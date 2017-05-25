Intellectual Froglegs – “A Source With No Name”….

JoeDanMedia’s latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs:

Visit Website HERE

14 Responses to Intellectual Froglegs – “A Source With No Name”….

  1. TheHumanCondition says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Warning!

    View at your own risk. If you are allergic to common sense or humor all episodes of Intellectual Froglegs should be avoided. If you aren’t, well… enjoy yourselves and remember to share and or donate. lol

    Uh oh, first comment? hehehe…

    😉

  2. Question Everything says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I watched this the other day and noticed the nice shoutout to SD from Joe Dan. I don’t drink but if I did I would enjoy having a few beers and laughs with Joe Dan. I was turned on to FU by a friend on another site while fighting the Cruz bots during the primaries. Been a follower ever since.

  3. conservativeinny says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I love Intellectual FrogLegs ! Joe Dan does a great job of presenting facts with cool music and humor.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Joe Dan I loved this one so much! I also enjoyed the shoutout to SD. Made a $25 contribution. Keep up the great work.

  5. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    WOW — TY TY —- Sharing TY Sundance…
    Only problem sundance–Its quite hard to type when you Laughing Your Butt Off ….

  6. Papoose says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Saw this the other day. Hat Tips Sundance and The Conservative Treehouse.

    Thanks Joe Dan!! YOU ARE THE BEST!

    I often see Walter F. Fitzpatrick in the closing credits/donations and wonder if he’s our WFF from Tennessee who was put through hell.

  8. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I totally recommend subscribing to his website and to his youtube channel. If you subscribe to the website, you will receive email notifications when the next episode is out. These episodes will totally give you some of the best laughs you’ve had in a long time.

  9. CharterOakie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Excellent episode. Had me with the title already: “…a Source with No Name.”
    Hilarious.

