Manchester Bombing Update: UK Police Asking Public For Help…

As the British Police make two more arrests they are asking for help filling in the timeline of activity for Manchester Bombing terrorist Salman Abedi (22).

MANCHESTER – British police on Saturday released surveillance-camera images of the Manchester concert bomber on the night of the attack as they appealed for more information about his final days.

[…] The photos released by police show attacker Salman Abedi on the night of the bombing, wearing sneakers, jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap. The straps of a knapsack are visible on his shoulders. Authorities said they had made major progress in unravelling the plot behind the concert bombing but acknowledged there were still gaps in their knowledge.

Greater Manchester Police chief Ian Hopkins and Neil Basu, the national coordinator of counterterrorism policing, urged people to contact police if they had information about Abedi’s movements between May 18 and Monday night.

“In the past five days, we have gathered significant information about Abedi, his associates, his finances, the places he had been, how the device was built and the wider conspiracy,” they said in a statement.

“Our priorities are to understand the run-up to this terrible event and to understand if more people were involved in planning this attack.”

[…] Police made two more arrests in Manchester on Saturday on suspicion of terrorism offenses, bringing the number of suspects in custody to 11. All are men, aged between 18 and 44. In addition, Abedi’s father and younger brother were detained in Libya.

Police disclosed new details about Abedi’s’ movements, saying he returned to Britain four days before the attack. His father has said Abedi was in Libya until earlier this month and had told family he planned to go to Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage.

Police say they think Abedi assembled his bomb at a rented apartment in central Manchester that was raided by officers Wednesday.

Investigators have searched 17 properties, including Abedi’s home in south Manchester and other houses in nearby districts. (read more)

Advertisements