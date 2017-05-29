President Trump Lays Memorial Wreath at Arlington Tomb of Unknown…

Posted on May 29, 2017 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump laid a wreath of remembrance at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.   Video of the ceremony below:

*Note: The Arlington event is/was one of the more predictable attendances for President Trump. He did not gain weight, he’s wearing body armor.

10 Responses to President Trump Lays Memorial Wreath at Arlington Tomb of Unknown…

    • corimari2013 says:
      May 29, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      I noted that the AP raw feed edited out the time President Trump spent with his hands laid upon the wreath–after it had been hung. I could not tell if his eyes were open or closed.

  2. americalsgt says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    He needsaid to wear Kevlar all the time.

  3. US says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    President Trump gave a magnificent speech. Ending on something poetic like: these heroes pushed the night so that we could have the dawn.

  4. sassymemphisbelle says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Thank you Sundance, right after President Trump’s speech i went looking for the wreath ceremony and could’nt find it.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Thank you SD for pointing that out (LOL)! I thought all the overseas eating got the best of our Lion.

    As always what a beautiful memorial by an incredible President! Thank you God for this incredible gift that we call the 45th President of the United States of America!

  6. Binkser1 says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    It’s so nice to have a president that actually appreciates the ultimate sacrifice so many of men and women have paid in service of this country.

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

