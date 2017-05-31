May 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #132

Posted on May 31, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

174 Responses to May 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #132

  1. Martin says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    “People Should Go To Jail”
    – Newt Gingrich –

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Leakers should be locked up. Yes. More importantly TRAITORS should be locked up awaiting swift trials for treason.

      Krooked killery is a traitor. susan rice. john podesta. donna brazile. john mccain. lindthey graham. lois lerner. john koskinen. etc… etc… etc….

      This list could eat up the thread.

      #GitrDone

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • psadie says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:27 am

      Newt the American people are waiting for the hammer to drop…BOOM. We demand Justice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Southpaw says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Do I have this story correct. Adam Schiff and House dems don’t want Carter Page’s testimony. Not coming from Mueller. And the Chairman of Intel says ok.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:28 am

      I believe that’s correct – odd, isn’t it?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Southpaw says:
        May 31, 2017 at 12:35 am

        They were drooling to get him. Came without subpoena, didn’t hear about lawyer involvement. Those congress people are just not reputable.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • JoD says:
          May 31, 2017 at 12:50 am

          When Mr Page said that he was looking forward to testifying and in particular discussing the methods that were used to obtain FISA warrants, Pencil Neck Schiff postponed Page’s testimony…indefinitely… It’s almost funny.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:46 am

      If they don’t want his story, he should turn Whistle Blower or book an evening with Lou Dobbs.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • carole says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:52 am

      After reading Carter Page’s very long letter, fully documented, that he sent to Adam Schiff/Congress, I figured they would not want his testimony. He was ready to tell the whole truth about obama and hillary’s criminal acts. Heaven forfend THAT should ever get out in those hallowed halls/sarc

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:32 am

      Here he is Monday in letter to Congress.

      http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/carter-page-insists-on-testifying-to-counteract-false-information-from-fbi-cia/article/2624478

      “In light of the apparent disregard for truthful information at the foundation of the FBI’s related investigations last year, it has grown more important than ever that I be afforded the opportunity to explain the truth,” he wrote. “In particular, regarding all of the associated nonsensical lies stated specifically against me during the recent testimony by various senior Obama administration appointees. For this reason, I hope that my future testimony might be allowed.”

      And of course this part will be Presidents focus as well when he burns this house down…

      “Given the continuation of smoke and mirrors tactics seen in recent days, I would also urge the Committee to investigate the growing evidence of collusion between Clinton campaign associates, Comey and other former Obama Administration Officials,” Page added. “As you are probably aware, this began with the well-orchestrated pressure they sought to exert on the FBI to have me investigated last summer in the immediate wake of preliminary falsehoods fro the 2016 Dodgy Dossier.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. M33 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I love Trump’s tweet, but this is bit of an odd one:

    Anyone have any idea what “covfefe” was supposed to mean?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Regina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:33 am

    another possibility – Trump’s goofy tweet is to test his block list hahahaha

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:33 am

    One America News has put up $100,000 reward for info on Seth Rich’s murder. Special investigations this weekend on One America News. Total reward $250,000 now.

    33,000 signatures on petitions.whitehouse.gov asking the Trump Admin. for a special investigator to look into Seth Rich’s murder. Need 67,000 more signatures for the White House to consider.

    Seth Rich matters.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Regina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Ace says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:36 am

    You all should be aware of the Trump pattern by now. He lets his enemies tie themselves into hysterical knots, then
    BOOM!
    He lays the hammer.
    It helps to remember that he’s not a milquetoast Republican.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. gamecock123 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Covfefe??? It’s late, I need some Coffee? Completely stumped here. What is covfefe?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Regina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Like

    Reply
  15. coeurdaleneman says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:44 am

    This is my last post ever on the CTH. Too many new flakes have descended upon us, and wading throught their BS has worn me out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:47 am

      I don’t recogize your handle and I’ve been posting here for at least a year and a half.
      I am sorry you’re leaving, because frankly I don’t know where else you can go to get uncensored info with quality commentary.

      All the best to you.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Stay and plow through.
      The flakes melt away pretty quickly.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Lawrence says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Well…..

      BYE!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:51 am

      It will ebb and flow as all things do. Stay the course. Or, sit up in a branch tucked in a hidden spot for a while and just keep alert. SD gif applies here:

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:58 am

      We have had so much worse…as the Donald always says…never give up.

