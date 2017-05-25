Trump Administration Release Statement on Intelligence Leakers…

May 25, 2017

The non-elected bureaucratic and intelligence gathering system known simply as “Deep State” has been attempting to undermine the Trump administration since the moment of the election.  However, the recent leaks surrounding the Manchester bombing have brought a new sense of urgency in identifying the participants.

WHITE HOUSE – The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.

I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. (link)

  1. FLEEVY says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    It’s time for mass firings, if not summary executions. Disgraceful, disgusting and sad.

    • R-C says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      It’s time for TARGETED firings. Find the guilty–it won’t be that hard given the list of those with ‘placement and access’ to the information leaked, and then let the axe fall…on THEM. Use their treatment as a warning to others, and then remain vigilant. Somebody else leaks? Hammer them.

      The White House statement makes it clear: Prison terms await those who leak classified information. This has always been the case, but the previous administration’s lack of respect for the Rule of Law has resulted in a lax attitude (at a minimum). More likely, malevolent actors are intentionally leaking information in a ploy to topple our President.

      The White House has now unleashed the DoJ, and you WILL see results.

    • free2313 says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:09 pm

      Why is it only mass firings? These people should be prosecuted for their treachery and treasonous act against America and its political allies ie., UK…

    • Walt says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      let me fix your statement…
      Its time for mass arrest with expedited trials…

      • jogreggre says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:17 pm

        The leakers are a threat to our national security. Are the people who work in the White House protected from being forced to take lie detector tests (which I know are not foolproof, but it’s a start)? The press in it’s all out attempt to damage our President, are damaging all of us. It’s got to stop.

    • bulwarker says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      I, for one, need to see someone perp-walked and sent to prison for this behavior. Enough is enough, as disgusting as the election-related Russian-narrative leaks were this new leak exposing foreign intelligence is alarming. It used to be our politics stopped at the waters’ edge, now Demoncrats will do whatever they can to undermine not only our president but the nation’s security. All because their crap candidate didn’t win.

    • Rogimoto Veritas says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      Time to call it what it is, not leaking, but:
      http://www.dictionary.com/browse/espionage

    • FairestWitness says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:37 pm

      Truly,Fleevy! Think of the intelligence assets, throughout the world, whose lives are in jeopardy from these leaks! They deserve long prison sentences at the very least!

  2. Minnie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    OUR President: can you hear me now?

  3. Irons says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Enough talk gentlemen, you have got to start perp waking these b’tards out of federal buildings by the dozen with cameras blazing.

    • Uncle Max says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Not only frog-march ’em…. but here’s the deal. They all have connections. You threaten them with outrageous charges; fullest-extent… Offer ’em , fired, sign that they are barred from directly or indirectly working for the Government again. No contract work. No work for entity that has contracts with the Federal Government or Contractor that does.

      These types of folks depend on trading their information from Government service into jobs after they leave. DENY them this! That and make it public. Nothing will scare the crap out of swamp critters faster than direct attacks on streams of income later in life. Hell, even forbid them from living within 100 miles of DC. Heh. A a “leaker” license plate too. Too tough? heh heh

  4. xyzlatin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    So whoever gave that assurance, must be the leaker, or know the leaker, because only the leaker can give that guarantee.

    Liked by 3 people

    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      Hope so.

    • Laura Snuggs Golasz says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      not necessarily….here’s my theory: many folks are upset by sessions’ silence in the face of so much that needs investigating. i think mr. sessions has been quietly busy, beavering away. we know that for The Really Big Stuff (ex.: comey firing) there is almost complete radio silence from the admin. i suspect that when prez maga returns home, the kaka will hit the oscillator. assurances were given to miz may by prez djt, bc the he and sessions have the leakers in sight. or, maybe miz may did the president a solid by saying this; now the leakers have been embarrassed in the int’l community….or will be when said kaka hits said oscillator. it “didn’t matter” when the president complained about it at home, it didn’t matter when putin made his snarky lil comments about the press last week (week before?).

      i think the wailing and lamentations that are about to erupt from the swamp are gonna be delicious!

      • WeThePeople2017 says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

        You are right – we are sharing the same brain cells on this. lol

      • Question Everything says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

        Yep!
        No need for the AG to speak publicly on every investigation. Also remember that President Trump said himself that he would not broadcast his intentions to his / our enemies and by all accounts the leaker(s) are as much enemies of the state as ISIS.

    • Osugagal says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:35 pm

      Hi. I must have missed something. Could you fill me in ? What assurance?

  5. CathyMAGA says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Good. Now let’s see if they ignore him, or get right on it…

  6. The Demon Slick says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    RICO!

  7. FLEEVY says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Why is Wikileaks guilty of some crime for publishing classified info, but the New York Times can do it?

