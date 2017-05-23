Tucker Carlson Speaks Big Truth…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks *boldly tonight against the backdrop of the Manchester terrorist attack.
*where “boldly” in 2017 means speaking common sense.
Grrr I think I’m in the bin again 😫
Nawaz speaks as if radical extremist islam wasn’t written into the koran since day one.
So do a lot of other people…
As usual, the Eurotwit powers that be care more about some imaginary backlash against muzlims than the actual mass victims of muzlim aggression in a free society.
Paul Joseph Watson seems a bit perturbed in today’s video.
Yep. Good common sense. Not a big Tucker fan, but he did a great job here.
This is FANTASTIC. Murdoch isn’t going to be happy about this, no sir.
Can’t Cuck The Tuck.
Now if he would start backing up Hannity.
And hopefully, Hannity will start backing up Hannity as well!
Speaks to the desperation of Dems, focusing on Russia and not the terror attack.
Just unreal they are not siding with their own citizens. This is why we are gun owners people…..
Yep, and definitely one of the reasons we are gun owners. They won’t be much good though, if we wait too late to use them.
Just sayin’… who lets these “immigrants” in here?
Private gun ownership was a very effective anti-dictatorship “force” in 1776. Is it effective against an M1 Abrams or B2 Stealth bomber? If the constitution was written today would citizens receive the right to bear nuclear weapons? I often wonder about this. When words didn’t work the founders obviously had no problem using a little violence on an out of control government.
I believe that when the Constitution was written/approved, private citizens owned the same weaponry that the ‘government forces’ possessed. Rifles, handguns, cannon, even warships. Nuclear weapons argument is somewhat out of the realm of reality as those weapons are fairly hard to come by and extremely expensive to develop and maintain.
Yes CathyMAGA, the authorities in Great Britain are upset with Katie Hopkins because she is worried about the little eight year old girls not the male muslims blowing them up.
The beautiful little Saffee who dies at the hand of an evil loser and the political leaders of Great Britain are in a tizzy over a tweet, A TWEET, put out by a woman who is concerned about her an all the other dead children.
GIVE ME A BREAK.
Twenty two bodies in a morgue and the police must check out a woman concerned about the dead children not the killer.
The British police must be pulling their hair out and crying quietly somewhere.
Never, apathy – Never, appeasement – Never!!!
President Trump was right. Take the terrorist families and remove them, send them back to the Middle East. We will soon learn which Muslims embrace American values, or we get rid of them. Problem solved. We have immigrated enough people into the USA. Time for a break. Our infrastructure sucks and we must have an infrastructure to support people. We have not prepared for any population explosion. We cannot support the population we have.
Look at the dams, roads, bridges, tunnels, sewer lines, power lines, ports, gas lines (remember that neighborhood in California blew-up?). The list goes on and on. Time out to get it together.
Exactly Right! When are we going to stop allowing subversives to define this as a country of immigrants? Immigration was a vehicle to build a country and now that it has been built, we need to protect what former immigrants did build! We don’t need to allow a mass injection in order to allow this COUNTRY OF AMERICANS to be kicked to the curb. My forefathers and mothers were immigrants somewhere back there, but I nor my parents or grandparents were “immigrant” and this is no longer a true classification for the US. We need to spend our tax dollars rebuilding and not on immigrant welfare…
I’ve got a solution! Download McCain’s travel itinerary for the past 10 years and you will find the leaders of the Jihadi’s.
LikeLiked by 5 people
@ AJ,
Ain’t that the truth!
Speaking the truth now worse than murder. Hello George Orwell.
I still don’t understand why any immigrant (but especially strict Muslims) would want to live in this country. Everything they see must disgust them to their core.
To explain via a super simple and a lot less radical story…..I know when I was looking for places to honeymoon I saw that some places with beautiful beaches and scuba diving that didn’t allow alcohol. We chose to not go there because we like to have some wine or beer with dinner (or whenever). Now imagine choosing to move to a country like that….why? Why would you go somewhere that you can’t do or live like you want?
Why choose the United States where women are so “brazen” as to wear bikinis to the beach and shorts to the grocery store after driving themselves there? It must make their stomachs double up in pain. My belief is they are coming here to turn us from the inside out using our own stupidity against us. They will flip it so we do feel we need to have our women cover up, prevent our daughters from being taught in schools, etc.
Close the borders to everyone. Everyone. We have enough people here we can’t even take care of. If England or Germany or France want to “learn to live” with terrorism, let them take everyone. I’m disgusted. Anyone who feels that killing or injuring child will bring them to Allah and get 72 virgins deserves no sympathy, no understanding, nothing….nothing.
Yes, Tucker Carlson did speak “the big truth,” but its a truth that’s been spoken before & dismissed by the globalist, the liberal propaganda news media, liberal left, atheists, & the lgbtq’s. I’ve heard all the figures before in bloody Islamic color. No one is listening; not the powers that be.
What I also heard was the rabbid, rantings of the Democrats; who are desperately trying to get back in power, & Impeach Trump in 2018. We can’t let that happen. We have to stop the celebrating & start fighting, or its gone.
If this keeps up it wil take a global revolution! It will definitely take a revolution in America. Cause I’m not going back to the hatred, intolerance & insanity of another
Liberal presidency an “Insanity Rules”.
