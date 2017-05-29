Monday May 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Good ‘nite Treepers . . .
A Memorial Day Remembrance
We must always remember
With great honor and pride,
Those who fought for our freedoms,
Especially those who died.
May those memories remain
Fresh, secure in our minds
Of those who gave their lives
Both for us and mankind.
Welcome Home
The sun shines brightly on a clear, warm day;
Faint sounds on the breeze, a few blocks away.
The parade is coming, drawing slowly near,
Toward a small crowd straining to hear.
Some people sit on blankets on the grass,
Others on chairs, as the parade marches past.
A frail old man, very thin with white hair,
Sits alone, by himself, in an old wheelchair,
Wearing a garrison cap with a flag pin,
Speaking to nobody, nobody speaking to him.
The flag passes by, but nobody cares,
Except for the vet in his old wheelchair.
The flag passes by, but nobody stands,
Except for the vet, held up by his hands.
The flag passes by, but nobody cheers;
The old vet holds on, eyes full of tears.
The parade passes by, moving down the street;
The old vet, now trembling, shuffles his feet,
And with a soft groan, eases into his chair.
He sits for a while, head bowed in prayer.
Still can’t post the second half !
On the South side of Chicago there’s a brown marble slab surrounded by a waist high chain link fence. To be exact it’s located at 91st & Brandon within the small parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
On this dark piece of marble eight names are inscribed, eight young men who answered America’s call to arms, volunteers each and every one. Each one killed-in-action while serving in The Republic of VietNam. Did I know each one personally, no, just a couple, but it was a small neighborhood we knew of each other. Same high-school, same soda shop, same church. Touch football on the streets and basketball in the church gym.
I’m getting up in age and I don’t know how many more times I tell the story. I’m not complaining, I’ve been blessed with a long and prosperous life.
On this Memorial Day 2017 I want to remember…
Pvt. Antonio G. Chavez Jr. KIA,1967
L/Cpl Peter Rodriguez KIA, 1968
Pfc. Joseph A. Quiroz KIA, 11966
Pfc. Michael Miranda KIA, 1969
Pfc. Charles Urdiales Jr. KIA, 1968
L/Cpl Edward Cervantes KIA 1968
Pfc. Alfred Urdiales KIA 1968
Pfc. Dennis J. Rodriguez KIA 1969
Thank you for listening, over and out.
Howdy all. I’ve been Tweeting on Trump’s timeline this week and it has been insane. I have never seen so many trolls in my life. What I found out was that if your replies on Trump’s Tweets are popular the left sends flash mobs to your top Tweet to insult you etc until you want to delete it or you look insane to people visiting his Tweets. They attack your looks, call you stupid, say you posted fake news, even throw in the word “pizzagate” even if you never Tweeted about it before. Russian bot is another one. Katica is Greek, but they use it to say I’m Russian. It’s a nickname for my given name. I’ve used it for years. Actor Gary Lockwood gave me the nickname when we were at the same weekend event and hung out for a few days. They’ll say anything to discredit you. They especially freaked out when I linked to how to block over 500+ verified accounts that spam Trump.
It would be easy to mute them or not Tweet there but we’ve reached that place where some of us have to fight back. To let them kept gaining views/engagement on their Tweets is letting them win. I am creating a block list of the flash mob Twitter accounts to they send in to bully people.
When is Melania starting her anti-cyber-bullying project? They are horrific to her online. It’s so sad.
Enjoy the rest of your night, everyone.
Clearly I am tired and did not proofread that. lol sorry. Busy weekend.
They are horrific to anyone not agreeing with their warped sense of truth. Vile excuse of a human being.
A lot of them just don’t know any better. Others, under 40, are products of their liberal education, propaganda news, and kool-aid since birth.
Good for you and Thanks for taking the flak. I don’t even try to read the responses to his tweets they’re disgusting. I am not a ‘real tweeter’ – I just read and retweet some things. I don’t know how to be brief and pithy so I wouldn’t be much help in your endeavor.
Police Memorial
– Remembering all that have given all
Is anyone else getting the ‘Your iPad is infected with a virus’ pop Up? Just started today and it’s very annoying.
I forgot to say that it is just happening on Treehouse site – not on any others.
Yes I too have gotten that
Not sure where to put this, so I’m putting it here 🙂
This Jordan Edwards case in TX. “Victim” is being presented as an honor student, football player from an intact home, baby pics and all, shot by a cop while innocently leaving a teen party with his older brother – who is equally beatific. Reality dictates that he’s a thug attending a thug party — the cops were already inside when the angels were “trying to leave.” And shots were fired from across the street (not by the cops) in the midst of the leaving. Cop has already been railroaded. Fired and arrested.
http://www.wpxi.com/news/trending-now/body-cam-footage-contradicts-officers-claims-in-shooting-death-of-teen-police-chief-says/518508550
