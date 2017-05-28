May 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #129

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
It turns out Portland bomber was a Bernie supporter. Check out his posts: http://wp.me/p7kZHT-yw
I knew when I saw the hashtag drop off the trending map that the perp had to be a Dem.
Things are getting so damned predictable.
It’s been a long week in Portland – we had the semen thrower, the sex trafficker, 3 jumper suicides (2 bridge and one bldg.) and then this.
Tonight was the obligatory vigil – “Solidarity – We Are United”
guess it didn’t go so well
The Looney Leftists/Dems are really starting to eat their own. It’s a glorious sight to behold.
That Prof. at Evergreen College in Olympia and now this Mayor. Yes!
What about the Cascades Mall, Washington killer? That whole story vanished into thin air as soon as they discovered the shooter and his family were immigrants from Turkey.
He committed suicide in jail.
http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article145015744.html
I did not know that. Thanks. And good riddance. Give ’em enough rope, etc.
Still went really quiet after they arrested him and discovered his ethnicity. PC Run amok as usual.
You mean stabber
LikeLike
No, he was a shooter. Shot five people.
LikeLike
So, not the Max Train stabber? Confused…. when was the shooting?
SofaKing glad I moved 2 years ago.
Ha! You’re right, thanks.
Justice with Judge Jeannine on Fox tonight had a segment with a designer. They looked at all of Melania’s outfits on the trip and discussed who designed them. They also talked about how lots of attention is usually paid to FLOTUS’s fashions by the magazines, but not Melania. Crickets. Jerks.
I read that Melania personally packed all their bags for the trip – she used a separate bag for each day with all accessories included. She is extremely well organized and researched all the protocols, making sure she made a ‘statement’ with each choice. A Belgium designer for Belgium (that belted suit was leather!), D&G for all almost all of Italy and Michael Kors for the Holy sites in Israel and the Vatican. The D&G floral jacket is what will be remembered the most, as it should be. It was both Fabulous and very, very “Italy” – a totally joyful and fun statement. Folks – we have a First Lady that and President who “pay their way” – she won’t be taking Couture clothing as Obama did and they won’t be renting the way the Obama’s did. It’s very refreshing – the Bush family did the same thing, I guess it both a Republican and a Class thing. The President and First Lady shouldn’t be begging and bargaining over clothing and a place to sleep.
I look forward to Melania taking her place in the White House – bring some Class back to that building and the position of First Lady. She made many friends on this trip and the President accomplished exactly what he wanted to accomplish – America First and finally some Straight Talk. Well done by both, they represent us well.
Thanks for the details. 🙂
I noticed tonight, when she arrived in the US and got off the plane, she was wearing very little make-up compared to during the trip — and she still looked stunning. She appeared very relaxed, walking with one hand in a pocket and probably relieved to be home and anxious to hug Barron.
TY that is great information! Really interesting. I love that kind of detail. Does anyone know of any good Melania Watch blogs or anything? Maybe someone will start one.
Justah, perhaps you should be the new American Vogue editor replacing that nuclear Wintour hiding behind the sunglasses and wealthy donor to Clinton and all things criminally Dem as she seems well past her sell-by date.
I used to think she was gorgeous-Anna Wintour. She went to the Trumps’ wedding too.
Starts at 29:30
Low class jerks given the gushing over the MOOOooooshell cow.
Remember when they thought it was so great that she shopped at GAP? lol
Bunch of jackal asses. If we defeat this ridiculous group that claims they’re a peaceful religion and secure our border and get to live happily ever after, I believe future generations will see just what jack holes the medienemy has been to this President and our beautiful FLOTUS.
The uni-party, global unity wannabes has SO very much too lose if we succeed. I feel the time is coming when Deplorable Americans will not fear the loser evil retards (and no offense intended to truly ppl of less than optimal abilities) but will start standing their ground and go after any that pull guns or machetes etc in our great country.
We can’t fear them. We have to stand up to them and our fearless leader will LEAD the way.
I am keeping many posts and comments (& pictures) made by SD and my fellow Deplorables here at CTH to share w my new grand baby so honest info will be available to him when he’s old enough and studies these years in school. God help us. Let there be normalcy in years to come so babies born now can read about the loser lefts in the PAST when they’re old enough to study these years. God please.
Be sure to point out your invention of a new term: jackal ass. 🙂
I don’t follow US media. Daily Mail did cover FLOTUS’s clothes and most comments were favorable. Sad that MSM is so biased, not surprising, just sad. Loved her flowered coat.
I kept up with Daily Mail articles because of their great photos of her. Not many people could pull-off wearing that gorgeous coat! 😉
I know, it was really over the top and quite daring. But it was fun and beautiful and so Italian. I love how she is able to wear coats and jackets slung over her shoulders. My grade school librarian used to do that with a cardigan sweater, and then she had a kind of clasp thing that clipped on each side of the open cardigan and held it together with a chain. It was an old lady thing and not even remotely glamorous, but when Melania does that with her coats it looks fabulous. I could never carry it off. My coats would just fall off and I ended up looking silly. But she looks so elegant.
