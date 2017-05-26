May 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #127

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
I love how he linked “terrorism and immigration” together like that.
Way to go, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Scott Adams favorable article on President Trump’s master persuasion technique in his naming terrorists “losers”.
http://blog.dilbert.com/post/160986020961/goodbye-isis-hello-losers
http://townhall.com/political-cartoons/2017/05/24/150638
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
It’s gotta be higher than that! I’m thinking the other 52% are watching the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs and not answering their phones. 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
This must just be the blue dog dems and first time voters, add in all of us and its off the charts!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL, I think you may be right .. 😛
LikeLike
Trump’s tour de force overseas trip will add to that approval rating! Big assist to Melania as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess it’s not possible to ditch these terms POTUS and FLOTUS. What’s wrong with President and First Lady?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. One of my friends says that POTUS sounds like a hybrid of penis and scrotum, while FLOTUS sounds too much like flatus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, I hate the two acronyms. They don’t ‘flow’ right, anything that reminds you of a pot, or of marijuana is kind of an ugly word.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Never before has an American president tried so clearly to unite the civilized world, including the nations of the Middle East and Africa, against the forces of terrorism. Never before has an American president issued so direct a challenge to those nations to do more in the fight. And never before has an American president so plainly put the ultimate responsibility for eradicating terrorism on the nations of the region. In doing so, Trump’s speech implicitly repudiated the approaches of his two immediate predecessors and promised instead what he characterized as a “principled realism,” based on a clear-eyed view of America’s interests, security and limits.
That this decisive shift in U.S. foreign policy occurred on a foreign trip within the first four months of the administration is all the more impressive.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Great article by Newt. And yet right below it was a link to an article by Dana Milbank entitled “Trump Bumbles Across the Middle East.” These people are absolutely delusional.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Again, they can present all the fantasy they want–but they can’t alter actual reality.
President Trump is laying the foundation to restore our nation, and fix the world. No amount of leftist-liberal falsehood-fantasy baloney will change that. It. Is. Happening.
Like the Grinch Who Failed to Steal Christmas, the leftist attack media will also fail. They are POWERLESS to stop President Trump.
LikeLike
Declassified memos show FBI illegally shared spy data on Americans with private parties:
“The FBI has illegally shared raw intelligence about Americans with unauthorized third parties and violated other constitutional privacy protections, according to newly declassified government documents that undercut the bureau’s public assurances about how carefully it handles warrantless spy data to avoid abuses or leaks….”
http://circa.com/politics/declassified-memos-show-fbi-illegally-shared-spy-data-on-americans-with-private-parties
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is huge. But, will there be indictments? There are so many scandals relating to the deep state, and so far nothing has happened. I wish President Trump cleans the swamp, but as time passes, and seeing how the Republicans are so weak, I don’t hold my breath, so as not to be disappointed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Members of Hillary’s posse. Maybe there will be RICO charges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FYLTGE!
LikeLike
Republicans are weak. PDJT is not. I think there have to be investigations made.
For one thing, Obama needs to be kneecapped as he continues to try to usurp the Presidency both through his Organizing for America and showing up in Italy and Brussels and trying to overshadow/ruin PDJT’s message. Some serious consequences for his people will help discredit Obama and maybe he will finally just go away and shut up.
Also, there need to be some trials and people jailed or how will We the People ever regain faith in the American system of justice? It has been trashed totally. I think AG Sessions and PDJT are well aware of the effect that has on the country.
LikeLike
WHAT American system of justice? I certainly have not seen any sign of it in the last decade or so.
LikeLike
And the media proclaims “Why Comey ? ” !! I’m convinced Americans – regardless of party – need to convene and impanel Grand Juries empowered to “go anywhere and search anything, anyone, any agency, any record ” until our government employees grasp the concept of who they work for and under what rules they must perform ! Violators uncovered need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law – and if that means execution – so be it !
