May 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #130

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Been a great 10 days for America and Team Trump.
Very excited for the week to come.
Methinks this week is going to be High Popcorn.
Right now I’m watching One America News channel special on Seth Rich’s murder which is debunking muh Russia and drawing attention to the DNC connections to the DC Police. Great special investigation!
If you can get it well worth the time to watch 🙂
As dumb as the author is about our President and his movement, he actually shared some great nuggets about future elections. We all know by now that the Republicans will have a really great opportunity to have a filibuster majority in the Senate after the 2018 election. I have shared the following with you:
Our President will campaign for 2018 the way he did for his own election. He will live in the 10 to 15 states we will flip! We have 9 Republicans up for reelection. Six are guaranteed while the other 2 are guaranteed except who the Republican will be (TX and AZ). The one state to be concerned with is NV but early projections have it leaning red. That means our President will go after the 10 Democrats up for reelection in states he won as well as states that can be picked off! In his interview with Judge Jeanine, he told you that Chuck the Duck will be completely irrelevant after 18′. That is because he knows we will have a super majority of 60+ Republicans. The scum of the swamp know it and are mortified they can’t stop it!
http://www.270towin.com/2018-senate-election/
We will win the following 8 Republican Senate seats: MS, AL, TN, TX, AZ (Dewit), WY, UT, NE The only concern is NV (Dan Heller)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/01/03/the-senate-map-just-cant-get-much-better-for-republicans-in-2018/?utm_term=.0d0b685b8a4c
From the article linked above:
10 Democratic senators are running for reelection in states Trump carried last November. Trump won half of those states — Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia — by double digits. That means that 20 percent of all Democratic seats up in 2018 are in states Trump won by double digits and 40 percent are in states that the president-elect carried last November.
It’s not just that Democrats have so many vulnerabilities. It’s that Republicans have so few.
The RNC raised nearly $47 million dollars in the first quarter of 2017. The most ever in its history after a Republican President was inaugurated.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/21/rnc-first-quarter-2017-fundraising-237451
From the article linked above:
The Republican National Committee raised $12 million in March and a total of $41.5 million in the first quarter, the committee announced Friday.
The first quarter total is a record for fundraising after a presidential election, the committee said, adding that the total was bolstered by nearly $20 million in incoming funds in January.
The author also shared a major nugget on why we will not lose the House in 2018. He says that there is a 95% chance that Republicans will control the majority in the House after the 18′ election.
http://www.salon.com/2017/05/27/wake-up-liberals-there-will-be-no-2018-blue-wave-no-democratic-majority-and-no-impeachment/
From the article linked above:
It’s worth making two salient structural points that I think are beyond dispute, and then a larger, more contentious one. As my former boss David Daley has documented extensively, both on Salon and in his book “Ratfucked,” the extreme and ingenious gerrymandering of congressional districts locked in by Republican state legislators after the 2010 census virtually guarantees a GOP House majority until the next census and at least the 2022 midterms. Yes, the widely-hated health care law might put a few Republican seats in play that weren’t before. But the number of genuine “swing” districts is vanishingly small, and it would require a Democratic wave of truly historic dimensions to overcome the baked-in GOP advantage.
As for the Senate — well, Democratic campaign strategists will mumble and look away if you bring that up, because the Senate majority is completely out of reach. Of the 33 Senate seats up for election next year, 25 are currently held by Democrats — and 10 of those are in states carried by Donald Trump last year. It’s far more likely that Republicans will gain seats in the Senate, perhaps by knocking off Joe Manchin in West Virginia or Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, than lose any at all.
The Dems are going to run Veterans in upcoming elections against Republicans…they already have some recruited. Cannot understand WHY Vets would even entertain running as Democrats after the debacle with VA Healthcare. Also how can anyone continue to vote Democrat after all that has been exposed with criminality and fraud within the DNC and the government cover-ups?
Next election coming up is in GA and SC.
Thank you. Your posts bring clarity to the discussion. Much appreciated.
This is great, very encouraging, thanks for the post! One niggling little detail is I have read a few articles where the always evil George Soros is funding groups to “do something” (and I have no idea what that means) to take on the issue of the redistricting or gerrymandering that was done after 2010.
I don’t know if that is lawfare that they have in mind. I have read a little about some lawsuits about districts being challenged in NC or somewhere like that because of race. Sorry I didn’t retain any more of this information but it just didn’t stick.
