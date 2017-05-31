May 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #132

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
I feel like he’s doing this to get attention – like tapping a spoon against a water glass before a speech?
Just to make sure Everyone is watching his feed…
just my guess 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think he’s gonna let it stay up a couple hours… then watch how many t.v. shows run it tomorrow talking trash about it. Which will prove his point… which he didn’t even have to fully articulate.
for people that view this tommorow morning, President Trump tweeted at 12:06a.m. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” (sic)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Come Over Very Fast. Eat Fine Enchiladas.
It was an invitation. Very obvious, but they missed it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
see what I mean? Instant global focus
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s trending on Twitter….amazing what a scrambled letters will do…
LikeLiked by 5 people
numerology,periodic tables,hieroglyphics…kek
LikeLiked by 2 people
Top kek. He summons us!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Saw that on the twitter responses. A good one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do love the marker in between the toes! With all the years I have drafted and sketched, I never had to do that!
LikeLike
That’s a take-off of “The Pink Panther” movie, where Inspector Dreyfus finishes the movie in a rubber room, driven mad by Clouseau. ENTIRELY fitting here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has been revealed over at The_Donald that Covfefe is Pepe’s dreadlocked cousin. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
building his block list –
It’s amazing how many of the whiners that he’s blocked don’t understand that this is his Personal account…he can block whoever he wants to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ll say it again: some really brainy wits over at The_Donald. 👍😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting observation: When I google Donald Trump, Trump45’s twitter is the second choice in the results. When nothing is going on Trump45’s personal twitter feed is my option, but when something is up the MSM/Giggle wants to bash him for? It is Donald Trump On Twitter so you can see everyone bashing him, instead of his own feed. Which one is my second choice right now? You guessed it, Donald Trump On Twitter. Wonder if it has something to do with how many responses, etc.?
LikeLike
I need to go to bed…this thread and all of the keks posted here have me giggling uncontrollably 😂
LikeLike
“People Should Go To Jail”
– Newt Gingrich –
LikeLiked by 5 people
Leakers should be locked up. Yes. More importantly TRAITORS should be locked up awaiting swift trials for treason.
Krooked killery is a traitor. susan rice. john podesta. donna brazile. john mccain. lindthey graham. lois lerner. john koskinen. etc… etc… etc….
This list could eat up the thread.
#GitrDone
LikeLiked by 3 people
Newt the American people are waiting for the hammer to drop…BOOM. We demand Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
My thoughts exactly today. These two men are the gatekeepers to the agenda and are stopping it. MAGA could be rolling right now in ways that would blow the minds of the democrats and ensure a monumental wave election in 2018 but for these two cowardly idiots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“these two cowardly idiots.”
Nope. Bold uniparty puppets that feel totally secure in committing treason against the people of this nation for their globalist bankster cartel puppet masters.
#LockThemUp
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or just get rid of Ryan and Turtle…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do I have this story correct. Adam Schiff and House dems don’t want Carter Page’s testimony. Not coming from Mueller. And the Chairman of Intel says ok.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that’s correct – odd, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were drooling to get him. Came without subpoena, didn’t hear about lawyer involvement. Those congress people are just not reputable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Mr Page said that he was looking forward to testifying and in particular discussing the methods that were used to obtain FISA warrants, Pencil Neck Schiff postponed Page’s testimony…indefinitely… It’s almost funny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they don’t want his story, he should turn Whistle Blower or book an evening with Lou Dobbs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
After reading Carter Page’s very long letter, fully documented, that he sent to Adam Schiff/Congress, I figured they would not want his testimony. He was ready to tell the whole truth about obama and hillary’s criminal acts. Heaven forfend THAT should ever get out in those hallowed halls/sarc
LikeLiked by 8 people
Carter Paige needs to watch his back…too many murders taking place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here he is Monday in letter to Congress.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/carter-page-insists-on-testifying-to-counteract-false-information-from-fbi-cia/article/2624478
“In light of the apparent disregard for truthful information at the foundation of the FBI’s related investigations last year, it has grown more important than ever that I be afforded the opportunity to explain the truth,” he wrote. “In particular, regarding all of the associated nonsensical lies stated specifically against me during the recent testimony by various senior Obama administration appointees. For this reason, I hope that my future testimony might be allowed.”
