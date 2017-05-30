State Dept. Correspondent Andrea Mitchell Very Unhappy…

Quick, to the fainting couches. T-Rex’s State Department is offending the delicate sensibilities of Andrea Mitchell.
The offenses?
• Not enough advanced notice of press briefings; and, wait for it, O.M.G, the horror, • Secretary Tillerson had the audacity to ride his motorcycle and never asked permission from State Department Correspondents.
This Must Not Stand !!
The MEDIA is dead and they don’t realize it!
http://www.newsmax.com/US/mainstream-media-fake-news-poll/2017/05/24/id/792104/
From the article:
Sixty-five percent of Americans believe that the mainstream media frequently contains fake news, according to a Harvard-Harris poll, The Hill reported.
Those who believe mainstream media is full of fake news:
Republicans: 80 percent.
Independents: 60 percent.
Democrats: 53 percent.
A wide majority of those polled, 84 percent, said it was difficult to understand what to believe online.
Somebody please call a Waaaaambulance
for the poor little Fake News reporterette.
Truth, Fle!
Irrelevant to the point of extinct, their feeble minds just haven’t caught on, yet.
To them, if there was no fake news, there would be NO news!
And here is the weighted demographic on that poll:
If I had a Twitter account, I think it would be an appropriate time to do some “trolling”, me thinks. 🙂
The little princess doesn’t like the masculine T-Rex. She needs a sockboy hero to save her delicate sensitivities.
Ask and ye shall receive.
You are SO AWESOME!! Thank you!
Get ready, Andrea Mitchell (moron), this is your future that you are desperate to bring to America, that and genital mutilation.
And people question why I despise Muslim and Sharia Law. May God destroy the whole group. You can insert “hate” in the sentence instead of despise if you like.
Shes too old to move fast enough with only 22 minutes notice.
As an old gal, I’d be deeply offended with your comment…if I weren’t laughing so hard at the visual.
I would love to see her tarred and feathered… much like what occurred during the revolution when the Patriots did it to opposition newspaper owners.
The tar would probably just disintegrate her, no?
More like her chemical make up might break down the tar!
The probability that her last pay check from Deep State Inc. bounced may have upset her too. Time will tell.
These reports are getting hilarious. Sec. Tillerson didn’t notify the press he was riding his motorcycle? Does he also have to ask permission to go number 1 or number 2? This is insane.
😯 LOL
Yeah, but then who gets to hold the key?
Anderson Pooper would be my guess.
A 22-minute advance notice of a briefing allows Mitchell to put away her cell-phone, apply her lip-gloss, comb her hair, properly dispose of her latte, and get to the site of the briefing…..
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not ask her for permission to bike as one of 900,000+ Rolling Thunder riders….. He did not ask his mother, either….. Alpha male??? Surely hope so…..
If our T-Rex was a publicity-seeking political guy, his PR dept would have sent out news releases to the world! And, thus, totally disrupting the Rolling Thunder event.
Press is used to people handing them their stories. Press wouldn’t dream of actually going out and doing what we reporters used to call enterprise stories. Those are stories we found on our own. Press now too important to do that.
I’m thinking Secretary Tillerson’s reaction to AM is likely DILLIGAF?
I saw the pics and no, no he didn’t LL he GAF.
LOL Michael.
Nope and his response to andrea bitchell would likely be were he able to be frank…
“Hey, we’re American adults here, screw you.”
The Grand Dam of Fake News not only perpetuated the lie President Trump wasn’t wearing his headset on her Twitter but she is continually rude – lacking professionalism-in the White House and internationally.
“Who brought you up?, Where did you get your manners?” – S. Lavrov
Every time I hear her name I remember and laugh😂
Me too. I loved that. Sounded like my grandfather.
But around the hildabeast she glows.
And that mental image is doing well helping me on my diet.
Whoa! Great idea, Mikayla.
I’m going to post a nice 8×10 of Hillary on my refrigerator door.
a) Loss of appetite at the sight of her
ii) Extreme de-motivator to go near the refrigerator
3) Daily reminder that some people’s purpose is to serve as a warning to others
dam:
the female parent of an animal, especially a domestic mammal.
I would add especially in the case of sheep.
Thanks, Andrea for letting us know T-Rex is doing things exactly the way he should and the way we, the people of the USA want them done. Now go sit and spin, Andrea! BTW, where did you get those manners? In a pig trough?
War room. Please fix the press. Make them provide their own transportation, kick the WH press corp out of the White House, and send them a written brief every day. The less contact the better.
Yes and start suspending their WH press passes one by one when they ask deliberately false and misleading questions that have been answered repeatedly.
That is looooong past due.
Yep, take their coats and their credentials 🙂
It’s time, actually past time, the press understands they DO NOT RUN THE SHOW. What are they going to do…write false news? Make up stories? Disparage the Trump White House? Degrade themselves? Oh wait…. Maybe the country really doesn’t need the press, afterall. Show of hands….
Andrea, Maybe, just Maybe, Rex Tillerson wasn’t riding for photo opportunities and publicity. Maybe he was riding because he wanted to do so from personal, heartfelt desire and now that he is located in DC, was in town, had that opportunity.
LikeLiked by 18 people
You mean he might actually just like riding his motorcycle.
Like, as a hobby.
Like, well, a real person.
OMG.
😀
If an event is not a staged photo op, they don’t know what to make of it. It confuses them.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
And Kerry said:
“Andrea, there will be a press event in an hour. I will be riding my bike in DC.”
Andrea is so used to Dem officials calling up and asking permission to hold press briefings or to participate in events that she just can’t function without the obeisance.
I know I do, AM can get on her broom and blast off to the hildabeasts lair.
