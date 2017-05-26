Notice What First Lady Melania Doesn’t Do…

There’s a recap video of Melania Trump today provided by the Associated Press. As much as they hate to admit it, the media are recognizing the classic elegance within how our First Lady carries herself.
Melania Trump has an inherent understanding of nuance, and epitomizes a grace lost to all except the most traditionally versed. There is also another element to this – visible in what she does not do when contrast against her peers. See if you notice it in the last few moments of the AP video:
Did you notice it?
First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink.
Just like President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.
Love this photo of Melania with these military men. Both she and POTUS love and honor our military.
Grazie MILLE Melania!
Doesn’t upstage them.
She upstages everyone when she walks into a room.
Hey! I got it from the video, Sundance. What did I win? 😉
It never occurred to me even to wonder whether or not she tipped a glass now and then, but now that you point it out, it puts another piece of the picture of the First Couple’s relationship.
Right. She doesn’t drink.
Insert “cheap date” joke here…
What a great first lady she is…better than Jacqueline Kennedy.
Now, stop and compare her to Assquatch, The Former First Yeti.
LMAO,😄😄😄👍👍👍
As far as I’m concerned, we didn’t have a president for 8 years. The most vile, disgusting, immoral things happened during this time. I refer to it as the “dark days”.
Yes, true… but one can easily support making that 28 years.
Well, I can for one.
The night is almost gone, and the day is near Therefore let us lay aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.
For You are my lamp, O LORD; And the LORD illumines my darkness.
There is no comparison there. Melania is waaaaaaaayyyyyyyyout of the cow’s league.
The Former First Yeti, a/k/a The Wookie ….
***Insert Joan Rivers reference here***
Stop it. I am laughing too hard!
Bwahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!! 😂
First Yeti!! Love it :0
Damn that’s a great one! Can’t stop laughing…..thanks Bot*
Assquatch #FTW!
You just won the internet for today!!!!
And we’re thought I’d heard them all. TY
How true that is! haha
I just got a call from the North American-Asian Sasquatch Yeti Association registering a strong protest of the comparison between Moochelle, the shaved gorilla and actual squatches and yetis!
Very interesting! I think not drinking alcohol may be a secret to looking so amazing!
That explains ol’ Cankles.
Yup. Gin settles on the bottom ;o)
You guys are to funny! Keep it up! 🙂
She admitted to drinking chardonnay to get over her election loss in her satirical cough-cough graduation speech today.
she needs to drink more….i don’t think she’s reached acceptance yet….
Teresa Heinz-Kerry once bragged about carrying white raisins soaked in gin. I’m waiting to see wether or not it will be ol’ Cankles or Skeletor (Nancy Pelosi) who will be the first to stroke out while giving a speech.
Alcohol does dry out the skin. Breaks down elasticin too, if I recall correctly.
So, we don’t ever have to worry about ugly pictures coming out of her drunk like some other women we know. 🙂
Urg, like drunken Lindsey Lohan getting out of the car without her underwear? No, not in this life time.
So nice, and such a relief, to finally have some decency, charity and class back in the White House once again. It’s been too long. Far too long.
So many more photos of Mooch that are even worse. Thank God they are out, now if they would only go away.
Like this one from just this week. Totally low class. And fat.
What’s it looking at in this pic? Something that just came from its nose?
Wouldn’t be hard to believe, actually.
It is bad enough that taxpayers have to shoulder the cost of her repulsive designer wardrobe. We should ‘t be forced to look at it too!
and this is what had the nerve to tell children what to eat !!!! you cannot make this stuff up. I still think that the photo of the obama’s getting off a plane after a million dollar vacation with no smiles, hateful miserable faces by far said it all
That’s what liberals do; they tell other people what to do and how to live and how to spend your money….after they take their fair share
Michelle Obama’s 2016 Easter Egg Roll outfit,
Melania Trump’s 2017 Easter Egg Roll outfit,
Some motel in Hawaii is looking for their shower curtain.
Hee hee 😂
She looks like she’s wearing an adult size onesie and forgot to snap the crotch. Just a fugly outfit.
Hahahaha!!
OMG so funny😂🤣😂
Wow, that is one ugly dude. Eye c those arms aren’t really so toned after all, are they?
Yeah. I went there. I always do.
This is about as close to royalty we will ever see in our country. notice how that man bows to our First Lady!!!
Agree. That Jacket is how one wears flowers. She grew up making clothes so she Knows.
I’ve long said, the best we can do with our bodies is to give it the best food and not be led around by your nose, tongue or stomach. EVERYTHING outside of that only serves to slow the body, and thus the mind, down. This includes drink and smoke and all manner of drugs. President Trump does not intentionally stupidify himself and his wife follows the president’s lead as a great lady should. President Trump led his children in kind and they turned out pretty well too.
