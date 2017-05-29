President Trump Will Deliver Memorial Day Speech at Arlington Cemetery…

President Trump will deliver a Memorial Day speech today in Arlington Cemetery. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown. I’m not sure of the time.
Advertisements
President Trump will deliver a Memorial Day speech today in Arlington Cemetery. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown. I’m not sure of the time.
So Nice that you have a president back in the WH, who really feels like he cares about the military. Am so looking forward to visiting the US later this year, and show my kids what MAGA is all about
LikeLiked by 4 people
Best Memorial Day from a White House in such a long time. Great to see the focus on our Vets this year.
Really happy how the G7 went. America First policy is a great way to start this holiday. Reading today an article how our President skipped the plans the EU had for Americans to spend their money. First is Climate (which we talk about) the second topic was migrants. Interesting article on the second, (thank you President Trump for sparing us from this!):
Divisions between Trump and G7 killing hopes for migration crisis plan
ERIC REGULY – EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF
TAORMINA, ITALY — The Globe and Mail
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 12:59PM EDT
Last updated Friday, May 26, 2017 2:16PM EDT
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/world/divisions-between-trump-and-g7-killing-hopes-for-migration-crisis-plan/article35124967/
LikeLike
LikeLike