Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary John Kelly -vs- Chris Wallace…

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.

Wallace began the interview in his customary insufferable fashion trying to bait Kelly into the vast ‘muh Russian’ conspiracy story and Jared Kushner. Secretary Kelly did a great job outlining how Jared Kushner setting up channels of communication with anyone, including Russians, is a nothingburger. Wallace reluctantly was forced to move on…

Secretary Kelly went on to outline the status of the U.S. terror threats. Yikes.