And of course this part will be Presidents focus as well when he burns this house down…
“Given the continuation of smoke and mirrors tactics seen in recent days, I would also urge the Committee to investigate the growing evidence of collusion between Clinton campaign associates, Comey and other former Obama Administration Officials,” Page added. “As you are probably aware, this began with the well-orchestrated pressure they sought to exert on the FBI to have me investigated last summer in the immediate wake of preliminary falsehoods fro the 2016 Dodgy Dossier.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anything fun with Zinke? I look forward to it😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I love Trump’s tweet, but this is bit of an odd one:
Anyone have any idea what “covfefe” was supposed to mean?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“tweets”, excuse me.
A typo, “covfefe” but I cannot figure out what for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mebbe he’s befriending the Welsh 😎
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nah if it was welsh it would be “newyddion ffug”
LikeLiked by 4 people
probably the word ‘coverage’
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“coverage”, likely.
But perhaps he is coining a new term. See The_Donald’s definition of the ‘noun.’ 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
commented above/earlier in thread
I think there’s something big incoming
LikeLiked by 4 people
Coverage
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, I was wondering what that was suppose to say, lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coverage?
OMG their heads will explode over it
Our POTUS cracks me up 😋😋😋😋😋
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whatever it is, it’s now everywhere. I just looked it up, and cannot find any meaning to it except maybe coffee or a sports reference, but EVERYONE IS LOOKING INTO IT!!!!!
What a character our new President is…he is a Gemini as I am, Our birthdays are coming up…and I completely understand.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My hub is a Gemini
You guys are the limit 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗
Smarties and loads of energy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bless all six of us…{{wink}}!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a little gemini and a little cancer… that will never get any covfefe! lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
But just a pinch of that snarly twin!!!
LikeLike
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking cat, and a ball of string
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mouse, or Lion = Rat
LikeLiked by 1 person
assuming ‘coverage’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its really stupid to read twitter comments that say he typed “covfefe” because he was drunk.
HE DOESN’T DRINK!
The other ridiculous WaPo suggestion is because of the supposed “hair growth drugs” he’s taking.
Hey, if this is the worst the MSM/Left/UniParty can day about our president…
FANTASTIC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s toying with the press and naysayers… maybe setting a trap…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lumina…its pretty hard to imagine anything else. I agree w/you
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was typing, at 12:06 then Melania needed his help with something
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that “something” with quotes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He learned a new word while in Europe. I think it’s the same as fesserie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bab.laarrow_drop_downbab.la – Online dictionaries, vocabulary
bab.la Dictionary Italian-English fesserie
ITALIAN-ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR “FESSERIE”
IT fesserie English translation
fesserie
hogwash bushwah boloney moonshine chickenshit bushwhacked
claptrap drivel
fiddlesticks
crock
LikeLike
Dictionary com sez it is not a word. Putting it into Startpage it asked me if I mean Corvette. Not hardly. It may be a word he made up just to scramble the brains of the low IQ HateTrumpers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Autists at r/Donald (I think?) turned covfefe into numbers using the periodic table of the elements. Co is Cobalt, 26; V is Vanadium, 23; Fe is Iron (twice), 27. Search “26232727” on search engines and your first hit is “A single transcriptome of a green toad“, i.e., PEPE! So, I think the theory is that he’s signaling to us dangerous deplorables.
Many keks!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
another possibility – Trump’s goofy tweet is to test his block list hahahaha
LikeLiked by 4 people
One America News has put up $100,000 reward for info on Seth Rich’s murder. Special investigations this weekend on One America News. Total reward $250,000 now.
33,000 signatures on petitions.whitehouse.gov asking the Trump Admin. for a special investigator to look into Seth Rich’s murder. Need 67,000 more signatures for the White House to consider.
Seth Rich matters.
LikeLiked by 8 people
How do I get paid? I’ll donate it.
Answer: krooked killery klinton.
Solved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
We’re getting the wall, make no mistake, it will be built.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I moved this over from the end of yesterday’s thread. I never hear anything good about this guy.
Registered Democrat and White House Chief Economic Adviser, Gary Cohn shut down a proposal to crowd-fund the Mexican border wall, according to a new report by GotNews.
Cohn felt that deciding to use wall bonds to finance the border wall through private financing would “upset House Speaker Paul Ryan and Congress”, despite bonds being “perfectly constitutional”.
