Trump Administration Release Statement on Intelligence Leakers…

The non-elected bureaucratic and intelligence gathering system known simply as “Deep State” has been attempting to undermine the Trump administration since the moment of the election. However, the recent leaks surrounding the Manchester bombing have brought a new sense of urgency in identifying the participants.
WHITE HOUSE – The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.
I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. (link)
It’s time for mass firings, if not summary executions. Disgraceful, disgusting and sad.
It’s time for TARGETED firings. Find the guilty–it won’t be that hard given the list of those with ‘placement and access’ to the information leaked, and then let the axe fall…on THEM. Use their treatment as a warning to others, and then remain vigilant. Somebody else leaks? Hammer them.
The White House statement makes it clear: Prison terms await those who leak classified information. This has always been the case, but the previous administration’s lack of respect for the Rule of Law has resulted in a lax attitude (at a minimum). More likely, malevolent actors are intentionally leaking information in a ploy to topple our President.
The White House has now unleashed the DoJ, and you WILL see results.
More than firings…they will just go work for one of the alphabet networks or one of Soro’s groups. There needs to be arrests, very public trials and punishment to give others pause before they go into the swamp.
We wanna see arress… lotsa assessss…
Why is it only mass firings? These people should be prosecuted for their treachery and treasonous act against America and its political allies ie., UK…
Pull their pensions as well.
let me fix your statement…
Its time for mass arrest with expedited trials…
The leakers are a threat to our national security. Are the people who work in the White House protected from being forced to take lie detector tests (which I know are not foolproof, but it’s a start)? The press in it’s all out attempt to damage our President, are damaging all of us. It’s got to stop.
The press who publish classified intelligence must be arrested, tried and imprisoned. I suggest the first to arrest is the CEO, place the buck at the top and STOP IT.
I, for one, need to see someone perp-walked and sent to prison for this behavior. Enough is enough, as disgusting as the election-related Russian-narrative leaks were this new leak exposing foreign intelligence is alarming. It used to be our politics stopped at the waters’ edge, now Demoncrats will do whatever they can to undermine not only our president but the nation’s security. All because their crap candidate didn’t win.
Time to call it what it is, not leaking, but:
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/espionage
Truly,Fleevy! Think of the intelligence assets, throughout the world, whose lives are in jeopardy from these leaks! They deserve long prison sentences at the very least!
OUR President: can you hear me now?
The statement is from the White House, therefore from PDJT.
Therefore, you can count on swift movement.
Enough talk gentlemen, you have got to start perp waking these b’tards out of federal buildings by the dozen with cameras blazing.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Not only frog-march ’em…. but here’s the deal. They all have connections. You threaten them with outrageous charges; fullest-extent… Offer ’em , fired, sign that they are barred from directly or indirectly working for the Government again. No contract work. No work for entity that has contracts with the Federal Government or Contractor that does.
These types of folks depend on trading their information from Government service into jobs after they leave. DENY them this! That and make it public. Nothing will scare the crap out of swamp critters faster than direct attacks on streams of income later in life. Hell, even forbid them from living within 100 miles of DC. Heh. A a “leaker” license plate too. Too tough? heh heh
So whoever gave that assurance, must be the leaker, or know the leaker, because only the leaker can give that guarantee.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope so.
not necessarily….here’s my theory: many folks are upset by sessions’ silence in the face of so much that needs investigating. i think mr. sessions has been quietly busy, beavering away. we know that for The Really Big Stuff (ex.: comey firing) there is almost complete radio silence from the admin. i suspect that when prez maga returns home, the kaka will hit the oscillator. assurances were given to miz may by prez djt, bc the he and sessions have the leakers in sight. or, maybe miz may did the president a solid by saying this; now the leakers have been embarrassed in the int’l community….or will be when said kaka hits said oscillator. it “didn’t matter” when the president complained about it at home, it didn’t matter when putin made his snarky lil comments about the press last week (week before?).
i think the wailing and lamentations that are about to erupt from the swamp are gonna be delicious!
You are right – we are sharing the same brain cells on this. lol
Yep!
No need for the AG to speak publicly on every investigation. Also remember that President Trump said himself that he would not broadcast his intentions to his / our enemies and by all accounts the leaker(s) are as much enemies of the state as ISIS.
Hi. I must have missed something. Could you fill me in ? What assurance?
Good. Now let’s see if they ignore him, or get right on it…
RICO!
Why is Wikileaks guilty of some crime for publishing classified info, but the New York Times can do it?
LikeLiked by 16 people
Because apparently if you are colluding with Hillary or Obama, it’s ok.
LikeLiked by 9 people
How long and how many leaks does it take to figure out who is behind them?
The leaks are now putting the country at risk. Are you telling me that in 4 months no one has been able to find one person who is breaking the law?