My suspicion is that George Soros and groups will be beavering away within states to try to tear apart the Republican legislatures, but I don’t think I have anything to support that–don’t know if it was something I read or just a concern that came to mind. I know Soros is working to flip county prosecutor positions to crazy activist lefties with some success and he has worked hard on state Secretaries of State because they control the county election officials/processes at least to some degree.
Tin Foil Hat #FakeNewsMedia outed on the “attorney vetting” stories too 😀
Those must be black tin foil hats.
Okay, I don’t know how true this is but…
Spectacularly MAGA if true. She would be awesome in that role.
I’m not so sure. She says she supports Trump but constantly talks about what he’s doing wrong and that she knows better how he should handle things. She’s definitely a know-it-all with a big opinion of herself. I think her ego would need to be checked at the door if she were to be effective in the administration.
True to a degree, but in my opinion most of her criticism is centered around pushing him to get his communications operation functioning to better get out his message. She has been really critical of the communication missteps, but she was rock solid behind him during the election.
Laura Ingraham is a severe concern troll. Turn on her show almost any day and she makes sure her audience hears every single negative comment/narrative pushed by the opposition; negative shots at Trump are common going into breaks and coming out. Then she picks at Trump and complains about most things he does. Very rarely fully supportive.
During the campaign, especially during a rocky patch, she would constantly choose the worst possible poll to describe how much trouble Trump was in. It takes a certain type of concern troll to consistently use the worst current poll for your apparent preferred candidate to describe where the race stands.
I doubt she intentionally undermines him but the effect is the same. Trump is extremely optimistic and positive. She is pessimistic and negative.
My thought is if she is in the Trump Administration it would be a different role than as a host of a radio show and a TV pundit. The objectives are different. Radio show hosting and TV punditry requires you to be somewhat provocative and opinionated to stir people up. Laura gave a fabulous speech at Trump’s convention. I expect it she signed up, she would be all in and we wouldn’t hear another peep of criticism out of her mouth. That’s if she’s as smart as she thinks she is.
I like Laura (mostly) but I have my doubts about her handling Press Secretary Briefings job?
The position really requires somebody who can BODY SLAM (metaphorically?) Pajama boy, FakeNews, media hacks…
I can’t think of too many who are more qualified to inflict those verbal body slams. She can be a silver-tongued assassin, whenever the situation calls for it.
I don’t doubt she can metaphorically body slam the White House press corps.
I hope he eliminates the press secretary position and the whole apparatus that goes with it.
Archaic nonsense the lot of it, and it panders to the self-importance of lapdog media vermin.
Just have a communications department that releases statements like a normal big company does, and he can do his own talking. All the mouthpieces have done so far is cause confusion and provide unneeded extra ammunition for the agitprop filth working against the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be honest she was looked at in the beginning for the press job she said so herself & seemed to be passed over. I don’t think its smart to chose her or Hannity which is another name some are throwing around.
I always had the impression she turned them down. Remember, she makes millions of dollars in the private sector. That’s tough to walk away from.
Sean Spicer is OK
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean is not the one at fault… it is the hysterical media mob who do not know how to behave properly who are at fault.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s some truth to this.
A thankless job…..
Laura ingraham is extremely good at articulating msjor points in just few sentences and this can be very helpful considering spoces has a tendency to over explain sometimes. Also, Laura has strong personality and will not take fire without furing back. This is ideal for WH reporters who try to corner spicer with repeated and pointed questions.
On the other hand, Laura has ego and not sure if she will be very loyal to trump. Things might not work well all the time.
Moreover, I think Laura’s voice on air (tv appearances and radio) can be helpful for trump. The way foxnews going downhill, trump would probably benefit by keeping Laura ourside WH and take benefit of her reaching to mass people.
I think spicer is gine, sarah can be better as press secretary but they need a stronger communication direction to formulate coherent message.
This will never happen. The idea that Laura Ingraham, as great as she is, is the best possible person to be press secretary is silly. Tons of reasons this will never happen.
1. She’s worth way too much money to take the job, and doesn’t have ENOUGH money to not care about money (like Tillerson, for instance, or Cohn, or Wilbur Ross)
2. Although she’s articulate, thousands of people could do the same job but don’t have her celebrity or good looks (which are both useless as press secretary)
3. She’s not even fully committed to the Trump Train, so would not make a good cheerleader (which is basically what the press secretary is)
4. her fame and celebrity would just be a distraction and take away from the message the white house wants to get out.