Back in March, Republican Congressman Don Young put forward an idea wherein the government could “sell bonds to finance the wall, and offer public finances 2.5% interest”.
Based on public records from the New York state Board of Elections, and courtesy of GotNews, Cohn is still a registered Democrat.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/report-white-house-advisor-gary-cohn-shut-trump-proposal-wall-bonds-buildthewall/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So true.” – President Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You all should be aware of the Trump pattern by now. He lets his enemies tie themselves into hysterical knots, then
BOOM!
He lays the hammer.
It helps to remember that he’s not a milquetoast Republican.
LikeLiked by 8 people
… and that he’s a Genius. Nothing he does makes sense until you figure out he’s a Genius.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Covfefe??? It’s late, I need some Coffee? Completely stumped here. What is covfefe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably ‘coverage’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its almost worth it to go in to starbucks and give covfefe as your name in the morning just to see how many heads turn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make all the snowflakes write it 10 times. On your cup.
LikeLike
Come over very fast. Eat fine enchiladas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this above, I’m pasting it here for the kek of it:
The Autists at r/Donald (I think?) turned covfefe into atomic numbers using the periodic table of the elements. Co is Cobalt, 26; V is Vanadium, 23; Fe is Iron (twice), 27. Search “26232727” on search engines and your first hit is “A single transcriptome of a green toad“, i.e., PEPE! So, I think the theory is that he’s signaling to us dangerous deplorables.
Many keks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coverage for everyone forever.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is probably I bet related to the “covfefe” tweet. He probably got news and didn’t realize he sent the tweet when he stuck the phone in his pocket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More ramadan celebrations to come until June 24th.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes…brought to us by the Religion of
PeacePieces
LikeLike
This is my last post ever on the CTH. Too many new flakes have descended upon us, and wading throught their BS has worn me out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t recogize your handle and I’ve been posting here for at least a year and a half.
I am sorry you’re leaving, because frankly I don’t know where else you can go to get uncensored info with quality commentary.
All the best to you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stay and plow through.
The flakes melt away pretty quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well…..
BYE!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It will ebb and flow as all things do. Stay the course. Or, sit up in a branch tucked in a hidden spot for a while and just keep alert. SD gif applies here:
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have had so much worse…as the Donald always says…never give up.
What happened?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t let them run you off – they come and go. Too many good contributions made by you.
Try what I do.
Learn to scroll past the flakes, don’t stop and read.
In the meantime, just take a break from it all. This works for me.
Never say never. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better to be new flake than a snow flake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ta Ta
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are far too valuable to this site than shrinking away because some troll bullied you. We have all have had our duels…stay the course.
SD mentors us on our debate skills, snarky or not. Best to shore up with your troops. Nothing else will be acceptable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure about this…but I think the “flakes” he’s referring to are the people who think that Seth Rich was murdered.
Coerdaleneman argued with me a couple of days ago about this subject.
He was adamant about it being “just a robbery”.
So if you think that Seth Rich was murdered…you too may be a “flake”.
If I am wrong about this, then perhaps C-man will correct me.
He is probably still lurking and reading.
People who ‘announce’ they are leaving, rarely ever do.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dude! You gotta man your branch! Who else is gonna pull me out of all them darn rabbit holes?!
LikeLike
And the mulberry bushes. How am I supposed to know if I’m runnin’ around a mulberry bush or just a regular bush if you don’t speak up?! Old IAD Guy has worn out knees, so it’s left up to you 🙂
LikeLike
Deniro’s sub-conscious was right, the US has largely to this date been an assclown act in which he, Kathy Griffin, Colbert, Seth and Obama of WHCA, sadly and ironically played major roles.
President Donald J. Trump, on the other hand, in barely more than 100 days is rehabilitating the country with acumen and gravitas. May God bless him and the newly recovering USA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well said, keebler! When I read Deniro’s comment earlier today, my first thought was that he must’ve been standing in front of the mirror and describing what he sees.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Describing his forthcoming garbage movie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DeNiro was projecting…even Gregg Gutfeld got it right tonight! You are spot on!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I for one whole-heartedly embrace Deplorable Covfefeism, I think it’s a great ideology.
LikeLiked by 14 people
My new handle in the Treehouse. (Formerly Sedanka.)
LikeLiked by 17 people
It’s trending Bigly!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL!
