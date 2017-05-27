President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Remarks To U.S. Military in Italy…

Posted on May 27, 2017 by

After the conclusion of the G7 summit, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver remarks to U.S. military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella before leaving Italy and returning home to the U.S.

This entry was posted in G7, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Remarks To U.S. Military in Italy…

  1. auscitizenmom says:
    May 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I love to hear our First Lady speak. She is so charming.

  2. Papoose says:
    May 27, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Welcome Home President Trump and First Lady Melania.

    Thank you!

  3. Bob Thoms says:
    May 27, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    It’s gonna be a great upcoming week…………
    1) firings of leakers
    2) FBI director named (interim?)
    3) President will let us know his position on Paris Climate Change Accord scam. In or out?

