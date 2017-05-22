President Trump Joint Remarks With Israeli President Rivlin…

U.S. President Donald J Trump delivers remarks with Israeli President Rivlin
If you watch this video carefully right at the beginning you will see Melania tell Donald to take the notes from his jacket pocket because it’s creating a distraction. 😀 😀 😀 😀
They are cued on each other like peas and carrots. 😀
Peeps better get ready to see graceful Melania in a much more protective (strength) role of ‘her Donald’, when she’s in the White House 24/7…
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump and Melanie have a strong love and respect between them—such a strong bond!
LikeLike
I saw that! I wasn’t sure what she was telling him – thought maybe he needed to wipe something from his face lol. So adorable to see a moment like that between them. Yes it will be really great when she moves into the White House!
OUCH!
Palestinians celebrated Trump's visit to Israel with a "day of rage," or, as it's known to the rest of the world, "Monday."
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 22, 2017
Palestinians celebrated Trump's visit to Israel with a "day of rage," or, as it's known to the rest of the world, "Monday."
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 22, 2017
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 42,024 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
If you watch this video carefully right at the beginning you will see Melania tell Donald to take the notes from his jacket pocket because it’s creating a distraction. 😀 😀 😀 😀
They are cued on each other like peas and carrots. 😀
Peeps better get ready to see graceful Melania in a much more protective (strength) role of ‘her Donald’, when she’s in the White House 24/7…
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump and Melanie have a strong love and respect between them—such a strong bond!
LikeLike
I saw that! I wasn’t sure what she was telling him – thought maybe he needed to wipe something from his face lol. So adorable to see a moment like that between them. Yes it will be really great when she moves into the White House!
LikeLike
OUCH!
LikeLike