Hope you like what it’s really supposed to mean when you get up tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He better hope it doesn’t mean manure. (big grin)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, you made me laugh. Loud. Scared my terrier.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fifi mascot:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg I’m about to roll on the floor howling with laughter 😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN breaking news – “covefefe” is a back channel coded message to Russians .
LikeLiked by 8 people
lozhnaye novosti
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course! Forgot about that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cmon guys its a code:
Coverage
Of
Vile
Fake(news by)
Immoral
Financially(driven)
Idiots
LikeLike
Or egregious elitists, but either is appropriate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Convergence
Of
Vile
Fraudulent
Immoral
Fanatical
Idiots
😉
LikeLike
I second this sentiment – nighty night all ~
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media-types and dem leaders will have their collusion talking points together by tomorrow morning demanding a special investigator over the covfefe scandal. Either that or someone will suggest it’s a racial slur of some kind and suggest a move to censor the president. I wish I was just joking… just wait and see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jane Stillwater is a mid-20th century American woman who has travelled everywhere, especially war zones — she is a war correspondent — and finds 21st century travel restrictions bothersome. Here is a condensed version of her May 27, 2017 blog.
THE US FREED LIBYA — SO WHY CAN’T I GO THERE
. . . . . . by Jane Stillwater, Worldwide Wanderer
In 2001, all we ever heard about in the media was how America was going to “free Afghanistan for democracy.” Sixteen years and several trillion dollars later, Afghanistan should be as free as a bird now, right? So I went to Expedia.com and clicked on “flight + hotel” to Kabul. Nothing came up. Afghanistan is so very free these days that American tourists can’t go there.
Hell, even war correspondents can’t get in there either. Hmmm.
But what about Iraq, the country that America spent approximately five trillion dollars freeing from that evil dictator what’s-his-name. Plus when I was a kid, I had always dreamed about being an archeologist when I grew up and going to see places like Babylon and Ur. Now was my chance! So I went on Travelosity.com and clicked on “flight + hotel” to Baghdad. Sorry but American tourists aren’t free to travel to Iraq either.
Libya? Same old story. America spent a trillion or so dollars on liberating Libya from Qaddafi “for humanitarian reasons”. Well, things are so humane over there right now that not even CheapTickets.com can get you a “flight + hotel” to Tripoli.
Where else has America been liberating ? Ukraine? Let’s plug that one into Kayak.com and see what comes up. Nope, Nothing there either.
Yemen? America just sold the Saudis billions and billions of dollars worth of deadly weapons in order to “liberate” Yemen’s oil. But Priceline.com wouldn’t touch Yemen with a ten-foot pole. The Saudis have already dropped 90,000 bombs on Yemen. Yemenis are resisting the Saudis’ offer of “freedom” just as hard as George Washington resisted the British during the American Revolution. But then King George III hadn’t dropped 90,000 bombs on Betsy Ross’s head either. No, no nice hotel in Sanaa for me.
How about Palestine? America is paying 30 billion bucks a year to help “free” Gaza. But if you type “Gaza” into Hipmunk.com, your computer might blow up. No freedom in Gaza either. They are not even letting reporters into Gaza. “Closed military zone.” Being a war correspondent sucks eggs these days — let alone being a tourist.
Syria? Let’s click on Trivago.com. The only place we can safely go is . . . Damascus and Aleppo, where Syria’s “evil dictator” is still in charge. But no one can go to the parts of Syria freed by freedom-loving USA and their allies ISIS and al Qaeda.
And now the American Deep State and puppets in Washington are talking about “liberating” Russia, China, North Korea and Venezuela. Pretty soon American tourists will consider themselves lucky if they can get to Tijuana.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think “covfefe” is a typo and he meant to type “coven,” as in, “Despite the negative press coven.” “Coven” meaning “a group or gathering of witches who meet regularly.” Makes sense to me … press coven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…a coven of yappy poodles named Fifi…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lets get #covfefe. trending LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worldwide Trends
#covfefe
171K Tweets
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
ARE REPUBLICANS THEIR OWN WORST ENEMIES?
Why conservatives shouldn’t fall for the latest left-wing scandal.
By Daniel Greenfield – May 31, 2017
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266864/are-republicans-their-own-worst-enemies-daniel-greenfield
LikeLike
Hannity tonight addressed Liberal Fascism. He introduced an organization, Media Equalizer, that is now devoted to being the conservative Media Matters. They are focusing on Rachel Madcow. It is not a boycott, as such, but they have published her sponsors and are encouraging people to contact her sponsors to ask it they are aware of the crazy and offensive stuff she has been pedalling on her show.
