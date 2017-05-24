May 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #125

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
CNN increases their “Muh Russians” hysteria level from severe to CRITICAL
Kept hearing Hannity tonight yelling ZERO, ZERO and I thought “yep, that’s what Rumpole’s counter still says” …
I KNOW Sean reads here.. at least sometimes….
I would LOVE to see my counter graphic.. FULL SCREEN on Fox
K Sean?
I am really disappointed in Hannity. Fox removed the Seth Rich story from their website and all the liberal websites consider that proof that there is nothing to the Seth Rich story. Now, Hannity says that he won’t discuss the Seth Rich murder because it upsets the family. You would think the family would want the murder solved. It obviously had nothing to do with a robbery. Rod Wheeler said last week that the last murder in that neighborhood was years ago.
We really are a 3rd world country. The intelligence services spy on political enemies and leak it to the press. People are murdered and our law enforcement (DC police and FBI) cover it up because to solve it would remove the narrative of Trump Russia.
I hope the President prevails because we won’t have a country if he is pushed out. There is no way I want Pence as President. I just don’t trust him. He is good friends with Paul Ryan. I don’t trust Reince Priebus either. He is the White House chief of staff. Why are there still leakers in the White House? He should give everyone lie detectors and find the leakers.
I do think the murder needs to be investigated (no brainer), and there seems to have been a “lack of enthusiasm” to do so.. if not a “stand down” (cover up).
Investigating the murder is a first step.. beyond that is speculation at this stage (conspiracy theory). The PI changed his story and so I would need confirmation of the claim that there is evidence that Seth emailed thousands of documents to wikileaks. That version is at odds with a previous claim that Seth was seen handing “hard copies” to a wikileaks person.
I think the Wikileaks “conspiracy” part detracts from any murder investigation. The investigation needs to be done absent of anything else.
I understood Hannity to say he would persist with the story after a few “things” are worked out. I don’t think he had a choice to continue with the story/investigation at this time, pressured by his boss I’m guessing. I don’t have a TV and don’t normally watch FOX but did see Hannity online tonight. I felt he was sincere and wants to get to the bottom of several issues.
As to the remainder of your post, I hope you will take the time to read the Sgt.’s post below on his thoughts. IMO, President Trump WILL prevail … but stop and think about what all was handed over to him after eight years of division and corruption. He’s just started and never stops working at it. 🙂
Buck up, NJ Transplant. Don’t go wobbly on us. Look, I think most of us have moments when it all seems impossible. Just like during the campaign. I know I have. But I think somehow this is going to work out. I think President Trump is just that smart, crafty, and careful. They try to paint him as a buffoon who clumsily fumbles around not knowing his way around Washington DC and things like that. He is tough, a survivor, and he definitely thinks things through and plans way ahead. He’s got this! Hang in there.
CNN “Muh Russian” Hysteria…..
Wolf Blitzer
I love that picture of Melania and Sara. Beautiful!
Love seeing VP Pence’s updates … 😉
Right on cue (or is that left on cue), The Lunatic pops her head out of her maximum security hidey-hole to bark ‘unimaginable cruelty’ over the 2018 budget.
Great great writer-
Do we need to start calling Ryan and Congress again about this BAT vs. targeted tariffs? I noticed something, I haven’t gotten any calls or surveys from the RNC lately. Last time they called for a donation, I told them I wasn’t supporting them until McCain steps down!
Ben Garrison Cartoon- Calling A Bluff
Cartoon idea thanks to a fan- Kim Dot Com promises evidence pertaining to the murder of Seth Rich- Will Kim deliver this time?
An excellent article on the evil losers, re: the Mancunian-Libyan connections and recruitment.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/23/manchester-libyan-connection-recruiting-ground-jihadists/
LikeLiked by 3 people
REPORT FROM AUSTRALIA:
Greetings fellow Treepers, as I fight the good fight for your magnificent President Trump down in the trenches here in Australia!
I’m a long term digital subscriber + contributor to The Australian, Australia’s only national newspaper. Owned by Rupert Murdoch, it’s generally considered to lean conservative (one of the few papers that do). However, its articles and opinion pieces have been virulently anti-Trump since he announced his candidacy almost 2 years ago. I regularly post detailed comments to those articles, notifying readers of the truth.