      What happened?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Don’t let them run you off – they come and go. Too many good contributions made by you.
      Try what I do.
      Learn to scroll past the flakes, don’t stop and read.
      In the meantime, just take a break from it all. This works for me.
      Never say never. 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ledygrey says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:35 am

      Better to be new flake than a snow flake!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:59 am

      You are far too valuable to this site than shrinking away because some troll bullied you. We have all have had our duels…stay the course.

      SD mentors us on our debate skills, snarky or not. Best to shore up with your troops. Nothing else will be acceptable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        May 31, 2017 at 2:19 am

        I’m not sure about this…but I think the “flakes” he’s referring to are the people who think that Seth Rich was murdered.

        Coerdaleneman argued with me a couple of days ago about this subject.
        He was adamant about it being “just a robbery”.

        So if you think that Seth Rich was murdered…you too may be a “flake”.

        If I am wrong about this, then perhaps C-man will correct me.
        He is probably still lurking and reading.
        People who ‘announce’ they are leaving, rarely ever do.

        Like

        Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      May 31, 2017 at 2:26 am

      Dude! You gotta man your branch! Who else is gonna pull me out of all them darn rabbit holes?!

      Like

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      May 31, 2017 at 2:32 am

      And the mulberry bushes. How am I supposed to know if I’m runnin’ around a mulberry bush or just a regular bush if you don’t speak up?! Old IAD Guy has worn out knees, so it’s left up to you 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  16. keebler AC says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Deniro’s sub-conscious was right, the US has largely to this date been an assclown act in which he, Kathy Griffin, Colbert, Seth and Obama of WHCA, sadly and ironically played major roles.

    President Donald J. Trump, on the other hand, in barely more than 100 days is rehabilitating the country with acumen and gravitas. May God bless him and the newly recovering USA!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Sentinel says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I for one whole-heartedly embrace Deplorable Covfefeism, I think it’s a great ideology.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  18. Covfefe says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:52 am

    My new handle in the Treehouse. (Formerly Sedanka.)

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  19. SR says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:53 am

    CNN breaking news – “covefefe” is a back channel coded message to Russians .

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. Regina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:58 am

    I second this sentiment – nighty night all ~

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. RC says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Jane Stillwater is a mid-20th century American woman who has travelled everywhere, especially war zones — she is a war correspondent — and finds 21st century travel restrictions bothersome. Here is a condensed version of her May 27, 2017 blog.

    THE US FREED LIBYA — SO WHY CAN’T I GO THERE
       
    . . . . . . by  Jane Stillwater, Worldwide Wanderer  
     
         In 2001, all we ever heard about in the media was how America was going to “free Afghanistan for democracy.”  Sixteen years and several trillion dollars later, Afghanistan should be as free as a bird now, right? So I went to Expedia.com and clicked on “flight + hotel” to Kabul.  Nothing came up.  Afghanistan is so very free these days that American tourists can’t go there. 

    Hell, even war correspondents can’t get in there either.  Hmmm.

      But what about Iraq, the country that America spent approximately five trillion dollars freeing from that evil dictator what’s-his-name. Plus when I was a kid, I had always dreamed about being an archeologist when I grew up and going to see places like Babylon and Ur. Now was my chance! So I went on Travelosity.com and clicked on “flight + hotel” to Baghdad. Sorry but American tourists aren’t free to travel to Iraq either.

    Libya? Same old story. America spent a trillion or so dollars on liberating Libya from Qaddafi “for humanitarian reasons”. Well, things are so humane over there right now that not even CheapTickets.com can get you a “flight + hotel” to Tripoli.

    Where else has America been liberating ? Ukraine? Let’s plug that one into Kayak.com and see what comes up. Nope, Nothing there either.

      Yemen? America just sold the Saudis billions and billions of dollars worth of deadly weapons in order to “liberate” Yemen’s oil. But Priceline.com wouldn’t touch Yemen with a ten-foot pole. The Saudis have already dropped 90,000 bombs on Yemen. Yemenis are resisting the Saudis’ offer of “freedom” just as hard as George Washington resisted the British during the American Revolution. But then King George III hadn’t dropped 90,000 bombs on Betsy Ross’s head either. No, no nice hotel in Sanaa for me.

    How about Palestine? America is paying 30 billion bucks a year to help “free” Gaza. But if you type “Gaza” into Hipmunk.com, your computer might blow up. No freedom in Gaza either. They are not even letting reporters into Gaza. “Closed military zone.” Being a war correspondent sucks eggs these days — let alone being a tourist.