USAA has already given up under pressure and they are back advertising on Hannity.
https://mediaequalizer.com/author/brian-maloney
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad to hear that about USAA. Being a organization for strictly military and their families, they should know better than side with the left Wing Communist. I bet they got thousand of protests just from their members.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was really dumb on the part of USAA. How could they not know that the military is pretty conservative????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a better link for the media equalizer project #stopthescalpings:
https://mediaequalizer.com/brian-maloney-and-melanie-morgan/2017/05/stopthescalpings-announces-operation-fight-with-fire
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boom.!
Hours After Posting Pic With Trump’s Head, Kathy Griffin Just Got The Worst News of Her Life.!
Boycott CNN Sponsors – Advertisers….
Next News Network Video 09:28 Minutes May-30-2017;
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can get down with a boycott of CNN sponsors. They’ve sure been dragging their feet over wether or not to Ditch the B*tch.
LikeLike
Infowars and Mike Cernovich are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone to flash a “CNN is ISIS” sign with Kathy Griffin’s beheading picture on a live CNN feed.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/reward-offered-1000-anyone-flashes-cnn-isis-kathy-griffin-beheading-pic-cnn-live-feed/
LikeLike
Kathy Griffin just put her beheaded her own head. They should have her hold up her own bloodied head.
LikeLike
Kathy Griffin just *beheaded her own head.
LikeLike
I have this fantasy that President Trump will show up at the next daily press briefing (instead of Sean Spicer) and say to the press “I’ve given you a chance to get your act together, but it is just not working, as you are unable to stop reporting lies. We need to try something else. Therefore, daily press briefings will be suspended for the time being and replaced by submitted questions (7:00 am daily deadline) which will be answered on the whitehouse.gov website at 5:00 pm daily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boy would that make me a happy camper. “We will call.you if we need ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking CNN coverage…err covfefe…I mean coverage…arrrgh!
LikeLike
Lol..
LikeLike
Memorial Day Report.
I’ve been out of pocket for 2 days. Out of town today to visit the doctor. Anyway, Monday I attended the Memorial Day Ceremonies downtown. It was a nice presentation. All the local and State Muckety Mucks were in attendance. Amazingly I still can fit into my AF uniform and wore it proudly. There were two other retirees in their AF uniforms too. Sadly there were only two WWII veterans in attendance. We used to have more but one by one they pass on.
They are going to organize a trip to DC to visit Arlington Cemetery for the Vietnam Veterans who have never been. I signed up to go but not sure when it will be. They are just starting the planning.
I met a representative of my Congressman and had a few choice words for her regarding the VA. She was not aware PTrump had signed an EO for VA Choice. The EO was to improve services for Veterans, however, the Louisville VA is cutting services for many of the Vets in KY. I wanted to know why. I give her props, she patiently listened to my daughter and me, didn’t play the “I’ve got to go” routine. She promised to call me later in the week when she can get the information. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You for your service. I wonder why services are being cut. The recently signed CR didn’t cut spending on anything to my knowledge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you google “covfefe” there are tons of articles already.
However, Spellcheck is having a hard time keeping up and wants to flip it to “coffee”.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t surprise me if he deliberately misspelled “coverage” just to get more coverage!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m more convinced than ever that Donald Trump is being protected by the Lord. It’s obvious to me, I hope others agree and can see it.
These people are pushing the boundaries like never before, but none of it will work. The Lord has already decided that Donald Trump, of all people, will Make America Great Again.
We are seeing hatred towards him that we have never seen towards anyone on earth before, with the exception of Jesus. Donald Trump is not Jesus but the Lord is using him to save us.
These are special times we’re living in, people will talk about these times for centuries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with you wholeheartedly Ron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Ron!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Love ya, President Trump! The gorgeous Melania and son Barron, too! #Covfefe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that whatever device Trump was using to tweet with locked up on him. He then said screw it and went to sleep and the damn thing posted. Now the entire internet is trying to decipher it. Hilarious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But wouldnt it be hilarious for the media to spend a day negatively covering covfefe just perhaps proving a point? Its just hilarious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obummer had “a pen and a phone,” but Our President can shake the world with a single tweet. Covfefe!!!
