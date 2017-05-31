Wednesday May 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Like “LA”, “SAMPA” is a term Brazilians often use for the city of Sao Paulo. Caetano Veloso wrote a famous song with that title which celebrates the city. A number of years ago production crew teamed up with guitarist and singer Joao Gilberto to use the song to make a beautiful musical documentary about Sao Paulo. In film and video making music is usually “cut to the film”. Another way of doing this, however “cut the film to the music”. As with “SAMPA” this gives an entirely different esthetic sense to the video. Enjoy.
May 29, 2017
By Trevor Loudon
Rob Bonta Wanted To Legalize Communists In California Government – Has Maoist Family Background:
– “In May, anti-communist California State Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen (R-Santa Ana) pushed back hard against Assembly colleague San Francisco Democrat Rob Bonta’s Assembly Bill 22.
– Bonta’s Bill was intended to amend an existing statue for removing a public employee who “is knowingly a member of the Communist Party,” or a member of an organization that “advocates the overthrow of the Government of the United States or any State by force or violence.
– Bill 22 would have allowed communists to work legally in the California government.” …
http://www.trevorloudon.com/2017/05/rob-bonta-wanted-to-legalize-communists-in-california-government-has-maoist-family-background/
California Assembly Bill 22:
https://leginfo.legislative.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB22
May 21, 2017
By Janet Levy
Fighting Communism In California:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/05/fighting_communism_in_california.html
Mapping Militant Organizations – By Stanford University:
http://web.stanford.edu/group/mappingmilitants/cgi-bin/groups/view/149
July 9, 2013
GOP Immigration Plan Devised By Communist Party:
“… The U.S. Senate’s “Gang of Eight” immigration-reform plan, as well as a strikingly similar plan now being backed by Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and a bi-partisan House “Gang,” both offer the “roadmap to citizenship” originally conceived and carefully developed by members of the Communist Party USA working within the Democratic Party and the radical left activist network for the purpose of using amnestied illegals to build a “permanent progressive majority.” … …
http://www.wnd.com/2013/07/gop-immigration-plan-devised-by-communist-party/
The Enemies Within – First Official Movie Trailer (2015) – By Trevor Loudon:
Sean Hannity is getting lots of support, including a newly formed organisation to fight fire with fire, going after the twisted news speakers, like Maddow and her ilk.
“Lone Survivor” Ending
All those beautiful young men gone…
In the comment section a man named Joseph Daly made this very apt comment:
“You may not agree with why we’re at war. That’s understandable. But please, PLEASE understand and appreciate what these men have fallen for. Why THEY chose to fight for you. Why THEY were willing to die for you.
“I can’t believe some of the disrespectful comments coming from Americans on this comment thread. It’s the most disappointing thing I’ve laid my eyes on in my life. Sheer disappointment.
To all you seals, all you soldiers, marines, airmen—All military personnel. You are respected. You are honored, and those lives lost will ALWAYS be remembered. I wish I could still be flying, airdropping your weapons, your food. I wish I could still be contributing to your work.
“To all my brothers and sisters still in arms…thank you.”
