May 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #126

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Wow, curb your enthusiasm, Belgium. Or maybe they only get excited killing Congolese.
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
CNN have increased their “Muh Russians” hysteria level….
Severe to CRITICAL
Thanks R2. I didn’t realize the hysteria level could increase any more, but who am I kidding 😉 Will post later on all the stuff I’m hunting.
2020
America is great again
Trump is re-elected
Media blames Russia
2020
Hillary runs for President of Russia…. Trump colludes to help Putin.. Hillary declared 3rd time loser.
2020, after the demise of cnn, msnbc, the nyt, wapo, fnc, and multiple other large fake news organizations, PDJT magnanimously ensures employment for all out of work media:
I love that picture of Pres Trump looking on as Lady Melania is receiving a blessing on her rosary from the Pope.
The President looks like he is genuinely happy for her joyful moment.
And the Pope seems charmed by our First Lady.
One of my favorites is the one with the First Lady and all the children/hospital staff. She has a genuine smile and her face is glowing in the photo. Just love it! 🙂
I really do like VP Pence, always have, but more so seeing him work hard every day and making a big impact wherever he goes. 🙂
he is a good pair with trump. trump want all the attack on himself so that pence can do work.
It doesnt matter about the msm on this one. What matters is that that girl got her wish.
Yes. It’s time for anyone supporting President Trump to give up on the entire MSM doesn’t say or says this etc, pertaining to our President. We don’t have a MSM anymore. It’s all democrat Propoganda and we went through this the entire campaign…
It’s really time to let it go…Find the sites you enjoy and watch the videos of people in administration…Enjoy life and these times…People are subjecting themselves to a whole bunch of nothing in the long run…We wouldn’t be here if this garbage mattered.
THANK YOU Alex, thank you thank you THANK YOU!!!!
I am so grateful for your post. I would love it if Sundance would consider opening up a separate thread for MSM comments…this constant drumbeat of “MSM this, MSM that” brings so much negativity into our Treehouse!
He has a genuine concern for people.
Pointman
The Abedi family must be extremely proud. They produced not just one, but three little Clockboys to be martyed for the cause of jihad.
How cruel and evil is that? You have kids to send them to commit suicide? Why didnt the slob of a “father” do his own dirty work in libya instead of running away to the uk and having his kids do it for him. Sick mf.
You got it. There are millions of Clockboys out there, dreaming of blowing themselves up and killing as many people (preferably westerners) as possible.
All i can hope is significant infusion of PDJT’s economic empowerment as stated in Riyadh takes hold and convinces those kids there are better long term options out there.
Gil, this is the worship of Molech. ANYTIME we sacrifice our children for pagan ideology, it is unholy and – I believe – influences our Heavenly Father to chew NAILS in anger. The Lord Almighty God makes NO SUCH sacrificial demand. Only the enemy has such a requirement.
Find Molech on Wikipedia and in Leviticus 18:21. Surely, this is abomination from hell. Hamas and the so-called “Palestinians” appear to be fond of this manner of sacrifice. Human trafficking also looks to me like a form of worshiping Molech.
On the other hand, “Even so, Lord, OPEN OUR OWN EYES to the very evil done by ourselves!”
Hey Ad rem, question please… Both last night and tonight I tried to post something to the open thread, probably around the time you were switching from one day to the next, but in my time frame it’s only around 10p. Wondering if it went to the trash bin? Or if there was a reason it didn’t post? Or if I’m blocked for some reason? Thanks for ckg!
Seems a lot of issues with verbiage or certain spelling will throw a post into spam bin. Thank god my frequent autocorrect fox pauses(sic) dont impede my posts😊.
Maybe I’m not tech savvy enough to get beyond it!? I’m mobile so perhaps it is that! It included a link.
