Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Deconstructs Oppositional Paris Climate Treaty Talking Points….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross deconstructs the progressive talking points surrounding the insufferable Paris Climate Treaty and explains how President Trump’s withdrawal benefits the U.S. economic interests.

.

Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are empowered and positioned to create dynamic U.S. economic growth.

108 Responses to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Deconstructs Oppositional Paris Climate Treaty Talking Points….

  1. William Ray (@6williameray7) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    COVFEFE = Clinton Ordered Vince Foster’s Execution, Found Evidence.

  2. rumpole2 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Saw that 🙂
    Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross was great.. Cavuto was being especially pig-like.

    • MrE says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      Hey now Rumpole, don’t insult pigs.

    • citizen817 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:09 pm

      Cavuto was saddened in that interview. Wilburine crushed him.
      Love him. He’s the real deal

      • starfcker says:
        June 1, 2017 at 9:34 pm

        Musk had to quit. His clientel is all greenies. His business model is based on selling hundreds of thousands of model 3’s in the next couple of years. The optics required it. I doubt he deleted President Trump’s cell phone number.

        • keebler AC says:
          June 1, 2017 at 9:51 pm

          Yup, just as SD outlined, global warming was get rich scheme by Al Gore and company..Someone who claims to have invented the internet lacks any credibility.

          • Dr T says:
            June 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

            And he actually stated it with a straight face.
            I kind of think he’ll have a different face look as of today. Like between aghast and stunned. 😂

          • Dr T says:
            June 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

            And he actually stated it with a straight face.
            I kind of think he’ll have a different face look as of today. Like between aghast and stunned. 😂

        • wheatietoo says:
          June 1, 2017 at 10:00 pm

          Musk’s business model is based on getting 100’s of millions of our Tax Dollars.

          It can’t survive without it.

          Time to kick him away from the govt trough!

          • LCSmom says:
            June 1, 2017 at 10:35 pm

            If his stuff is so great and there is a market for it – particularly for wealthy libs, why are the taxpayers subsidizing it?

            Does the government own part of the business and will receive a part of the profits if it is successful?

            Why doesn’t he have his wealthy private equity friends investing in his business instead of having the taxpayers do it?

            I really hope Trump puts a stop to all of the stipid green subsidies that Obama was using to funnel his kick-backs.

    • Jedi9 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      This should shut up the Paris agreement advocates pieholes! Most of the countries participating all do business with China. Hmm crickets on that one!

  3. nyetneetot says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    “Wilburine”
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHA!!!!

  4. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Wilburine Ross is going to be interviewed by NPR tomorrow…CAN’T WAIT to hear that one!
    Popcorn please!

  5. M33 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    We have one of the best cabinets ever assembled.
    No Political Hacks!

  6. MOA says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Wilbur fell for calling CO2 pollution.
    No.
    Air Pollution is stuff like photo chemical smog and old smoke stack particulates
    Someone needs to send him a memo.

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I saw this earlier this afternoon. Cavuto was being his usual negative, snarky self, but Ross would not take any of it. He countered point by point.

  8. redredrice says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Ross is awesome, but that huge mic, LOL!

  9. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    It’s nice to be worth 2.5 billion dollars, as Wilburine reportedly is.

    You can just kind of sail above all the media and DC foolishness, never having to get your hands soiled in the muck.

    That’s what I love about Trump’s cabinet. They don’t need anything, from anyone.

    They are serving because it is the right thing to do and the country needs them.

  10. crossthread42 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Fighting the good fight, I just been “blocked” & suspended on Twitter for promoting #Truth..

  11. Brant says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Remember how Trump fixed the Wollman Ice Rink under budget when the city couldn’t. Maybe he could pick a smallish country for bilateral talks related to “climate” and their “emissions” if that’s what the world is all fainting about. A country that is very unlike Venezuela. Use that country as an experiment of sorts to show how it’s really done and under budget. Not trying to be trolly here, just a thought to show the rest of them up about how things can really be done. Maybe a small country in Africa that is really trying to be market oriented and advance.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      Honestly, I think we are doing great right here in the U.S. of A. Even Trump said in his speech, which can be backed up with data, the U.S. is a leading nation in green energy and carbon emissions reduction. Why pick another country when no matter what you try to do to convince most liberals, they won’t listen and accept the results?

      Liked by 5 people

    • Scotty19541 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      Let’s fix our own country first eh?

      Liked by 4 people

    • Fe says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      America First!

