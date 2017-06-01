Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Deconstructs Oppositional Paris Climate Treaty Talking Points….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross deconstructs the progressive talking points surrounding the insufferable Paris Climate Treaty and explains how President Trump’s withdrawal benefits the U.S. economic interests.
.
Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are empowered and positioned to create dynamic U.S. economic growth.
COVFEFE = Clinton Ordered Vince Foster’s Execution, Found Evidence.
It’s also a Sweedish word meaning “wall”, as illustrated in the latest IKEA catalogue. LOL
Those are transparent aluminum wall panels, correct?
Aye!!!!!
Now that’s funny.
I saw that on a YouTube comment thread. Was that you?
Saw that 🙂
Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross was great.. Cavuto was being especially pig-like.
Hey now Rumpole, don’t insult pigs.
Cavuto was saddened in that interview. Wilburine crushed him.
Love him. He’s the real deal
Musk had to quit. His clientel is all greenies. His business model is based on selling hundreds of thousands of model 3’s in the next couple of years. The optics required it. I doubt he deleted President Trump’s cell phone number.
Yup, just as SD outlined, global warming was get rich scheme by Al Gore and company..Someone who claims to have invented the internet lacks any credibility.
And he actually stated it with a straight face.
I kind of think he’ll have a different face look as of today. Like between aghast and stunned. 😂
Musk’s business model is based on getting 100’s of millions of our Tax Dollars.
It can’t survive without it.
Time to kick him away from the govt trough!
If his stuff is so great and there is a market for it – particularly for wealthy libs, why are the taxpayers subsidizing it?
Does the government own part of the business and will receive a part of the profits if it is successful?
Why doesn’t he have his wealthy private equity friends investing in his business instead of having the taxpayers do it?
I really hope Trump puts a stop to all of the stipid green subsidies that Obama was using to funnel his kick-backs.
And pay off his donors with.
This should shut up the Paris agreement advocates pieholes! Most of the countries participating all do business with China. Hmm crickets on that one!
“Wilburine”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHA!!!!
He can call himself Charlene. I like his style.
Wilburine Ross is going to be interviewed by NPR tomorrow…CAN’T WAIT to hear that one!
Popcorn please!
Awesome! Thank you!
NPR, National Propaganda Radio? Expect that to be a heavily edited mess. Now, the globalists are used to being able to bribe or blackmail anyone in DC. Secretary Ross is reportedly to be in attendance to see what they’re up to. They are meeting at the Westfields Marriott in Virginia this weekend to figure out a way to deal with the Trump Administration … and plan their next attack on our Freedom.
Wilburine doing recon!
I love it.
Did you notice that Rush is off the next 4 days. Gee, another get rid of Trump meeting of the globalists???? Rush is still a Jeb,Mario,Cruz fan.
Oooo! Hope my NPR-listening millennial son tunes in!!! Get some TRUTH into those people.
We have one of the best cabinets ever assembled.
No Political Hacks!
I know, right???? They are superstars!
My two favorites are T.Rex and Mad Dog. Just thinking of them makes my heart beat faster.
I just can’t have two favorites, I have four. The two you mentioned along with my/our Wilbur (I am so in love with him), and the one who keeps going to the press with Spicer. Mcvaney? Mcvane? I remembered his name yesterday, but not today. But I love that guy too. I also love our President’s young speech writer who had worked with Sessions in Alabama.
So sorry, today is not my day with names. I can see their faces clearly in my mind, but their names? Poof! But I know you Treepers are way smart enough to know who I mean. 😁
Stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
Mulvaney.
Stephen Miller.
Do you mean Mick Mulvaney? He’s so cute.
I’m loving Wilbur Ross and Scott Pruett today too. Winning.
Wilbur fell for calling CO2 pollution.
No.
Air Pollution is stuff like photo chemical smog and old smoke stack particulates
Someone needs to send him a memo.
CO2 is ESSENTIAL plan nutrient.
