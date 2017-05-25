Trump Administration Release Statement on Intelligence Leakers…

The non-elected bureaucratic and intelligence gathering system known simply as “Deep State” has been attempting to undermine the Trump administration since the moment of the election. However, the recent leaks surrounding the Manchester bombing have brought a new sense of urgency in identifying the participants.

WHITE HOUSE – The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.

I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. (link)

British resume sharing intel with US after one-day suspension: Report https://t.co/MpBeHjFK4Q via @dcexaminer — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 26, 2017