Good summary of the “Obama legacy”, by Andrew C. McCarthy (Former Chief assistant U.S. Attorney):
Enabling of domestic spying, contemptuous disregard of court-ordered minimization procedures (procedures the Obama administration itself proposed, then violated), and unlawful disclosure of classified intelligence to feed a media campaign against political adversaries. Quite the Obama legacy.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/447973/nsa-illegal-surveillance-americans-obama-administration-abuse-fisa-court-response
Adding insult to injury, the guy who left such a legacy is paid $65M to write his memoirs.
Laundered money flowing through a publishing house.
Twitter is all agog still over Macrone’s I’m not innocent fake win, so let me just post this funny. Note how Mr. Brigitte is maxed out on his biceps gripping PDJT’s hand and has to use his forefinger to grab behind the wrist which is a no-no for a friendly hand shake. He’s practicing hyped martial arts to shake a man’s hand. Macrone’s biceps is literally popping out of his suit and yet it can’t match President Trump’s relaxed forearm. Two simple moves from PDJT and Mr. Brigitte has to let go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observe also how Macrone’s other hand is severely clenched in the effort and President Trump’s other hand is completely r-e-l-a-x-e-d. Lol.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look at him clenching his teeth too. Talk about max effort, LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Macron should be thankful that Trump held back from grabbing something else and giving them a good squeeze 😎
That’s Trudeau’s department, lol.
Yeah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think what you see as his bicep is just his coat sleeve pushed up a bit and bunching up at that area. He’d have to have huge biceps to show through a shirt and coat that way and nothing else in his appearance has any inkling of him being muscle-bound. He looks more like a fairly thin guy.
He probably bunched it up with tissue for biceps show, and I’m sure he wears shoes two sizes bigger than his actual — while his wife wears sandals too small.
Mrs. Macron… (far from the class of First Lady Melania).
LikeLiked by 3 people
She really needs to cover those old bird legs. She looks so unkempt in all of her pictures. She needs a makeover and stylist. Trying to look so young isn’t a good look for her.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This tweet is criticizing her…basically saying she is undignified and that the term of Macron is off to a bad start.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are no words.
That is NOT a stable construction!!
At her age a fall could could cause serious damage.
She could break a hip, and at her age that would be serious.
I had a post-prandial nap (it is now my lunch time) and dreamt that Angela divorced her faux husband and Macron divorced his faux mum and they got married and became the Queen and King of EUweenie der Staat in the land of Nod. 😀
It’s the potica that gives PDJT his strength. 🙂
I think Macron is in love after that handshake. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. 😀
Well done Mr. Macron! You won the handshake I suppose.
Now we’ll just rewrite our trade agreements so your country loses 200 billion dollars over the next five years.
Hey, you’ve got that handshake down, though!
This is a terrible story about a murdered Nun that turned into an expose of a pedophile/human trafficking sex ring presented as a documentary by Netflix. This series has FORCED the Baltimore Police to set up a sex abuse hotline which they will have to “investigate.” Catholic priests, politicians and cops are involved in this ring.
I certainly hope these disgusting people can be brought to justice for that is what Americans demand. Hurry up Mr. AG Sessions.
http://www.americatalks.com/politics/netflix-series-exposes-govt-connected-child-sex-ring-in-baltimore-police-forced-to-respond/
LikeLiked by 5 people
I watched part of that series Psadie. The two women who have pushed the investigation are true citizen heroes. From what I have read it has great reviews from all.
Don’t forget Trump’s Handshake later that day. Practically pulls Macronlike a rag doll.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can just imagine him saying, “Monsieur Trump, you’re hurting my petit hand!”
You don’t mess with our Lion. He hits back twice as hard.
Damn, don’t mess with the lion or you’ll get the paw😂The lil shit was desperate to get outa THAT grip!!
Trump’s saying “Oh, you’re that little Bitch that tried to strong arm me earlier!”
