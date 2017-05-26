Notice What First Lady Melania Doesn’t Do…

There’s a recap video of Melania Trump today provided by the Associated Press. As much as they hate to admit it, the media are recognizing the classic elegance within how our First Lady carries herself.

Melania Trump has an inherent understanding of nuance, and epitomizes a grace lost to all except the most traditionally versed. There is also another element to this – visible in what she does not do when contrast against her peers. See if you notice it in the last few moments of the AP video:

Did you notice it?

First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink.

Just like President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.