Fossil “fuel” is essential Carbon resource that is TRAPPED and lost to the carbon cycle.. until somebody digs it up and burns it.
So much logic and fact in this post that liberals will explode on contact.
I approve.
Correct. Basic biology class would demonstrate that plants NEED CO2, yet libtards think that by decreasing CO2 levels to practically non-existant levels, they’ll save the planet. If they are so worried about CO2 levels, maybe they should be the ones who stop breathing and let the rest of us “worry” about the future.
just Ask marijuana Indoor growers.. they ADD CO2 to “boost” growing! 😄 😄
CO2 is necessary for life. Plain and simple.
I saw this earlier this afternoon. Cavuto was being his usual negative, snarky self, but Ross would not take any of it. He countered point by point.
Ross made Cavuto his bitch.
Ross is awesome, but that huge mic, LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I kept expecting him to break into song.
😂 Love this comment!
A man not taking a government salary who deserves a mega bonus.
America is blessed beyond words.
President Trumps cabinet are the white hats.
ps. Cavuto, not so much
It’s nice to be worth 2.5 billion dollars, as Wilburine reportedly is.
You can just kind of sail above all the media and DC foolishness, never having to get your hands soiled in the muck.
That’s what I love about Trump’s cabinet. They don’t need anything, from anyone.
They are serving because it is the right thing to do and the country needs them.
And they can’t be bought…can’t be bribed.
Just like our Pres Trump.
This is a glorious thing to watch.
Fighting the good fight, I just been “blocked” & suspended on Twitter for promoting #Truth..
LikeLiked by 7 people
IF you ever get past suspension… DEACTIVATE while you can.. You can’t deactivate while suspended!
Those are images of Angela Merkel, right?
Crossthread42. You still have Conservative Treehouse. We like people who promote the truth.
Remember how Trump fixed the Wollman Ice Rink under budget when the city couldn’t. Maybe he could pick a smallish country for bilateral talks related to “climate” and their “emissions” if that’s what the world is all fainting about. A country that is very unlike Venezuela. Use that country as an experiment of sorts to show how it’s really done and under budget. Not trying to be trolly here, just a thought to show the rest of them up about how things can really be done. Maybe a small country in Africa that is really trying to be market oriented and advance.
Honestly, I think we are doing great right here in the U.S. of A. Even Trump said in his speech, which can be backed up with data, the U.S. is a leading nation in green energy and carbon emissions reduction. Why pick another country when no matter what you try to do to convince most liberals, they won’t listen and accept the results?
Let’s fix our own country first eh?
America First!
To piggyback on what you say, I think in the near future the USA will be trading more with Africa. Poor African nations need to sell their products to other areas of the world besides to their former European colonizers.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You are, Mr. President, you are. More unfolding every day.
Cavuto has really exposed himself as a globalist. Must be taking direction from the two Murdoch twits. Fox News will be in Hospice here in the near future if they keep this leftward movement in tact. Also, Ross is wonderful at framing his arguments and never lets a stupid comment by an interviewer go unchallenged.
Yes. Neil Cavuto is another one I liked well enough until Donald J Trump red pilled me but good on nationalism vs. globalism, with an assist here and there by Sundance. Now I turn Neil off if he comes on, because all I hear when his mouth moves is globalism, blah blah, globalism, more globalism, blah blah. Yech.
I agree totally about Wilbur. He NEVER lets a stupid statement pass by. And if the interviewer is trying to lead him down a path he refuses to go there, and he redirects right back to the point he is trying to make. Sean Spicer could do worse than to study how Wilbur Ross handles journalists.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love how Wilbur is intent on getting the message out. No matter what silly question silly Neil Cavuto (I’m not a fan) asks or how he tries to throw Wilbur off, he is a true Wolverine and he is ON MESSAGE and making it plain so that any idiot can understand it. Love me some Wilburine.
Well said, Sylvia! I’m just amazed at how frail and small a figure can be so strong and dominate! He’s cut from the same cloth as our Lion, President Trump.