A particularly obnoxious article by Richard Spencer published in The Times (UK paper), and republished in The Australian on Monday really fired me up. It reduced President Trump’s historical Saudi Arabia visit + speech to basically “Oh look, Trump isn’t an Islamophobe anymore, and Americans now better love Saudi Arabia!”. Here’s the link, but I think you need to be a subscriber to access it. http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/the-times/saudis-warming-to-the-american-way/news-story/0c25576900f1380d852a7bc728f9ab70
So, here are 2 of my comments to Spencer’s article (with apologies for the length of them):
“I watched King Salmon + President Trump’s speeches live last night.
POTUS’ speech was a remarkable, gracious, landmark, extraordinarily powerful, once-in-generation speech given to 50 world leaders of Muslim-majority nations – the single largest gathering of Muslim leaders in history. And collectively, they are unified in driving out terrorism from their religion, mosques, communities and holy lands.
Iran was not invited. In its absence, Both the Saudi King host + President Trump absolutely eviscerated Iran, publicly shaming that country as the world’s chief sponsor of global terrorism (goodbye, Obama legacy).
The King + President announced the opening of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology, a Saudi data hub for monitoring social media, detecting extremist sentiments + countering concerning rhetoric with positive messages, as well as tracking all $$$ flowing to terrorist organisations, stopping it + prosecuting the financiers. All 50 Muslim countries present signed onto participation, including stopping all funding globally to terrorists.
I urge everyone to watch this soaring, bold, historical speech.
For the first time in history, a President made Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the heart of Islam, his first overseas visit.
Today he continues to Israel, the heart of Judaism.
He then travels to the Vatican to meet the Pope, the head of Catholicism.
So, President Trump’s inaugural overseas visit, is to the centre of each of the World’s 3 great Abrahamic religions, collectively practiced by more than 50% of the World’s population.
Since his election 6 months ago (prior to inauguration) President Trump has been working assiduously behind the scenes to create a sprawling, powerful alliance between Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt + the Palestinian Authority, collectively committed to peace in the Middle East.
Islam is going through its own Enlightenment & Reformation right now, battling against secular democracy principles and its separation of Church & State. President Trump is spearheading this extraordinary period in history.
So, that’s the significance of what actually happened in last night’s speech.
Instead we get Richard’s facile “Hey, Trump’s not an Islamophobe anymore!”.
Accurate journalism is dead.”
And, in reply to Tallulah, who wrote (in reply to another comment of mine):
“? He tried to ban all people from a whole bunch of muslim countries. All extremists?”, I wrote:
“Hi Tallulah. Thank you for the chance to clear up the numerous misconceptions spread by the MSM about President Trump’s temporary 90 day travel ban.
* POTUS’ March 2017 Executive Order mandates a 90 day halt on USA issuing visas to citizens from 6 Muslim-majority countries.
* Those 6 countries are IRAN, SYRIA, SOMALIA, LIBYA, SUDAN + YEMEN.
* Take a closer look at those countries. They are the epicentre of radical Islamic terrorism, with dysfunctional/non-existent Governments and operations (including passport + visa issuance) infiltrated/controlled by Islamic extremist groups eg ISIS, Boko Haram, Al-Nusra, Al-Qa’ida + Al Shabaab, all actively trying to infiltrate America and unleash terror attacks there.
* Those 6 countries have no/limited vetting procedures, and don’t data share with USA. Iran’s mantra for decades has been “death to America”.
* We know, for example, that ISIS has created an entire fake passport industry, producing fake Syrian passports for $200 – $400 each. Many fake passports have been discovered in Europe, with 2 used by ISIS suicide bombers in the horrific Paris massacre of 132 people on 13 November 2015.
* There are >50 Muslim-majority nations in the world. The 6 Muslim countries covered by the travel ban contain only 10% of the World’s Muslims.
* The President’s single most important role is to protect his country and its citizens.
* The single biggest threat currently facing America and the world is Islamic extremism, which is committed to destroying Western democracies (+ more moderate Muslims).
* Apart from US citizens/residents, not a single person on this planet has a right to enter America.
* The President has an absolute constitutional right to forbid any person or group of people from entering the country, if he believes the national interest will be adversely affected by their entry.