I’ve been more or less living this philosophy which seems more than apparent with President Trump as well. And frankly, every time I hear someone say “I need a drink” I cringe. And when I hear people who have had some sort of medical procedure telling people “how great those [pain killer/narcotic] drugs were” you can imagine my reaction inside. I feel like a bit of an outsider in that sense but I will not drink or smoke or do drugs. I don’t see the use in those things and I am NOT a religious man.
You are a wise man then.
I consider myself a weirdo in that respect. It’s not as if I never tried alcohol — I just hate the way it makes me feel. I tried marijuana too back in the 80s… at least I think it was… I’m told it wasn’t as potent as it is today but it did NOTHING for me at all while others who tried it reported a significant reaction. I simply hated the smell and found it useless.
I’m not without vice. Similar to our President, I like fast food… Whataburger, for those who know the place, is an ongoing craving which goes unanswered as I don’t live in an area with one. Griff’s, if you can manage to find one is phenomenal. If it could be considered a drug (and by some definitions, it is) then I would claim to be an addict.
I do refuse to buy pants larger than 32″ and so I manage to keep within those parameters okay, but still…
This is just to offer up some idea of how I think and how I see, not so much what I claim or idealize. I do it because it’s more natural for me and because it fits me, not because I am on some sort of crusade of health.
You should be grateful then that you’ve never had to suffer from a terrible disease, or had to have major surgery, or even had to go through childbirth. Try being in labor for 3 days….you would beg for drugs to make the pain stop.
I don’t disagree about the alcohol and cigarettes, but pain medication is a different situation.
She is beautiful, and she does not look like a deranged crackhead like one of the other first ladies in that video.
Mme Macron? She looks aneroxic and an overall mess.
Plastic surgery addict. Probably because she married her student. I expect she is now paranoid about aging.
I think she’s just paranoid that everyone else sees what she does and rightly so… because we do!
Yuck. I do not claim to be a nice person in all instances! lol
I try to be nice, but sometimes the situation is just overwhelming!
This is why God gave us sarcasm and humor. LOL!
That may be the result of her having married a man young enough to be her grandson. Ahhh, the sexual sophistication of the French ….
Being thin, Mrs. Macron has so many fashion options. What a pity she looked like she was going to a soccer match rather than an important meeting among world leaders. Sundance reported that the French told her to avoid photos with Melania. If only they had also suggested a stylist.
She moves like a puppet…I bet she’s going to charm school when she gets home…
That SS hitman is always there, this guy looks like an alien.
bodyguards and secret service need an “Attila the Hun” appearance; I’m betting she appreciates all her security detail and a good relationship between her detail and her. Professional but not abusive like some we’ve seen.
She is so fine. Scale of 1 to 10 on former first ladies, max score to date in my lifetime has been perhaps a 7, and I’m including J. Kennedy. Our current first lady is 10+. 10+ reserved, 10+ class, 10+ grace, 10+ intelligent, 10+ politically, and 10+ drop-dead gorgeous fine.
So fine.
Agree
Yes. As much as people fawned over Jackie, her alleged beauty was greatly exaggerated. I believe that Jackie’s acclaim was largely due to a comparison between her and previous first ladies. Melania, on the other hand truly IS beautiful.
No boozin
I noticed Abe’s wife got a kiss the others did not
They had met and begun a friendship earlier. The rest she hardly knows.
They toured in Palm Beach together.
Thats the point I thought SD meant.
I was at the Smithsonian this summer in DC and my mom really wanted to see the First Lady dresses they have on display. There is one of the gowns Michelle O. wore to one of the inauguration balls and there was a young boy standing there, looking at it, and to no one particular, he announced that it was ugly. I couldn’t help, but burst out laughing on the spot.
Out of the mouths of babes. They are nothing but honest!
That white thing she wore in 2008 was hideous. I remember watching their first dance on tv with that idiot Beyoncé singing to them with this star struck gaze…I found it all tasteless and the first Yeti’s gown was not a pretty sight. Yet everyone oooed and ahhhed raving over it. I needed eye bleach shortly thereafter.
It is difficult to un-see that stuff. Eventually, you will be OK! It can be traumatic!
That white “gown” looked like someone made flowers out of toilet paper and glued them on yards and yards of fabric! LOL!
who is the guy in above pic with tattered skirt and white t-shirt on? I guess he’s trying to dress like a woman?
Some dude named Michael is the word on the street…
Look out Melania…
So, our President has found himself another admirer? Excellent.
Some people need patience and others need to work on their temper.
I think she needs to work on ‘subtle.’
