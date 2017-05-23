Yad Vashem – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Lay Wreath of Remembrance…

At The Israel Museum, accompanied by his wife, Melania, and daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump laid a wreath of remembrance to honor the memories of those lost during the holocaust.
Together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump and our First Lady were accompanied by two United States Marines in formal dress in honor of the dead. A very moving ceremony:
I love President Trump and Melania – and I love those two Marines.
I was just about to say: “What an honor to be those Marines”. Finally bringing honor, dignity and respect to the Oval Office.
Agreed.
A fantastic speech
I’ve been to Yad Vashem and it is the most somber place I have ever visited in my entire life. I’m sure others have had the experience of weeping immediately upon entering this sacred memorial. I can’t think of my visit there without crying. One of the saddest exhibits is the exhibit of drawings done by the children in the camps, drawings that were buried to be discovered later. When I was there, there was a man sitting and weeping. I heard him say, “I remember this, I remember this.” I also remember a photograph of a little Jewish boy with his hands in the air, a Nazi rifle pointed at his head. You could tell he was scared.
Thank you, President Trump and First Lady Melanie. Thank you, from the depths of my heart for standing with Israel.
Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”
May the God of Israel bless you, Mr. President.
Thank you for sharing this, Scarlet. I can only imagine the profound grief anyone would feel at the Yad Vashem Memorial. My heart breaks watching the ceremony, and I am grateful our President and First Lady participated in honoring the lives lost in this unspeakable world tragedy.
Dignity personified. Well done, Mr. President and family.
Is there somewhere a translation of the Hebrew prayers?
Beautiful ceremony. As with the Riyadh summit, you can feel the love and respect that Bibi and Israel has for the president and the first lady.
Trump’s remarks at the Israel museum, which followed the Yad Vashem event, were exceptional. Can’t wait until everyone has a chance to hear them.
Hannah Szenesis (1921-1944)
Israel Forever ❤
A very touching and beautiful ceremony/. I love our president and first lady too and are very proud of them. Every where they go they are treated with reverence. Thank you Sundance, for always providing us with the special videos of our President and his administrators.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for posting the video. Very moving ceremony. So glad they went there to show their respect and solidarity and such a long time in coming. What a great President and First Lady we have!
LikeLike
President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner—and their entourage—RESPECT, CLASS, PERCEPTION, UNDERSTANDING. All day, every day. The ADULTS in are back in charge.
Contrast this with the story on Gateway Pundit today about Barack and Michelle Obama visiting the Duomo (Cathedral) in Siena, Italy—he was probably OK in shirt and pants, but SHE violated protocol by wearing a loose top that exposed almost everything and loose khaki pants. Typical for them. They EMBODY DISRESPECT.
