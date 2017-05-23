President Trump Reception Ceremony With President Mahoud Abbas…

President Donald Trump Participates in Arrival Ceremony with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.
This worried me a little. That magnificent bastard has stones, doesn’t he? But then I relaxed. Watching this, something became crystal clear. The world doesn’t hate President Trump. They are as hopeful as we are. The key is respect. The man shows everyone respect. It’s genuine, and the world knows it. That said, let’s pray for his continued safety. Let’s see the libs spin this one.
starfcker you are right, he is very brave. Glad I’m not the only one who felt some aprehension about this. He just seemed so alone. It just made me uneasy.
TRUMP 2020
I pray daily, that the Lord my have angels protect President Trump and his family… that his security be vigilant and safe, and that the Lord may see fit to cause doubt in those that have evil in their heart , that would attempt harm to our President, his family, or those who protect them. So far so good. May the Lord protect them and use our new President to calm the troubled world and return to saneness.. if it is his will. And I pray daily that it is his will. May the Lord protect us and give us a chance with our new leader to do what needs to be done to restore stability and peace. Amen.
I am hoping all these Leaders work together to get rid of the Deep State.
Everything about this Abbas-Trump Reception detour is reminiscent of the movie classic “The Mouse that Roared.” Especially liked the slow the one-man military escort parade around that building. (Like others here, also glad it’s over.)
And so there PDJT arrives in the belly of the beast. Is it just me or was anyone else uncomfortable with this one? I don’t know…Maybe in the words of the lefties by meeting with them like this in their home it seems like we are normalizing them or putting them on the same level as SA and Israel or something. And no Melania. I’ll keep watching, but I am uneasy. I will be happy when he gets out of there. Maybe it is just indigestion from my chicken sandwich earlier.
Trump’s Israel Visit: Major Security in Jerusalem, Bethlehem
…”On Thursday, local media began reporting that a full-blown U.S. airlift had begun. Laden with equipment and dozens of vehicles, around 30 C-17 military planes arrived in Israel.”…
(A C-17 can carry up to 170,900 pounds of stuffs.)
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/trumps-first-foreign-trip/trump-s-israel-visit-major-security-jerusalem-bethlehem-n760761
I had very negative and apprehensie feeling. Glad it’s over.
I’m really tired of the Palestinians. They have more than worn out there welcome. Get them out of Israel. They lost. They have been a thorn in Israel’s side for 69 years. Don’t they have something better to do besides kill Jews?
I have more hope in KSA influencing other leaders at the SA Summit than I do in Abbas stopping his terrorism.
And the Palestinians keep moving the goal posts. First it was the Impossible Dream–they would only settle for a two state solution. So Israel finally says yes, okay, and then Palestine says oh well, we also want Jerusalem and reset the boundaries to pre-1967. It’s never enough. One would think they don’t want peace…
Hi MaineCoon, I don’t know if you know this but this Israel of the Old Testament. Here is a link where the PM Netanyahu said the Babylonian Talmud is the law of the land.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/180440
As for being thorns in Israels eyes, that is Israel’s fault for not obeying God. I don’t agree with Israel turning off the water for the Palestinians during the heat of the summer. I also don’t agree with Israel raising Palestinians homes on the east side of Jerusalem many of whom are Christians. I also dont agree with the Palestinians bombing and teaching hate.
This is a very complex subject and I don’t know if we have all the facts.
Wow. President was very strong in his remarks. He is definitely very upset about this terrorist attack. He called them losers.
Our Brave President Trump! I can’t help but think of Anwar Sadat in 1981 – sorry but it occurred to me. God bless Our President Trump and our beautiful First Lady!
Watching this endeared him to my heart, further, if possible. Nervy situation intensified by a squeaky band. Band practice probably not high on the list. May God protect our fearless leader.
Amen!
A courageous President!
The band sounded so horrendously, I think it took PT a minute to figure out that they were playing our National Anthem.
Abbas is a pile of human garbages as are every muslim on the planet. POTUS needs to deal with the savages in the only manner they understand: force.
Muslim jihadis just committed an act of violent islamic terrorism sending nails into children and killing 20 of them in the most horrible way imaginable.
There will never be peace between the muslims and the non-muslims. It will never happen. We have to accept that fact and begin to deal with them not pander to them.