Ok, I tried w/link again w/o descriptors and it still failed so I’ll just offer this. There is a huge scandal from the mid 80’s that I know I missed and suspect many others did as well, involving the former sos and spouse during their tenure in their former state, involving a specific place of “captivity” for less than stellar “people” and “life saving fluid”, that adversely affected literally thousands stateside and internationally!!! Some of best details I found on it were on a site p r o r e v d o t c o m fwd slash n a m e o f l i f e s a v i n g f l u i d d o t h t m
Put it all together and see if that works.
I’ve been wondering about ‘The Football’ while Pres Trump is out of the country.
You know…the nuclear codes suitcase that people refer to as ‘The Football’?
Did he take it with him?
Or does it get handed off to the VP while the Potus is away.
I believe it’s always with him no matter where he goes
Ask Tim Kaine. He’ll point out where it is.
Oopsy, that was Joe Biden…
As if this couldn’t get more absurd. Try to make sense of this one. They are about to devour each other. Every person involved in every quasi-legal (at best scheme) was lulled into complacency by hillary is going to win, or Trump will be impeached nonsense. Suddenly their world is becoming one of sharp corners and hard surfaces, with no golden parachutes in sight. I would predict in a very short time this is going to devolve into every man or woman for himself. Looky over there, what’s that headed this way? Is that Jeff Sessions on a steamroller? Wonder what he’s doing? Why’s he looking at me? Jeff, you don’t want me. You want HER. I’m just small fry. And now that we’re friends and all, what can I do to help. Damn Russions sure fooled me. I just wanted to do the right thing. TheHill
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/334990-bad-intel-influenced-comeys-clinton-announcement-report
What’s going to happen with the politician in Montana that supposedly roughed up the reporter? My money says he’ll win in a landslide now, causing other politicians to follow suit and start pummeling reporters at every opportunity. It could just be wishful thinking.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You dont know montana, a even mixture of red and blue. Dont be surprised if we lose this and the georgia special election. The dems are running these guys as moderate candidates. And its working. Now the montana republican lost his cool and he did assault the reporter. Im sure the reporter egged it on but its not going to go over well with the voters there. I know, my grandparents came over from germany and settled in montana and wyoming. Still have a lot of family there.
Screwballs from California really messed up MT. Remember what those morons did when the buffalo hunt was restarted a few years back? My money is with the red on this special election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope so.
Hopefully, the possible loss of Second Amendment rights like we’ve suffered in CA, will spur them to vote for him anyway.
Local paper, but read the comments too.
http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/politics/gianforte-accused-of-election-eve-assault/article_9df533bb-9919-51aa-8d0d-5d5cb4e48923.html?mode=comments
They need to continue to characterize it as:
“Aggressive journalist became unruly and had to be subdued.”
People will love it.
Most people are aware of how gonzo the press is, with their ‘I’m-entitled-to-harass-you’ attitudes.
It’s funny how the story has gone from “body slam” to grabbing the fauxporter by the neck then slamming him to ground & punching him. The audio doesn’t sound like it. I’m thinking as Gianforte told him to move his phone out of his face, he grabbed for the phone. Holding his wrist they got off balance and fell to the floor landing hard with Gianforte on top. Where’s the video?
I don’t think the fuaxporter knows what body slam or fisticuffs are…
FOX was probably an accomplice in this…They are Basically the enemy outside a few personalities…It’s comical now…
Just back from mexico crossing the border at Tijuana. Their side has ramped up security like crazy. I went to spend some big money with the dentists and the restaurants and all the local economy….. When i said I had birth certificate and Drivers liscence they sent me to this little room with this macho official pendejo . I told him I have an appt. in 30 minutes so vamanos….He said I need all your info…This is true……….I asked how much dinero . He said I need your fingerprints and mug shot….. I told him to phhhggg offff. Then My friend was there who flew in with me so I backed down a little. He said last warning and if you give your prints and mugshot we can vamaonos….. My friend was scared. I wasn’t . We both gave up and I have no idea where this data went to. I laughed at him and crossed. I could go off a long rant but you all get the point here. Don’t go there without your passport now. Never mind that hurts their econmy beyond belief.. Our neighbor ain’t that smart…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sharyl Attkisson on Seth Rich:
They cover a lot in this video.