I was right, the women there thought he is sexy. A hunk, I tell you!
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.
She’s married and has a son.
Quite an interesting biography for her as well.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kolinda_Grabar-Kitarovi%C4%87
She studied in the U.S. for awhile in the 90s before returning to Croatia.
Was the Croatian ambassador to the U.S. for few years.
Grabar-Kitarović has been in America for so many years of her life perhaps she’s a little star struck seeing Trump in person? She is certainly rapt with attention for our president in these photos, that’s for sure.
At least we know he has one fan in NATO. 🙂
I wouldn’t be surprised if she and Melania haven’t already spoken socially before this trip. Remember, Slovenia and Croatia are neighbors and close allies, both Republics in the former Yugoslavia. Serbo-Croatian is one of Melania’s languages. In fact she was most likely required to learn it in school along with her native Slovene. I bet these two families become good friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should see the swimsuit pictures that were posted of her on Reddit this morning. VaVoom!
Whoah, Va Va Voom is right. There’s a youtube slide show of her…
What, no links???
C’mon guys… you’re slippin!
Holy frijole!
She need to back away. Too close to our Lion. Lioness will claw her eyes out!
Many men do not like a woman that comes on to them they like to chase. She is a little to close for comfort for him and you can see in his face. If a man is interested in her he will let her know but he is not.
Oh no, she’s just being friendly. She looks at me like that all the time. Ya know?
Trump be like, hey what’s going on with this thing in my hand… Melania? Honey, are you there? lol
I think it hilarious and good.
I feel like a star struck tween girl buying a copy of Tiger Beat magazine. I am just so awestruck by Melania. She moves so gracefully. She made all of those supposedly elegant Euro women look like bumpkins, hayseeds, and WalMart people. Mrs. Abe looked very nice though, I must say. I cannot believe we have Melania Trump representing us. Wow. I am so proud I get teary. I feel stupid admitting all of this, but I can’t get enough of her. She is amazing.
See, now as I read this back it sounds shallow because I have focused on her physicality. I guess what I am groping to say is some version of “form follows function.” I think her outer beauty is an expression of what is inside of her. It is just easier and more obvious to focus on the wrapper and the trappings than to try to find words for what I sense is inside of her. She is PDJT’s secret weapon.
Sylvia Avery: “Mrs. Abe looked very nice though, I must say.”
Nice?!? I thought Mrs. Abe nailed it. She was perfect as herself. OK, she won’t top Melania, not being gifted with super-model genes, but she showed us her abundant grace, style, and class.
I really enjoyed seeing Mrs. Abe again at the G7.
H. R. You are exactly right. I didn’t give Mrs. Abe her due. She looked terrific. She dressed in colors/style of clothing that suited her and played up her attributes. She also comports herself with diginity, grace, style. Very much so. Both she and Melania are really several steps above the rest of them.
So true. One doesn’t have to (and shouldn’t try) to compete with Melania, just be honest, open, know ‘the rules’, and be pleasant. One can still state an opinion not politically correct, and be accepted.
I agree. Melania is the President’s secret weapon..
huuuuuge LOL!
I don’t imagine there is a Tiger Beat magazine anymore. Probably no one other than us even knows what it is!
Can so relate on the Tiger Beat magazine. Our First Lady takes our breath away and shows us her beauty on so many levels .Loved your comment Sylvia Avery.
As a person in the limelight, you don’t want to be photographed holding an alcoholic beverage of any sort. That went out after the Dean Martin roasts.
I was thinking that perhaps FLOTUS stays away from alcohol in public.
I’m sure if CNN gets wind of this they will say, “she shunned and embarrassed” whoever was offering the wine.
Just don’t bother with the wine. At the very least one will never have to wonder that they made a little ‘slip of the tongue’.
I’ll drink hers. Who is that hawt spouse with the Miss Italy Sash? I better have another.
I am so proud that Melania represents our country. She is breathtakingly beautiful and graceful. It’s so nice to get back to a normal, ladylike First Lady again. And sometimes I remember how grateful I am that we don’t have Bill Clinton as our “First Lady”. What a freak show that would have been. Thank you God
Trump told those high school kids during the primary, when he was giving that little pep speech to them at their graduation (must have been around this time last year) not to Drink, because the world is a very competitive place, and if you go out drinking the night before, and at work the next day you have the slightest lingering effect of it, that’s the edge the other person will have over you.
And he is correct.
Good article discussing this.
http://www.ibtimes.com/does-melania-trump-drink-alcohol-why-flotus-probably-wont-try-slovenias-first-lady-2510582
Fake News, Confirmed.