  8. areyoustillalive says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    How long and how many leaks does it take to figure out who is behind them?

    The leaks are now putting the country at risk. Are you telling me that in 4 months no one has been able to find one person who is breaking the law?

    Not a single person fired, let go, dismissed, cut out of the loop? Not one person singled out?

    • singingsoul says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      It seems obvious that the Intel community has no will to investigate itself and stop the leaks. The president cannot do it on his own he needs to willingness of the swamp to work with him and they have been working against him.

    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      Because it may involve MORE than one person. And IF any one of the leakers squeal that they were paid or encourage by someone VERY powerful (hint hint hint) you can bet your bottom dollar there will be rioting in the streets and total chaos in certain areas of the country as the snowflakes gather in mass to protect their icons.

  9. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Once the leakers are identified, we need to give them the Rosenberg treatment.

  10. rumpole2 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Navy seal team… helicopter… rope down onto the roof of the Failing NY Time (and WaPo)…kick down a few doors.. blow open locked cupboards.. grab computers, iPhones etc..grab/arrest Media Hacks.. extraordinary rendition.. waterboarding… to reveal these “anonymous sources”

  11. Regina says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    People keep assuming that nothing has been going on behind closed doors to identify the leakers – it’s all about timing.
    What would have happened if they acted before now? A huge msm backlash about how Trump was trying to stop the Russian investigation by firing the leakers.

    Now he can do it for national security reasons. Genius

  12. Lovearepublican says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    What is the leaker is Pence?

    • R-C says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      What if we avoid speculating, and wait for the AG to root out the perpetrators?

    • Guffman says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      Is Pence part of the intelligence community now? /s

    • Walt says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      Then he would need to be held to the law just like anyone else.

    • 4sure says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      I think Trump and his staff, including the SOS, Mattis, McMasters, are all being electronically “bugged”. It will take a team of counter espionage experts with access to the most sophisticated debugging equipment in the world to discover the deep state IC plot to overthrow our elected POTUS. That would require a secret team in deep undercover from another country we could trust (Israel?)

      We are dealing w/treason. Someone needs to be shot. And it needs to happen soon.This is some serious stuff we are dealing with. I am afraid no one is taking it seriously. That is also scary.

      Pray incessantly for our Nation.

  13. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    IMHO, Trump let this go long enough for them to hang themselves. The N.Y. Slimes did just that. Now, they have ticked off the British in leaking classified and dangerous information. This gives Trump more ammunition to go after these leakers while putting them on notice. It also shows the world of what Trump has been dealing with the Deep State and the liberal media since he has been elected. Finally, the spotlight is on them and they are not going to like it.

  14. janc1955 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    This whole leaks thing has me scratching my head. It’s not like suddenly this is important because Manchester. I confess I really don’t understand what appears to be the Admin’s lack of a sense of urgency around all this. Are we to assume there has been no investigation into the leaks until today?

    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      No. I’m sure there is a lot going on behind the scenes.

      • janc1955 says:
        May 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

        I hope so. If so, I would expect PDJT or AG Sessions to make a statement along the lines of, “We’ve been tracking down the leakers for months, and we’re very close to making arrests” or something to that effect. The general impression I get is that either nothing much is being done, or it can’t be done. Very frustrating!

        • E C says:
          May 25, 2017 at 9:06 pm

          It seems like the one area not being heard from is justice. That tells me or leads me to think a lot is happening.

          To your desire to be reassured that they are on the case, this is one one of those times where belief in the president is required.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          May 25, 2017 at 9:15 pm

          Like everyone else, I can only speculate. But you know how Trump always says regarding national security that he doesn’t like to telegraph what he would do or won’t do or when he is going to do it. I keep thinking that this is like that. Also, leaking classified info (not the oh he roams around the WH in his bathrobe stuff) is CRIMINAL ACTIVITY and you can’t really say much about criminal investigations. However, I agree it is frustrating. I want it stopped and like you I would very much like to know someone is working madly on the situation.

          Liked by 1 person

          May 25, 2017 at 9:21 pm

          Janc, why would you expect them to make a statement? Not this administrations’s style.

          Like

      May 25, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      You’re assuming ‘nothing has been done’ because nothing has been announced in the press. I’m fairly certain that lots of behind-the-scenes work has been done already, but not released, in order to prevent having the leakers cease operations before they can be found.

      Remember, President Trump is a MASTER at being unpredictable. Be patient.

  15. Robert says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Get warrants and raid the houses of obama, clinton, comey, etc. You know you’ll find all the treasonous evidence there.