Their loss. They would sell more I think .The Mail has had some stunning Melania pictures .I wish they would mention her intelligence and language skills more too but you cant have everything. She certainly is a looker..
I agree. Melania is much more than a pretty face stunning figure, graceful carriage, and fantastic fashion sense. But that is hardly all she is. She is really a remarkable woman.
After the first 100 days of successful accomplishments, we are treated to 9 days of PDJT’s amazing brand of international diplomacy and Melania’s exquisite fashion sense. It’s been so divine!
All her escorts smile radiantly around Melania
,,er…nasty Macrone’s wife..notsomuch…how telling!
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA4JueKXUAABYa8.jpg:large
or this one
She’s old enough to recall and to have benefitted in the years immediately after WWII.
She dresses like a Teenager – it’s embarrassing.
As my dear departed mother would say, that outfit looks like I made it. Have mercy, all my life I have heard how chic Frenchwomen were.
Melania is much younger and dresses elegantly. Her white wide cut capri pants and casual light green top was light years away from Macron’s wife’s tight fitting show off, white jeans and unbuttoned casual top.
She has an unfortunately wide stance…
She probably needs it to keep her balance.
😳…..where has that phrase been used before? Oh year a congressman in a bathroom stall 😂😂😂
^^yeah
Just checkin’ to see who’s paying attention! I salute you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Craig, is that you?
Knew I wouldn’t get that one by you, Carter!! LOL!
I swear she is a former Spice Girl in disguise. Pathetic!
Why do the French always resort to the butch style?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh dear. It can’t be easy to be a 64 year old woman married to a young boy. But trying to look like a teenager isn’t going to help.
LikeLike
They do remember and that’s the issue !
One great comment: “Macron is the new Vichy.”
http://borderlandalternativemedia.com/2017/05/breaking-source-hannity-to-be-fired-next-week-by-fox/
I had a conversation with a source close to Hannity who showed me an internal email at fox where Adam Housley spoke to Sean and he said he believes he will be fired next week sometime by Fox News for his coverage of the Seth Rich murder.
I also have a source within the FBI that will be sending me documents that show that Seth Rich was the Wikileaks source. The DC police said that they didn’t hand off the laptop to the FBI, which is true. But The Police did contact the FBI to unlock the computer and when the FBI tech unlocked it he also took the information from the laptop. This is coming my source within the FBI.
unnamed sources???hmmm but here is his byline-
-Joe Biggs is a US Army Retired Staff Sergeant who is a Political Correspondent and Independent Journalist out of Austin, Texas. He has covered All riots since the Michael Brown riots in Ferguson to issues along our border with drugs, illegal immigration and terrorism both home and abroad.
update
Remind you of anyone??
#MAGA 🇺🇸😎👌🏾
#DaddysHome
That is such an awesone picture!
I concur!
The left’s candidate for PM in the U.K., Jeremy Corbyn, decided to state today that it is the fault of the government for fighting in North Africa and the ME for the terrorist attacks in the U.K. Europe is completely gone with no hope of return. I will pray for countries like Poland and Hungary that are fighting like hell to protect their citizens from Muslim Terrorist.
We need to get the hell out of NATO asap! These pricks decided to laugh among themselves as our Lion was telling them to pay their fare share.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/448057/jeremy-corbyn-manchester-attack-western-foreign-policy-blame
From the article linked above:
Corbyn gave a speech equivocating in its condemnation of the Manchester attack. He offered a cursory condemnation of the bomber, Salman Ramadan Abedi, before saying what was really on his mind:
We will also change what we do abroad. Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries, such as Libya, and terrorism here at home.
Look closely at Corbyn’s words here. On the first day of campaigning after a major atrocity, he chose to strike moral and strategic parallels between British foreign policy and ISIS. In so doing, he demonstrated the worst kind of moral cowardice. He also proved himself a man of deep strategic incontinence.
Judge Jeanine had conservative reporter, Katie Hopkins, from the DailyMail on her show who shared that she lost her Sunday radio program because she has called her government out for their stupidity. She also shares Corbyn’s remarks from today.
The clip starts at 18:25
I also recommend you listen to the interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka (starts at 5:35) followed by Dr. Quanta Ahmed. Your respect for President al-Sisi will grow after listening to her.
and this terrorist supporting idiot could win .He is promising Free stuff to every one .He is a Trotsky driven socialist and supports Hamas Hezbollah and would negotiate with ISIS.
Utter madness. Hope the British people don’t elect this loony. I know we are fed up at the moment but I despair.
This article is so funny, and the comments, too.