Good stuff.
Sharyl Attkisson is a straight arrow, isn’t she.
I really like her.
I love Sharyl Attkisson and this was a great interview!
I pre-ordered The Smear and can’t wait to read it.
I realize that many of you do not like Sean Hannity but he has been a strong supporter of our president as well as a strong conservative voice. Media Matters (Hillary’s lackey) has been successful in an advertising boycott with at least half a dozen dropping their ads today.
Conservatives need to call these advertisers. We are losing on some of these issues because we have thought Democrats are finished, but Democrats still have funding and voters who agree with them on the issues. If we don’t start getting involved in local Republican meetings, campaigning for candidates, and finding and vetting candidates, we could face a Democrat led Congress in 2019, and Democrats’ stated goal is impeachment.
Losing Fox News would be a problem. Americans often don’t see the conservative perspective because we are losing in the culture. Cutting television is good because the shows are terrible, but the consequences are that we lose our voice on some things.
Gonna go out on a limb & say Trump supporters or conservatives who don’t like (low-key hate) Sean Hannity are either paid shills or have personal issues. This is something I’ve given thought to & notwithstanding abundance of personality of personality types who like to bitch , seems like the dark money against Hannity is considerable
I like Hannity too. He has been one of the best the last six or so months. He is truly bothered at the way the MSM is being unfair to POTUS, ignoring stories they don’t want to cover, etc. The little sound bite thing he’s doing on ‘breathless’ reporting… with the audio of the heaving guy…. it is absolutely hilarious.
I looked over the list of advertisers to see if I could assist in buying their products….. I didn’t see much that fit me. Hannity doesn’t approve of boycotting. He used my comment in 2 tweets to prove his point.
Later, I saw where USAA was one of the companies who pulled advertising. OMG I can’t boycott USAA. Almost all of our Insurance is thru USAA. I simply can’t boycott them. Hannity is bleeding advertisers now.
So how do you help??? I just tune in even if I turn the sound off when Goulsbee is yacking. Otherwise I have no idea.
I hope not. I like Hannity. He was always for Trump. People we are under attack. Boycotting does not work it appears since they have so much damn money. If they shut us off the radio and cable TV are voices will not be heard. We will need to hit the streets. They are trying to silence our townhalls and our pro trump events by disrupption and violence. It’s time we need to get the uni-party out. Pull the plug on your cabel boxes. Hannity, Rush, O’Riely,Savage, BUT don’t forget it started with Dennis Michael Lynch – what Newsmax did to him. I wish these guys would band togther and have thier own TV station. I have sirus at home on a socking station and listen to the Partriot station. We need to stop the MSM. THey have gone too too far. RIP YOUR CABEL TV OUT OF THE WALL.
Hannity just signed a new five-year contract. If they have to buy him out, it would cost them close to $150 million. I guess we’ll see just how badly the Murdoch brothers want to silence conservatives.
The irony is that even if they are successful, the left will NEVER watch Fox under any circumstances. They are essentially cutting their own throats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Melania coming out as Catholic in Rome is big league catnip for American Catholics. Perfect. All we need is for Melania to keep D.J. relaxed while he is transforming the country away of the awful Obolawelfare Commie dominance of non-workers.
Darcy follows up by noting it’s Memorial Day weekend so maybe a coincidence (was really, really nice of him)
It’s not unusual for Hannity to take off for a long weekend around a holiday.
I’ve noticed that it depends on the rotation…and he hasn’t taken off in a while, while others have taken long breaks.
In the past, I seem to remember Hannity being the one who doesn’t take off during the Memorial Day period…and has had a ‘special’ to honor our troops.
But like I said, others have taken time off recently while Hannity has not.
So this may have been a scheduled break for him.
Have to wait and see how it goes.
Well, I wouldn’t have thought anything about it but he’s the one who suggested it might have been his last show and infers his time off is beginning early.