Yep, like to honor our fallen patriots! Certainly not something AM or anyone from the <0bunghole admin would understand. As SD noted on the day, T-Rex eschewed publicity to keep the focus on the reason for the ride, not on him or any other "celebrity." He is, of course a rock star, but that's for other venues.
AM's rudeness and lack of class is, however, always on full display–lipstick on a pig, indeed.
Clearly Andrea Mitchell is still chafed from being called out by Russian foreign minister Lavrov for her rude behavior.
T-Rex would have been happy to give you a ride Andrea. They don’t call the back seat the bitch seat for nothing.
This is a joke t shirt
LikeLiked by 6 people
no it’s not. I see them all the time when on a charity ride. Mine has Trump on a Harley in front of the White House with the hildabeast falling off the back and Trumps Tee-shirt says “If you can read this the bitch fell off”. Found it at a flea market in Webster Fl.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the person meant a Joke tee shirt… not a ‘faked’ tee shirt.
Andrea Mitchell has been in The Swamp way too long . . . . you see, there are no REAL men down there. She is used to interacting only with males who THINK they are men. Consequently, Ms. Mitchell and all her ‘journalist’ comrades haven’t a clue as to how to deal with a REAL man. They do not recognize or understand men such as Sec. Tlllerson (or POTUS) and they never will. But, it is fun to watch.
Motorcycles have two wheels, just like there are only two genders. Therefore, T-Rex is transphobic and discriminated against the mentally ill by riding with Rolling Thunder. And to make matters worse, he is a misogynist as well, because he didn’t get her permission before going. No wonder her fee-fees are hurt. /s
I tweeted Cnn and Fox about Sec Tillerson and Rolling Thunder. They ignored me and my news tips. Their loss!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/10/20/proof-its-rigged-clinton-campaign-caught-sequentially-seeding-presser-questions-to-compliant-media/
shhhhhhhhh!!!!
ROTFLMAO!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
She seemed pretty happy when she was taking a bite of the fake news apple regarding Trump supposedly not having the Italian speaker’s audio translated.
Poor Andrea. Gonna be a long 8 years for you, girl.
Andrea didn’t need 22 minutes’ notice to respond to that piece of fake news.
If she makes it that long. She looks about as bad as French gigolo Micron’s grandma wife Skeletor.
ha ha ha
“This Must Not Stand.”
So that’s what the fainting couches are for, Sweetie! Or just go ahead and fall in the floor–might knock some sense into your pointed little head!!!
4:40 pm The tweet you screen shot has been deleted. I went to make my usual “troll” comment and it was gone. Can’t depend on these lefties for nothing.
Fun, fun, fun!
The T stands for testosterone. Embrace it!!
I don’t live in DC and I’m not a reporter, but having been to DC during Rolling Thunder and knowing Trump spoke to them last year… even I knew that there was likely to be something happening with the people from the administration.
Since I mentioned it a couple of times in the last month the MSM aren’t reading here, or closely enough to get story ideas.
So Tillerson riding in Rolling Thunder didn’t get leaked! I guess that’s good news! (slightly sarcastically)
Color me shallow…..but I thought Sec. T-Rex looked really cute in that cap he wore yesterday 🙂
I have a little crush on T-Rex myself…..
Tillerson didn’t make the event about himself.
That’s why the hat. He blended in with everybody else. At official events he stands out like a neon sign: L I O N !
The black chopper above his head, though, was kind of a dead giveaway…
Certainly Ms Andrea was simply concerned as Secretary Kerry took a fall on his bicycle and broke something…and she didn’t want TRex getting injured!!!!!!
bwa hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!! as if.
Not sure when she decided she should be his mother.. The short press conference notice complaint is due to her lack of professionalism and need to establish an ambush.. Also if she knew the mans history, at all, she would have known of the thunder event and his intent to participate.. After all it was not his first rodeo, the bike is his and he has a valid motorcycle operators license in the state of Texas..
Janeka – “…not his first rodeo…” You just made me think. After decades in the oil industry, I just bet he has done a LOT of exciting things the DC establishment has never dreamed of!
He’s a civil engineeer, for crying out loud. My Dad was a civil engineer, after he came home from WW II in the Pacific w/ a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He drove a D-9 Cat in construction projects while he was in college. He was always moving walls around in our formerly little tract home in Southern California. Engineers are just plain awesome!
And not his first sword dance!
What a condescending alt-left reporter. And she suffers from delusions of intelligence.
An example of the addage: Mankind has wasted centuries, lives, and untold treasure looking for a fountain of youth, when what we really needed was a fountain of smart.
She must not have gotten the memo that the meeting is always the last Tuesday of every month. I got it. Did you guys get it?
Think she is still hurting when the Russian Minister publicly scolded her re who raised her and where were her manners when she started haranguing SOS Tillerson? 😂😂😂
I bet that didn’t bother her one little bit. It would hurt if her antics got her banned from the White House.
The lapdog of Alan Greenspan, go fetch daddy another greenback cuz we gonna bail out these banks. This man started the RINO party.
Andrea Mitchell is a propagandist for a propaganda outlet…not a journalist.
22 minutes to get to a press briefing and she spends 3 minutes typing a tweet on her phone…..I mean, really, it’s more important to get that faux outrage on twitter than to collect yourself, your work items and proceed to the briefing. Makes one wonder if there was a martini involved.
This is focking tragic.
Poor thing’s ability to retain water has been severely compromised.
So true!!! The Radical MEDemA is losing water fast…..due to “leaks” 😉
Go bother somebody else Andrea, you little pest. Just go away.
They are getting close. Needy journalists begging to be needed. No Andrea, we don’t need your useless nagging. Now, go away.
