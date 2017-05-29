President Trump Lays Memorial Wreath at Arlington Tomb of Unknown…

Earlier today President Donald Trump laid a wreath of remembrance at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery. Video of the ceremony below:
*Note: The Arlington event is/was one of the more predictable attendances for President Trump. He did not gain weight, he’s wearing body armor.
I noted that the AP raw feed edited out the time President Trump spent with his hands laid upon the wreath–after it had been hung. I could not tell if his eyes were open or closed.
He needsaid to wear Kevlar all the time.
President Trump gave a magnificent speech. Ending on something poetic like: these heroes pushed the night so that we could have the dawn.
AMEN
Thank you Sundance, right after President Trump’s speech i went looking for the wreath ceremony and could’nt find it.
Thank you SD for pointing that out (LOL)! I thought all the overseas eating got the best of our Lion.
As always what a beautiful memorial by an incredible President! Thank you God for this incredible gift that we call the 45th President of the United States of America!
It’s so nice to have a president that actually appreciates the ultimate sacrifice so many of men and women have paid in service of this country.
Beautiful reverent American eagle. Perfect sentiment for today.
