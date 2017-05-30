State Dept. Correspondent Andrea Mitchell Very Unhappy…

Quick, to the fainting couches. T-Rex’s State Department is offending the delicate sensibilities of Andrea Mitchell.

The offenses?

• Not enough advanced notice of press briefings; and, wait for it, O.M.G, the horror, • Secretary Tillerson had the audacity to ride his motorcycle and never asked permission from State Department Correspondents.

This Must Not Stand !!

92 Responses to State Dept. Correspondent Andrea Mitchell Very Unhappy…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    The MEDIA is dead and they don’t realize it!

    http://www.newsmax.com/US/mainstream-media-fake-news-poll/2017/05/24/id/792104/

    From the article:

    Sixty-five percent of Americans believe that the mainstream media frequently contains fake news, according to a Harvard-Harris poll, The Hill reported.

    Those who believe mainstream media is full of fake news:

    Republicans: 80 percent.
    Independents: 60 percent.
    Democrats: 53 percent.

    A wide majority of those polled, 84 percent, said it was difficult to understand what to believe online.

    Reply
  2. Mark T. (artist) says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    If I had a Twitter account, I think it would be an appropriate time to do some “trolling”, me thinks. 🙂
    The little princess doesn’t like the masculine T-Rex. She needs a sockboy hero to save her delicate sensitivities.

    Reply
  3. Grad says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Shes too old to move fast enough with only 22 minutes notice.

  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    The probability that her last pay check from Deep State Inc. bounced may have upset her too. Time will tell.

  5. auscitizenmom says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    These reports are getting hilarious. Sec. Tillerson didn’t notify the press he was riding his motorcycle? Does he also have to ask permission to go number 1 or number 2? This is insane.

  6. Jim Rogers says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    A 22-minute advance notice of a briefing allows Mitchell to put away her cell-phone, apply her lip-gloss, comb her hair, properly dispose of her latte, and get to the site of the briefing…..

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not ask her for permission to bike as one of 900,000+ Rolling Thunder riders….. He did not ask his mother, either….. Alpha male??? Surely hope so…..

    • InvestingforOne says:
      May 30, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      If our T-Rex was a publicity-seeking political guy, his PR dept would have sent out news releases to the world! And, thus, totally disrupting the Rolling Thunder event.

      Press is used to people handing them their stories. Press wouldn’t dream of actually going out and doing what we reporters used to call enterprise stories. Those are stories we found on our own. Press now too important to do that.

  7. Michael says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I’m thinking Secretary Tillerson’s reaction to AM is likely DILLIGAF?

  8. G3 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    The Grand Dam of Fake News not only perpetuated the lie President Trump wasn’t wearing his headset on her Twitter but she is continually rude – lacking professionalism-in the White House and internationally.

  9. dayallaxeded says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Thanks, Andrea for letting us know T-Rex is doing things exactly the way he should and the way we, the people of the USA want them done. Now go sit and spin, Andrea! BTW, where did you get those manners? In a pig trough?

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    War room. Please fix the press. Make them provide their own transportation, kick the WH press corp out of the White House, and send them a written brief every day. The less contact the better.

  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Andrea, Maybe, just Maybe, Rex Tillerson wasn’t riding for photo opportunities and publicity. Maybe he was riding because he wanted to do so from personal, heartfelt desire and now that he is located in DC, was in town, had that opportunity.

  12. anotherworriedmom says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Clearly Andrea Mitchell is still chafed from being called out by Russian foreign minister Lavrov for her rude behavior.

  13. The Boss says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    T-Rex would have been happy to give you a ride Andrea. They don’t call the back seat the bitch seat for nothing.

  14. BebeTarget says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Andrea Mitchell has been in The Swamp way too long . . . . you see, there are no REAL men down there. She is used to interacting only with males who THINK they are men. Consequently, Ms. Mitchell and all her ‘journalist’ comrades haven’t a clue as to how to deal with a REAL man. They do not recognize or understand men such as Sec. Tlllerson (or POTUS) and they never will. But, it is fun to watch.

