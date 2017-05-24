MOABB – Mick Mulvaney Answers Congressional Questions on Budget Outline…

The Director of the Office of Management and Budgets, Mick Mulvaney, gave testimony today before congress and outlined the Mother Of All Budget Battles (MOABB).

Behind the scenes the financial class are putting full pressure on congress to attack the Trump administration’s budget proposals which would significantly enhance the speed of the swamp draining. Lobbyists are out in force protecting their spending priorities, as the taxpayers watch the pantomime play out through the media’s preferred narrative.

The Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve will work earnestly to block President Trump’s economic policy. There are trillions of dollars at stake.

The ‘system‘, the vested financial interests who fund politicians, are apoplectic at the thought of any reductions in government spending – and the advanced ideology of financial upward mobility and independence is adverse to their interest.

The political and economic Wall Street ‘system‘ survives on a dependency model.

Wall Street’s preferred financial policy creates the hollowed out mid-America. Wall Street wants “a service economy”. The income opportunity, the jobs, the good paying jobs, well, those are non-existent in the financial class policy because durables goods are no longer part of domestic production.

To keep the unemployed pitchforks at bay, government policy (now directed by Wall Street globalists and corporations) subsidize the income gap. Ergo EBT, WIC and food stamp assistance necessarily increasing.

The pitchforks are dropped, but economic independence turns to dependence. With government policy adjusted accordingly – deficits necessarily explode. Stopping those deficits would require an actual budget. There hasn’t been a federal budget since ’07…. “Omnibus”… “Continuing Resolutions” …Sound familiar?

(expanded)



This is the opposition to President Trump. His economic policies of growth rely on providing economic opportunity, a resurgence of the middle-class. The politicians are paid by donors to stop this economic independence.

President Trump’s budget outline empowers growth and independence. Therefore the opposition to President Trump’s budget comes from: Wall Street, K-Street, Democrats, Republicans, Limo-liberals, Vichy-GOPe, The UniParty, The Deep State, The Swamp, and all of the various political interests who can thrive only amid the retention of these dependency outcomes.

Taypayer funds are feeder pellets for the dependency electorate.

Those who load the feeding machine with pellets have a vested interest.

Those who teach the electorate how to pull the lever for their feeder pellet have a vested interest.

Those who are comfortable pulling the lever to get their pellet have a vested interest.

Mulvaney against the UniParty

