Montana Election Results – Open Discussion Thread…

The national media are full of anticipation to see which candidate comes out on top in the Montana special election. National and local media went all-in to generate as much controversy as possible amid the race between Greg Gianforte (R) and Rob Quist (D).
The national media are transparently desperate for a Democrat win, so they can push the an anti-Trump/damaged-Trump narrative. Polls closed at 10:00pm – customary reporting shenanigans anticipated.
Greg Gianforte, Republican (left) – Rob Quist, Democrat (right)
RESULTS HERE
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.2% 103,899
Rob Quist (Democratic) 45.0% 95,005
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 12,282
211,186 Total Votes
LikeLiked by 4 people
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.2% 103,899
Rob Quist (Democratic) 45.0% 95,005
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 12,282
211,186 Total Votes
LikeLiked by 5 people
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.2% 103,899
Rob Quist (Democratic) 45.0% 95,005
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 12,282
211,186 Total Votes
https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/montana-at-large-congressional-election/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Come on, come on. We’re better than the French!
LikeLiked by 2 people
With all the crap in the news lately, I am so discouraged with the Democrats.
Actually prior to the last piece of crap they pulled, the win didn’t really bother me that much (hear me out). To me it is the better candidate. However with what the news guy pulled with the assault mess truly told me that the Democrat was/is not the better candidate for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huh?
You were thinking that the nudist fake-cowboy dude was “the better candidate”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not really, but he did totally screw up anything anything anyone could say positive about him.e
LikeLike
Screw what up?
LikeLike
Can you explain please? I’m not understanding your last sentence.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Votes counted earlier usually have a pro-Dem bias (urban areas, etc.). I still think it will end up as double digits for Gianforte.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.9% 119,188
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.3% 105,796
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,655
238,639 Total Votes
Finger on the light switch……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Candidate Percent Votes
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.9% 119,188
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.3% 105,796
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,655
238,639 Total Votes
https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/montana-at-large-congressional-election/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garfield County said “Naked singing cowboy?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rut roh: Splodey heads coming.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love splodey heads.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet the pajama boy reporter and Democratic folk singer knew each other and this agressive episode from the reporter was a favor. You do not invade personal space without knowing there could be trouble. The reporter anticipated this reaction. Setup. I am glad the citizens in Montana are doing the right thing by voting republican and I hope he is worthy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reporters looking for safe spaces….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.1% 121,036
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 106,791
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,876
241,703 Total Votes
LikeLiked by 1 person
They certainly better not go into the bars, darken alleys, or long gravel roads…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Earlier, there was a post where we all attributed a witness account to Jenna Lee.
However, the real witness was Alicia Acuna, and I am not sure she was really in a place to view the event. From what I heard originally, she had an audible understanding but not a complete visual one.
I hope there are some real visual witnesses who do not have a bias. I believe Acuna may be making some things up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jenna Lee would never make up stuff like that, knew it couldn’t be her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Ron, I am sure you appreciate Jenna for her great personality! But, yes, I agree with you, Jenna is a wonderful person who I believe is married to a Navy SEAL and has the same integrity her husband does.
LikeLike
Oh of course. It has nothing to do with her being hot as hell. Absolutely nothing to do with that, it’s just a side issue that she’s smoking, screaming, burning up hot as hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy, Ron.Down boy. I think she is married to a Navy SEAL. I’d hate for you to come to a bad end. But I agree, she is very attractive. I can see how a guy might drool just a little.
LikeLike
Like I said, I admire her for her intellect. The fact that she’s h…. well, you get what I mean.
LikeLike
time to head on over to democratic underground for the lol’s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let us know how the recon goes, David. I can’t go there, myself, but will gleefully listen to your report!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Candidate Percent Votes
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.1% 121,036
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 106,791
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.7% 13,876
241,703 Total Votes
https://decisiondeskhq.com/results/montana-at-large-congressional-election/
LikeLike
Think where we are in America, where the electorate hates the media so much, one of the Candidates body slams a reporter, gets charged with assault, and walks away with the election the next day LOL
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s a great place to be!!! What better way to show the fake media how much we loathe them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will swear till I go to my grave that it helped him, lol. He GOT VOTES from kicking that guy’s ass!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect! lol
AND about time!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
what a putz
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where were CNN and the others? No reporting on this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope those goats don’t have to pass too close by any refugee settlements.
