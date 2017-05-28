Sunday May 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Sunday May 28th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Gregg Allman, Southern Rock Pioneer, Dies at 69

    Gregg Allman, whose hard-jamming, bluesy sextet the Allman Brothers Band was the pioneering unit in the Southern rock explosion of the ‘70s, died Saturday due to currently unknown causes. He was 69.

    As a member of the Allman Brothers Band, Allman was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    May 28, 2017 at 12:16 am

    “Bravery is the capacity to perform properly even when scared half to death.”

    –Omar N. Bradley–

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    May 28, 2017 at 12:53 am

  4. Lucille says:
    May 28, 2017 at 12:55 am

    SOUSA Semper Fidelis – “The President’s Own” US Marine Band
    United States Marine Band

  5. Sentient says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Election night (Cher)

    • Molly says:
      May 28, 2017 at 1:39 am

      I’ve never seen this. Based on some of her ludicrous tweets, I don’t think she’s all there. Sad. After hearing of Gregg Allman’s death today, I’ve listened to Allman Brothers songs that were so good (music is my life). Listened to nothing produced after his marriage to Cher. 😉

  6. Lucille says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Just to cleanse your mind of anything about Cher….

    Animals Who Came To Say ‘Hi’, And Melted Everyone’s Hearts