* Given USA intelligence agencies’ significant national security concerns about people entering America from those 6 Islamic extremist-infested countries, the 90 day halt was imposed, to enable those countries (if possible) to implement enhanced security vetting procedures, sufficient to satisfy America the extremists had been weeded out.
* There are several explicit carve-outs to the 90 day travel ban, including for US green card holders, business/medical travel, those with family ties etc, to be decided on a case-by-case basis.
* The wholly-unconstitutional injunction placed on the temporary travel ban by lower-Court Obama-appointed Judges will be overturned by the Supreme Court shortly, now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions + Conservative Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch have been confirmed and are in place.
—>>> President Trump discharging his paramount duty of protecting America’s citizens in the face of the real, grave national danger of infiltration by Islamic extremists is neither unconstitutional or “Islamophobic”. Muslim countries agree with him. So does the US Constitution.”
****** Just to let you know, the majority of comments to any anti-Trump article, are wholly supportive of your President, and trash the newspaper, Murdoch and the article’s author. We Aussies love President Trump! Thank you for taking the time to read my lengthy comment.
Thank you, Christine!!!
My absolute pleasure, akearn! The Australian media’s treatment of President Trump is a disgrace, so I must do my bit – particularly because they executed the same hatchet-job on our previous, excellent Conservative PM Tony Abbott, leading to our current Green Lefty PM Malcolm Turnbull backstabbing PM Abbott (a sitting PM) and replacing him as PM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your response, Christine, was head and shoulders above the Spencer prattle, especially your accuracy. The Australian should hire you instead of recycling greasy dishwater from the Times.
Well done.
So kind, A2. I admit, after reading Spencer’s article, I was tempted to suggest exactly that to the editors!
Thank you, Christine! Your comments are terrific!
Thank you Alison! It’s such a joy to have found a venue here, where readers have the patience to read >140 characters! CTH overflows with an abundance of intelligence!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your comments are always welcome, Christine. It’s nice to hear about all the support for our President Trump.
Thank you NJ Transplant.
The Tree thrives in your Aussie sunlight Christine! 😀
Wow, Christine, many thanks for that! What an excellent write-up of what has transpired and a spot-on explanation of the travel ban. Thank you for defending our President against the MSM. I appreciate your support for common sense values as Western civilization is under attack from radical left ideology that is destroying our economies and our citizenry with massive unfriendly immigration. If you don’t mind, I want to copy your words for possible future use when I’m “in the trenches”, it is superb!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Kaco! Conservative Americans + Australians are united as one, in defending Western Civilisation.
Delighted for you to copy and use my words (and the phrase “in the trenches”)! Anything to spread the good message.
Just if you’re interested, “in the trenches” is in common use here. The term is derived from our World War 1 Aussie soldiers (we call them “diggers”) who fought in the trenches along the Western Front across Europe, the first war where fixed trench warfare became the standard form of fighting.
Check out “Trench Warfare – Hell on Earth” from the Australian War Memorial’s website:
https://www.awm.gov.au/exhibitions/1918/battles/trenchwarfare/
Way to go, Christine! Fight on!
I’ll never give up, Sylvia! The survival of Western civilisation is at stake. My efforts are a tiny drop in the ocean, but collectively us “keyboard warriors” can change the narrative. Red-pilling the public, one comment at a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all have to fight the good fight with whatever weapons we have at hand. You really distinguished yourself! TY.
I’ve been encouraging Treepers to report local evidence of President Trump implementing his campaign promises since the media narrative is that he’s not doing anything because: no wall has magically appeared. Even some commenters at the Treehouse have this attitude but it really isn’t accurate. I’d like to share something that happened this afternoon that shows President Trump is working to build the foundation to stop illegal immigration.
I had to go to the local grocery store customer service counter. As is usually the case, and has been for years, there was a young hispanic couple using Western Union to send money to Mexico. However, what was not usual is that this time, the cashier kid accepting the order read a long list of questions that they had to swear to. I wish I could have recorded it. However, the highlights were that they had to swear that they were not sending money to aid illegal immigration, asked in about a half dozen different ways, and also that they were not sending money to aid terrorism asked in several different ways. The hispanic girl, who was sending the money was real antsy having to legally swear to these questions.
