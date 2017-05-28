Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary John Kelly -vs- Chris Wallace…

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.
Wallace began the interview in his customary insufferable fashion trying to bait Kelly into the vast ‘muh Russian’ conspiracy story and Jared Kushner. Secretary Kelly did a great job outlining how Jared Kushner setting up channels of communication with anyone, including Russians, is a nothingburger. Wallace reluctantly was forced to move on…
Secretary Kelly went on to outline the status of the U.S. terror threats. Yikes.
might ban all laptops in airline cabins…
I’m traveling in a few weeks, just going to leave mine at home. I usually just watch movies on it anyway, I can do it on my phone instead. Plus every laptop I ever owned the battery life is terrible.
Chrissey Earns His Urinilist cred…
Wallace wins this weeks MSM Flaming Manure Award.
Chris *Matthews* ?????
I know sometimes Wallace and Matthews sound alike … but yet 🙂
Wallace yells less.
Been fixed…(not me, the post).
I was confused earlier, and thought I was missing something. Ty. Btw they are both ninnies. Can a tweet be fixed?
Not once it’s been sent out. 😦
snort!
The Topic is Chris Wallace.
Do you have a problem calling him Chrissey?
I am Not a fan of the boy.
Can’t watch Fox, switched to One America News. Can get it by Klowdtv.com streams them for 4.99 a month. Free trial too. Some liberal cable channels refuse to carry it. Sad.
Wallace…Matthews, what difference at this point does it make?
Exactly.
Chris Wallace, not Matthews. But same difference.
So glad some can watch this crapola…… I can’t.
I still say he looks like a Muppet of himself. 🙂
I made it through 2 minutes.
YEP! Watched the Mattis interview, it”ll take a year or so before I can gag watching another MSM moron asking the same stupid question two or threes time in the same interview.
I had to stop :15 in to say Damn! To Sec Kelly saying they could be working you. Back to the video.
Good Grief….Profile Muslims. Social Justice is not worth innocent peoples deaths. Get it out!
‘Soviet’ ambassador. Wallace hasn’t moved on from the cold war
Kelly is solid , very , very solid , Private Wallace can’t figure it out that he is professionally and intelectually outranked and overmatched . Put it another way, mentally tough heavy weight vs talking points lightweight –
Definitely IMPRESSED! with this warrior/intellect. Thanks PDJT!
Pffft….! Are you people trying to say feel greater confidence in Secretary Kelly’s ability to keep us safe than the likes of Jeh Johnson or Janet Napolitano? Really?????? /sarc off
“The hot topic in Washington right now…”
So wish General Kelly would have responded, “Oh! I thought you were going to talk to me about the evidence that the Obama administration actually spied on a presidential candidate!”
‘This President and John Kelly doesn’t want to guess when it comes to National Security and the protection of the U.S population’ – Gen Kelly
General Kelly’s family is a Gold Star family. I didn’t know that till yesterday.
I’d like to skin alive, very slowly, the terrorists that are responsible for this mess.
I don’t fault Wallace for his questions. Gen Kelly did a fine job answering them. For those who don’t spend all their time (or any time) on sites like this, those questions are appropriate and the answers are enlightening.
Chris wallace is truly insufferable.
Kelly is right on he knows his job! Chris w???is just a liberal dude!
Wow. Just wow again. They have finally gotten into an administration where they can do what they do best without PC bureaucratic interlopers and micromanagers. Trump has the faith of saying, “just do it” and he knows they will do it. They have probably been waiting decades to really show their stuff. They are/will be intensely loyal to Trump because he is giving them independence and trusting their judgement.
All three cabinet members on today’s show did a wonderful job.
DHS Secretary John Kelly remembers his son: ‘Finest man I ever knew’
Robert Kelly, 29, was killed in a roadside bomb blast in 2010 during a foot patrol in Afghanistan’s Helmand province
