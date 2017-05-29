Unidentified Military Aircraft Bomb Terrorist Locations Near Derna Libya Again…

Within a few hours of an Islamist terror attack against Coptic Christians in Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi launched airstrikes against known extremist positions in Eastern Libya. In the aftermath of those strikes we shared: “don’t be surprised if“…

(Via Reuters) Warplanes carried out three air strikes on the Libyan city of Derna on Monday, a witness said, days after Egypt launched strikes on militant camps there against those it said were responsible for killing Egyptian Christians. On Friday, Egyptian fighter jets struck Derna just hours after masked militants boarded vehicles en route to a monastery and opened fire at close range in the southern Egyptian province of Minya, killing 29 and wounding 24. No military immediately confirmed Monday’s strikes. The witness said one attack hit the western entrance to Derna and the other two hit Dahr al-Hamar in the south. (more)

Trump 2016 – “You want to have a certain amount of, you want to have a little bit of guesswork for the enemy,” Trump said. “They have to be able to say you know, he’s unpredictable. One of the articles came out recently about my business dealings, and a very respected man said that Trump is one of the greatest businessmen in the world, because he’s totally unpredictable. We never know what he’s going to do. And you know what? I want to be unpredictable with this, too.” Trump continued, “I don’t want to be like Obama, where he’s always saying you know, we’re going to do, in two weeks, we’re going to do this, and then we’re going to do that. And I’m saying to myself, can you imagine General Douglas MacArthur or General Patton, they’re spinning in their graves. … I don’t want to really be saying what my initial thought is.” (link)

Brett Baier: Your assessment of President Trump?

al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.” “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly. And again, I congratulate you for having him.”

Baier: I know you were one of the first to call and congratulate him, if not the first; what is your relationship like between you two?

al-Sisi: “I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.” “His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”

Baier: Did President Trump talk about aid to Egypt?

al-Sisi: “All I can say in this regard is that his excellency the President promised to support Egypt, with very strong support. And I trust his promise.” (link)