The list of swear to’s took the kid at least 5 minutes to read if not a bit longer. In all the years I’ve been stuck behind hispanics sending our wealth back to their real country, I’ve never seen this happen. President Trump IS on the job about illegal immigration. He doesn’t make a big deal about it but it is getting done. I suspect by this time next year, a percentage of that money will be going to build more of the wall.
And before someone thinks asking such questions is overboard, if you’ve ever been to the post office to mail something and have to use the clerk, you have to go through a list of illegal things that you swear you aren’t mailing and it’s been that way for years. I’ve always gotten a chuckle out of it because even if you are mailing an envelop to pay a bill, you have to swear you aren’t mailing flammable liquids, explosives, biological materials, firearms, etc. which would never fit in a #10 envelope.
Every speech that President Trump gives is a blueprint to Make America Great Again and, in my opinion, to establish world peace. I hope more Treepers will post local events that show President Trump is getting the job done that he promised. We need to give President Trump total support!
… and, reading more into it than you’ve stated, I’d speculate that where the rubber really meets the road is that at the end of the questioning, they have to sign something.
Having been read those queries and provided signature provides base documentation for later fraud charges or worse, if that transaction goes into a database and they later pop up on the radar for anything sketchy.
Thanks for the report, FL
Must be one of Sessions changes?
Actually, I don’t recall ever being asked about my packages at the PO but I also live in small town conservative America.
Oh, I can attest to the Post Office questions when mailing stuff inside with the clerk. As for the money wiring changes, perhaps this is a Treasury Department change thanks to Mnuchin? He is all over the money funding terrorism angle.
Thank you Fl_guy. I also used to see all the illegals wiring money to their home country at the A&P when I was still in NJ. It used to really aggravate me. But the thing that used to really drive me nuts were the illegals with several food stamp cards, so they had to sort all the groceries. Of course, they spoke no English and never helped to bag their groceries, so there was always a big line in back of them.
I was really glad to see that the remittances are being monitored. Like you said, more money for the wall. They should have a special tax in the remittance for the wall.
There’s supposedly a bill in Congress for exactly that, not gotten off the ground, of course, same with the “El Chapo” funds.
FL Guy, thanks so much for taking the time to share that with us. I don’t doubt PDJT, but of course I am impatiently waiting for The Wall even though I am very appreciative of the improvements being made in illegal immigration. This was very exciting to me. I live in an area heavily, heavily settled by illegals from Mexico and Central America so I am QUITE familiar with the routine you described. I’m pretty excited to hear about the new requirements for wiring money. It is about darned time! I have to say, it never occurred to me to discourage illegal immigration and the removal of money from our economic system via repatriation by just simply making it more difficult. I freaking love it!!!!! Telling every one I know!
Look. I’ve been in Law Enforcement for 23 years. Not that it means anything but I’ll tell you what’s going on to what I see.
Trump IS the President of the United States. He fought off approximately 18 people. No telling how many he scared off. He’s proven his brilliance throughout life. Especially throughout the campaign against ALL odds. ALL enemies. Foreign and domestic.
President Trump has been AMASSING a team of professionals that consist of Generals, Admirals, tacticians, Businessmen, Lawyers, conservative media persons on all platforms including social.
He has over 100 million followers.
I wrote this in another thread but want to start the day with it here.
The President ALWAYS knows what’s going on and who works for him. You can BET on it. He’s a genius. He really is. He lives for this. Feeds on it.
He’s putting key pieces in place. He waited for Rosenstein before canning Comey. Sure the press plays stupid, hell they ARE stupid. Journalistic hacks that read cards. That took basic classes in school. It’s like a kindergarten education. That’s why they are reduced to tabloid trash. Gossip. Drama
All Trumps Forte. He owns them.
I will tell you, the President is amassing a wealth of information, Evidence, and drama of his own. Wait until it drops. Wait. The enemy is a flock of birds and he’s in the blind with a shotgun. He is going to drop a MOAB. The mother of all swamp drainers. Watch.
I’m sure you noticed he actually retained a brilliant Attorney today. That should be a left red flag. This was around the time Brennan started back peddling. I saw panic on Brennan’s face. They know Trump is getting far more powerful. And the President is going to go for them. Like Christopher Walkens “the Lion”
We haven’t seen that yet. We haven’t. We will.