Not a single person fired, let go, dismissed, cut out of the loop? Not one person singled out?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems obvious that the Intel community has no will to investigate itself and stop the leaks. The president cannot do it on his own he needs to willingness of the swamp to work with him and they have been working against him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because it may involve MORE than one person. And IF any one of the leakers squeal that they were paid or encourage by someone VERY powerful (hint hint hint) you can bet your bottom dollar there will be rioting in the streets and total chaos in certain areas of the country as the snowflakes gather in mass to protect their icons.
Once the leakers are identified, we need to give them the Rosenberg treatment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Navy seal team… helicopter… rope down onto the roof of the Failing NY Time (and WaPo)…kick down a few doors.. blow open locked cupboards.. grab computers, iPhones etc..grab/arrest Media Hacks.. extraordinary rendition.. waterboarding… to reveal these “anonymous sources”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ooh, hope there’s video. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Charge for admission, and it could earn enough money to reduce the national debt.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s a bit dated.. and it’s SAS, not Seals… but something like this….
Something like this with ol Jake Tapper
😯
#FakeNews
Now we are talking they will squeal fast…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet. Nothing less than the best for our Commander in Chief!
Actually, I’d rather see ’em do that to the Dept of Education, the EPA & the Fed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People keep assuming that nothing has been going on behind closed doors to identify the leakers – it’s all about timing.
What would have happened if they acted before now? A huge msm backlash about how Trump was trying to stop the Russian investigation by firing the leakers.
Now he can do it for national security reasons. Genius
I agree. See my post below.
BINGO!
Agreed. I also think it involves &/or implicates someone high on the food chain.
Despite the FSM narrative, POTUS is not impulsive and he’s not going to pull the trigger before the time is right.
What is the leaker is Pence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What if we avoid speculating, and wait for the AG to root out the perpetrators?
Sessions has been a big disappointment but we will see….
Is Pence part of the intelligence community now? /s
Then he would need to be held to the law just like anyone else.
I think Trump and his staff, including the SOS, Mattis, McMasters, are all being electronically “bugged”. It will take a team of counter espionage experts with access to the most sophisticated debugging equipment in the world to discover the deep state IC plot to overthrow our elected POTUS. That would require a secret team in deep undercover from another country we could trust (Israel?)
We are dealing w/treason. Someone needs to be shot. And it needs to happen soon.This is some serious stuff we are dealing with. I am afraid no one is taking it seriously. That is also scary.
Pray incessantly for our Nation.
The Mossad…that would get the nutcases on the left really going! 😀
IMHO, Trump let this go long enough for them to hang themselves. The N.Y. Slimes did just that. Now, they have ticked off the British in leaking classified and dangerous information. This gives Trump more ammunition to go after these leakers while putting them on notice. It also shows the world of what Trump has been dealing with the Deep State and the liberal media since he has been elected. Finally, the spotlight is on them and they are not going to like it.
LikeLiked by 15 people
we are sorta sharing the brain cell!
Excellent points
This whole leaks thing has me scratching my head. It’s not like suddenly this is important because Manchester. I confess I really don’t understand what appears to be the Admin’s lack of a sense of urgency around all this. Are we to assume there has been no investigation into the leaks until today?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. I’m sure there is a lot going on behind the scenes.
I hope so. If so, I would expect PDJT or AG Sessions to make a statement along the lines of, “We’ve been tracking down the leakers for months, and we’re very close to making arrests” or something to that effect. The general impression I get is that either nothing much is being done, or it can’t be done. Very frustrating!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems like the one area not being heard from is justice. That tells me or leads me to think a lot is happening.
To your desire to be reassured that they are on the case, this is one one of those times where belief in the president is required.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Like everyone else, I can only speculate. But you know how Trump always says regarding national security that he doesn’t like to telegraph what he would do or won’t do or when he is going to do it. I keep thinking that this is like that. Also, leaking classified info (not the oh he roams around the WH in his bathrobe stuff) is CRIMINAL ACTIVITY and you can’t really say much about criminal investigations. However, I agree it is frustrating. I want it stopped and like you I would very much like to know someone is working madly on the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Janc, why would you expect them to make a statement? Not this administrations’s style.
Actually, it kinda is PDJT’s style. But maybe this isn’t a good time for it.
You’re assuming ‘nothing has been done’ because nothing has been announced in the press. I’m fairly certain that lots of behind-the-scenes work has been done already, but not released, in order to prevent having the leakers cease operations before they can be found.
Remember, President Trump is a MASTER at being unpredictable. Be patient.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes sir. 🙂
Yup. Cold anger, optimism and PATIENCE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so lousy at the patience part! I can’t wait to see how this unfolds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ya. Ya gotta work at it – not easy.
