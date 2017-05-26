Notice What First Lady Melania Doesn’t Do…

Posted on May 26, 2017 by

There’s a recap video of Melania Trump today provided by the Associated Press.  As much as they hate to admit it, the media are recognizing the classic elegance within how our First Lady carries herself.

Melania Trump has an inherent understanding of nuance, and epitomizes a grace lost to all except the most traditionally versed.  There is also another element to this – visible in what she does not do when contrast against her peers.  See if you notice it in the last few moments of the AP video:

Did you notice it?

First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink.

Just like President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.

141 Responses to Notice What First Lady Melania Doesn’t Do…

  1. freeperjim says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:22 pm

  2. daughnworks247 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Grazie MILLE Melania!

  3. Isabel Matos says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Doesn’t upstage them.

  4. H.R. says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Hey! I got it from the video, Sundance. What did I win? 😉

    It never occurred to me even to wonder whether or not she tipped a glass now and then, but now that you point it out, it puts another piece of the picture of the First Couple’s relationship.

  5. botvinnik says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What a great first lady she is…better than Jacqueline Kennedy.

    Now, stop and compare her to Assquatch, The Former First Yeti.

  6. Jennifer Kashani says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Very interesting! I think not drinking alcohol may be a secret to looking so amazing!

  7. auscitizenmom says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    So, we don’t ever have to worry about ugly pictures coming out of her drunk like some other women we know. 🙂

  8. Meatzilla says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    So nice, and such a relief, to finally have some decency, charity and class back in the White House once again. It’s been too long. Far too long.

  9. Walt says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    This is about as close to royalty we will ever see in our country. notice how that man bows to our First Lady!!!

  10. Daniel says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I’ve long said, the best we can do with our bodies is to give it the best food and not be led around by your nose, tongue or stomach. EVERYTHING outside of that only serves to slow the body, and thus the mind, down. This includes drink and smoke and all manner of drugs. President Trump does not intentionally stupidify himself and his wife follows the president’s lead as a great lady should. President Trump led his children in kind and they turned out pretty well too.

    I’ve been more or less living this philosophy which seems more than apparent with President Trump as well. And frankly, every time I hear someone say “I need a drink” I cringe. And when I hear people who have had some sort of medical procedure telling people “how great those [pain killer/narcotic] drugs were” you can imagine my reaction inside. I feel like a bit of an outsider in that sense but I will not drink or smoke or do drugs. I don’t see the use in those things and I am NOT a religious man.

    • uvaldegirl says:
      May 26, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      You are a wise man then.

      • Daniel says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:15 pm

        I consider myself a weirdo in that respect. It’s not as if I never tried alcohol — I just hate the way it makes me feel. I tried marijuana too back in the 80s… at least I think it was… I’m told it wasn’t as potent as it is today but it did NOTHING for me at all while others who tried it reported a significant reaction. I simply hated the smell and found it useless.

        I’m not without vice. Similar to our President, I like fast food… Whataburger, for those who know the place, is an ongoing craving which goes unanswered as I don’t live in an area with one. Griff’s, if you can manage to find one is phenomenal. If it could be considered a drug (and by some definitions, it is) then I would claim to be an addict.

        I do refuse to buy pants larger than 32″ and so I manage to keep within those parameters okay, but still…

        This is just to offer up some idea of how I think and how I see, not so much what I claim or idealize. I do it because it’s more natural for me and because it fits me, not because I am on some sort of crusade of health.

        • Miss America says:
          May 26, 2017 at 9:13 pm

          You should be grateful then that you’ve never had to suffer from a terrible disease, or had to have major surgery, or even had to go through childbirth. Try being in labor for 3 days….you would beg for drugs to make the pain stop.

          I don’t disagree about the alcohol and cigarettes, but pain medication is a different situation.

  11. Joe S says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    She is beautiful, and she does not look like a deranged crackhead like one of the other first ladies in that video.

  12. Jackk says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    That SS hitman is always there, this guy looks like an alien.

    • lubyankafh says:
      May 26, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      bodyguards and secret service need an “Attila the Hun” appearance; I’m betting she appreciates all her security detail and a good relationship between her detail and her. Professional but not abusive like some we’ve seen.