That’s why Trump hasn’t really fed into any of this yet. He’s accumulating his weapons. Slowly. Methodically.
I NEVER doubted him since he announced his run and I sure won’t now.
Look at his overseas trip. Everything is historical. Everyone is respecting him. When have you seen that before?
Wait. Watch. Some doubt his staff and a few pics. Even the special counsel. This wasn’t a mistake. It’s the Trojan horse into Hillary, Lynch, Obama, wiretapping etc.
watch. By design. Takes away the media’s ability to say that Trump went after them. They think it’s after him.
It isn’t. Watch. It will be beautiful. Momentum will change. Trump will be celebrated until 2024.
And Thank you Sundance for leading the way!
As we say in in the Airborne Infantry
“STRIKE HOLD”
Love this post. Get your popcorn ready for this.
Mangia!!!
Thankyou, sgt.
I agree with what you wrote here and that’s why I remain relaxed when others get shook up. It’s pretty clear, if you followed him thru out the Primaries, how he operates and how things unfold.
Ditto what Sunnydaze says!
don’t know if this is the right place for this, but earlier I read, here, a barrage of negativity re: Sessions, to include him being TRUMP’s weakest pick.
I was stunned.
Why is it we here respond to a call for patience w/POTUS and cannot seem to remember that Session came into this Admin with a reputation for slow, steady and thorough? Sessions will not proceed until he is thoroughly locked and loaded.
Just like our beloved President.
I am willing to bet all manner of stuff is going on that we know nothing about. Like the surprise posted by sgtrok13…^^^…But to rag on Sessions? C’mon!
AWESOME post! How refreshing to read… Thank you for your service as a LEO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It has to happen, we are crying for justice. This Seth Rich thing is getting to me, I know there is some real fire under this smoke. It cannot stand again. Not another unprosecuted and charged Clinton Body Count.
Thank you sgtrok13. I really needed the positive post. I was down about the Seth Rich story being more or less banned from TV. Based on what you said, the Trump people are probably on this also. Maybe that is why the President didn’t pick an FBI Director before his trip. The new FBI Director can find the computer and solve the Seth Rich murder.
I agree with you that President Trump is a genius.
Thank you for this encouraging post. I am trusting in God and our President.
EXCLUSIVE: Murdoch Son Pressured Sean Hannity to Cease Seth Rich Coverage
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-murdoch-son-pressured-sean-hannity-cease-seth-rich-coverage/
Just published by Cassandra Fairbanks about 20 minutes ago. (a) This is entirely believeable given who the Murdochs are (self-explanatory) & given who Hannity is (heart of gold & in the right place but sometimes opens his mouth too soon)
Truthfully, Hannity is better off clamming up for awhile.
Until Kim.dot.com drops the bomb.
Not PROMISES to drop the bomb.
Not NEGOTIATES to drop the bomb.
Not HINTS that he’ll drop the bomb.
But ACTUALLY drops the bomb.
Delivers whatever conclusive evidence it is that he claims to have.
That cartoon of Kim pushing the chips forward …
. . that’s what needs to ACTUALLY happen.
Until then, Hannity is out ahead of the story, not reporting on the story.
I posted on Tucker’s thread two of Hannity’s tweets. He said he has more evidence, asks us to be patient. He said he won’t stop. Maybe he will continue on the investigation on his radio show instead of Fox. I don’t know. Pray for his safety.
Yeah, that’s kinda what I’m saying. If the bomb was ready to be dropped on his TV show tonite, I think he would have hung in no matter the cost.
However if it was just going to be more talk about the theory and then more talk the next night and more talk and more talk … then I can see him curtailing that in deference to the family’s discomfort.
Like I say, when the bomb is ready to be dropped, then it’s “GO TIME”.
Until then … not so much.
And by “bomb” I mean “the goods”. Incontrovertible, nailed-to-rights information / evidence.
Below are Sean’s tweets minus the show info tweets…I don’t see him giving up. Maybe he has spoken to the parents. In trying to get them on TV he has to respect their request to not politicize. Or someone handed him zip your lip legal papers just before going on the air. He spoke to his lawyers and they needed a little time to clear it up. So for tonight he is zipped and will speak when he can…
+When I saw this story after radio & some personal convos I had 2 day, as a father this really tears at my heart.(Referring to WA Post article by parents.)
