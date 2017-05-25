Thursday May 25th – Open Thread

Posted on May 25, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to Thursday May 25th – Open Thread

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Answering an important question:

    Bill Warner: The Problem of Islamic Reform

    https://counterjihadreport.com/2017/05/24/bill-warner-moment-the-problem-of-islamic-reform/#comment-60274

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. nimrodman says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Russians !!!

    Happy Cursday

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Sloth1963 I leave this here for you and your wife (and all Treepers who may enjoy) From the new album now available to purchase as a single, stunningly beautiful. I almost called you out last open thread, but wasnt sure if u would see. Saw earlier tonight you liked “Grace to Grace” …i feel like I have been having worship in my living room listening to Grace to Grace. Eyes closed hands outstretched, i imagined you and your wife beside me, then all Treepers with us giving praise to our Lord and Savior….chill bumps coursed thru me💖

    Hope you and your wife also enjoy “Splinters and Stones”….stunning in its’ Grace, it touched me personally…but for the Grace of God go I. He sustains and strengthens me, Amen💖

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Molly says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Live From Daryl’s House – “Love Train”
    together with The O’Jays

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Molly says:
      May 25, 2017 at 1:02 am

      I had not heard about this latest. The first thing I thought of when I first heard his interview, shortly after it happened, was … WHY was he homeless and all the refugees provided housing? Great news.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Molly says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Dear Puddy,
    I found another fashion sighting in Italy. lol
    You’re welcome. 😛

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Lucille says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:06 am

    It’s Cursday! Have a happy one!

    TOP 10 TALKATIVE DOG BREEDS

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. MaryfromMarin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Just imagine the cost if it wasn’t missing a sleeve.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:21 am

    There is a lot of talk on Facebook and different forums about Melania Trump coming out as Catholic. There seems to be much rejoicing among Catholics. But let’s be honest she can hardly be considered a practicing Catholic or a Catholic in good standing. At best she is practicing her faith in private.

    She has married outside the Catholic Church which is a “mortal sin”. Even Purgatory can’t cleanse such a sin. Yes, there are ways around it, look at Newt Gingrich and Callista. But many Catholics can’t conform there lives to the Church’s difficult teachings.

    I bring this up not to judge Melania’s sins. Strangely my sins are much worse than her’s and I am considered in good standing with the Catholic Church for now. I am even divorced, just never remarried. Remember it is not the divorced that is the true problem, but your marriage and/or remarriage.

    I bring this up as a problem with the Church. One of the few good things that Pope Francis it trying to fix is the marriage problem in the Church. I wish him luck. I know if I ever remarried, I would probably go back to the Evangelical church and just trust in Jesus on how to deal with my sins. You can’t call divorce an act that cannot be recognized and dealt with, but then redefine it as an annulment and act like there never was a marriage.

    Like

    Reply
  15. BigMamaTEA says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Just imagine this….it’s really real……

    THURSDAY, MAY 25TH
    On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

    First and last votes expected: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – THEN

    They’ll be heading off, away, wherever they go, with no House session until June 6th!!!!

    The Senate is working Friday; but then the Senate will be gone too! Until June 5th or 6th (you know, that week-plus for Memorial Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Janie M. says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Yes, THIS I understand… 😄

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s