Montana Election Results – Open Discussion Thread…

Posted on May 25, 2017 by

The national media are full of anticipation to see which candidate comes out on top in the Montana special election.   National and local media went all-in to generate as much controversy as possible amid the race between Greg Gianforte (R) and Rob Quist (D).

The national media are transparently desperate for a Democrat win, so they can push the an anti-Trump/damaged-Trump narrative.  Polls closed at 10:00pm – customary reporting shenanigans anticipated.

Greg Gianforte, Republican (left) – Rob Quist, Democrat (right)

RESULTS HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2017, media bias. Bookmark the permalink.

202 Responses to Montana Election Results – Open Discussion Thread…

Older Comments
  1. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Martin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.2% 103,899
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 45.0% 95,005
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 12,282
    211,186 Total Votes

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.2% 103,899
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 45.0% 95,005
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 12,282
    211,186 Total Votes

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.2% 103,899
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 45.0% 95,005
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 12,282
    211,186 Total Votes
    https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/montana-at-large-congressional-election/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. M. Mueller says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Come on, come on. We’re better than the French!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    With all the crap in the news lately, I am so discouraged with the Democrats.
    Actually prior to the last piece of crap they pulled, the win didn’t really bother me that much (hear me out). To me it is the better candidate. However with what the news guy pulled with the assault mess truly told me that the Democrat was/is not the better candidate for sure.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. myrightpenguin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Votes counted earlier usually have a pro-Dem bias (urban areas, etc.). I still think it will end up as double digits for Gianforte.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.9% 119,188
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.3% 105,796
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,655
    238,639 Total Votes

    Finger on the light switch……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Candidate Percent Votes
    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.9% 119,188
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.3% 105,796
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,655
    238,639 Total Votes
    https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/montana-at-large-congressional-election/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Ron says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Garfield County said “Naked singing cowboy?”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Joe S says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Rut roh: Splodey heads coming.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. LKA in LA says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    I bet the pajama boy reporter and Democratic folk singer knew each other and this agressive episode from the reporter was a favor. You do not invade personal space without knowing there could be trouble. The reporter anticipated this reaction. Setup. I am glad the citizens in Montana are doing the right thing by voting republican and I hope he is worthy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Reporters looking for safe spaces….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. WSB says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Earlier, there was a post where we all attributed a witness account to Jenna Lee.

    However, the real witness was Alicia Acuna, and I am not sure she was really in a place to view the event. From what I heard originally, she had an audible understanding but not a complete visual one.

    I hope there are some real visual witnesses who do not have a bias. I believe Acuna may be making some things up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      Jenna Lee would never make up stuff like that, knew it couldn’t be her.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm

        Ha! Ron, I am sure you appreciate Jenna for her great personality! But, yes, I agree with you, Jenna is a wonderful person who I believe is married to a Navy SEAL and has the same integrity her husband does.

        Like

        Reply
        • Ron says:
          May 25, 2017 at 11:37 pm

          Oh of course. It has nothing to do with her being hot as hell. Absolutely nothing to do with that, it’s just a side issue that she’s smoking, screaming, burning up hot as hell.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  17. David says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    time to head on over to democratic underground for the lol’s

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Candidate Percent Votes
    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.1% 121,036
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 106,791
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,876
    241,703 Total Votes
    https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/montana-at-large-congressional-election/

    Like

    Reply
  19. Ron says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Think where we are in America, where the electorate hates the media so much, one of the Candidates body slams a reporter, gets charged with assault, and walks away with the election the next day LOL

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. blognificentbee says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Lumina says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    OK it’s Russia’s fault…growing up in the 70’s & 80’s the Russia had a great big target on the middle of the state (Malmstrom AFB.) It was number three on the hit list if nuclear war broke out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Ron says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    I hope that this instills in Gianforte, when he gets to Washington, that he should let those things swing low and GET SOME STUFF DONE. PLEASE don’t be the typical Swamp creature.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. freeperjim says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.9% 116,730
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.3% 103,601
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 13,509

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I just hit refresh and the DD vote totals down instead of up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      I absolutely Love Bill Mitchell. Guy’s hilarious. He ‘misses’ a lot with his puns, but when he gets a good one he gets a good one, lol.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    A lot of Silicon Valley techs were “volunteered” by their billionaire owners, to help out (just like they were after Hurricane Katrina). ´Employers’, rather, their billionaire employers. Good to see SV frustrated, once in a while.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. wheatietoo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    The elitist enemedia just doesn’t get it.

    Out here in flyover country…we don’t take kindly to aggressive, obnoxious behavior.

    If you tell someone to “step back”, or “get out of my office”…and they persist in their harassment, then it is considered ‘justified’ to deck them!

    We are fed up with the Major Lies that the media are spewing.
    These guys want chaos?
    They obviously don’t realize that if all hell breaks loose…it will be open season on the ones who have caused it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    DD tweeted that some areas were counted twice for some reason and that’s why the vote totals dropped. It was a correction basically.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Like

    Reply
  30. The Boss says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    I want Gianforte to crush Quist in Sanders County. How fitting would that be?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. colmdebhailis says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Gianforte would make a perfect press secretary if Sean ever leaves.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Ron says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Holy Crap! The Centipedes At Reddit just found surveillance video of the assault!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. Joe Knuckles says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Funny how Alicia Acunia will not describe what she did see anymore, she just says that what Gianforte says is “not what she saw”. I don’t trust anything any reporter says anymore. On the other hand, I was appalled to hear that there was no beating administered after the “body slam”.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Candidate Percent Votes
    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.8% 119,895
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.4% 106,843
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 13,946
    240,684 Total Votes

    Like

    Reply
  35. Lumina says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Really homesick now…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    It’s a great day,
    to kick a reporter’s azz
    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.0% 122,194
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 107,984
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 14,195
    244,373 Total Votes

    Like

    Reply
  39. Martin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.0% 122,194
    Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 107,984
    Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 14,195
    244,373 Total Votes

    Like

    Reply
  40. sundance says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. freddy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I dream of grabbing one of those obnoxious little weezel reporters daily. I’m not into violence unless it is perpetrated on me then I’m all in……but I can see how you could be driven to making a mistake. Just say your sorry and never mention it again…….Don Lemon would be a deserving charecter if I was into that. Now the left who are running gangs of thugs and interrupting town halls do need a good butt kicking. That FOX gal is lying thru her teeth. Watch her flinch and look down or off to the left….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. The Boss says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    It’s looking like the dems couldn’t muster up enough dead people and duplicate votes. Be certain they tried. They always do.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Martin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    lol

    Like

    Reply
  45. RedBallExpress says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    A few years ago I drove 4 hours on a winding, narrow, rough and I mean really rough road through the heart of cow country in Montana. I finally came to a weathered town right out of an old western. As I drove down the only street everyone turned to look my Ford pickup over – even the girls! The town’s only gas station didn’t have a lick of paint and the munchies were pretty much peanuts and dried fruit laid on rough board shelves. The pumps were on the other side of another building. The owner told me to go fill her up and to keep track of how much I put in. I asked him if anyone stole gas or wrote bad checks. He said H*LL no, the only ones that ever screw me are the locals. Out of state drivers always pay. Montana has the greatest people on earth!

    Like

    Reply
  46. Sedanka says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    No other way to interpret the results – people want journalists to get beaten up.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s