    Syria? Let’s click on Trivago.com. The only place we can safely go is . . . Damascus and Aleppo, where Syria’s “evil dictator” is still in charge. But no one can go to the parts of Syria freed by freedom-loving USA and their allies ISIS and al Qaeda.

    And now the American Deep State and puppets in Washington are talking about “liberating” Russia, China, North Korea and Venezuela. Pretty soon American tourists will consider themselves lucky if they can get to Tijuana.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. nkmommy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:10 am

    I think “covfefe” is a typo and he meant to type “coven,” as in, “Despite the negative press coven.” “Coven” meaning “a group or gathering of witches who meet regularly.” Makes sense to me … press coven.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Anne says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Lucille says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:28 am

    ARE REPUBLICANS THEIR OWN WORST ENEMIES?
    Why conservatives shouldn’t fall for the latest left-wing scandal.
    By Daniel Greenfield – May 31, 2017

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266864/are-republicans-their-own-worst-enemies-daniel-greenfield

    Like

    Reply
  26. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Hannity tonight addressed Liberal Fascism. He introduced an organization, Media Equalizer, that is now devoted to being the conservative Media Matters. They are focusing on Rachel Madcow. It is not a boycott, as such, but they have published her sponsors and are encouraging people to contact her sponsors to ask it they are aware of the crazy and offensive stuff she has been pedalling on her show.

    USAA has already given up under pressure and they are back advertising on Hannity.

    https://mediaequalizer.com/author/brian-maloney

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Texasranger says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Boom.!

    Hours After Posting Pic With Trump’s Head, Kathy Griffin Just Got The Worst News of Her Life.!

    Boycott CNN Sponsors – Advertisers….

    Next News Network Video 09:28 Minutes May-30-2017;

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. ledygrey says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

    I have this fantasy that President Trump will show up at the next daily press briefing (instead of Sean Spicer) and say to the press “I’ve given you a chance to get your act together, but it is just not working, as you are unable to stop reporting lies. We need to try something else. Therefore, daily press briefings will be suspended for the time being and replaced by submitted questions (7:00 am daily deadline) which will be answered on the whitehouse.gov website at 5:00 pm daily.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. calbear84 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Breaking CNN coverage…err covfefe…I mean coverage…arrrgh!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Wiggyky says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Memorial Day Report.
    I’ve been out of pocket for 2 days. Out of town today to visit the doctor. Anyway, Monday I attended the Memorial Day Ceremonies downtown. It was a nice presentation. All the local and State Muckety Mucks were in attendance. Amazingly I still can fit into my AF uniform and wore it proudly. There were two other retirees in their AF uniforms too. Sadly there were only two WWII veterans in attendance. We used to have more but one by one they pass on.

    They are going to organize a trip to DC to visit Arlington Cemetery for the Vietnam Veterans who have never been. I signed up to go but not sure when it will be. They are just starting the planning.

    I met a representative of my Congressman and had a few choice words for her regarding the VA. She was not aware PTrump had signed an EO for VA Choice. The EO was to improve services for Veterans, however, the Louisville VA is cutting services for many of the Vets in KY. I wanted to know why. I give her props, she patiently listened to my daughter and me, didn’t play the “I’ve got to go” routine. She promised to call me later in the week when she can get the information. We shall see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. sunnydaze says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:35 am

    If you google “covfefe” there are tons of articles already.

    However, Spellcheck is having a hard time keeping up and wants to flip it to “coffee”.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Ron says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:41 am

    I’m more convinced than ever that Donald Trump is being protected by the Lord. It’s obvious to me, I hope others agree and can see it.

    These people are pushing the boundaries like never before, but none of it will work. The Lord has already decided that Donald Trump, of all people, will Make America Great Again.

    We are seeing hatred towards him that we have never seen towards anyone on earth before, with the exception of Jesus. Donald Trump is not Jesus but the Lord is using him to save us.

    These are special times we’re living in, people will talk about these times for centuries.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. keebler AC says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Love ya, President Trump! The gorgeous Melania and son Barron, too! #Covfefe!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Joe Knuckles says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:47 am

    I think that whatever device Trump was using to tweet with locked up on him. He then said screw it and went to sleep and the damn thing posted. Now the entire internet is trying to decipher it. Hilarious!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. ALEX says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Great Memorial Day. It was a long eight years of Fake people who despised our traditions

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Albertus Magnus says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:51 am

    since the tweet referenced the press, maybe it is this

    COVerage + FEFE = covfefe

    a new word for press coverage that is a fake meme

    fefe is defined already as a fake meme by internet dictionaries on slang coined in 2015 on 4chan

    so maybe he is trying to enter into MAGA world to mean fake memes put out by the media

