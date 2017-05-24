Wednesday May 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Tribute to Sir Roger Moore, the Third James Bond (1927-2017)
Sir Roger Moore, the English gentleman responsible for the devastatingly handsome third incarnation of the James Bond movie series, has just passed away at the age of 89.
The London-born actor starred in seven Bond films over the course of a decade, such as The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, The Man With The Golden Gun, and Live and Let Die. His work for UNICEF started after he passed on the role of 007 to Timothy Dalton in the 80s. After he was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991, his philanthropy earned him his royal knighthood.
His family says that he will soon be buried in Monaco in accordance with his last wishes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
https://evert.meulie.net/various/all-james-bond-movies/
LikeLiked by 2 people
He seemed like such a nice and classy guy.
LikeLike
“If You’re Going … To San Francisco ….”
Better take the freeway up the central valley. Highway 1’s got a bit of a problem.
Stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1 is buried in up to 40 feet of stone and dirt thanks to major rockslide in central part of state’s coastline
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4532642/Massive-slide-covers-stretch-iconic-California-highway.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
(The last stanza gets me every time, my heart beats rapidly and soars):
I shall win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s a magnificent song. Turandot was the first opera I got into and saw live. Check out the RCA Victor recording with Birgit Nilsson, Jussi Bjoerling and Renata Tebaldi. Erich Leinsdorf conducts.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person