialism is a “for thee, not for me” philosophy for the elite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Socialism is a scam.
You know that corruption is absolutely rampant if an unaccomplished, middlin’ politician has EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS to spend on a house.
Call and boycott Ken Jennings’ books. He vilely makes fun of an 11 year old child being upset over the photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hated that amug cuck “Jeopardy Ken” Jennings when he first won all that money on Jeopardy (I hate Alex Trebek too). But I had no idea he was so sick and deranged. BF told me tonight they fixed it so he won back in the day, then when he competed against other top players he lost.
“smug”.
This Jennings character. A perfect example of people who are ‘book smart’, but who lack the common sense required for even basic tasks. However, it is stunning (is in not?) that this weak, bland, plain-vanilla trivia geek would choose to spout off in this venomous, hateful manner.
Consider how close our Republic is to dissolution: when a weak, bland, plain-vanilla, pencil-necked trivia geek like Jennings feels froggy enough to enter politics by smearing an 11-year-old boy who happens to be POTUS’ son–you’re dealing with a totally unhinged left wing that will stop at NOTHING to overturn the rightful, lawful result of the last election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is one ugly beeyotch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG! Is that the Joker?
“Palermo is no longer an Italian town. It is no longer European.
You can walk in the city and feel like you’re in Istanbul or Beirut.
Palermo is a Middle Eastern town in Europe.”
The above is a quote from the mayor of Palermo, Italy. There is an election in Italy next year that may be as important to Europe as Trump’s election was to the USA. France chose to continue the madness. Let’s hope that Italy chooses more wisely. The fate of Europe may hinge on this upcoming election.
Side Note: Isn’t it interesting that no matter how many times I play a Paul Joseph Watson video Youtube will never showcase his videos as suggested viewing on my homepage like they do for any other videos I might happen to watch?
No word on a new FBI Director yet? Does that mean the “preferred candidate” doesn’t already have a security clearance (maybe Milwaukee Cowboy?), or keeping McAbe in the temp spot has a strategic value?
Here is my guess. Covfefe is the covert Obama operation to take down Trump and/or steal election for Hillary. Trump just told those black ops guys and dirty players that he has all the information. Now they can soil their pants.
From Reddit. I might die i’m laughing so hard
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to admit, when you are in the presence of President Trump, it really is AWE INSPIRING!
Seen this?
Sorry, it’s kind of gorey…but I think Ben Garrison made a good point here.
He drew her way too pretty. She’s unrecognizable.