+I will address this suffering family tonight at 10. It breaks my heart. Know this, I will pursue the truth wherever it may lead, 4 justice.
+One last point before air. I have so much more I know than I can discuss at this time. I CANNOT wait to share with all of u Please patience
+Last last point! Just got off the phone with 3 of my attorneys. You may think I have Lost it, but they are so amazing. #StopLiberalFascism
+Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned!
The Murdochs are also losing plenty of viewers. Now they are #3 in the ratings. Maybe it wasn’t so smart to get rid of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly.
President Trump’s Trip Abroad
https://www.whitehouse.gov/potus-abroad?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20170523_ADM_1600-Daily
Rome & Vatican City
President Trump will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican and will be celebrating the rich contributions of Catholics to America and to the world. The President and the Pope plan to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern. The President will also meet with the Cardinal Secretary of State and tour St. Peter’s Basilica. President Trump will then meet with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.
Brussels & NATO Leaders Meeting
President Trump will meet with the King and the Prime Minister of Belgium. The President will travel to the European Union headquarters and attend the NATO Leaders Meeting. President Trump will have a working lunch with newly elected President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and will then deliver remarks at the unveiling of a new NATO memorial. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will join the President as he participates in the NATO Leaders Meeting and dinner.
G7 Summit & Taormina
President Trump will attend the G7 Summit in Sicily where he will meet bilaterally with world leaders. The President will also attend a concert performed by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Paolo Gentiloni. The President will conclude his trip with remarks to American and allied service members and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella.
This year’s Ben Kruidbos Award goes jointly to Kim Dotcom and Julian Assange for the courageous action in the face of withering media fire.
Pffftttt … NO IT DOESN’T. They’re weenies who shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breath as that hero.
He was a lowly civil servant with a wife and kids and a modest government salary. Vulnerable as vulnerable could be. Yet, he took a stand against corruption. He lost everything. If I ever win the lotto, he will be getting the first chunk of it, well before any relative.
God.
Bless.
Ben.
Dang it’s late. I guess I’ll still be be up for POTUS meeting with the Pope.
I was just now thinking the same thing! GMTA ..
🙂
I don’t know if I can hold on another hour, plus POTUS sometimes runs late.
All the anti-Assange shills turning to the chapter of their manual on Kim Dotcom (it’s not a long chapter, but it’s there)
There’s a lot of significant things that Trump is doing which are going completely unremarked upon by a media fixated on impeaching him.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/05/18/dismantling-obamas-darker-legacy/
Pointman
I’m glad nearly all like it. I certainly do as it’s obvious what he’s trying to do.
Scott Adams did a blog post on it today, asserting how persuasive the label is.
Many comments claim “it’s no more persuasive than JV team.”
No. Zero was being dismissive in an attempt to mask the threat ISIS poses.
Labeling them Losers seeks to remove the idea that jihad is a worthy cause.
“JV Team” was probably intended to express contempt (if I came up w/ that label it would be contempt) but Obama’s delivery was flat.
Haven’t read Scott Adams’ post yet – been big fan of his work since I was a kid – but I can think off the top of my head why “evil losers” is better than “JV Team”. “JV Team ” is merely dismissive. “Losers” alone isdismissive or contemptuous but adding “evil” combines images that don’t belong together, thus conveying monstrosity, freakishness, etc
We did a similar thing in Australia a few years ago, after a spate of deaths from a “king hit” (term used for decades to describe a single punch). It’s been renamed a “coward punch”, to remove the power associated with the word “king”.
Costing not a cent, if the renaming gives even a single person pause in inflicting violence on innocents, it’s a good thing.
In the U.S. it’s called a sucker punch
Lou Dobbs had Circa.com’s John Robertson on tonight and he talked about breaking news on the work he and Sara Carter have been doing on the unmasking/leaking issues. He said they would have information starting to break on illegal activities. So here is the article hot off the presses:
http://circa.com/politics/barack-obamas-team-secretly-disclosed-years-of-illegal-nsa-searches-spying-on-americans
That looks like an important report to me, one that Sundance may want to have a look at.
Looks like the Obama cabal tried to come clean on it (to a limited degree, I’d suspect) in a very quiet low-key way last October, 2 weeks before the election.