    • Beenthere says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:35 pm

      To piggyback on what you say, I think in the near future the USA will be trading more with Africa. Poor African nations need to sell their products to other areas of the world besides to their former European colonizers.

  12. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Liked by 10 people

  13. Patrick McGrath (@mcgrath62) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Cavuto has really exposed himself as a globalist. Must be taking direction from the two Murdoch twits. Fox News will be in Hospice here in the near future if they keep this leftward movement in tact. Also, Ross is wonderful at framing his arguments and never lets a stupid comment by an interviewer go unchallenged.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:23 pm

      Yes. Neil Cavuto is another one I liked well enough until Donald J Trump red pilled me but good on nationalism vs. globalism, with an assist here and there by Sundance. Now I turn Neil off if he comes on, because all I hear when his mouth moves is globalism, blah blah, globalism, more globalism, blah blah. Yech.

      I agree totally about Wilbur. He NEVER lets a stupid statement pass by. And if the interviewer is trying to lead him down a path he refuses to go there, and he redirects right back to the point he is trying to make. Sean Spicer could do worse than to study how Wilbur Ross handles journalists.

      Liked by 5 people

  14. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    I love how Wilbur is intent on getting the message out. No matter what silly question silly Neil Cavuto (I’m not a fan) asks or how he tries to throw Wilbur off, he is a true Wolverine and he is ON MESSAGE and making it plain so that any idiot can understand it. Love me some Wilburine.

    Liked by 8 people

  16. Pam says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Liked by 8 people

  17. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Listen to Ross’ first remark: “Anytime someone is taking money out of your pocket and you make them put it back in, they’re not going to be happy.” EXCELLENT!

    By the way, Gore is rewriting the ending of his Inconvenient “movie”… making Trump the villain.
    Does Donald get royalties? 🙂

    http://www.thewrap.com/al-gores-inconvenient-sequel-final-cut-feature-trump-climate-accord-exit/

  18. neilmdunn says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Ross is logically formidable while Cavuto either does not understand the issues/has to side with globalist proclimate change agenda = the new Fox corporate marching orders protocol/also is a globalist.

    Liked by 2 people

    • SR says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:26 pm

      Cvato is a RINO globalists and hate Trump but can not come clean.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      Cavuto is a globalist. I don’t think it has anything to do with pleasing his new masters. I think it is his authentic self. He is one of those who, whenever I happened to see him during the campaign, looked like he smelled something bad when he spoke of Trump.. He is a smug globalist elitist to his core.

      And it is odd because almost all the rest of the Fox Business people really get it.

      Liked by 4 people

  19. MIKE says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Wilbur Ross, who bears an uncanny resemblance to my dad, just destroyed Neil cavorts on every single negatively framed question the hack threw at him.
    Careful Neil you are way out of your league here, as you referenced Secretary Ross’ wealth three times. More People are beginning to see right through you.

    Liked by 4 people

  20. belle819 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    OMG I am now having an adulterous love affair in my mind between @POTUS @SecretaryRoss & TREX and I am not ashamed to admit it,

    Liked by 2 people

  21. paulraven1 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Amazing what happens when you coolly, methodically (and with some sharp digs) strip away all the emotional BS from the Progressive constructs. It’s not hard to do, but still so few can do it. Ross is such a gift to us — most of Trump’s cabinet is. I also loved that he frankly disagreed with Tillerson. This is the deeper value of a cabinet — respectful disagreement as an asset to the President.

    Liked by 5 people

  22. Anne says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    With the economy booming, more money can be invested in R & D (research and development). I am quite convinced that scientists will find new sources of energy that will revolutionize the world and render the Paris accord totally obsolete.

    Liked by 2 people

  23. CharterOakie says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Wilburine — bravo!

    Cavuto — you’re not as clever and charming as you think you are. Just STFU!

    Liked by 3 people

  24. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Sorry Sundance I just could not listen to Cavuto ramble on and on about his imaginary problems. You’d think for a guy that almost died Cavuto would be mindful of his immortal soul. Get real, less fake.

    Wilbur is always right. Cavuto is an blathering idiot.

    Liked by 5 people

    • KBR says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      Cavuto is that kid who could never get picked for the team, who always got hit in dodgeball, who always wanted to be “popular” but simply had a dweeb nature.

      Now he worries that the USA won’t be “popular” with what he sees as the “smooth-talkers.”

      And we say who cares?

      The world naturally follows a leader. Dweebs naturally follow a loser, though.

