Kellyanne Conway Interview – White House Updates…

Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox and Friends to discuss the latest White House information. The Mostly Swamp Media (MSM) are running out of ‘muh russsia ammo’.

    • starshollow88 says:
      May 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      Laura needs to be in the WH helping the POTUS MAGA, the sooner the better.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      May 30, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      Ingraham correctly pointed out that the ball is in Congress’s court, and that pressure needs to be appled to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell to have them get President Trump’s agenda accomplished. IMO, so much happening in DC and on the news is little more than pure distraction from Democrat obstructionism and GOPe collusion.

    • nontroll says:
      May 30, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Brian Kilmeade is RINO nevertrumper. I can’t stand him. Sometimes he actually tries to hide it – but pay attention to the questions he asks – dead giveaway.

  2. danmillerinpanama says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    “Explosive” interview?

  3. labrat says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    KOC should have stayed in bed this morning. WTF was that?

  4. El Torito says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Kilmeade is Explosive diarrhea. Sorry, can’t stand him. You can keep Laura too.

  5. Magagirl says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    The Paris agreement gives $3 trillion, TRILLION!! To third world countries as an incentive to do more “green” stuff. This is insane! 99% of that money is going to go to the pockets of cortupt politicians.

  6. yy4u says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Paris Accord an albatross around America’s neck? Laura, that was the point! The One World Government (Globalism) REQUIRES no lone superpower. Barack Obama’s Iran deal was supposed to give Iran hegemony over the Middle East and Africa. The One Worlders expect Russia to be hegemonic over West Asia and East Europe, China over the bulk of Asia. Cripple the USA militarily (which BO did) and economically (which the Paris Accord does) and the USA is no problem to anybody and we can continue our steady march of one world government which benefits the 1% and government(s) at the expense of individuals. In their opinion American citizens consumed more of the world’s riches than they were entitled to so America had to be kneecapped. Electing Hillary was supposed to be the coup d’grace, but if she slipped up, there was supposed to be Jeb! to do the same thing. And then along came Trump to throw a monkey wrench into the whole plan. WE WERE SAVED!

    • nontroll says:
      May 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      Micron, Herr Merkel and their minions having a major hissy fit, lol:

      Pulling out of the agreement could have major economic consequences. The U.S. could lose jobs in a clean energy industry estimated to be worth $6 trillion by 2030. Countries could put a tariff on American-made imports. And investors could sour on the U.S. amid what they see as instability sown by sclerotic regulation of carbon emissions.

      The diplomatic ramifications could be worse. Quitting the deal could brand the nation as a “rogue country“ and a “climate pariah” as it loses its seat at the negotiating table on global climate policy. Moreover, the U.S. risks ceding global influence to rival superpower China, which has already promised to support poorer countries’ efforts to adapt to climate change.

      Read more: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/05/29/desperate-paris-agreement-advocates-the-usa-is-a-rogue-country-better-off-out/

  7. Peter G says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    “The administration has hired former Karl Rove acolyte Mike Dubke to his communications team.”
    BYE

  8. Howie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Conway is a Super Babbler. On and on in passive voice. Intolerable.

  9. Howie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    To watch MSM keep one handy.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. gary says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    FOX NEWS ALERT!
    In 2mins it will be 1:30PM and it will be the start of next program! Don’t miss this IMPORTANT show only on FOX NETWORK! The NEW Liberal News NETWORK! FOX (Fake Love and Kisses) Fake ox ox ox (f-ox)

  11. duchess01 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Considering the stupid questions she was asked, I think Kellyanne did just fine – besides, she is not going to tell them anything that should come from other sources – like the horse’s mouth – these dumb media people keep trying to get information they are not entitled to have – nor is she able to share even if she did know – they are so stuck on stupid – it’s disheartening.

    As far as Laura is concerned – I have no interest in what she has to say – she is no expert on anything – imho – there isn’t a person here who could not give that interview – provide a clear, concise analysis succinctly and intelligently – she has nothing to offer because it is all guesswork – I cannot believe people ask and/or value her opinion – No Thanks!