  13. Sherlock says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    She is so fine. Scale of 1 to 10 on former first ladies, max score to date in my lifetime has been perhaps a 7, and I’m including J. Kennedy. Our current first lady is 10+. 10+ reserved, 10+ class, 10+ grace, 10+ intelligent, 10+ politically, and 10+ drop-dead gorgeous fine.

    Liked by 13 people

  14. fedback says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    No boozin

  15. Southpaw says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I noticed Abe’s wife got a kiss the others did not

  16. Katie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I was at the Smithsonian this summer in DC and my mom really wanted to see the First Lady dresses they have on display. There is one of the gowns Michelle O. wore to one of the inauguration balls and there was a young boy standing there, looking at it, and to no one particular, he announced that it was ugly. I couldn’t help, but burst out laughing on the spot.

    • MTeresa says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      Out of the mouths of babes. They are nothing but honest!

    • Fe says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      That white thing she wore in 2008 was hideous. I remember watching their first dance on tv with that idiot Beyoncé singing to them with this star struck gaze…I found it all tasteless and the first Yeti’s gown was not a pretty sight. Yet everyone oooed and ahhhed raving over it. I needed eye bleach shortly thereafter.

  17. Merle Marks says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    who is the guy in above pic with tattered skirt and white t-shirt on? I guess he’s trying to dress like a woman?

  18. Eric Kennedy says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Look out Melania…

  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I feel like a star struck tween girl buying a copy of Tiger Beat magazine. I am just so awestruck by Melania. She moves so gracefully. She made all of those supposedly elegant Euro women look like bumpkins, hayseeds, and WalMart people. Mrs. Abe looked very nice though, I must say. I cannot believe we have Melania Trump representing us. Wow. I am so proud I get teary. I feel stupid admitting all of this, but I can’t get enough of her. She is amazing.

    See, now as I read this back it sounds shallow because I have focused on her physicality. I guess what I am groping to say is some version of “form follows function.” I think her outer beauty is an expression of what is inside of her. It is just easier and more obvious to focus on the wrapper and the trappings than to try to find words for what I sense is inside of her. She is PDJT’s secret weapon.

    • H.R. says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      Sylvia Avery: “Mrs. Abe looked very nice though, I must say.”

      Nice?!? I thought Mrs. Abe nailed it. She was perfect as herself. OK, she won’t top Melania, not being gifted with super-model genes, but she showed us her abundant grace, style, and class.

      I really enjoyed seeing Mrs. Abe again at the G7.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:11 pm

        H. R. You are exactly right. I didn’t give Mrs. Abe her due. She looked terrific. She dressed in colors/style of clothing that suited her and played up her attributes. She also comports herself with diginity, grace, style. Very much so. Both she and Melania are really several steps above the rest of them.

      • annieoakley says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:19 pm

        So true. One doesn’t have to (and shouldn’t try) to compete with Melania, just be honest, open, know ‘the rules’, and be pleasant. One can still state an opinion not politically correct, and be accepted.

    • annieoakley says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      I agree. Melania is the President’s secret weapon..

  20. The Boss says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    As a person in the limelight, you don’t want to be photographed holding an alcoholic beverage of any sort. That went out after the Dean Martin roasts.

    • NJF says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      I was thinking that perhaps FLOTUS stays away from alcohol in public.

      I’m sure if CNN gets wind of this they will say, “she shunned and embarrassed” whoever was offering the wine.

      • annieoakley says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        Just don’t bother with the wine. At the very least one will never have to wonder that they made a little ‘slip of the tongue’.

  21. Comrade Mope says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I’ll drink hers. Who is that hawt spouse with the Miss Italy Sash? I better have another.

  22. rhcrest says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I am so proud that Melania represents our country. She is breathtakingly beautiful and graceful. It’s so nice to get back to a normal, ladylike First Lady again. And sometimes I remember how grateful I am that we don’t have Bill Clinton as our “First Lady”. What a freak show that would have been. Thank you God

  23. Ron says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Trump told those high school kids during the primary, when he was giving that little pep speech to them at their graduation (must have been around this time last year) not to Drink, because the world is a very competitive place, and if you go out drinking the night before, and at work the next day you have the slightest lingering effect of it, that’s the edge the other person will have over you.

    • Ron says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Fake News, Confirmed.

      • jsbachlover says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:38 pm

        He’s right, actually, re: Diet Coke (and all diet pop). Arttificial sweeteners have a lot of deleterious effects, including on the nervous system. What they can — and do — to a person who uses them constantly is not pretty.

