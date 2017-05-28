Senator Bob Corker Full of Praise for President Trump’s International Trip…

Posted on May 28, 2017 by

Suspicious cat remains increasingly suspicious whenever a sketchy GOPe member presents public praise.  From Senator Bob Corker:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Donald Trump, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Senator Bob Corker Full of Praise for President Trump’s International Trip…

  1. Bendix says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Could possibly be simply a case of success having many fathers, while failure is an orphan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Larry Bucar says:
      May 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

      Ok, I think, But never trust an Obama era Senator or Congressman unless 100% vetted.. On a winning note, Pres DJT: KEEP ON TWEETING!!!! The latest series after your successful return from G7-NATO-Rome-Jerusalem-Riyadh are driving the uniparty/fake news losers bat-sh-t crazy!!!!! Hahahahahaah

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. Travis McGee says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    A swamp critter to be sure.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    The other UniParty RINOs are tongue-tied by the prospect of more winning on the heels of President Trump’s magnificent trip. I believe they know that more winning may not necessarily be to their personal or collective benefit. Their criminal attorneys know this as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. mike devault says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I don’t trust Corker. I put him in the same categry as Miss Lindsey, McCain, Flake, and Sasse. I wish Marsha Backnburn would challenge in 2018 but she is waiting for Alexander to retire.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Ron says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    It’s for plausible deniability. If he gets any heat from Trump supporters he can point to this while working behind the scenes to undermine the president’s agenda.

    Lindsey Grahamnesty is doing the exact same thing right now, praise for Trump for the first time in years and behind the scenes backstabbing him.

    They smile to your face but all the time they wanna take your place.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. Red says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I have no use for Corker. Remember, he is up for reelection in 2018. It’s time for him to start sucking up.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Howie says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    The Kim Dot Com case in New Zealand is going to take em’ down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    If he’s sincere, he’s a very slow learner.

    Not much good to say about slow learners when it comes to Politics.

    Like

    Reply
  9. MrE says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Hey Mr. Corker, I’ve got two words for you: CHRIS MCDANIEL

    Like

    Reply
  10. Publius2016 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Thanks Senator Obvious. Please get on board or stay out of the way. Either way we’re on the Trump Train!

    Like

    Reply
  11. TwoLaine says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    We spent eight years under a man who had NO strategy, for anything, other than to get elected and re-elected, and to make life as miserable as possible for anyone he could along the way. He had no policy. ISIS was the JV Team. In less than 5 months, President TRUMP has the world stepping up to the plate and asking how much they can pay. Anyone who does not take notice, and speak it out loud, is not, and never will be, a friend to any of us.

    We just watched The Political Apprentice, International Version. Every Congressman should take notice. You want to have any chance of ever WINNING again, you better glue yourself to this Man of Men, ASAP. He is a Team Builder, and he didn’t need any of you to get there. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. victorsharp says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I would like to see Marsha Blackburn run. She has been solid with Trump and her loyalties lie to her constituents, not the globalists.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      May 28, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      I agree and we need more women like her from what I have on TV…She is not some air head token and definetly has more testosterone then Ms. Linda Graham or any other dozens of republicans…

      Like

      Reply
  13. ALEX says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    We have our reasons to be suspicious. It could also be the fact our President receives little broadcasted support and the McCain(R-ISIS) and Ms. Linda Graham(R-Ukraine) drama show is all the Fake News seems capable of interviewing….

    I will take it though and all the administration officials hit it out of the park today…

    Like

    Reply
  14. Meatzilla says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Suspicious cat is suspicious! Rightfully so, too.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Wasn’t it just 10 days ago that Senator Corker said about the latest Fake-News leak on Russia, that if true, it is very disturbing. This was right at 3:00 p.m. when Trump’s plane took off for the Middle East and the next bomb was dropped. Here comes Corker to the cameras to say how disturbed he was. Now, all of a sudden, he is praising Trump’s trip and downplaying the Jared-Russia story. Something does not add up here. This is the same Corker who gave us the “great” Iran Deal, remember.

    Like

    Reply
  16. BAMAFan says:
    May 28, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Hold onto yer wallet.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s