I know, he looks like a good gust of wind would knock him over but he is one tough dude. Handles himself well in a sword dance too!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Typical liberal
Listen to Ross’ first remark: “Anytime someone is taking money out of your pocket and you make them put it back in, they’re not going to be happy.” EXCELLENT!
By the way, Gore is rewriting the ending of his Inconvenient “movie”… making Trump the villain.
Does Donald get royalties? 🙂
http://www.thewrap.com/al-gores-inconvenient-sequel-final-cut-feature-trump-climate-accord-exit/
Ross is logically formidable while Cavuto either does not understand the issues/has to side with globalist proclimate change agenda = the new Fox corporate marching orders protocol/also is a globalist.
Cvato is a RINO globalists and hate Trump but can not come clean.
Cavuto is a globalist. I don’t think it has anything to do with pleasing his new masters. I think it is his authentic self. He is one of those who, whenever I happened to see him during the campaign, looked like he smelled something bad when he spoke of Trump.. He is a smug globalist elitist to his core.
And it is odd because almost all the rest of the Fox Business people really get it.
Wilbur Ross, who bears an uncanny resemblance to my dad, just destroyed Neil cavorts on every single negatively framed question the hack threw at him.
Careful Neil you are way out of your league here, as you referenced Secretary Ross’ wealth three times. More People are beginning to see right through you.
Notice how Cavuto (and most of media) pack all their questions with the parlance of fear and anxiety? E.g., “do you have worries…” “do you fear..” “are you concerned…”
Yes I did. But it provides us with a great visual into the speakers’ soul. This one’s pretty dark.
OMG I am now having an adulterous love affair in my mind between @POTUS @SecretaryRoss & TREX and I am not ashamed to admit it,
Well, belle…you’ve got a problem there, now dontcha?
Imagery for three? You go girl
I am right there with you! And I am only slightly ashamed. (Although I only admit these things to you people here.)
Okay, now I don’t feel bad about the fantasies I’ve been having.
Only mine includes, Captain Interior…Sec Ryan Zinke.
And riding horseback.
Amazing what happens when you coolly, methodically (and with some sharp digs) strip away all the emotional BS from the Progressive constructs. It’s not hard to do, but still so few can do it. Ross is such a gift to us — most of Trump’s cabinet is. I also loved that he frankly disagreed with Tillerson. This is the deeper value of a cabinet — respectful disagreement as an asset to the President.
I know, I was all antsy after the question about Tillerson and then Ross’ answer was just plain awesome.
With the economy booming, more money can be invested in R & D (research and development). I am quite convinced that scientists will find new sources of energy that will revolutionize the world and render the Paris accord totally obsolete.
Such has been the general history of mankind, and of Americans in particular.
Wilburine — bravo!
Cavuto — you’re not as clever and charming as you think you are. Just STFU!
Sorry Sundance I just could not listen to Cavuto ramble on and on about his imaginary problems. You’d think for a guy that almost died Cavuto would be mindful of his immortal soul. Get real, less fake.
Wilbur is always right. Cavuto is an blathering idiot.
Cavuto is that kid who could never get picked for the team, who always got hit in dodgeball, who always wanted to be “popular” but simply had a dweeb nature.
Now he worries that the USA won’t be “popular” with what he sees as the “smooth-talkers.”
And we say who cares?
The world naturally follows a leader. Dweebs naturally follow a loser, though.
Cavuto is a dweeby guy, who also probably is heavily financed by, and has personally invested in, climate change finance and companies incolved. In short, Cavuto probably stands to lose his shorts while recalling all those wedgies from his past.
Already done.
This was a reply to Anne.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just look at Al Gores’ mansion! He produces more carbon emissions then the average household, estimated that make up 20 average sized homes. Can you say Hypocrite?
I’m so proud of the Trump administration. In just a short period of time, they have gotten a firm grasp on so many complex issues that affect the world today. They are like “the untouchables”. No one else can even come close. Many thanks to every one of them.
