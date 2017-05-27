President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Remarks To U.S. Military in Italy…

After the conclusion of the G7 summit, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver remarks to U.S. military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella before leaving Italy and returning home to the U.S.
I love to hear our First Lady speak. She is so charming.
Welcome Home President Trump and First Lady Melania.
Thank you!
It’s gonna be a great upcoming week…………
1) firings of leakers
2) FBI director named (interim?)
3) President will let us know his position on Paris Climate Change Accord scam. In or out?
