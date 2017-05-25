Montana Election Results – Open Discussion Thread…

The national media are full of anticipation to see which candidate comes out on top in the Montana special election. National and local media went all-in to generate as much controversy as possible amid the race between Greg Gianforte (R) and Rob Quist (D).

The national media are transparently desperate for a Democrat win, so they can push the an anti-Trump/damaged-Trump narrative. Polls closed at 10:00pm – customary reporting shenanigans anticipated.

Greg Gianforte, Republican (left) – Rob Quist, Democrat (right)

