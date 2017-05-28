Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary John Kelly -vs- Chris Wallace…

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.
Wallace began the interview in his customary insufferable fashion trying to bait Kelly into the vast ‘muh Russian’ conspiracy story and Jared Kushner.   Secretary Kelly did a great job outlining how Jared Kushner setting up channels of communication with anyone, including Russians, is a nothingburger.   Wallace reluctantly was forced to move on…

Secretary Kelly went on to outline the status of the U.S. terror threats.  Yikes.

36 Responses to Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary John Kelly -vs- Chris Wallace…

  sundance says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    might ban all laptops in airline cabins…

    The Demon Slick says:
      May 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      I’m traveling in a few weeks, just going to leave mine at home. I usually just watch movies on it anyway, I can do it on my phone instead. Plus every laptop I ever owned the battery life is terrible.

  Southern Son says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Chrissey Earns His Urinilist cred…

  Dockie Blauvelt says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Chris *Matthews* ?????
    I know sometimes Wallace and Matthews sound alike … but yet 🙂

  Midnight Rambler says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Wallace…Matthews, what difference at this point does it make?

  Dennis says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Chris Wallace, not Matthews. But same difference.

  coveyouthband says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    So glad some can watch this crapola…… I can’t.
    I still say he looks like a Muppet of himself. 🙂

  E C says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I had to stop :15 in to say Damn! To Sec Kelly saying they could be working you. Back to the video.

  Howie says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Good Grief….Profile Muslims. Social Justice is not worth innocent peoples deaths. Get it out!

  fedback says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    ‘Soviet’ ambassador. Wallace hasn’t moved on from the cold war

  nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Kelly is solid , very , very solid , Private Wallace can’t figure it out that he is professionally and intelectually outranked and overmatched . Put it another way, mentally tough heavy weight vs talking points lightweight –

  sturmudgeon says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Definitely IMPRESSED! with this warrior/intellect. Thanks PDJT!

    Sylvia Avery says:
      May 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Pffft….! Are you people trying to say feel greater confidence in Secretary Kelly’s ability to keep us safe than the likes of Jeh Johnson or Janet Napolitano? Really?????? /sarc off

  Indimex says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    “The hot topic in Washington right now…”
    So wish General Kelly would have responded, “Oh! I thought you were going to talk to me about the evidence that the Obama administration actually spied on a presidential candidate!”

  fedback says:
    May 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    ‘This President and John Kelly doesn’t want to guess when it comes to National Security and the protection of the U.S population’ – Gen Kelly

  janc1955 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    General Kelly’s family is a Gold Star family. I didn’t know that till yesterday.

  tonyE says:
    May 28, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    I’d like to skin alive, very slowly, the terrorists that are responsible for this mess.

  mikeyboo says:
    May 28, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I don’t fault Wallace for his questions. Gen Kelly did a fine job answering them. For those who don’t spend all their time (or any time) on sites like this, those questions are appropriate and the answers are enlightening.

  Warrior1 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Chris wallace is truly insufferable.

  Mike diamond says:
    May 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Kelly is right on he knows his job! Chris w???is just a liberal dude!

  Brant says:
    May 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Wow. Just wow again. They have finally gotten into an administration where they can do what they do best without PC bureaucratic interlopers and micromanagers. Trump has the faith of saying, “just do it” and he knows they will do it. They have probably been waiting decades to really show their stuff. They are/will be intensely loyal to Trump because he is giving them independence and trusting their judgement.

  daizeez says:
    May 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    All three cabinet members on today’s show did a wonderful job.

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    DHS Secretary John Kelly remembers his son: ‘Finest man I ever knew’

    Robert Kelly, 29, was killed in a roadside bomb blast in 2010 during a foot patrol in Afghanistan’s Helmand province