LikeLike
Great Memorial Day. It was a long eight years of Fake people who despised our traditions
LikeLiked by 1 person
since the tweet referenced the press, maybe it is this
COVerage + FEFE = covfefe
a new word for press coverage that is a fake meme
fefe is defined already as a fake meme by internet dictionaries on slang coined in 2015 on 4chan
so maybe he is trying to enter into MAGA world to mean fake memes put out by the media
LikeLike
I think you have cracked it A.M. and fefe has several meanings, the most likely one in this case is party or fair enough.
“originating in chicago; a slang word that is defined as “a party”. generally a block or house party.
throw that fe fe on the block.”
“used repeatedly in bursts of 3 to 4 as a shortened exclamation of “fair enough.”
“i held it together pretty well last sat-rday, right?” “dude, you were trashed and puked in my backyard.” “fefefefefefe”
LikeLike
A credible explanation for “covfefe”:
LikeLiked by 1 person
covfefe! I like it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So after this whole covfefe thing erupted, I looked back on President Trump’s twitter feed to see if there was anything I missed. There was this one curious tweet:
What’s interesting about this is that this is exactly what sundance was warning us that we shouldn’t do months ago.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/07/why-obamacare-cannot-simply-be-repealed/
“The only way to fully repeal ObamaCare as an independent bill, and overcome the 60 vote threshold, would be to eliminate the filibuster rule (3/5ths vote threshold or 60 votes) in the Senate and drop the vote threshold to 51 votes, a simple majority, for all legislation.”
“What this means, in combination with the previous passage of the 17th amendment, is the constitutional republican framework is gone.
The constitutional republic being now replaced with a pure majority rule democracy.”
So, what to make of this Trump tweet…
LikeLike
Rush mentioned this tweet today. He basically was lamenting that he couldn’t understand why Trump didn’t understand, that the republicans don’t want to get anything done. Then he eventually said that Trump has to know that the republicans are the problem too.
What Rush didn’t understand is, of COURSE Trump understands the republicans are the problem, and this tweet was meant to showcase that! He’s not actually suggesting they do it. He’s just illustrating that they haven’t yet because they don’t intend to pass 1 damn thing they have been saying for years they want to pass.
This Tweet is Trump red-pilling the HELL out of the entire country, like he does consistently. Millions of people will read that tweet and think ‘Yeah, that’s what the Republicans should do!” then when they don’t, they’ll be forced to imagine why not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mentioned a week or so back we’re participants and observers in a slow motion coup de tat . It now seems President Trump’s successes in the Middle East and Europe have ratcheted up the opposition’s tempo ! Even given the Memorial Day weekend Tuesday’s “media dump” ( not to mention some congress-critters’ OTT rants ) are so far over the edge of truth its like a Wiley E. Coyote scheme.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, Gil, this may be my favorite one yet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The latest drumbeat from CNN is that our President is “lonely and angry.” Also that he’s “gaining weight.” The insufferably smug Gloria Borgia claims she talked with a “friend” of POTUS who assured her he/she is in “regular contact” with him.
Yeah, right, Gloria. If you did actually talk to someone (assuming you aren’t putting out your OWN fantasy) what makes you think that particular suckup is telling you the truth? Answer: you and all your lefty buddies soooo WANT it to be true!
The playbook of Isolate, Ridicule, Marginalize is designed to push perceived enemies to the edge so they’ll shut up and go away. Once again, CNN reveals its true agenda in their gleeful denigration of POTUS and anyone associated with this White House. Vicious character assassins wearing cultured refined facades are still assassins. Getting handsomely paid for those hits too.
LikeLike
Concerning Covfefe……All I can say is, Fake News is a LOT more fun when we make it up ourselves.
The Right is just much better at this stuff than the Left.
Leftys: Your Fake News sucks. Just give it up already.
LikeLike
“covfefe” is doing exactly what Trump intended it to do.
LikeLike
What is wrong with Gary Cohn…last week it was coal and Sen. Joe Manchin unloaded on him.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/report-white-house-advisor-gary-cohn-shut-trump-proposal-wall-bonds-buildthewall/
LikeLike
I’ve certainly had my laughs over #covfefegate2017, but our President could’ve received news of that massive explosion in Kabul right as he was typing that tweet. That’s a bit sobering
LikeLike