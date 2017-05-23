Yad Vashem – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Lay Wreath of Remembrance…

Posted on May 23, 2017 by

At The Israel Museum, accompanied by his wife, Melania, and daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump laid a wreath of remembrance to honor the memories of those lost during the holocaust.

Together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump and our First Lady were accompanied by two United States Marines in formal dress in honor of the dead.  A very moving ceremony:

18 Responses to Yad Vashem – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Lay Wreath of Remembrance…

  1. Joan says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I love President Trump and Melania – and I love those two Marines.

  3. ScarletPimpernel says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I’ve been to Yad Vashem and it is the most somber place I have ever visited in my entire life. I’m sure others have had the experience of weeping immediately upon entering this sacred memorial. I can’t think of my visit there without crying. One of the saddest exhibits is the exhibit of drawings done by the children in the camps, drawings that were buried to be discovered later. When I was there, there was a man sitting and weeping. I heard him say, “I remember this, I remember this.” I also remember a photograph of a little Jewish boy with his hands in the air, a Nazi rifle pointed at his head. You could tell he was scared.

    Thank you, President Trump and First Lady Melanie. Thank you, from the depths of my heart for standing with Israel.

    Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

    May the God of Israel bless you, Mr. President.

    • JC says:
      May 23, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      Thank you for sharing this, Scarlet. I can only imagine the profound grief anyone would feel at the Yad Vashem Memorial. My heart breaks watching the ceremony, and I am grateful our President and First Lady participated in honoring the lives lost in this unspeakable world tragedy.

  4. tampa2 says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Dignity personified. Well done, Mr. President and family.

  5. phoebehb says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Is there somewhere a translation of the Hebrew prayers?

  6. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Beautiful ceremony. As with the Riyadh summit, you can feel the love and respect that Bibi and Israel has for the president and the first lady.

    Trump’s remarks at the Israel museum, which followed the Yad Vashem event, were exceptional. Can’t wait until everyone has a chance to hear them.

  7. smiley says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Hannah Szenesis (1921-1944)

    Israel Forever ❤

  8. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Gowdy is drenched in sweat – Brennan knew Steele report was garbage yet he didn’t let FBI know this. Led him to admit leakers at work abgrigated trust of public but G ran out of time – not sure where he was trying to go with this, maybe he’ll regroup later.

    At end, Brennan corrected his earlier ‘testimony’ to Gowdy queries about his whereabouts his last day.

    I’m sorry to have butted in! The traitors are on the move, and going into closed session after lunch. Gowdy could have pinned him down by re-asking if he had ordered unmasking the last “week” (instead of “last days”, which Brennan ran with for his “out”). Must see how squirmy Brennan got – lost his composure.

    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      May 23, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      I honestly don’t think Gowdy would do squat. He could have done something long ago but he’s playing his part. This is beyond disgusting. The only reason that more leaks are coming out is it creates more barriers and questions to drag this whole matter out.

      We all know it’s a joke and sham. But this time, I think heads need to role and some seriously powerful people need to go to prison, because if no one does, then the left will be emboldened to pursue WHATEVER they want and never fear the law. I sure hope AG Sessions and DOJ issue some subpoenas after Wednesday.

    • Windy Day says:
      May 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      Wrong thread!!!

  9. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    A very touching and beautiful ceremony/. I love our president and first lady too and are very proud of them. Every where they go they are treated with reverence. Thank you Sundance, for always providing us with the special videos of our President and his administrators.

  10. Jmbuck says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Thank you for posting the video. Very moving ceremony. So glad they went there to show their respect and solidarity and such a long time in coming. What a great President and First Lady we have!

  11. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner—and their entourage—RESPECT, CLASS, PERCEPTION, UNDERSTANDING. All day, every day. The ADULTS in are back in charge.
    Contrast this with the story on Gateway Pundit today about Barack and Michelle Obama visiting the Duomo (Cathedral) in Siena, Italy—he was probably OK in shirt and pants, but SHE violated protocol by wearing a loose top that exposed almost everything and loose khaki pants. Typical for them. They EMBODY DISRESPECT.

