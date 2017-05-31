Massive Car Bombing Near Diplomatic Compound in Kabul Afghanistan…

Details are sketchy because of the scale of the explosion.  Reports of dozens killed and hundreds injured.   Reuters reports: Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, said several people were killed and wounded in the blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy.

“It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.   The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters (yards) away.  (link)

The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday when a massive explosion occurred in a crowded area on the edge of the capital’s Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, not far from foreign embassies and government buildings. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the scene.

It was not immediately clear what was the exact target of the explosion, but photos from the scene showed significant damage and multiple vehicles which were destroyed. At least 319 people had been taken to hospitals, the health ministry said. The Pajhwok news agency said 50 people were killed.

 

 

71 Responses to Massive Car Bombing Near Diplomatic Compound in Kabul Afghanistan…

  1. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:57 am

    Reply
  2. deqwik2 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:58 am

    Reply
  3. Former lurker says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:01 am

    Evil losers.

    Reply
  4. Bone Fish says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:02 am

    Looks like Brzezinski’s boys remain fully funded and on the move.

    Reply
  5. andrewalinxs says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:02 am

    “It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.

    Sadly when the blast is that large the objective is to kill as many and damage as much as possible. It happened at the location because so many important compounds are nearby all of them where the target.

    This attack illustrates a simple point.

    Everyone needs to stand against this evil because everyone is the target.

    Reply
  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Time to hit the opium poppies the Taliban make millions from. MOAB Pakistan border. We know where they are.

    Reply
  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Here’s where the Taliban gets big financing:

    A massive 20 tons of drugs with a “conservative” street value of about $60 million were seized from a “super lab” run by suspected Taliban connected trafficking network, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has revealed.

    $60mn drug bust: ‘Largest known seizure of heroin’ in Afghanistan revealed by DEA
    Published time: 15 Dec, 2016 23:35
    Edited time: 16 Dec, 2016 14:51
    https://www.rt.com/usa/370460-largest-drug-bust-afghanistan-dea/

    Reply
    • MOA says:
      May 31, 2017 at 3:34 am

      The opium poppies grow field upon field next to roads patrolled by US troops.
      Nothing to see here, it’s the village cash crop.
      It’s why we shouldn’t be in Afghanistan.
      Double standards will destroy the moral base….. always.

      Reply
  9. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 31, 2017 at 3:29 am

      Looks like this may have been a Truck Bomb…instead of a “car bomb”.
      It took a lot of explosive material to do this.

      I’m no expert though, at all.

      Reply
  10. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:22 am

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Reply
  12. The Devilbat says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:30 am

    Ah, the religion of peace embraces the world and spreads joy. – – – KILL THE SOB’S!!!

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:35 am

    Reply
  14. Mike says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Sounds like it might have been short of whatever specific target, perhaps stuck in traffic and got nervous if any police or dogs were around….

    Who would bother with the Germans who might cancel their picnic in Europe?

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:42 am

    Reply
  16. Daniel says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:45 am

    I’m interested in “why.” Unfortunately, I’m not shocked by this — shock was gone long ago. We know where this is and what kind of people can be found there. Now we categorize the event with the reason it was done.

    I’m going to try not to imagine the faces of those who will have to live with life-long disfigurement and mutilation — those who didn’t survive have it easier as their suffering is over. See what I did? By trying not to think of a thing, I actually thought more deeply of a thing than I cared to.

    Reply
  17. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:45 am

    Unfortunately, the death toll is still climbing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:47 am

    Reply
  19. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:47 am

    This is a lot of damage for a “car bomb”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. woohoowee says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:47 am

    Reply
  21. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Reply
  22. MOA says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:01 am

    My first reaction was “at least it’s muslim on muslim, using Koranic justification to kill each other instead of people who want nothing to do with them and wish they had no presence in their countries.”

    Reply
  23. woohoowee says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Reply
  24. A2 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:05 am

    For a timeline:
    http://www.forces.net/news/defence-daily-us-tests-missile-defencesbomb-near-embassiesnavy-escorts-russian-ships

    Seems the diplomatic quarter was the target:

    “Afghan Minister of Public Health Ferozudin Feroz told reporters that some military forces were also among those who were killed.