        • vidlbis says:
          May 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

          jsbl – Just as an aside, long time back when Glen Beck was still happening, wife and I found out he drank diet sodas a lot.

          Wife and I agreed, he’ll probably go nuts in the long run. Too bad.

          Looks kinda like that came true.

          That stuff will curdle your brains. Not good. The “normal” kind – not much better.

  25. Sean Supsky says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Seems that FLOTUS Melania and Mrs. Abe matched in theme, flowery.

  26. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    What if Melania Trump captures the imagination of American women and girls? What if they start paying attention to what she says and does? What if they decide they want to be a little bit like her, instead of like Katy Perry? She could Make America’s Women Great Again.

  27. rsmith1776 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    “First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink.”

    It’s OK. She has so many other qualities that we forgive her. Nobody’s perfect.

    • chbailey says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Ha. ha. President Trump owns a vineyard, yet doesn’t drink his wine. I would like to own a vineyard and I would drink my wine… but my neighborhood CA and WA wines are just fine. I think POTUS vineyard is in the east.

  28. 17CatsInTN says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Without reading any comments yet, to me it looked like she did not participate in a toast. Hard to tell with no audio, but I didn’t see a drink in her hand. Ok. Now I’m going to look through the comments to see what’s what!

  30. Martin says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I don’t drink either. Never have and never will.

  31. rsanchez1990 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    She doesn’t lecture us on how bad she thinks we are, so that alone is a YUGE upgrade over previous first ladies. The complete Melania Trump package eclipses and transcends all previous first ladies. Every day she only gives us reasons to love her more. What a great representative for America and the promise of America!

  32. snailmailtrucker says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Beauty comes from the Inside….
    THat is why almost No /LiberalsDemocrats have any Natural Beauty !

  33. tempo150101 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Meh. Having some win or champagne isn’t a big deal for a woman in Europe, especially where she’s from. Having wine with dinner is part of the cultural fabric. (My peeps are from that neck of the woods.)

    • littleflower481 says:
      May 26, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      They drink something stronger than wine; they have this homemade whiskey….killer. And they have these places labeled cafes, but they are really bars and people are in them in the morning….heavy drinkers.

  34. Sheri says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    It was nice the way Melania kissed Mrs. Abe at their greeting. It showed a higher degree of intimacy since they recently spent time together. She shook hands with the others.

  35. Kaco says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    She is very beautiful and elegant and carries herself with such grace. I don’t know if she drank before she married Pres. Trump but I am sure his strong views has played a part in her decision to respect his and I don’t see anything wrong with that. Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve seen his kids with a glass in their hands but I can’t recall.

    Okay, sorry to bring up Jackie Kennedy again but the when I saw the way Melania carried her purse I recollected a picture of Jackie in one of her beautiful gowns. Well, I found the picture.

  36. paulraven1 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Good observation. I was fortunate to be raised by parents with a high degree of social grace. My father was a CEO of major broadcasting corporation and was the subject of many photos and press events. It was his policy never to hold a drink in public or be seen drinking (or smoking, which in the 60s was very common).

    • singingsoul says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      I never drank when on a date my grandmother gave me this advice since we in Germany were able to drink at 14. I now drink a glass of wine with a good meal.

  37. FrenchNail says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Having gone thru the shame of a first lady so constantly drunk she could not stay sit straight even in public functions for few minutes (anybody’s guess?) I have to say this FLOTUS is a delight. She is easing into her role very well. Her confidence is growing daily. It is very nice to see.

  38. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    FLOTUS: Measured, graceful, ballet-like movements including The Walk. Exchanging a few gracious words with everyone—most likely in one of the languages she is fluent in.
    Mme. Macron looked like she just came from shopping at Kroger. I am astonished that someone hadn’t discovered that she needs lessons in everything that FLOTUS already knows perfectly. In addition to firing everyone who is advising her on clothes, hair, makeup.
    SD, thank you so much for your articles on FLOTUS!

  39. BC says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Also, notice that just like Trump, even though Melania is taller than just about everyone else, she does not bow, dip her head or make any other submissive body movement when greeting and shaking hands. In contrast, everyone else does so when greeting her.

    That, friends, is dominance (frame).

  40. Bendix says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Probably one of the reasons Melania maintains such a fresh, youthful appearance.