    Like

    Reply
    • RAC says:
      May 31, 2017 at 2:25 am

      I think you have cracked it A.M. and fefe has several meanings, the most likely one in this case is party or fair enough.
      “originating in chicago; a slang word that is defined as “a party”. generally a block or house party.
      throw that fe fe on the block.”
      “used repeatedly in bursts of 3 to 4 as a shortened exclamation of “fair enough.”
      “i held it together pretty well last sat-rday, right?” “dude, you were trashed and puked in my backyard.” “fefefefefefe”

      Like

      Reply
  38. Anne says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:52 am

    A credible explanation for “covfefe”:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. JoD says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:54 am

    covfefe! I like it!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. rsanchez1990 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:56 am

    So after this whole covfefe thing erupted, I looked back on President Trump’s twitter feed to see if there was anything I missed. There was this one curious tweet:

    What’s interesting about this is that this is exactly what sundance was warning us that we shouldn’t do months ago.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/07/why-obamacare-cannot-simply-be-repealed/

    “The only way to fully repeal ObamaCare as an independent bill, and overcome the 60 vote threshold, would be to eliminate the filibuster rule (3/5ths vote threshold or 60 votes) in the Senate and drop the vote threshold to 51 votes, a simple majority, for all legislation.”

    “What this means, in combination with the previous passage of the 17th amendment, is the constitutional republican framework is gone.

    The constitutional republic being now replaced with a pure majority rule democracy.”

    So, what to make of this Trump tweet…

    Like

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      May 31, 2017 at 2:00 am

      Rush mentioned this tweet today. He basically was lamenting that he couldn’t understand why Trump didn’t understand, that the republicans don’t want to get anything done. Then he eventually said that Trump has to know that the republicans are the problem too.

      What Rush didn’t understand is, of COURSE Trump understands the republicans are the problem, and this tweet was meant to showcase that! He’s not actually suggesting they do it. He’s just illustrating that they haven’t yet because they don’t intend to pass 1 damn thing they have been saying for years they want to pass.

      This Tweet is Trump red-pilling the HELL out of the entire country, like he does consistently. Millions of people will read that tweet and think ‘Yeah, that’s what the Republicans should do!” then when they don’t, they’ll be forced to imagine why not.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  41. millwright says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:56 am

    I mentioned a week or so back we’re participants and observers in a slow motion coup de tat . It now seems President Trump’s successes in the Middle East and Europe have ratcheted up the opposition’s tempo ! Even given the Memorial Day weekend Tuesday’s “media dump” ( not to mention some congress-critters’ OTT rants ) are so far over the edge of truth its like a Wiley E. Coyote scheme.

    Like

    Reply
  43. yakmaster2 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:18 am

    The latest drumbeat from CNN is that our President is “lonely and angry.” Also that he’s “gaining weight.” The insufferably smug Gloria Borgia claims she talked with a “friend” of POTUS who assured her he/she is in “regular contact” with him.

    Yeah, right, Gloria. If you did actually talk to someone (assuming you aren’t putting out your OWN fantasy) what makes you think that particular suckup is telling you the truth? Answer: you and all your lefty buddies soooo WANT it to be true!

    The playbook of Isolate, Ridicule, Marginalize is designed to push perceived enemies to the edge so they’ll shut up and go away. Once again, CNN reveals its true agenda in their gleeful denigration of POTUS and anyone associated with this White House. Vicious character assassins wearing cultured refined facades are still assassins. Getting handsomely paid for those hits too.

    Like

    Reply
  44. sunnydaze says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Concerning Covfefe……All I can say is, Fake News is a LOT more fun when we make it up ourselves.

    The Right is just much better at this stuff than the Left.

    Leftys: Your Fake News sucks. Just give it up already.

    Like

    Reply
  45. fangdog says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:19 am

    “covfefe” is doing exactly what Trump intended it to do.

    Like

    Reply
  46. psadie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:20 am

    What is wrong with Gary Cohn…last week it was coal and Sen. Joe Manchin unloaded on him.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/report-white-house-advisor-gary-cohn-shut-trump-proposal-wall-bonds-buildthewall/

    Like

    Reply
  47. NickD says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:25 am

    I’ve certainly had my laughs over #covfefegate2017, but our President could’ve received news of that massive explosion in Kabul right as he was typing that tweet. That’s a bit sobering

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s