Tim Kaine’s Son Faces Criminal Charges After Joining Masked, Violent Anti-Trump Riot
27 May 2017
-snipped-
Linwood Michael Kaine, a son of former 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, faces criminal charges for allegedly joining in an anti-Trump riot to attack supporters of President Donald Trump in March in Minneapolis, Minnesota. […]
Authorities charged the 24-year-old Kaine with “fleeing police on foot, concealing his identity in a public place, and obstructing legal process,”
Police said Kaine was allegedly part of a violent, masked group:
Security officers saw five people dressed in black leaving the Capitol, including one who threw a smoke bomb inside, according to complaints filed by the city attorney’s office. They went to a nearby spot and “tried to change their appearance by doing things like taking off their black clothing, putting on different jackets or hats, and turning their clothing inside out,” the complaints said…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/27/tim-kaines-son-faces-criminal-charges-after-joining-masked-violent-anti-trump-riot/
Part of his sentence should be Therapy to de-program now that he is removed from the Cult – Liberal DIMS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a riot!
I *thought* that guy’s laugh sounded familiar!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uh oh…I should’ve refreshed before I posted.
This video never gets old!
Oh, I remember that laugh…he’s the guy who did those other great vids, like this one:
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT is a contagious song!!!
Saudi King Salman gifts $1.2 billion items to Trump
The gifts given by Saudi King included a precious diamond, armband made of pure gold with King Salman’s photo imprinted on it and 25 kilogram heavy sword made of pure gold with different diamonds and stones on it.
The sword is worth of $ 200 million.
Furthermore, gold and diamond made watches, worth of $ 200 million, were also gifted to Trump and his family.
A small replica of Statue of Liberty but made with gold, diamond and precious stones will also be sent to White House soon.
No US President has received these kinds of gifts before by Saudi Kingdom.
https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2017/05/28/saudi-king-salman-gifts-1-2-billion-items-to-trump/
To quote the Congressional Research Service:
“A tangible gift to the President, Vice President, or their family members of more than minimal value accepted for reasons of protocol or courtesy may not be kept as a personal gift. These gifts are considered accepted on behalf of and property of the United States, and in the case of such a gift for the President or the President’s family, is handled by the National Archives and Records Administration.”
. . . These gifts are usually eventually transferred to the Presidential Library of the President who received them.
Woah. King Salman must really like our President.
This is…extraordinary.
Pres Trump’s Presidential Library is going to need some major security.
OK so what do the Arabs want from us? $1.2 BILLION???
Maybe they are just glad to have a US President who is an honest and honorable man…who is not asking for under-the-table ‘contributions’.
Wheatie that is waaaay beyond excessive and he won’t get to keep any of it. I wonder where he will put his Presidential Library…I hope NYC.
“Excessive”…?
I would say that they were trying for….’impressive’.
They know that PDJT is a billionaire in his own right.
So they were probably concerned with giving him something that would be ‘too little’ or ‘beneath his stature’.
LikeLike
LikeLike
King Salman gave PTrump a YACHT!!! It is 125 meters which is 410 feet in length…WHAT? It has 80 rooms with 20 Suites!!! The US Navy is going to deliver it!!! I hope PTrump does some serious entertaining on it with World Leaders in the nearest port. Newport News, VA? OMG.
LikeLike
“It’s good to be the King.”
Really? Back during the FDR years their was Presidential yacht. FDR used to cruise up and down the Potomac on it. I think it was Jimmy Carter who sold it. He was Mr. Austerity. It;s funny. He tried to save money. Kept the temperature turned low in the WH and wore sweaters, sold the yacht, blah blah blah. He just didn’t think big enough. He needed to think HUGE like PDJT.
That is, unless Hillary Clinton gets the moving van backed up to the door first. That’s how she shops for new furnishings…
This is inline with what they usually do. They’re trying to impress the President. So you give Bill Clinton a gold watch or something. Hey! That’s impressive!
Then Donald Trump, worth 10 Billion dollars, flies over. What the hell do you give him???!!!??? Look at his wife! Hard to impress THAT.
So buckets of Gold watches, give his daughter something, give him a solid gold sword, gather almost the entire arab world together; etc.
They had to go over the top to impress an incredibly wealthy man like Mr. Trump.
Listen to the purrrrr..
LikeLiked by 4 people
And heheh…one of them said “Buy American!”
I caught that. Loved hearing it!
