MOABB – Mick Mulvaney Answers Congressional Questions on Budget Outline…

Posted on May 24, 2017 by

The Director of the Office of Management and Budgets, Mick Mulvaney, gave testimony today before congress and outlined the Mother Of All Budget Battles (MOABB).

Behind the scenes the financial class are putting full pressure on congress to attack the Trump administration’s budget proposals which would significantly enhance the speed of the swamp draining.   Lobbyists are out in force protecting their spending priorities, as the taxpayers watch the pantomime play out through the media’s preferred narrative.

The Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve will work earnestly to block President Trump’s economic policy.  There are trillions of dollars at stake.

The ‘system‘, the vested financial interests who fund politicians, are apoplectic at the thought of any reductions in government spending – and the advanced ideology of financial upward mobility and independence is adverse to their interest.

The political and economic Wall Street ‘system‘ survives on a dependency model.

Wall Street’s preferred financial policy creates the hollowed out mid-America. Wall Street wants “a service economy”. The income opportunity, the jobs, the good paying jobs, well, those are non-existent in the financial class policy because durables goods are no longer part of domestic production.

To keep the unemployed pitchforks at bay, government policy (now directed by Wall Street globalists and corporations) subsidize the income gap. Ergo EBT, WIC and food stamp assistance necessarily increasing.

The pitchforks are dropped, but economic independence turns to dependence. With government policy adjusted accordingly – deficits necessarily explode. Stopping those deficits would require an actual budget. There hasn’t been a federal budget since ’07…. “Omnibus”…  “Continuing Resolutions” …Sound familiar?

(expanded)

This is the opposition to President Trump.  His economic policies of growth rely on providing economic opportunity, a resurgence of the middle-class.   The politicians are paid by donors to stop this economic independence.

President Trump’s budget outline empowers growth and independence.  Therefore the opposition to President Trump’s budget comes from: Wall Street, K-Street, Democrats, Republicans, Limo-liberals, Vichy-GOPe, The UniParty, The Deep State, The Swamp, and all of the various political interests who can thrive only amid the retention of these dependency outcomes.

  • Taypayer funds are feeder pellets for the dependency electorate.
  • Those who load the feeding machine with pellets have a vested interest.
  • Those who teach the electorate how to pull the lever for their feeder pellet have a vested interest.
  • Those who are comfortable pulling the lever to get their pellet have a vested interest.

Mulvaney against the UniParty

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Mitch McConnell, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to MOABB – Mick Mulvaney Answers Congressional Questions on Budget Outline…

  1. weneedmorerules says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Awesome analysis. Feeder pellets. Excellent analogy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. M33 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Regarding every Congressional Uniparty excuse to not pass the America-First budget:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. ystathosgmailcom says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    No more shrimp on a treadmill funding? What’s the world coming to!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. FLEEVY says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Godspeed. How can we get involved?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    But, but, don’t ya know?

    Children will literally die – spouted by the grand pubah of dolts, NYC Mayor DeBlobbio.

    He who vows to protect the “sanctuary city” in his backyard.

    That is, until one of his own is harmed or killed

    Hypocritical smug bast*rd!!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. mireilleg says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Are we going to win this? How? Calling my rep to vote for it won’t do a thing. Calling the speaker or a couple of senators is as good as spitting in the wind. But we have to win it.

    Suggestions please of things we can do.

    Like

    Reply
  7. mikebrezzze says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I need $500k to count the rabbit turds on my land, that should cover about 30 days of work, I promise not to hire any wetbacks to do the counting!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. dianeax says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I watched about 90 minutes and will finish watching tonight, but it’s easy to see why President Trump picked Mulvaney.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • nontroll says:
      May 24, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      I didn’t know anything about Mulvaney when PDJT tapped him for his team. If I remember correctly there was a lot of “concern” around here at the time. I decided if Trump liked him I’d at least give him a chance. Glad I did. The guy is a machine.

      Like

      Reply
  9. dayallaxeded says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Saw an article on AOL/HuffPo claiming the Trump budget was being derided for a glaring math error–complete misrepresentation, utter BS. The “expert” (aka, HELLary/Demonrat shill) complained that the budget should not rely on an anticipated economic growth rate of 3% in light of recent history. Maybe he’s right, but if so, that’s a policy error, not a math error. Neither he nor anyone connected with the article offered any alternative that achieved any rational goal of government in the real world. How about a comparison of what a Clinton or Sanders budget would’ve looked like? Since they would not have cut or even slowed growth of any budget item and would have added “Mo Free Stoffs” their budget would have had to presume even higher economic growth rates and would still necessarily increase the deficit. So now who is making glaring math errors? And policy errors? Enemedia! TWANLOC pols! Time to put the nation’s hemp crops to their highest and best uses, along with trees and lampposts, especially in DC.

    Like

    Reply
  10. duchess01 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    SHORT VERSION

    OMB Dir. Mick Mulvaney testifies to House Budget Committee on 2018 budget May 24

    Like

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      May 24, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      I love this guy! Clear, concise, and conclusive – it seems to me he and his team have done an outstanding job – wow – he just talked about fraud, waste, and abuse – dead people getting benefits – lol

      Like

      Reply
  11. snarkybeach says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Mulvaney is a Rockstar (as well as the Wilburine & T-Rex)

    Like

    Reply
  12. India Maria says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    In my unlearned opinion, THIS BUDGET FIGHT is where TRUMP supporters ought to focus time and energy. It makes folks feel “smart’ to entertain the eternal drumbeat of “palace intrigue.” It gives a sense of superiority to deem Trumps AG, for example, “inadequate”, or worse.

    Trump and Sessions will restore dignity ad the Rule of Law to D.C. all right. Some prosecutions too, I bet. But the “smart keyboard analysts’ often forget about us average dopes here in flyover country that want our taxes lowered, want opportunity, want good jobs, and want safe neighborhoods. So much of that is in the BUDGET FIGHT, and it is within this BUDGET FIGHT that ALL of us TRUMP SUPPORTERS can weigh in with our Reps, Senators; on Twitter, FB, and with prominent TRUMP opponents in D.C. THIS is the fight that is most meaningful, right here, right now, to the average working American. President Trump has put together an extraordinary Team and Cabinet, the latter NOT EVEN FULLY APPROVED until FOUR MONTHS into his Administration. So much to do, and they will succeed, with our full support.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Just Curious says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Whatever budget the Uniparty wants to embrace and submit, the President has the choice to either veto or accept. Let’s hope we can make a deal for somewhere in between, and avoid the ugly civil war. If not, then let’s the battle begin and see who will come out with the best outcome. The only difference between back then and now is we do have a fighter in the White House. so if it will be war, then we all will be ready to fight for it. As a tax payer, I am tired of supporting our never ending help to those who are not willing to help themselves.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s