  15. MrE says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Motorcycles have two wheels, just like there are only two genders. Therefore, T-Rex is transphobic and discriminated against the mentally ill by riding with Rolling Thunder. And to make matters worse, he is a misogynist as well, because he didn’t get her permission before going. No wonder her fee-fees are hurt. /s

  16. amwick says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I tweeted Cnn and Fox about Sec Tillerson and Rolling Thunder. They ignored me and my news tips. Their loss!

  19. Keeper says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    shhhhhhhhh!!!!

    ROTFLMAO!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂

  20. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    She seemed pretty happy when she was taking a bite of the fake news apple regarding Trump supposedly not having the Italian speaker’s audio translated.

    Poor Andrea. Gonna be a long 8 years for you, girl.

  21. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    “This Must Not Stand.”

    So that’s what the fainting couches are for, Sweetie! Or just go ahead and fall in the floor–might knock some sense into your pointed little head!!!

  22. MK Wood says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    4:40 pm The tweet you screen shot has been deleted. I went to make my usual “troll” comment and it was gone. Can’t depend on these lefties for nothing.

  23. NJF says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Fun, fun, fun!

  24. NJF says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    The T stands for testosterone. Embrace it!!

  25. MfM says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I don’t live in DC and I’m not a reporter, but having been to DC during Rolling Thunder and knowing Trump spoke to them last year… even I knew that there was likely to be something happening with the people from the administration.

    Since I mentioned it a couple of times in the last month the MSM aren’t reading here, or closely enough to get story ideas.

    So Tillerson riding in Rolling Thunder didn’t get leaked! I guess that’s good news! (slightly sarcastically)

  26. webgirlpdx says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Color me shallow…..but I thought Sec. T-Rex looked really cute in that cap he wore yesterday 🙂

  27. Bendix says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Tillerson didn’t make the event about himself.

  28. Artist says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Certainly Ms Andrea was simply concerned as Secretary Kerry took a fall on his bicycle and broke something…and she didn’t want TRex getting injured!!!!!!
    bwa hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!! as if.

  29. Janeka says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Not sure when she decided she should be his mother.. The short press conference notice complaint is due to her lack of professionalism and need to establish an ambush.. Also if she knew the mans history, at all, she would have known of the thunder event and his intent to participate.. After all it was not his first rodeo, the bike is his and he has a valid motorcycle operators license in the state of Texas..

    • InvestingforOne says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      Janeka – “…not his first rodeo…” You just made me think. After decades in the oil industry, I just bet he has done a LOT of exciting things the DC establishment has never dreamed of!

      He’s a civil engineeer, for crying out loud. My Dad was a civil engineer, after he came home from WW II in the Pacific w/ a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He drove a D-9 Cat in construction projects while he was in college. He was always moving walls around in our formerly little tract home in Southern California. Engineers are just plain awesome!

    • woodstuffsite says:
      May 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      And not his first sword dance!

  30. Laura Wesselmann says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    What a condescending alt-left reporter. And she suffers from delusions of intelligence.

  31. TwoLaine says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    She must not have gotten the memo that the meeting is always the last Tuesday of every month. I got it. Did you guys get it?

  32. Patriot1783 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Think she is still hurting when the Russian Minister publicly scolded her re who raised her and where were her manners when she started haranguing SOS Tillerson? 😂😂😂

  33. ShelbyJ says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    The lapdog of Alan Greenspan, go fetch daddy another greenback cuz we gonna bail out these banks. This man started the RINO party.

  34. William Ford says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Andrea Mitchell is a propagandist for a propaganda outlet…not a journalist.

  35. penny munday says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    22 minutes to get to a press briefing and she spends 3 minutes typing a tweet on her phone…..I mean, really, it’s more important to get that faux outrage on twitter than to collect yourself, your work items and proceed to the briefing. Makes one wonder if there was a martini involved.

  36. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    This is focking tragic.
    Poor thing’s ability to retain water has been severely compromised.

  37. Howie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Go bother somebody else Andrea, you little pest. Just go away.

  38. Howie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    They are getting close. Needy journalists begging to be needed. No Andrea, we don’t need your useless nagging. Now, go away.