Title:’I beat both of them’: Hillary Clinton defiantly claims she DEFEATED Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders during the election in interview at her home (not the White House)
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4548040/Hillary-Clinton-says-beat-Donald-Trump-election.html#reader-comments
That woman is WAY out there…she needs an intervention. Or a rubber room.
As for the comments, you’re right–funny. I actually like the comment format, too. You can sort them a couple different ways.
The “voter fraud” had to be so great that The Hag just can’t get over the fact that she lost when it was supposed to be a sure thing! Haaaaa.
There was vote fraud all right. Hillary would have been squashed like a zit if not for the fraudulent votes in the usual places.
And you may wonder why I call her ‘The Lunatic’.
It’s almost June. Summer’s upon us. And, to hear the leftists talk about it, we’re in for a ‘Summer of Rage’–large scale riots, mayhem, and looting are on the menu; poorly educated, ill-disciplined rabble are ready to lash out in a well-orchestrated, well-financed, carefully-planned “spontaneous outpouring of discontent”.
A gigantic temper tantrum to protest the election they lost seven months ago. Be ready.
Shrillary is doing her part to ramp up the troops.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/27/hillary-clinton-lashes-out-at-press-and-sexism-for-2016-loss-claims-she-beat-trump/
If their hype is to be believed, this summer is shaping up to be one for the record books–the LA riots, Watts, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went through both – I think this is going to be nipped in the bud before they build up enough steam
Those were localized riots-in my estimation, this is different: this appears to be a well-financed, well-organized effort to overthrow a sitting President of the United States through massive, nationwide mayhem.
I can easily envision the next ‘shot heard ’round the world’ igniting the conflagration. It wouldn’t take long for the battle to be joined.
This fracturing of our republic would break my heart.
Just perhaps, the protesters may now get jobs. Puts a crimp in the organised riot hedgefunders. Can Soros, Think Progress, Mediate, Buzzfeeders, Bezos, Zuckmydick. pay for all of this? Greedy numpties may have second thoughts. Bottom-line baby.
I agree
I am not concerned about this summer. Outbreaks will be dealt with quickly and decisively. Libtard; Mayor’s, Chief of police and Judges will be taking a backseat. Law and order to the full extent of the law.
LikeLike
Be ready for Daddy Trump to open a LARGE can of whoop-a$$.
1. Feds Step in
2. Round-up
3. Arrest MS-13 gang members and illegals.
4. Trump base cheers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PC is DEAD who besides the Progressives gives a hoot what name they call us?
Time to take the gloves off and quit acting like wimps.
I maintain that we are IN a ‘cold’ civil war this very minute.
The left has rejected the results of the last election. They have no intention of capitulating. Tensions are running very high, and it is anybody’s guess what it will take for wholesale violent conflict to break out. It seems the left intends to find out.
All of this is unnecessary, counter-productive, and dangerous. Many innocent citizens stand the chance of sustaining injury or monetary loss. Taken to the extreme, our republic could dissolve.
Once conflict breaks out, there are no guarantees on the outcome.
I’ve spent some 7+ years of my life in war zones, in the service of this nation. I have little desire to see our neighborhoods become the next war zone due to the intransigence of the lunatic left, who appears largely ignorant as to the workings of our electoral system (by careful design).
Then we need to take down the leaders and esp the money sources.
Leftists are esentially lazy. They need leaders to get them organized and moving. Take out those leaders and they go back to frying their brains with drugs.
I would urge you to never, ever underestimate your enemy.
Some of them might be lazy–but many are ZEALOUS and over-emotional; ignorant of history and given to out-of-control lashing out. Dangerous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
So might we all. I want to AVOID this unnecessary mess. We do NOT need to repeat the 1860s.
I maintain that we are IN a ‘cold’ civil war this very minute.
Well said, R-C.
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
It’s sad, but that’s how I see it.
What President Trump saw up close and personal in Brussels and Sicily is weak knees, spineless stooges, and the Cult of Global Liberalism. Basically, other than demanding the make their payments, he rejects them all. They are not to be counted on.
The only real leader is PM Abe from Japan. The others are trash.
Among the Muslim delegations, al Sisi. The rest are weak and will be useless to act without severe prodding. They go along at best. If they were real, the nightmare of ISIS and al Nusra/AQ would not be sponsored by them, protected by them, used by them.
Now he knows them all. No Intel briefing or consultation from a career expert is better than POTUS’s up close experience.
More so, they know him. And the weak fear him. They understand that his intention is exactly what he has said.
The hours spent with the other leaders provides him with knowledge 100 PDBings couldn’t equal.
He’s ready to achieve results in foreign affairs.
+1.
It wasn’t hard for Mr. Trump to assume the mantel of leadership–there isn’t a REAL leader among the entire NATO organization.
“Nature abhors a vacuum”, and that vacuum has just been filled. Trump’s agenda will hold sway.
