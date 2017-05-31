Secretary of VA David Shulkin Provides Update Via Daily Press Briefing – Most Corporate Media Boycott Briefing…

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin delivered a press briefing earlier today providing an update on ongoing VA reform and answering questions.
As you can see from the empty seats and the journalists that were absent, most of the corporate media White House correspondents chose not to attend. Clear evidence of the MSM’s need to “create news” via the daily press briefing:
Why the hell would our veterans matter in their eyes! A recent poll had 98 percent of Republican veterans are happy with the job our President is doing! That is the last thing in the world they want you to hear!
http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/29/98-percent-of-republican-military-veterans-approve/
I’ll take my ball and go home!….coordinated
I called my senator’s office this morning. The VA head that Pres. Trump fired on Inauguration day has quietly been reinstated because of union rules. Sen. Isakson, 202.224.3643, is Chairman of the Veterans Affair Committee. His polite worker told me that he had a bill to make it easier to fire workers come out of committee recently. I asked if the Senate would vote on it this year since they will only be working 43 more days this year.
We all know the answer. He’ll come home to Georgia and campaign on a committee vote that probably never see the light of day on the Senate floor.
abolish public employee unions…fat, lazy, over paid underworked
I’m with ya Peach. Ole Johnnie needed to stay at Northside Realty and NOT do this. I don’t even know if he knows what day it is now. He is completely GOPe, go-along-to-get-along retiree. But, those are the good points! /s
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/29/trump-fired-a-corrupt-va-official-then-the-va-stepped-in-and-said-not-so-fast/
Corruption in Puerto Rico is rife, top to bottom, in all segments of society and government. We bailed them out, remember.
The Corporate Media is still enamored with the American president who tried to fill, 24/7/365, every foxhole with a Bradley Manning or Bowe Bergdahl.
No use for whatever a Trump VA Head has to say.
I’m not sure I quite understand what is in play here. The big shot media chose not to attend the briefing because it wasn’t a “regular” briefing with Sean that they could ask the very same muh Russian questions that they asked yesterday and the day before that and the day before that. Is that correct? If so these people are even more foul than I thought, and that friends is pretty amazingly low.
They don’t care about real news. All they want to do is manufacture fake news that will hurt PDJT. So they will ignore any legitimate accomplishments.
Until Sean refers Russia questions to Mueller we are stuck in this spin cycle. Up to administration communications team to come up with an offensive playbook.
They don’t want their readers/viewers to be well informed, know the truth or to be happy. Keep them in the dark and upset/depressed. Whatever it takes to accomplish their agenda. That tells you how foul their agenda is.
Sean should give his briefing, then read Secretary Shulkin’s, then walk out.
I liked the way Sean read the synopsis of President Trump’s recent trip, then (Pretty much)blew off the reporters who persisted with “muh Russia” questions and wrapped up quickly.
Yep. Agree KBR. Offense only. Never liked prevent D. opponents always score.
See no evil, hear no evil, speak no truth is the press’s modus operandi.
For FY2014, the VA budget was 152.7 billion dollars. There are around 21.8 million veterans living now. That works out to over $7000 per veteran per year if EVERY veteran was provided health care from the VA (5.9 million patients were seen in 2013 for instance). I know this is a bit simplistic but I believe it points out that management not money is the issue that needs to be addressed but what else is new when it comes to a government run program.
O/T… I’ll put this here b/c I cannot stand looking at that beheading picture ( I’d be fine with blurring it please … I find it quite repulsive )
But with the President’s reaction today on twitter and the first lady’s, I’d say a LOT of folks that viewed the Trumps as others… today are trying imagining their 11 year old seeing that kind of thing of their parent. The feared “normalizing” of Trump just happened to a lot of families with kids…. unless they are dead-hearted political agenda diehards… but they’ll find a hard time joking about it without offending normal folk.
I can not wait Russian, Flynn, back channel, some kind of relationship between VA and Russia question from fake MSM.
This is a good thing the media not being there. I would take out all unoccupied seats for futures press briefings.