It’s entirely possible that they are just putting him in a timeout to stop the bleeding but the same thing happened to O’Reilly. If advertisers go so does the show.
It is a complicated situation. On the surface, Hannity has all the leverage here. FOX has gone from #1 to #3 in the Nielsens overnight & he’s the most senior, most popular host. The wild card is that people like the Murdochs ultimately (correctly, in their case) value power slightly more than money, & in the right circumstance are willing to lose money to push an agenda.
Of course, if you aren’t on the Murdoch’s level in the world, you should probably care more about money than power (money buys power!)
Corporations and MediaMatter is killing consertive media and radio step by step. It’s a global plan to end conservatism, nationalism and populist movements all over the world. Sean Hannity is done it seems like. It’s just a business and Fox sold all of us to RINO. Uniparty will not deliver anything to Trump. Now Russia then mid term then something else then 2020. President is a media master so it may be some good long term plan for conservative media?
Yea. Whether you like Hannity or not, it is the silencing of conservative voices that is a danger here.
The left, and Media Matters in particular, are feeling emboldened by their campaign against O’Reilly first and now Hannity. I absolutely hate a checkmark in their win column for any reason whatsoever.
Like it or not the liberals have become this. Did you know the first book burners were college students? Pitiful that in our own country this behavior is prevalent.
Also among those works burned were the writings of beloved nineteenth-century German Jewish poet Heinrich Heine, who wrote in his 1820–1821 play Almansor the famous admonition, “Dort, wo man Bücher verbrennt, verbrennt man am Ende auch Menschen”: “Where they burn books, they will also ultimately burn people.”
https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/mobile/en/article.php?ModuleId=10005852
More from today’s “Libs Jump the Shark” News. They shut down a Burrito stand in Portland. The two non-Mexican women who ran it accused of “cultural appropriation”.
(Best Pizza place in my Seattle neighborhood was owned by Sikhs….uh-oh)
The Wilamette Weekly article linked here has some truly mind-bending comments:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4538398/Burrito-shop-shuts-accused-stealing-culture.html
haha. Go Sheriff Clarke!
They really are bugged by him. Dems hate Repubs……but they REALLY hate female and Black Repubs.
Fun to see them twist and turn in agony.
Obama hates conservative radio and fox and he never hide that fact. He and rats learned from France election that if you control MSM and social media 100% then voters does not matter . Let pull the plug of advertising on all the conservative shows and kill. BB is next before mid term.
Who is BB? Bret Baier?
Wow. The water is getting murkier and murkier.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if James Comey turns up dead in the near future. He simply knows too much about the Clintons (going way back to the 1990s) to stay alive. As FBI director he had some protection but he is now very alone and exposed.
“Bad Intel”…”dubious Russian document”
This seems to be the new excuse-making that is starting.
They are looking for a face-saving way to back out of their “Russia Russia Russia” propaganda.
Does this mean that the Seth Rich story is about to blow wide open?
I hope so!
I think there will be lots of finger pointing.
Sideways finger pointing.
What we need is for some of these people to point upward…at the Obama White House.
This whole “Russians” story was invented as an excuse to cover their Spying on Trump (and others) for purely political reasons.
They had to give their true believers a reason for breaking the law.
That’s why they’ve been cloaking themselves in fake self righteousness, to justify their by-any-means-necessary operations.
I’m not sure anyone noticed, but WaPo had a bizarre story today blaming ‘The Russians’ for Comey’s bizarre non-indictment of Clinton in the email scandal.
WaPo reports the reason Comey shut down the FBI investigation was because of fake Russian intel. Apparently, the intel that Lynch advised Clinton’s team the FBI probe was going nowhere was invented by ‘The Russians’ and planted (implication by the Trump team).
I’m not kidding, they actually gave this totally phony story.
As Sundance says, follow the timeline. I have done a simple one that seems to provide a damning and plausible explanation of what occurred:
– May 2016: DOIG releases report about Clinton’s use of unsecured private email server, criticises Clinton’s State Department.