I don’t know enough to know all the ramifications of that, but some of our more knowledgeable folks here might know some.
If Sundance hasn’t addressed this aspect yet, I think it probably merits a post.
This just came out tonight. Dobbs and Hannity in particular have been following this story. I bet they, at least, will have more on this story. I have to give Circa props. They have been like bulldogs on this story. Good for them. There are a few, very few, journalists out there.
What’s that phrase?
Oh yea, LOSER!
So I came across this and I wondered if anyone has any knowledge if this is, indeed, a practice.
http://americanlibertypac.com/2017/04/dc-insider-confirms-congressmans-story-rnc-selling-house-committee-seats/
DC insider confirms congressman’s story of RNC ‘selling’ House committee seats
“One of the things that I found startling when I got here is that you have to pay dues to be on a committee,” Buck said.
During the time he served on the House Judiciary Committee, Buck said he had to pay periodic dues of $200,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign committee of the House of Representatives.
Now, as a member of the House Rules Committee, Buck’s periodic dues are $450,000.
Inside sources confirm Buck’s claims. Members of Congress are expected, as part of their duties in Washington, to raise money for the Republican Party.
“Yes, if you don’t raise money for the Party they threaten to take your committee assignments and gently suggest they’ll find a way to primary you,” a Washington insider and former House staffer tells us. “That’s one reason the RNC is across the street from Cannon. Since you can’t make calls from your House office they have phones there. Members are told to take an hour each day to walk across the street and make fundraising calls — even if they need to raise money for their own campaign to hold the seat, or if they’re targeted by RNC insiders for defeat in a primary.”
“Paying the Party doesn’t guarantee you a committee seat because certain Members have to be on certain committees due to their background or what’s in their district, but paying the RNC gives you an inside track to getting lucrative committee assignments,” our insider says.
“Technically speaking, GOP leaders are selling House committee seats,” our insider says. “If a businessman wants inside access to a House committee, he can write a six-figure check to a congressman who wants a seat on that committee, then sit back and wait. I can’t speak for the Democrats, but I’m almost certain they do it as well.”
Members who refuse to spend their time in Washington working for the RNC are punished for placing constituent service first. Our insider worked for a congressman who was not allowed back on a committee after he refused to raise money for the RNC. “The committee was one where they stuck freshmen and ‘problem children,’ but after Sarbanes-Oxley, it became a prime fundraising opportunity. Returning members traditionally get their old committees back, but the Speaker refused to put him back on because he wouldn’t fundraise for the RNC.”
The practice may be highly unethical, but it appears to be legal. The individual writing the check to the RNC does not receive an “official act” in return, that goes to the congressman who raised the funds. Courts also give great deference to the House when it comes to writing their own rules and setting their own standards.
“This is on Paul Ryan,” our insider says. “Using his official powers to set committees as a fundraising tool is an abuse of power and public trust. He can stop this by simply picking up the phone or walking across the street and telling the RNC that House committees are no longer for sale.”
I’m getting sick of the sick lamestream press saying that Melania is swatting Pres Trump’s hand away when he reaches for her hand. Just saying. Now I feel better, but I’d feel real good if I could just belt the writers of such b.s.
You mean that one story or has “it” happened again? They will nitpick at anything and blow it up, now they’re getting divorced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still can’t get that image out of my kind. i’m gonna need to vent just a litlle more……
I know, right? I think you speak for many of us. 😉 I just looked at a gallery of Melania photos taken on the trip so far, and then see this again. LOLOL btw, love the comparison pic!
I find it quite laughable the media has lauded Michelle’s awful outfits compared to the Melania’s amazingly superior, sophisticated, and tasteful fashions.
Mooch Obama – sex appeal… a VERY specialist fetish.
You know when the press repeats a lie it becomes the truth…How many articles have been written in praise & envy of Michelle’s amazing upper arms & shoulders….like the Emperor has no clothes the former FLOTUS believes the lie…and we are being exposed to shoulder porn…Today she wore another off the shoulder, but this one is in the fashion stylings of “The Golden Girls.” As I said earlier today…if ya don’t got it…please don’t flaunt it..
.http://michaelbaisden.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/unnamed-1-1024×615.png
