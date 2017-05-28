Senator Bob Corker Full of Praise for President Trump’s International Trip…

Suspicious cat remains increasingly suspicious whenever a sketchy GOPe member presents public praise. From Senator Bob Corker:
Could possibly be simply a case of success having many fathers, while failure is an orphan.
Ok, I think, But never trust an Obama era Senator or Congressman unless 100% vetted.. On a winning note, Pres DJT: KEEP ON TWEETING!!!! The latest series after your successful return from G7-NATO-Rome-Jerusalem-Riyadh are driving the uniparty/fake news losers bat-sh-t crazy!!!!! Hahahahahaah
Agree! It’s quite funny to observed and even better than some old comedy flicks.
A swamp critter to be sure.
The other UniParty RINOs are tongue-tied by the prospect of more winning on the heels of President Trump’s magnificent trip. I believe they know that more winning may not necessarily be to their personal or collective benefit. Their criminal attorneys know this as well.
I don’t trust Corker. I put him in the same categry as Miss Lindsey, McCain, Flake, and Sasse. I wish Marsha Backnburn would challenge in 2018 but she is waiting for Alexander to retire.
There were rumors floating around about Haslam running for Senate and Corker running for Governor. Haslam can’t run again they may just switch.
It’s for plausible deniability. If he gets any heat from Trump supporters he can point to this while working behind the scenes to undermine the president’s agenda.
Lindsey Grahamnesty is doing the exact same thing right now, praise for Trump for the first time in years and behind the scenes backstabbing him.
They smile to your face but all the time they wanna take your place.
… ” Deicated to all you backstabbers”. LOL.
I have no use for Corker. Remember, he is up for reelection in 2018. It’s time for him to start sucking up.
I am hopeful that he gets challenged from the right but I am not too optimistic.
Way too much money, I don’t think we’ll ever get rid of any of these entrenched a$$holes.
I was just getting ready to go do a search and see if Corker was up for reelection when I saw this. I knew there had to be a reason for his praise, what a swamp rat.
The Kim Dot Com case in New Zealand is going to take em’ down.
If he’s sincere, he’s a very slow learner.
Not much good to say about slow learners when it comes to Politics.
Hey Mr. Corker, I’ve got two words for you: CHRIS MCDANIEL
Thanks Senator Obvious. Please get on board or stay out of the way. Either way we’re on the Trump Train!
We spent eight years under a man who had NO strategy, for anything, other than to get elected and re-elected, and to make life as miserable as possible for anyone he could along the way. He had no policy. ISIS was the JV Team. In less than 5 months, President TRUMP has the world stepping up to the plate and asking how much they can pay. Anyone who does not take notice, and speak it out loud, is not, and never will be, a friend to any of us.
We just watched The Political Apprentice, International Version. Every Congressman should take notice. You want to have any chance of ever WINNING again, you better glue yourself to this Man of Men, ASAP. He is a Team Builder, and he didn’t need any of you to get there. 🙂
I would like to see Marsha Blackburn run. She has been solid with Trump and her loyalties lie to her constituents, not the globalists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree and we need more women like her from what I have on TV…She is not some air head token and definetly has more testosterone then Ms. Linda Graham or any other dozens of republicans…
We have our reasons to be suspicious. It could also be the fact our President receives little broadcasted support and the McCain(R-ISIS) and Ms. Linda Graham(R-Ukraine) drama show is all the Fake News seems capable of interviewing….
I will take it though and all the administration officials hit it out of the park today…
Suspicious cat is suspicious! Rightfully so, too.
Wasn’t it just 10 days ago that Senator Corker said about the latest Fake-News leak on Russia, that if true, it is very disturbing. This was right at 3:00 p.m. when Trump’s plane took off for the Middle East and the next bomb was dropped. Here comes Corker to the cameras to say how disturbed he was. Now, all of a sudden, he is praising Trump’s trip and downplaying the Jared-Russia story. Something does not add up here. This is the same Corker who gave us the “great” Iran Deal, remember.
Hold onto yer wallet.