– 24 May 2016 : Trump takes lead over Clinton in campaign, for first time ever.
– 27 June 2016 : Lynch meets with Bill Clinton at Phoenix airport. Bill relays Hillary’s message in a secure environment.
– 27 June – 5 July 2016 : Comey learns of his master’s bidding via Lynch.
– 5 July 2016 : Comey announces no indictment of Hillary Clinton, an utter disgrace.
– 6 July 2016 : Lynch announces no charges will be laid by DoJ against Clinton.
The Clintons, Comey & Lynch. All working together, all liars and all corrupt then – and exactly the same now.
I hope they are found guilty and jailed.
Interesting analysis of POTUS and FLOTUS handwriting…seems to be on the mark.
I would urge all Treehouse residents to read this utterly brilliant analysis of whats been going down with James Comey. Also a very good example of Trump’s mastery of strategy, tactics and surprise.
I have no doubt that Trump has them all snared and that more huge hits are on their way.
https://www.jerrypournelle.com/chaosmanor/recovery-opinionanalysis-on-comey-and-draining-the-swamp-a-note-on-education/
Here is some great news… remember the guy at the protests in Berkley that hit the guy in the head with his big metal bike lock and cracked his skull open? He was identified as Eric Clanton who is a Professor. Well he was arrested yesterday and is being held on $200,000 bail after he was booked into Berkeley City Jail Wednesday evening. He was arrested on suspicion of use of a firearm during a felony with an enhancement clause and assault with a non-firearm deadly weapon. Here is the link to the article and here is a picture of him and his victim. http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/05/24/berkeley-college-professor-arrested-as-assault-suspect/
With FOX going post modernist soft left dinner party trendy via Rupert’s kids, there is a Yuge space for a replacement network as originally developed by Ailes.
Please.
‘F off’: Fiery Dolce & Gabbana designer hits back at critics who attacked him for dressing Melania Trump in one of his $2900 blazers for her official White House portrait.
Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana posted Melania Trump’s official White House portrait on Instagram. ‘BEAUTIFUL,’ write Gabbana of Melania, who was wearing one of the fashion’s houses $2900 blazers. Gabbana was soon criticized by some for his support of Melania and how the fashion house treats women. He responded to one person by saying ‘f*** off’ and told another to ‘go to hell’ . The designer also responded to online critics in January when he posted an image of Melania wearing one of his dresses to a New Year’s Eve party
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4383942/Dolce-Gabbana-designed-defends-dressing-Melania-Trump.html#ixzz4i48tzJ48
I LOVE IT!
This may be the best example I have ever seen of the cost of immigrants into a western nation from non-western backgrounds/cultures. Really makes you think what the true cost that’s happening to this country. We know it is, but these numbers are startling…
https://www.nationaleconomicseditorial.com/2017/05/23/immigration-costs-denmark/
A recent study conducted by Denmark’s Ministry of Finance concluded that in 2014, immigrants and their descendants cost Danish taxpayers at net loss of 28 billion Crowns per year.
Furthermore, when Western immigrants were removed from the equation, the net cost rose to 33kr billion.
Compare this to tax receipts from ethnic Danes, who contributed a surplus of 56kr billion in 2014.
The data below is from the study itself, although English translations have been provided.
First, the study was conducted internally by Denmark’s own finance department, in order to see exactly where Danish taxes were being spent. Furthermore, the methodology is explicit, and the data transparent.
The study is good.
Second, although the data is shocking, it is believable.
Consider that ethnic minorities, who are by definition immigrants to Denmark, represent 84% of all welfare recipients, as of 2016.
Denmark also spends inordinate sums on crime committed by immigrants—8 of the 9 ethnic groups most represented in Danish prisons are non-Western immigrant groups, specifically Islamic immigrants.
Ya know I miss daily press conferences…. the media are so hysterically Fake now that it’s great entertainment to see them behaving so badly and asking such ridiculous questions.