LikeLike
OK it’s Russia’s fault…growing up in the 70’s & 80’s the Russia had a great big target on the middle of the state (Malmstrom AFB.) It was number three on the hit list if nuclear war broke out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope that this instills in Gianforte, when he gets to Washington, that he should let those things swing low and GET SOME STUFF DONE. PLEASE don’t be the typical Swamp creature.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope his fellow republicans are paying attention – America wants Reps who support Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup, and that don’t take any crap! A “Misdemeanor Assault” charge is like a parking ticket.
LikeLike
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.9% 116,730
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.3% 103,601
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 13,509
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just hit refresh and the DD vote totals down instead of up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I absolutely Love Bill Mitchell. Guy’s hilarious. He ‘misses’ a lot with his puns, but when he gets a good one he gets a good one, lol.
LikeLike
A lot of Silicon Valley techs were “volunteered” by their billionaire owners, to help out (just like they were after Hurricane Katrina). ´Employers’, rather, their billionaire employers. Good to see SV frustrated, once in a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The elitist enemedia just doesn’t get it.
Out here in flyover country…we don’t take kindly to aggressive, obnoxious behavior.
If you tell someone to “step back”, or “get out of my office”…and they persist in their harassment, then it is considered ‘justified’ to deck them!
We are fed up with the Major Lies that the media are spewing.
These guys want chaos?
They obviously don’t realize that if all hell breaks loose…it will be open season on the ones who have caused it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
DD tweeted that some areas were counted twice for some reason and that’s why the vote totals dropped. It was a correction basically.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
How long until the Dem cries uncle?
LikeLike
I want Gianforte to crush Quist in Sanders County. How fitting would that be?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gianforte would make a perfect press secretary if Sean ever leaves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy Crap! The Centipedes At Reddit just found surveillance video of the assault!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny how Alicia Acunia will not describe what she did see anymore, she just says that what Gianforte says is “not what she saw”. I don’t trust anything any reporter says anymore. On the other hand, I was appalled to hear that there was no beating administered after the “body slam”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When are they going to stop trying to be the story.
LikeLike
Not until we force them into hiding.
LikeLike
I know, I was promised that there were at least two punches, and a double handed choke.
What a damn letdown!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s conveniently backpeddled her violent choking story now…perfect timing, no?
http://americanlookout.com/rms-how-convenient-montana-assault-witness-changes-story/#.WSeeVub5ygF.facebook
LikeLike
`few kicks, anyway…
LikeLike
Candidate Percent Votes
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 49.8% 119,895
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.4% 106,843
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 13,946
240,684 Total Votes
LikeLike
Really homesick now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
It’s a great day,
to kick a reporter’s azz
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.0% 122,194
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 107,984
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 14,195
244,373 Total Votes
LikeLike
Yeeeeeeeee Haw!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greg Gianforte (Republican) 50.0% 122,194
Rob Quist (Democratic) 44.2% 107,984
Mark Wicks (Libertarian) 5.8% 14,195
244,373 Total Votes
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I dream of grabbing one of those obnoxious little weezel reporters daily. I’m not into violence unless it is perpetrated on me then I’m all in……but I can see how you could be driven to making a mistake. Just say your sorry and never mention it again…….Don Lemon would be a deserving charecter if I was into that. Now the left who are running gangs of thugs and interrupting town halls do need a good butt kicking. That FOX gal is lying thru her teeth. Watch her flinch and look down or off to the left….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s looking like the dems couldn’t muster up enough dead people and duplicate votes. Be certain they tried. They always do.
LikeLike
LikeLike
lol
LikeLike
A few years ago I drove 4 hours on a winding, narrow, rough and I mean really rough road through the heart of cow country in Montana. I finally came to a weathered town right out of an old western. As I drove down the only street everyone turned to look my Ford pickup over – even the girls! The town’s only gas station didn’t have a lick of paint and the munchies were pretty much peanuts and dried fruit laid on rough board shelves. The pumps were on the other side of another building. The owner told me to go fill her up and to keep track of how much I put in. I asked him if anyone stole gas or wrote bad checks. He said H*LL no, the only ones that ever screw me are the locals. Out of state drivers always pay. Montana has the greatest people on earth!
LikeLike
No other way to interpret the results – people want journalists to get beaten up.
LikeLike