    • highdezertgator says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      Everybody knows where the liquor is hiding…. (US Post Office)
      The Untouchables – Clip – First Liquor Raid (Elliot Ness)

  16. Southpaw says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    MI6 knows who they gave information to-should be a linear track backwards if they are no longer sharing across agencies

  17. A2 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The leaks (two) happened very quickly. The pathway of transmission between the UK and US intel sharing is known, therefore with the President’s statement and the reinstatement of sharing after one day seems to me we already have identified the perpetrators.

  18. freddy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Drop SEAL team 6 onto Obama and jarrets war room. Move on to Soros organizations and then the NYT’s and WAPO and CNN. Then Schumer’s house and really any Democrat’s house and find tons of evidence and indict. Wait till Jason Cahaffettz is gone and maybe Gowdy will be better. This needs to be a go now. Sessions seems to be kickn’ back. Someone needs to get arrested and paraded. This soft coup is still in progress. Come on get a handle on this stuff fast.

    • jameswlee2014 says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      It’s not out of the question that it will be up to private citizens to do what you are suggesting.

    • oneofthecrazies says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:35 pm

      Remember Senator Sessions before he became Attorney General, he was a Law and Order Senator so I am quite sure he isn’t just sitting around. I believe he has a lot of investigations going on behind the scenes..

  19. jameswlee2014 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Not only are the British our best friends, when the chips are down they are often our only friends. To say that the Brits are mighty warriors would be putting it mildly. Their SAS guys were lasering targets in Iraq when Obama wouldn’t use American troops. They are also the world’s masters at spying, having had an organized spy network for at least the past 500 years. When they left their empire they also left loyal citizens of the British commonwealth behind as intelligence assets. Maybe they can identify the leakers.

  20. justfactsplz says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I feel very strongly that the leaker is traveling with President Trump on this trip. I believe he is working for this parallel government that Sundance spoke of.

  21. Jay Landers says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Does it bother anybody else that former fbi director mueller will oversee the independent investigation in to trump -russian collusion? Remember he headed up investigation of 9-11, dubya swore him in just weeks b4 9-11. Knowing what we know about 9-11 (now) & bldg7, muellers report is just towing the bush+co.line that some dudes w box cutters destroyed the towers, pentagon. Here’s muellers 9-11 report: https://fas.org/irp/congress/2002_hr/092602mueller.html

    • Regina says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      Perhaps he’ll oversee it – it’s also possible that this is a way to bring all of his prior “issues” (dodgy actions) out in the light?
      He certainly wouldn’t be the first person this year to suddenly lose an appointment

    • Eileen says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:35 pm

      No; I smell a trap. For whom, I don’t know. Maybe Comey, maybe the black hat intel agencies.

  22. vrajavala says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    according to mikes Cernovitch someone by the name of DeStefano is going bro send all of Trump’s 120 day “”beachhead” Personnel home next week.
    Will be replaced by “deep state” never Trumpers

  23. woohoowee says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    The probe of IC has begun:

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions vows to plug leaks, launches probe of intel agencies

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/25/jeff-sessions-vows-plug-leaks-launches-probe-intel/

  24. TravelerCon says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Would love to see a bunch of complicit journalists arrested and indicted for unlawful possession/disclosure of national security information.

    Just an indictment and putting these arrogant jerks through the criminal prosecution mill would be a huge deterrent. Liberals love to abuse this kind of thing to silence people. Now it’s time to use it legitimately against them. Despite lots of babble about “taking a heroic stand,” I doubt many “heroic” journalists would want to go through that.

  25. AFVet says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Dick Morris on White House leaks.

    • NickD says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      What is the piece of music at the beginning of this video? I love it, but I can’t remember the stinkin’ name!

    • 4sure says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      What am I missing here. Every civil service employee can be transferred. So clean house w/mass transfers to a remote location. I suspect most if not all will then resign.

  26. Jay Landers says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Trump must take the gloves off big league! The media roaches will continue to feast until a very strong light sends them running. Swampers in dc will go in to hiding & STFU too – but only if President Trump his DOJ makes a big show / announces they will investigate (choose one or several):obamas forged bc, 9-11, fast & furious, missing fannie-freddie mac funds during obama reign, seth rich. There’s more, but just one of these will make them scurry for cover!

  27. freddiel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Lie detector test and/or sodium pentathol for everyone!

  28. Papoose says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    What a shame! Photos and the name of the evil barbarian got “leaked” before the Brits could whitewash the narrative. Pity.

    • Regina says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      Considering they were on the trail of his other family members, you don’t see how releasing that name might have tipped them off and driven them underground? It was lucky they were all arrested. And I believe we have the Brits to thank for that?

  30. Rex says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I am tempted to think this Theresa May protesteth too much.

    Perhaps she fears the average subject may awaken to the government’s complicity in matters of jihad.

