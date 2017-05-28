Mississippi Mass Murder – Eight Killed Including Police Officer – Suspect Captured said: “I Ran Out of Bullets”..

Those of you who followed journalist Therese Apel during the Jessica Chambers story will remember her exceptional reporting. She has major scoops on this horror; the most deadly mass killing of 2017.

Eight people, including a law enforcement officer, have been shot dead in rural Mississippi. The victims were discovered in three separate locations in rural Lincoln County overnight, according to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain.

Mississippi – The shooting spree began sometime before 11:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. Sunday ET) when authorities received a domestic call in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, Strain said.

The bodies of three women and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputy were found at that scene, he said. The other victims were discovered at two separate homes in Brookhaven, Mississippi, where the bodies of two boys and an adult man and woman were found, Strain said.

The slain deputy was identified as 36-year-old William Durr, a two-year veteran at the sheriff’s department and four-year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department. The identities of the other victims have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, was taken into custody and being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound, Strain told NBC News. Officials did not say how Godbolt was injured and charges have not yet been filed.

Deadliest mass killing of 2017 so far