Americans are facing a crisis. We’ve permitted an unelected “supra-government” to suborn our electoral, legislative and judicial processes while concealing their actions under the guize of “Secrecy and National Security” ! Its now apparent the only “security” involved was their own ! We can no longer trust any government agency, agent or pogrom until and unless we’ve vetted them ourselves !
LikeLike
Reposting from the last daily POTUS thread as I didn’t realize how late it was.
Great “red carpet” info & pics.
PHOTOS: First Lady Melania Trump Radiates In High Fashion During Trip Abroad
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/05/25/photos-first-lady-melania-trump-radiates-in-high-fashion-during-trip-abroad/
And then someone pasted this in the comments. He ain’t backing down!
Dolce & Gabbana Founder Telling Trump Critics to “F**k Off”
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/2017/05/25/dolce-gabbana-founder-is-telling-melanias-critics-to-fk-off-and-its-hilarious/
LikeLiked by 7 people
That last gingham outfit was a new classic. Matching shoes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So it looks like it pays off to beat up the MSM…WINNING. I have been reading different reports that Gianforte did not “body slam” the Guardian reporter but they caught each others wrist and fell to the floor. Either way the reporter was “harassing” Gianforte which must be a new tactic to bring down Republicans. Naught.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fight them. If it must be physical, and you’re forced into it, so be it. But anything is better than what we’ve been doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Odd that there was no video with several reporters there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s just what we were saying! You can’t go anywhere without someone videoing so just exactly how is it that this went unrecorded?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President will campaign for 2018 the way he did for his own election. He will live in the 10 to 15 states we will flip! We have 9 Republicans up for reelection. Six are guaranteed while the other 2 are guaranteed except who the Republican will be (TX and AZ). The one state to be concerned with is NV but early projections have it leaning red. That means our President will go after the 10 Democrats up for reelection in states he won as well as states that can be picked off! Last night he told you that Chuck the Duck will be completely irrelevant after 18′. That is because he knows we will have a super majority of 60 to 65 Republicans. They scum of the swamp know it and are mortified they can’t stop it!
http://www.270towin.com/2018-senate-election/
We will win the following 8 Republican Senate seats: MS, AL, TN, TX, AZ (Dewit), WY, UT, NE The only concern is NV (Dan Heller)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/01/03/the-senate-map-just-cant-get-much-better-for-republicans-in-2018/?utm_term=.0d0b685b8a4c
From the article linked above:
No one outside of Nevada noticed, but last week, Sen. Dean Heller (R) announced that he would run for reelection rather than seek the open governorship in 2018. But it was a big deal — not just in Nevada, where Heller is now an early favorite to win, but on a national level where the map (and math) just keeps getting better for Senate Republicans.
10 Democratic senators are running for reelection in states Trump carried last November. Trump won half of those states — Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia — by double digits. That means that 20 percent of all Democratic seats up in 2018 are in states Trump won by double digits and 40 percent are in states that the president-elect carried last November.
It’s not just that Democrats have so many vulnerabilities. It’s that Republicans have so few.
The RNC raised nearly $47 million dollars in the first quarter of 2017. The most ever in its history after a Republican President was inaugurated.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/21/rnc-first-quarter-2017-fundraising-237451
From the article linked above:
The Republican National Committee raised $12 million in March and a total of $41.5 million in the first quarter, the committee announced Friday.
The first quarter total is a record for fundraising after a presidential election, the committee said, adding that the total was bolstered by nearly $20 million in incoming funds in January.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sue in MT shared the following:
I am hearing that our pro-life Republican AG Tim Fox will be running for Tester’s seat. He is very popular and it is very good news. He joined other state AGs in defending traditional marriage before the SC, defying our DemoRat governor. If he runs, and has POTUS support, he’s a shoo in.