He’s right, actually, re: Diet Coke (and all diet pop). Arttificial sweeteners have a lot of deleterious effects, including on the nervous system. What they can — and do — to a person who uses them constantly is not pretty.
jsbl – Just as an aside, long time back when Glen Beck was still happening, wife and I found out he drank diet sodas a lot.
Wife and I agreed, he’ll probably go nuts in the long run. Too bad.
Looks kinda like that came true.
That stuff will curdle your brains. Not good. The “normal” kind – not much better.
Seems that FLOTUS Melania and Mrs. Abe matched in theme, flowery.
Women like flowers.
Shirley, you must be joking.
And don’t call me Shirley.
What if Melania Trump captures the imagination of American women and girls? What if they start paying attention to what she says and does? What if they decide they want to be a little bit like her, instead of like Katy Perry? She could Make America’s Women Great Again.
Now THAT is change I can believe in!
i have longed for the return of fashion that does’t require you to show all God gave you to be/feel feminine and sexy.
besides, real men know that the sexiest thing about a woman….is her mind.
“First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t drink.”
It’s OK. She has so many other qualities that we forgive her. Nobody’s perfect.
Ha. ha. President Trump owns a vineyard, yet doesn’t drink his wine. I would like to own a vineyard and I would drink my wine… but my neighborhood CA and WA wines are just fine. I think POTUS vineyard is in the east.
Without reading any comments yet, to me it looked like she did not participate in a toast. Hard to tell with no audio, but I didn’t see a drink in her hand. Ok. Now I’m going to look through the comments to see what’s what!
Duh. I didn’t read all of SD’s build up because I thought it stopped after he said see if you notice anything the last few moments. But, anywho, I was right! Yay me!!!! Lol!
Here’s one of Michelle O. coming out of a church. https://www.dailywire.com/sites/default/files/styles/wysiwyg/public/uploads/2017/05/mo.jpg?itok=svdVntvb
Never had any class, never will develop any class.
She looks so ridiculous! Look at me!
Here’s the pic
I don’t drink either. Never have and never will.
She doesn’t lecture us on how bad she thinks we are, so that alone is a YUGE upgrade over previous first ladies. The complete Melania Trump package eclipses and transcends all previous first ladies. Every day she only gives us reasons to love her more. What a great representative for America and the promise of America!
Beauty comes from the Inside….
THat is why almost No /LiberalsDemocrats have any Natural Beauty !
Meh. Having some win or champagne isn’t a big deal for a woman in Europe, especially where she’s from. Having wine with dinner is part of the cultural fabric. (My peeps are from that neck of the woods.)
They drink something stronger than wine; they have this homemade whiskey….killer. And they have these places labeled cafes, but they are really bars and people are in them in the morning….heavy drinkers.
It was nice the way Melania kissed Mrs. Abe at their greeting. It showed a higher degree of intimacy since they recently spent time together. She shook hands with the others.
She is very beautiful and elegant and carries herself with such grace. I don’t know if she drank before she married Pres. Trump but I am sure his strong views has played a part in her decision to respect his and I don’t see anything wrong with that. Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve seen his kids with a glass in their hands but I can’t recall.
Okay, sorry to bring up Jackie Kennedy again but the when I saw the way Melania carried her purse I recollected a picture of Jackie in one of her beautiful gowns. Well, I found the picture.
Remember President Kennedy’s “I am the man who accompanied Jacqueline Kennedy to Paris” brag?
Good observation. I was fortunate to be raised by parents with a high degree of social grace. My father was a CEO of major broadcasting corporation and was the subject of many photos and press events. It was his policy never to hold a drink in public or be seen drinking (or smoking, which in the 60s was very common).
I never drank when on a date my grandmother gave me this advice since we in Germany were able to drink at 14. I now drink a glass of wine with a good meal.
Having gone thru the shame of a first lady so constantly drunk she could not stay sit straight even in public functions for few minutes (anybody’s guess?) I have to say this FLOTUS is a delight. She is easing into her role very well. Her confidence is growing daily. It is very nice to see.
FLOTUS: Measured, graceful, ballet-like movements including The Walk. Exchanging a few gracious words with everyone—most likely in one of the languages she is fluent in.
Mme. Macron looked like she just came from shopping at Kroger. I am astonished that someone hadn’t discovered that she needs lessons in everything that FLOTUS already knows perfectly. In addition to firing everyone who is advising her on clothes, hair, makeup.
SD, thank you so much for your articles on FLOTUS!
Also, notice that just like Trump, even though Melania is taller than just about everyone else, she does not bow, dip her head or make any other submissive body movement when greeting and shaking hands. In contrast, everyone else does so when greeting her.
That, friends, is dominance (frame).
Probably one of the reasons Melania maintains such a fresh, youthful appearance.