Sean should come in when it’s over, lock the doors, and answer questions for those there. Screw the rest of them.
They (media) domn’t want any news that will push their Russian collsuion fake news off the headline or tv lead in.
These people are truly dispicible.
Was Fox News there? They make a big deal out (money) off their pro-military position……they should be there in spades.
That’s who John Roberts works for. Front row, second seat in from the right. He got the first question and it was about trying to make sure bad employees can be fired and STAY fired.
Yet another reason the DPBs need to end. Cut off the druggies’ fix & watch them spiral out of control even faster.
But but, whatever would the press do without George Clooney’s donated espresso machine? 😮
If it does not look like an opportunity to find a way to smear our President then why would they want to attend? Not only does it not interest them, it probably does not interest their readers.
And they object to the label “Fake News.”
They don’t care about America, our values, our veterans, any of the truths and traditions that sustain all of us. They don’t even care about the Constitutional pillars of their own profession. They care only about fulfilling their exalted social mission of destroying Trump and the anti-humanistic, sub-human conservatives. Each of them wants to be the hero that takes down Trump. That’s it. We need to understand that journalism does not exist, or that it exists only as a beard, a cover, for an anti-American totalitarian movement.
By so many not attending, it seems the press have proven the point that the briefings are not necessary. Who are we to disagree?
Granted, I did enjoy watching the press get slapped back but for a while. I’m getting tired of it since all the questions relate to Russia. Unless Sean wants to walk in and just say Russia about 50 times and walk out just to show them how ridiculous they really are.
Get to work Congress amazing the waste that has happened in the VA 400 vacant buildings that admin after admin pays for with our monies.
Let the MSM assemble tomorrow for daily briefing. Sean Spicer should step out of his office to let them know that daily briefing is cancelled. He should do the same every day next week (no advance notification please)
Cancel the so called Press Briefings.
I imagine it was wayyyyy less whiney in there then.
If they chose not to attend and I were in charge they would choose not to attend any future briefings as well.
Journolist is alive and well. We need to find, infiltrate and expose this media network of groupthink and malevolent coordination of coverage.
Just another item to add to the 2018 TV ads—-liberals don’t care about REAL issues.
My email to Fox News:
“Hello,
I watch Fox News throughout the day and I was very surprised that you did not cover Secretary Shulkin’s press briefing live. It was stated on air that a summary would be provided “because it would go on for 25 minutes.” I don’t understand why you didn’t cover it. Perhaps there is good reason for it, but I was disappointed and wanted to share this feedback with you. What Fox does as a news station is very superior to other MSM in its balanced opinions and I want Fox to succeed for the benefit of all American viewers. I have been tuning in all day to Fox, except when I exited and went to YouTube to watch the briefing live. Perhaps I missed the summary, but I have yet to hear about it since then.
One of America’s largest failures and disservices is the way the VA has become so terrible to our veterans. As much attention as possible must be placed on this issue so that viewers can help do their part! A large theme that Shulkin emphasized was the need for Congress to address appropriate legislation to speed up the process. It would have been helpful for the Fox audience to hear that and call their representatives.
I’ll withhold my judgement throughout prime time today, as I have rationalized– in efforts to give the benefit of the doubt– that Fox may have needed time to prepare their segments. I’ll also add John Roberts asked some good questions within the briefing, but in his latest update with Jenna Lee, he didn’t address it and he wasn’t asked about it.
After a great Memorial Day weekend and the amazing coverage provided by Fox, I was surprised and disappointed today.
Sincerely,
JLWary
The mainstream Commie press not showing up to hear Mr. Shulkin is a very good reason to stop White House press briefings
It’s such a disgrace to our veterans and our men and women currently in uniform that we can’t fire these incompetent people permanently. Congress needs to take up this issue immediately upon their return to DC next week!
They should be Americans’ press briefings, not the press. They should stream the prepared statements live and answer a few submitted questions from a variety of news sources.
Should have each Dept head do the daily press briefings on any given day with Spicer only given a quick news update of the days important events and news nuggets,since they won’t/don’t show up for these types of press briefings..