Did you notice that the King of Saudi Arabia was not a happy man, but was sad and worried? What needs to be done is the Islamist ‘holy’ books have to have the verses of war and evil removed, so many verses. A conference of clerics needs to do it. Bigger than a Constitutional convention.
I don’t think they will do it unless at the point of a gun and only after the bloody war they have been aching to have since Mohammed was poisoned by a Jewish woman. I think it is going to get really ugly, right after Trump cleans out NK, but China will have to do that?
But your point is pivotal. Trump knows the players now. Did he meet Macron’s mother/wife as that is who he needed to meet.
Word.
Apparently, Macron realizes his mistake trying to antagonize President Trump because he barely anything more than an annoying house fly being swatted. PDJT was the adult in the house focused on the issues and not teenage pranks. The silly manlet has been powned having now met and spoke to Trump, heaping praise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely adore Dinesh D’Souza tweets and his insight.
Folks the hysteria coming from Angela Merkel and the rest of the European morons about the Paris Agreement is so funny because they thought they would get our Lion to flip and agree with their BS. This decision has been made and all the signs have been right in front of us and them. Remember the rally in Harrisburg, PA at the end of April.
Starts at the 13:00 minute mark. He says that America will stand to lose $2.6 trillion dollars over 10 years from its GPS while China, India and Russia will pay nothing.
He reiterated it in a tweet earlier today.
Also our Secretary of EPA has removed 9 out of 18 scientists from its science review board and replaced them with business folks.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/08/politics/epa-scott-pruitt-board/index.html
From the article linked above:
The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed half the scientists who serve on a science review board that plays a crucial role in the work the EPA does, CNN has learned Monday.
Our President is also looking to reduce the EPA budget by 30%.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/politics/congress-epa-final-budget-cuts/index.html
From the article linked above:
Some of the biggest cuts would go to categorical grants for science and technology and environmental program and management spending, which would face 40% and 35% decreases, respectively. Some of the hardest-hit programs would include clean air efforts in the environmental program and management category, which would be cut nearly in half.
We are talking about an Energy explosion happening soon in the US like no one has seen. Interior Secretary Zinke is rolling back the Obozo land grabs and opening up huge parts of Utah for leading so that folks can take advantage of the coal found in those lands.
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-issues-lease-56-million-tons-coal-central-utah
Has anyone told Gary Cohn about the new coal mining in Utah?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“But…but…but climate change; coal will destroy the Woorrrrllldddd,” they exclaim as they go running off into the night.
BILL NYE THE SCIENCE LIE
BillWhittleChannel
I have been seeing a lot of Cory Lewandowsky and David Bossie so this might be true…
http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/donald-trump-russia-staff-changes/2017/05/26/id/792669/
I call upon and believe our President will not stand for riots against law abiding Deplorables who supported him and his America First agenda!!
I expect our President to have his AG, DOJ, and local LEO’s UPHOLD the law of the land. ARREST AND DETAIN all who break protest laws. And investigate and ARREST, DETAIN AND PROSECUTE any ORGANIZERS and /or FINANCIERS of said violence!!
The time is NOW, Mr President. Please do the right thing for America and Americans regarding this issue! We’re counting on you.
🙏🏼🇺🇸🦁
Americans had best anticipate “islamic extremists ” are the flu . The real “terrorists” threatening every aspect of our lives are the globalists and their minions embedded in our halls of government using , ( or rather abusing ) our technology and laws to suppress the free will of the American public.
Well Chris Kobach/Pence voter fraud panel better gear up for Soros is targeting 2018/2020 for all things related to “voting”…lot of money and staffing.
https://www.infowars.com/new-80m-anti-trump-network-spearheaded-by-soros-funded-org-with-former-acorn-employees/
This should end the Kushner Fake News on Russian back channels that didn’t happen…This did…
Bill Clinton – on illegal immigration
…from his 1995 State of the Union Address.
Donald Trump should just televise this Bill Clinton speech from 1995 and then simply state, “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.”
Very short video – about 84 seconds
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4351026/clinton-1995-immigration-sotu
I can’t understand why Soros is still operating? It smells.
If any are in doubt about how far gone formerly Great Britain is, this report from a small Cambridgeshire village illustrates it perfectly.
Police swoop in helicopters to raid a garden party for playing the “Bin Laden Song”.
http://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news/cambridge-news/bin-laden-song-police-party-13097525
The report is, on the one hand hilarious, but on the other so sad, to see the depths of madness that my country has sunk to. There is fascinating video of the heinous offender talking with the police. Laughably it comes with a “strong content” warning but all bad words have been bleeped out!
If you want to hear the offending song just search you tube. I won’t post a link here as the language is filthy. It is however, also extremely funny.
Thanks to the clodhoppingly delicate PC sensitivities of the Cambridgeshire Constabulary it will probably go viral.