Melania watchers: mswords000 shared this link with me on an earlier thread. It shows good pics of the mint green shoes Melania wore coming home (AWESOME) and a full length photo of Melania wearing the long floral dress and flats for the walking tour in Sicily and some other great pics.
http://footwearnews.com/2017/fashion/celebrity-style/melania-trump-jacket-flower-pumps-fashion-362504/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I noticed this other article at that site…comparing Lady Melania with Sophia Loren.
http://footwearnews.com/2017/fashion/celebrity-style/melania-fashion-dolce-gabbana-trump-sophia-loren-362184/
It also has a set of Gallery Photos, of her outfits, that is very nice.
Pics I had not seen before.
How sweet is this one –
The Melania Trump body measurements complete information is listed below including her weight, height, bust, hip, waist, dress, bra cup and shoe size.
Height in Feet: 5′ 11″
Height in Centimeters: 180 cm
Weight in Kilograms: 63 kg
Weight in Pounds: 139 pounds
Bra Size: 34D
Cup Size: D
Shoe Size: 10 (US)
Dress Size: 6 (US)
Body Measurements: 38-26-37
I wish….I read that her dress size is an 8 but that doesn’t make me feel any better!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, my first thought was I’d hate to have my stats out there. My next thought after reading them is if these were my stats I’d publish them myself. Holy cow.
LOL.
Love those shoes!
I found it fascinating she made that entire trip and not once did I see her carry a purse! (well, the little flower cache she carried with the flower jacket was more of an embellishment than anything else)
I can’t even go across the street without lugging my 15 lb leather saddlebag, lol! I know she likes to freshen her lip gloss … how she accomplished this is beyond my comprehension, LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking how she didn’t have a purse with her and wondered what about a Kleenex? Breath mints? Lipstick? I mean, at a bare minimum. Where in the world would she carry this stuff? I wish I knew the answer!
Simply perfect. She should consider more of that style (block heel) as walking thru the grass is a challenge. Not only is it rough on her shoes but it totally messes with her gait. And for a model that must be annoying.
On Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday night, she had a designer on to discuss Melania’s fashions during the trip. He commented a couple of times about how Melania floats when she walks. Yes, she does. Amazing.
Someone posted that this Trump hater and Clinton supporter was going to run for Governor of Florida on the Republican side….he mad hundreds of millions on Obamacare…..that is why he hated PTrump. Sickening vile selfish jerk who is only worried about himself
.http://www.centralfloridapost.com/2017/05/28/anti-trump-miami-billionaire-running-for-governor/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2017/05/while-trump-is-out-of-country-state.html
Say it ain’t so !
Fakenews
CTH has posted several links and stories/links over course of the last few days. Perhaps scan those? You seem to be a bit in the rears…just saying.
???
Finally some proof of collusion with the Russians is being reported…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liz Wheeler would make a great press secretary, dontcha think?
Remember this Miami Federal Prosecutor that just died…gunshot wound to the head! Doesn’t say if it was a “suicide.” Hmmmm
http://disobedientmedia.com/2017/05/florida-federal-prosecutor-died-of-possible-gunshot-wound/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Multiple sources also report he was involved in the investigation of voter fraud connected to the DNC.
http://dennismichaellynch.com/federal-prosecutor-mysteriously-found-dead/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Monday is the day on which Kim Dotcom previously promised to release the letter that his lawyer wrote to Mueller, proffering some sort of information about Seth Rich.
I’ll bet that it will be vague and not specific. Anybody think otherwise?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another trick of the trade, double down. It’s clear by now the Seth Rich story is out there & the traps are laid. Multiple journalists & other well known media figures – Kim, Hannity, Dr Corsi, Alex Jones, etc – have been given the “dead man switch” so to speak.
So in context, the fact you focus & fixate on Kim Dotcom is why everyone should suspect you of being paid by the DNC or David Brock to discredit one of the sources,
“Monday” has come and GONE in NZ.
Kim Dotcon is fullashit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A rare dose of truth… Wonder why it didn’t get more air time.
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=924395647698331&id=423006854503882
“Page Not Found”
And I got this –>
This page isn’t available
The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been remo
Regardless of one’s suspicions about the insider who alerted wikileaks about the DNC emails …. how do you think that they were delivered?
1. By an email, either through an intermediary or directly?
2. By a physical drive?
3. By simply transmitting a password?
Which was the least risky?
Daily reminder that only shills attack a whistle blower over personality issues
If you replace the name “Julian Assange” in every negative Kim Dotcom post in this thread, you’ll see the modules are fill-in-the-blank from a manual