      Cavuto is a dweeby guy, who also probably is heavily financed by, and has personally invested in, climate change finance and companies incolved. In short, Cavuto probably stands to lose his shorts while recalling all those wedgies from his past.

      Liked by 2 people

  25. Grace Anne says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Already done.

  26. kimosaabe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    • Jedi9 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

      Just look at Al Gores’ mansion! He produces more carbon emissions then the average household, estimated that make up 20 average sized homes. Can you say Hypocrite?

      Liked by 1 person

  27. Yippeekiyay says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I’m so proud of the Trump administration. In just a short period of time, they have gotten a firm grasp on so many complex issues that affect the world today. They are like “the untouchables”. No one else can even come close. Many thanks to every one of them.

    Liked by 3 people

  28. Brant says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    A question I ask of 100% renewable energy folks (but never get an answer) is, Solar and wind are great, but how many solar panels or wind turbines would it take to power a teeny tiny place called New York City? Are they ready to cover an area probably 1/2 the size of Connecticut with solar panels. Then ask them if they are now in favor of nuclear for high population centers/cities?

    Another come back for the, “blue areas send money to red areas”, red areas supply 90+% of the electricity and other energy for blue areas. Maybe we need to turn the switch off for a few days…….in the middle of August.

    Liked by 3 people

  29. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Trump and Ross are just like my old pal David Sarnoff (President of RCA/NBC), who used to say,
    “I don’t GET ulcers; I GIVE ulcers.” 👿

    Liked by 1 person

  30. bertdilbert says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Look, Tillerson looks to be set up as the good guy. Trump is the bad guy. Good guy, bad guy negotiating tactic.

    Negotiation Tactic #12 – Good Guy/Bad Guy

    Summary: Pretending to be on a counterpart’s side while consulting another party who keeps vetoing deal points.

    The Good Guy/Bad Guy technique is very similar to the tactic of the Higher Authority but is much more specific. With Good Guy/Bad Guy, one person pretends to be on your side and appears to help you make the deal. But every time you strike a deal, the good guy marches off to the bad guy for final approval. Naturally the bad guy will renegotiate the deal you have worked out with the good guy. Anytime you get into this scenario and do not expose the technique, you can end up with devastating consequences.

    https://www.peterstark.com/negotiation-good-guy-bad-guy/#

    Liked by 1 person

  31. Joe S says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Wow, that was the second time that I listened to that.

    I really like Wilbur Ross. He has such a clear mind-very wise man.

    Liked by 1 person

  32. SR says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I am so happy that I am having bourbon and throwing party tomorrow to over education liberals. Party theme: global warming is killing so drink fast.

    Liked by 2 people

  33. Ekivette says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Wilburine is the man, concisely explaining this absurd “climate accord.” Cavuto is a sniveling, fearful child, and he hasn’t read the agreement.

    Liked by 1 person

  34. All American Snowflake says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Just speculation here but I would venture a guess that Secretary Tillerson has read the book of Revelation and thinks that the Global Warming Cabal will try to pin the Seven Last Plagues on Donald Trump. That would be like the antediluvian pinning the Flood on Noah.

    Liked by 1 person

  35. dustahl says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Wilbur Ross is the best and Trump is lucky to have him as are all U.S. citizens

    Like

  36. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Love these photos, sd!

    Educate and empower the people to reject this climate craziness and line up behind their President!

    Go git ’em, boys!!

    Like

  37. jmuniz1 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Cavuto was put on FOX by the head of the Chamber of Congress.

    Like

  38. Montcalm says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Bravo to Wilbur.
    Another courageous decision by Trump to put America first and oppose the Euro globalist insanity. Many of these Euro countries are ruining the future of their own countries for their progeny (if they have any kids) by their foolish immigration policies and other suicidal policies but the U.S. is supposed to join a multi trillion dollar boondoggle with these clowns. 6 of the leaders at the G7 meeting with Trump could not be bothered to have a child of their own but they pretend to care about saving the planet.
    The U.S is now free to make positive changes on the environment as technology provides genuine alternatives to pollution of all kinds instead of doling out trillions of taxpayer dollars (or borrowed money) to other countries while China and India do not have to reduce anything for 20 years. John Kerry is angry so it was the right decision for sure.

    Like

  39. Beenthere says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I would love to work for Wilbur Ross. I wonder if the Commerce Dept employees enjoy working for someone competent & light-footed.

    Like