Get warrants and raid the houses of obama, clinton, comey, etc. You know you’ll find all the treasonous evidence there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Everybody knows where the liquor is hiding…. (US Post Office)
The Untouchables – Clip – First Liquor Raid (Elliot Ness)
MI6 knows who they gave information to-should be a linear track backwards if they are no longer sharing across agencies
LikeLiked by 3 people
The leaks (two) happened very quickly. The pathway of transmission between the UK and US intel sharing is known, therefore with the President’s statement and the reinstatement of sharing after one day seems to me we already have identified the perpetrators.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Drop SEAL team 6 onto Obama and jarrets war room. Move on to Soros organizations and then the NYT’s and WAPO and CNN. Then Schumer’s house and really any Democrat’s house and find tons of evidence and indict. Wait till Jason Cahaffettz is gone and maybe Gowdy will be better. This needs to be a go now. Sessions seems to be kickn’ back. Someone needs to get arrested and paraded. This soft coup is still in progress. Come on get a handle on this stuff fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not out of the question that it will be up to private citizens to do what you are suggesting.
Remember Senator Sessions before he became Attorney General, he was a Law and Order Senator so I am quite sure he isn’t just sitting around. I believe he has a lot of investigations going on behind the scenes..
Not only are the British our best friends, when the chips are down they are often our only friends. To say that the Brits are mighty warriors would be putting it mildly. Their SAS guys were lasering targets in Iraq when Obama wouldn’t use American troops. They are also the world’s masters at spying, having had an organized spy network for at least the past 500 years. When they left their empire they also left loyal citizens of the British commonwealth behind as intelligence assets. Maybe they can identify the leakers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel very strongly that the leaker is traveling with President Trump on this trip. I believe he is working for this parallel government that Sundance spoke of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who do you think it is? McMaster would be my guess.
Pube-us?
It might not be him, BUT he sure gives me the willies.
Does it bother anybody else that former fbi director mueller will oversee the independent investigation in to trump -russian collusion? Remember he headed up investigation of 9-11, dubya swore him in just weeks b4 9-11. Knowing what we know about 9-11 (now) & bldg7, muellers report is just towing the bush+co.line that some dudes w box cutters destroyed the towers, pentagon. Here’s muellers 9-11 report: https://fas.org/irp/congress/2002_hr/092602mueller.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps he’ll oversee it – it’s also possible that this is a way to bring all of his prior “issues” (dodgy actions) out in the light?
He certainly wouldn’t be the first person this year to suddenly lose an appointment
No; I smell a trap. For whom, I don’t know. Maybe Comey, maybe the black hat intel agencies.
according to mikes Cernovitch someone by the name of DeStefano is going bro send all of Trump’s 120 day “”beachhead” Personnel home next week.
Will be replaced by “deep state” never Trumpers
Actually, he said they would all be out yesterday –
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also read and I have to look up the source that Trump allowed it
to happen because they aren’t needed anymore.
The probe of IC has begun:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions vows to plug leaks, launches probe of intel agencies
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/25/jeff-sessions-vows-plug-leaks-launches-probe-intel/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Statement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Leaks Following the Manchester Terror Attack
WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the following statement on the recent leaks following the Manchester terror attack:
“I share the president’s deep concern and talked to Home Secretary Rudd yesterday about this matter. These leaks cannot be tolerated and we will make every effort to put an end to it. We have already initiated appropriate steps to address these rampant leaks that undermine our national security.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-jeff-sessions-leaks-following-manchester-terror-attack
LikeLiked by 5 people
Would love to see a bunch of complicit journalists arrested and indicted for unlawful possession/disclosure of national security information.
Just an indictment and putting these arrogant jerks through the criminal prosecution mill would be a huge deterrent. Liberals love to abuse this kind of thing to silence people. Now it’s time to use it legitimately against them. Despite lots of babble about “taking a heroic stand,” I doubt many “heroic” journalists would want to go through that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dick Morris on White House leaks.
What is the piece of music at the beginning of this video? I love it, but I can’t remember the stinkin’ name!
What am I missing here. Every civil service employee can be transferred. So clean house w/mass transfers to a remote location. I suspect most if not all will then resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump must take the gloves off big league! The media roaches will continue to feast until a very strong light sends them running. Swampers in dc will go in to hiding & STFU too – but only if President Trump his DOJ makes a big show / announces they will investigate (choose one or several):obamas forged bc, 9-11, fast & furious, missing fannie-freddie mac funds during obama reign, seth rich. There’s more, but just one of these will make them scurry for cover!
Lie detector test and/or sodium pentathol for everyone!
What a shame! Photos and the name of the evil barbarian got “leaked” before the Brits could whitewash the narrative. Pity.
Considering they were on the trail of his other family members, you don’t see how releasing that name might have tipped them off and driven them underground? It was lucky they were all arrested. And I believe we have the Brits to thank for that?
Are any of this bunch still around, if so probably a leaker.
http://www.trbimg.com/img-58488ef5/turbine/ct-valerie-jarrett-aj-jpg-20161207/1200/1200×675
I am tempted to think this Theresa May protesteth too much.
Perhaps she fears the average subject may awaken to the government’s complicity in matters of jihad.
