President Trump Bilateral Meeting With Prime Minister Michel…

U.S. President Donald J Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium. Accompanying President Trump is Dina Powell, Steven Miller, Rex Tillerson, HR McMaster, Gary Cohn.
Interesting ideological compare and contrast:
When Belgium became independent in 1830 the National Congress chose a constitutional monarchy as the form of government. Here’s President Trump meeting with the king:
Weren’t some folks saying earlier this week that Powell was the main WH leaker?
Yep
I’m worried about Powell also.
And those faces look so stern. Brussels = collectivists and globalists. Trump is fearless.
Love our President’s “Show me the Money” approach to deadbeat NATO. He is whuppin some a** this week – Bigly.
Absolutely!
Hope Trump and team leave the NATO meeting with several pallets of cash representing the down payment on all the money the leeches have sucked out of the USA for the past 50 yrs. plus, while we have spent our money protecting them while they spent their money on socialism.
O.M.G! Our Lion front and center and seated next to him – at his right hand, no less – the one and only T. REX inna HOUSE, Y’all! ROOOOAAARRRRRWWWWW! I wonder if the Belgians have yet learned anything – anything; anything at all – LOL! (Belgian politicians: “Wait! Wait! Mr. Trump! All of a sudden – I wanna be on YOUR side!!”) TAKE ‘EM to SCHOOL, Mr. PRESIDENT! ROTFL!
I love it! He told them how our military is eradicating ISIS off of the face of the earth. Hopefully he shares the following also with these fools:
Our military approach that General “Mad Dog” Mattis spoke about on Friday evening has completely changed thanks to our President. We aren’t going to allow the rats to scurry out anymore. They will be trapped and killed. That presents a different psychology for the radical Islamist fighters.
https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/2017/05/19/trump-ordered-changes-to-annihilate-islamic-state-mattis-says
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. to ramp up its campaign against Islamic State with an “annihilation” campaign to surround and kill terrorists rather than chasing them out of territory in Iraq and Syria, his defense chief said.
“We’ve accelerated the campaign,” Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters Friday at the Pentagon.
I hope our Lion tears the NATO countries a new asshole tomorrow because these POS have invited the Snake into their countries and aren’t willing to put any skin in the game fighting these animals across SE Asia, ME and Africa. Yet the Arab coalition is ready to go ALL IN with our President.
Muslim nations have had enough and will work with our Lion to destroy the terrorist both on the battlefield as well as in the cyber world and financially. How many realized the following that was announced at the end of the Arab Summit:
Trump & 55 Muslim-majority states sign pact pledging 34,000 troops to fight ISIS in Iraq & Syria.
https://www.rt.com/news/389152-trump-muslim-leaders-terrorism/
From the article linked above:
Described as the Riyadh Declaration, the document was signed following US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saudi capital for a summit that brought in Islamic representatives from 55 countries, and vowed “to combat terrorism in all its forms, address its intellectual roots, dry up its sources of funding and to take all necessary measures to prevent and combat terrorist crimes in close cooperation among their states.”
The exact membership of what the communique called the Middle East Strategic Alliance will be decided next year, but putative members have committed to assembling “a reserve force of 34,000 troops to support operations against terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria when needed.”
Yet the NATO coalition isn’t quiet there yet! ARE YOU FU……KING KIDDING ME! They better pay that 2% and they better get on the battlefield.
LOVE,LOVE your insightful comments.
Powell, a leaker? She will be discovered if true. The show of America’s strength in numbers with all the best of our people surrounding Trump is an indication of more action to come. Praising God tonight. Hallelujah!
Charles Martel says that Belgium and Canada share a common culture and values.
Well, after being elected PM of Canada in 2015, Trudeau said, in a interview with the NYT, that Canada is a postnational state with no core identity. This is a globalist dream come true:
‘‘There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,’’ he claimed. ‘‘There are shared values — openness, respect, compassion, willingness to work hard, to be there for each other, to search for equality and justice. Those qualities are what make us the first postnational state.’’