My husband and I went to vote for Gianforte at around 4:30 pm and there was a good turnout. The poll worker said it had been very brisk all day, and we decided it was for one reason or another…lol. We are in Cascade county. We got this… 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, we got this….I have been watching this election all evening. Right now it is Gianforte 50%, the Dem 44%. That is with over 50% of precincts full counted. Better be praying there, Nancy Pelosi, because it ain’t lookin’ good for the liberals. Heh heh….. Poor reporter, he got his butt kicked and broke his glasses……GOOD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Help is on its way! Charles Payne had on his show the other night, Lena Epstein. Lena Epstein, 35 year old from Michigan, announced that she will run against Democrat Incumbent, Debbie Stabenow, for the Senate seat in 2018. She was able to raise $100,000 in less than 24 hours.
http://www.theoaklandpress.com/general-news/20170524/qampa-with-2018-michigan-us-senate-candidate-lena-epstein-filing-wednesday-to-run
From the article linked above:
Epstein, a 35-year-old Republican businesswoman from Bloomfield Hills and former co-chair of President Trump’s Michigan campaign, filed with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Debbie Stabenow.
Epstein is the first and only candidate to both declare and file to run for this seat. Stabenow, 67, is expected to seek a fourth term in office.
Epstein currently serves as general manager and third generation co-owner of her family’s business, Vesco Oil Corp., a large distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants based in Southfield.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I watched that flepore and she is good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I saw it too, and was impressed. Not only is she good, I couldn’t help think she was darned good considering she is only 35.
LikeLike
Fellow treeper by the name Thesavvyinvester wrote me the following regarding Lena Epstein:
Flep, I know one of the other 5 co-chairs. Ran into him @ a function, during the 16′ cycle. Yes he knows Lena, she is the real deal, and I may even try to arrange a coffee and cake kind of meeting w/ my various social circles. It is early in the campaign, it is possible to make that happen. FWIW, she has even broader and unique appeal, she is a Jewish Republican.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Heller was my senator. And he was (and is) useless. A blow-dried, well-tanned, useless individual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately the GOPe doesn’t care if they win for they would rather lose than be winners…they need to be voted out.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I really cannot stand the little Micron punk. He’s nothing but a little crap-weasel, in my opinion. He went out of his way to diss our President. I bet his mommy/wife is just beaming with pride over that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Macron looks like hes giggling because he was hoping PDJT would tickle him. Hes wierdly immature.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He didn’t diss him – it’s protocol to Macron to address Europeans first
LikeLike
Yes, he did. He posted the entire walk up to President Trump where he got so close that finally Trump opened his arms because he was that close, before swerving to Merkle. He actually moved to the left nearly pushing his walking buddy off the red carpet in order to cause a clear bee line for Trump. Trump didn’t fall for it until the very last when Macron had to get so close it became ridiculous and an awkward show of silliness when he veered 90 degrees off to Merkle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somehow, I bet he will regret that one day. I suspect our President keeps a mental tally, and when the time comes….. He who laughs last laughs best!
LikeLike
A new dance sensation sweeping the nation. The Montana body slam… hee haw…….
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah.
But we got the Texas Two Step.
That’s where we put two feet in somebody’s azz,……..at the same time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wish the Russians release the tape of it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have chat with few friends today. Everyone is tried of this Russia story and angry on fake MSM. These are the people who are not political junky and follow every tweet. But they agree with me to call a cable and cut all the fake MSM. If I can help to get rid of few $ from fake MSM profit that is winning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Deep State and their MSM wing people are now so far into the lie they’re gonna get desperate. There was no collusion between the president and Russia, but they will try to manufacture a link. No one is buying it except the rabid kool-aid drinkers on the left. What’s gonna happen when this whole Russian fabrication blows up in the media’s and Democrats faces?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll just come up with another Narrative lie. Won’t skip a beat.
LikeLike
http://theralphretort.com/milo-reveals-that-louise-mensch-is-a-troll-says-she-pushes-crazy-russian-theories-to-help-trump-5025017/
Earlier today on Facebook, he revealed that Louise Mensch revealed to him shortly after Donald Trump’s election that she was going to put a devious plan into motion. It’s goal? Take the left wing so far down Russian rabbit hole that they wouldn’t be able to see daylight for the next four years, at minimum.
