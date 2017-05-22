President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Joint Press Conference – 12:25pm Live Stream

Posted on May 22, 2017 by

12:25pm President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and deliver remarks in a joint press event.  Later in the evening, the President and the First Lady will have dinner with Prime Minister and Mrs. Netanyahu:

RSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #3Alternate Livestream Link #2

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Israel, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Joint Press Conference – 12:25pm Live Stream

  1. deanbrh says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I would hate to be the other lady, in a photo with FLOTUS. On the tarmac, Mrs. BiBi looked like Megan McCain and i thought she had been put in the Press Pool.

    Like

    Reply
    • Corticram says:
      May 22, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      I thought she looked very warm and welcoming.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • thluckyone says:
        May 22, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        Thank you, Corticram. Yes, I know Bibi & Ms. Netanyahu are Israeli Jews AND, I realize it sounds silly but – from the pictures above – Mr. & Ms. Trump and Mr. & Ms. Netanyahu look like people I would love to have in my Church or as neighbors where I live. Wouldn’t you love to be able to just wave “Hello!” to them somewhere down the street or be in a Sunday School class with any/all of them?

        Somehow these photos are just charming. Four of the most amazing and powerful people in the world – just being “folks” that I’d love to know better.

        Like

        Reply
    • oldschool64 says:
      May 22, 2017 at 12:36 pm

      Perhaps, but unlike Megan McCain Mrs. BiBi has a brain….and a soul.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. fedback says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Trump ended his session with Netanyahu telling the screaming media that their ‘Israeli intelligence’ story was fake.
    Keeps MSM occupied the next couple of days
    Also blasted the Iran deal

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. roxiellTX says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I’m watching on the 3rd alternate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Red says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’m watching, interesting…….

    https://www.i24news.tv/en/tv/live

    Like

    Reply
  5. Regina says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    jeez – Dem protesters in Israel – what a surprise

    Like

    Reply
  6. M33 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Can you imagine the string of successes President Trump will have in his first year alone?

    The list will be staggering!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. roxiellTX says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Activity now. Waiting near a red carpet.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Bob Thoms says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Watching on Alternative #3; the chorus sounds Russian……

    Like

    Reply
  9. fangdog says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Libtards are by nature negative defeatist. Libtards stay focused on what is wrong in their mind and only offer “excuse and blame” solutions. This is a miserable unhappy way to live life. Libtards miss the times of joy and self-satisfaction which comes from accomplishment and winning.

    Libtards have no interest in fulfillment through happiness, but only the justification for their own devotion to mediocrity which they strongly feel should be shared by all. History has proven it is a failed, destructive state of mind and not God’s intent for humanity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. roxiellTX says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Motorcade arriving

    Like

    Reply
  11. Regina says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    omg her dress!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Bob Thoms says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Bibi and his wife = nice looking couple…………….

    Like

    Reply
  13. fedback says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    It’s on

    Like

    Reply
  14. G3 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Beautiful- good friends.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s