Amazing. Epic. Must read, bold print in history books is being written.
^^^ Yes! ^^^
I don’t remember enough off the top of my head to quote, but several companies have small helium fusion reactors in testing phase. IIR, they should be commercially viable in 5 to 10 years. If this happens, fossils fuel will be obsolete.
Egad, evil is inside my tablet again! We are being targeted!!!
That would certainly change the dynamics in the Middle East.
A question I ask of 100% renewable energy folks (but never get an answer) is, Solar and wind are great, but how many solar panels or wind turbines would it take to power a teeny tiny place called New York City? Are they ready to cover an area probably 1/2 the size of Connecticut with solar panels. Then ask them if they are now in favor of nuclear for high population centers/cities?
Another come back for the, “blue areas send money to red areas”, red areas supply 90+% of the electricity and other energy for blue areas. Maybe we need to turn the switch off for a few days…….in the middle of August.
Wind turbines are not great. As Mr Trump said on the campaign trail. Wind turbines kill eagles.
Solar panels are iffy. Just check with Solyndra. The company that went bankrupt on Obama’s watch using USA taxpayer monies.
https://www.eenews.net/stories/1060036399
Trump and Ross are just like my old pal David Sarnoff (President of RCA/NBC), who used to say,
“I don’t GET ulcers; I GIVE ulcers.” 👿
Might have a little Mad Dog in there too!
Look, Tillerson looks to be set up as the good guy. Trump is the bad guy. Good guy, bad guy negotiating tactic.
Negotiation Tactic #12 – Good Guy/Bad Guy
Summary: Pretending to be on a counterpart’s side while consulting another party who keeps vetoing deal points.
The Good Guy/Bad Guy technique is very similar to the tactic of the Higher Authority but is much more specific. With Good Guy/Bad Guy, one person pretends to be on your side and appears to help you make the deal. But every time you strike a deal, the good guy marches off to the bad guy for final approval. Naturally the bad guy will renegotiate the deal you have worked out with the good guy. Anytime you get into this scenario and do not expose the technique, you can end up with devastating consequences.
https://www.peterstark.com/negotiation-good-guy-bad-guy/#
Wow, that was the second time that I listened to that.
I really like Wilbur Ross. He has such a clear mind-very wise man.
I am so happy that I am having bourbon and throwing party tomorrow to over education liberals. Party theme: global warming is killing so drink fast.
Wilburine is the man, concisely explaining this absurd “climate accord.” Cavuto is a sniveling, fearful child, and he hasn’t read the agreement.
Just speculation here but I would venture a guess that Secretary Tillerson has read the book of Revelation and thinks that the Global Warming Cabal will try to pin the Seven Last Plagues on Donald Trump. That would be like the antediluvian pinning the Flood on Noah.
Wilbur Ross is the best and Trump is lucky to have him as are all U.S. citizens
Love these photos, sd!
Educate and empower the people to reject this climate craziness and line up behind their President!
Go git ’em, boys!!
Cavuto was put on FOX by the head of the Chamber of Congress.
Bravo to Wilbur.
Another courageous decision by Trump to put America first and oppose the Euro globalist insanity. Many of these Euro countries are ruining the future of their own countries for their progeny (if they have any kids) by their foolish immigration policies and other suicidal policies but the U.S. is supposed to join a multi trillion dollar boondoggle with these clowns. 6 of the leaders at the G7 meeting with Trump could not be bothered to have a child of their own but they pretend to care about saving the planet.
The U.S is now free to make positive changes on the environment as technology provides genuine alternatives to pollution of all kinds instead of doling out trillions of taxpayer dollars (or borrowed money) to other countries while China and India do not have to reduce anything for 20 years. John Kerry is angry so it was the right decision for sure.
I would love to work for Wilbur Ross. I wonder if the Commerce Dept employees enjoy working for someone competent & light-footed.