And the best part is, she still has a ton of true believers who will keep following her all the way to Crazytown. Milo and Mensch will undoubtedly have a hearty laugh about this when they meetup in London cira 2018. Silly progressives. It was just too easy to con you rubes…allegedly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s great to be in the MAGA world! Winning, winning, winning…..and still not tired. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another view of the President and First Lady at the Sistine Chapel….
LikeLiked by 6 people
“If you look at what the president is actually for, it strikes me as indistinguishable from what a President Jeb Bush or a President Marco Rubio would have been advocating: deregulation, tax reform, repeal and replace of ObamaCare, judges like Neil Gorsuch,” he added.
If ignorance is bliss, he must be the happiest guy in the Senate.
There is something seriously wrong with
The Turtle…Dementia!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Someone has to tell Turtle how about: open border, immigration, NAFTA, TPP, H1 Visa and more?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure mitch.
What about illegal immigration?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a shame we have this babbling lightweight and Paul RINO leading the Congress..So much potential wasted, but we have a secret for them come the mid-terms..These people truly repulse me and all that they represent…They are the Swamp…
LikeLiked by 5 people
He just means that the party guaranteed his wife a job in the cabinet if he knuckled under
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there was that little thing called…The Wall.
I guess I missed it when those other guys were saying they would build a Wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump upon learning Greg “Breaking the News” Gianforte body slammed a reporter…
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL….That was my exact reaction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Macron was also quoted remarking that he wasn’t going to speculate what Trump would tweet about him……apparently he assumed he was important to Trump, lol. But of course, Macron posts a video showing him deliberately walking up to Trump only to veer off to see his beloved Merkle. Living rent free in Macron’s puny mind. PDJT is in Italy! Macrone is still waiting for a tweet while Brigit recovers from embarrassing France in a miniskirt suitable for 5 year old girls. Ick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Macron posts the video of him walking up to PDJT on his twitter, Trump has nil interest tweeting about Macaron.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, Dims lose another one, and yet they’re trying to say that it’s “closer than it should have been” because of Trump.
They really have defined winning as losing now, and it’s hilarious.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was a “close loss”. That’s good news for them now. They said the same thing about the Run-off in GA. last month!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was President Trump striking a Pepe pose?
LikeLiked by 3 people
more humour …not gender neutral… FBI leaks coming from the boat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The fake MSM will not even mention MT at morning after loosing so badly. They will back to favorite topic – Russia, Trump, Russia, Flynn and Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They already have – just heard someone say that Gianforte won “despite Trump’s historic low approval (sic) and all of the Russia investigations and scandals”
Right – we don’t CARE what you say anymore
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the German Welfare State is not even supporting German’s anymore. It’s supporting the “refugees”. Blech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Montana! You are proof:
American Voters > Fake News
Carry on! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLike
Watching CNN, it’s like a funeral. This lawyer Troy Slaten just told them all that even if all the Trump Russia stuff is true it’s not a crime and nothing will happen.
LOL
Stupid dimwit replies “But it’s about Judgement, though.”
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would have loved to had heard an ongoing panel discussing the eff ups of Hillary as SOS and Obama as Prez from CNN.
Too bad it never happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must add: the REAL eff-ups of Hill and Obie. Unlike these imaginary fantasies/lies they build around Trump.
LikeLike
“Now, even if Jared Kushner or other members of the Trump Campaign, transistion team, or administration were talking to Russians, even coordinating with Russians with regard to potential release of information, release of emails that were hacked into by Wikileaks or the Russians… even if that’s true, there’s no Federal Crime. There’s no Federal Law that proscribes that type of activity.”
LOL OH MY
LikeLike
Oh my God after she said “But It’s about Judgement, Though” he broke in and said “The F.B.I. Doesn’t investigate bad judgement, though.”
LOL
LikeLike