    A water tanker loaded with explosives blew up, security officials reported.

    According to the local reports, the explosion, which occurred at 04:00 GMT in the Wazir Akbar Khan region, targeted Afghanistan’s National Security Council.

    A number of witnesses said that the blast was in the building of Afghan Roshan Telecom service provider.

    The explosion has reportedly been so powerful that the windows of the nearby buildings or those one km farther than the site of explosion have been broken.

    The blast also shattered windows of the representative office of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) located 500 meters from the site of the incident.

    The blast happened 200 meters away from Iran’s embassy in Kabul. The building was severely hit and the residence of the ambassador was badly damaged.”
    http://www.irna.ir/en/News/82550600/

    Again. The ISIS cabal are embedded in the infrastructure; airports, trains, and now water and sanitation.

    Reply
  25. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:11 am

    It’s Ramadan.
    So far, hasn’t there been an attack somewhere each day since it began?

    Reply
  26. JMScott says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:12 am

    I suspect it has reached the tipping point. My father always liked to say “too much of a good thing…” In this case, at least for me personally, the shock and horror is gone. It is so frequent now (France, Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan all in 24hr) that it only elicits one feeling from me now: “we need to eradicate those mf’g evil losers, stat!” Time for an intense roach stomping party.

    Reply
  27. woohoowee says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:14 am

    Reply
  28. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:16 am

    Damage to Iran’s Embassy:

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:21 am

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 31, 2017 at 4:27 am

      Yeah, no one is saying “car bomb” anymore.

      The term “massive blast” is being used…and “vehicle bomb”.

      Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        May 31, 2017 at 4:42 am

        -snip-

        Kabul’s police chief, Gen. Hassan Shah Frogh, said the explosives had been in a tanker truck used to empty septic wells. The bomb was detonated near Zanbaq Square just as the street turns toward the German Embassy, he said.

        “The blast was so huge that it dug a big crater as deep as four meters,” or 13 feet, General Frogh said.

        Reply
  30. woohoowee says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:22 am

    Reply
  31. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:45 am

    Video showing ground view of damage:

    Reply
    • AleaJactaEst says:
      May 31, 2017 at 5:34 am

      you notice that they’re filming whilst there are injured/dying/dead people in the car immediately in front of them?…nice.

      Like

  32. Montcalm says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:47 am

    Madness at its worst in action but not yet in result. These recent brutal bombings reminded me about what the world endured during the 2nd World War when the Japanese militarists were slaughtering millions in the South Pacific in China, Korea and so on and Hitler’s blitzkrieg was rampaging across Europe and the Soviet Union and dropping 50,000 tonnes of high-explosive bombs and 110,000 tons of incendiary bombs during the London Blitz while also rounding up millions of European Jews and others for the ovens. Appx. 60 million people were killed during that war. These 3 aggressors (counting Mussolini) were beaten at great cost and sacrifice but the ISIS Caliphate or JV religion as Obama euphemistically called them were allowed to advance across several countries as if the lessons of the past were forgotten. It was naively believed that all of humanity has advanced beyond its brutal past. It obviously hasn’t yet and these bombings might be indications of ISIS desperation as the Caliphate is finally shrinking–again.

    Reply
  33. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 5:15 am

    That’s a good-sized crater.

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    May 31, 2017 at 5:16 am

    This is just horrific. Prayers for the injured and for the families of the dead

    Reply
  35. fgmorley says:
    May 31, 2017 at 5:19 am

    Happy Rama-Lama-Ding-Dong, you worthless islamic scumbags

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    May 31, 2017 at 5:23 am

    Reply
  37. wheatietoo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 5:25 am

    Damn. They’re reporting “100 killed, over 300 injured”.

    Reply
  38. dianeax says:
    May 31, 2017 at 5:37 am

    Kathy who? #irrelevant

    Reply

