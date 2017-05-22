May 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #123

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

91 Responses to May 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #123

  1. rumpole2 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

  2. conservalicious says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Bombshell Discovery! The contents of Trumps wiretapped phone calls revealed!!!

  3. sunnydaze says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:28 am

    This vid is very funny. From the Onion:

  4. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Agree but if this report is all they have got to prove the original allegation of “Meddling”

    https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/ICA_2017_01.pdf

    can I get a refund on tax I have paid to an utterly incompetent government?

    Don’t flame me, it is a rhetorical question and how MaCain, Sasse, Rubio, and Ms. Lindsay can live in their own skin is beyond my understanding of the Universe.

    BR

  5. Raffaella says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Keep your eyes on SETH RICH story this week. Apparently a lot is happening through Kim Dotcom.

  6. M33 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Had some brainwashed Californians come into the store today bragging about Trump misquoting something about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War.
    Anyone know what that was about?
    I saw his tweet, which seemed historical accurate to me. Was there something else?Although, in a way, it is GREAT that this was the worst thing they could say about everything our great President has done!

    • abigailstraight says:
      May 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

      M33: You answered your own question.
      What would “brainwashed Californians” know ANYTHING about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War?

      • M33 says:
        May 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

        LOL
        Normally that would be the case, but this guy likes books about the civil war.
        I don’t doubt the MSM spin on whatever Trump said was all bull, but I am curious about the source of the accusation.
        Selfishly, it is only so I can correct them on the facts when they try to propegate MSM lies (which I do a lot in the store… as subtly as I can).

    • sunnydaze says:
      May 22, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Happened months ago and not even sure it’s true. It was so stupid that I don’t remember what it was about but the Libs were really excited about it.

      A woman at Thanksgiving Dinner last year was going on about Sarah Palin saying “I can see Russia from my house”.

      Apparently, she still believes that Palin said that after all these years…..sigh.

      You cannot fix stupid.

      • Sedanka says:
        May 22, 2017 at 12:49 am

        Was this at your dinner? You can’t fix stupid but you can not invite her anymore. 🙂

        • sunnydaze says:
          May 22, 2017 at 12:57 am

          Relative of a friend. At their house.

          I’ve got my own politically incompetent friends and relatives who still believe Tina Fey is Sarah Palin tho.

          Libs are Braindead politically. They may be fine in other ways, but politically? Sheepsville.

    • Sentient. says:
      May 22, 2017 at 12:49 am

      I heard Trump confused Plutarch with Pliny the Elder. Who f’ing cares? We’re building a Wall.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      May 22, 2017 at 1:34 am

      It was so pointless I can barely remember, but it was something like this: Trump said in an interview (mistake #1–quit talking to those cucks) something about how Andrew Jackson could see the storm clouds on the horizon for the Civil War unless we did something to head it off. BUT Andrew Jackson was a Southerner, so for goodness sake the must mean he couldn’t have wanted to avoid war because we ALL know Southerners are evil war mongering slave holding people, but I digress. Andrew Jackson further died 15-16 years before the Civil Wary, doesn’t that dummy dumb dummy Trump KNOW that? Of course, serious people had been sounding the alarm about potential civil war for a really long time, so it is no surprise that Andrew Jackson said this. Chalk it up to the horrible education system, or willful stupidity, or something along these lines.

      Liked by 1 person

  7. SR says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:36 am

    President needs to find some way to reach low information. There is still a big population who browse fake MSM who never would like to talk about great visit to Saudi and such a big business deal. This fake msm, rats, rino and deep state are control by many investors, middle east investment, wall street and super rich people. President needs to cut this money supply.

    • M33 says:
      May 22, 2017 at 12:43 am

      I’ve wonderedif Trump can break up these big cable groups the same way Teddy R broke up big busineds back in his day.

      At the very least, force the large news networks to stop calling themselves news and call themselves commentators only.

      I’ve also wondered how much each of those groups are actually largely owned by foreign entities. That might be an interesting twist on the whole “foreign influence on our elections” BS the media has been perpetuating.

    • JMScott says:
      May 22, 2017 at 1:27 am

      Uh, that is why the media was so upset about him “talking slowly” at the Arab Islamic America Summit today. Can have that, the logo’s might catch on…

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      May 22, 2017 at 1:50 am

      I agree. If he could only get through. Reminds me of an old BeeGees song, I Just Gotta Get A Message to You.

  8. Howie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

    First big bi-lateral trade deal? MAGA. Promise kept.

  9. nimrodman says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Looks like the French Deep State also had some contingency plans in case their renegade candidate won.

    They weren’t as lucky as us but looks like they’ve got the same depth on the bench to maintain status quo and repel incursions into their protected rackets and couch it in the same quasi-patriotic terms (“protecting the republic”) as our rabid impeachers.

    Revealed: Establishment Prepared Secret Plan To ‘Protect the Republic’ If Marine Le Pen Won French Presidency

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/21/revealed-establishment-prepared-secret-plan-to-protect-the-republic-if-marine-le-pen-won-french-presidency/

  10. Kay Emig says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:45 am

    They must love the smell of car-b-ques in the morning. Morons.

  11. Howie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Leftists in complete panic mode…

    Saturday, an anonymous person who works in Washington DC, alleged on 4Chan’s /pol/ subgroup that high-ranking current and former Democratic Party officials are terrified of the Seth Rich murder investigation.
    This is the reason why they have backed away from impeachment talk. They know the smoking gun is out there, and they’re terrified you will find it, because when you do it will bring the entire DNC, along with a couple of very big name politicians.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/breaking-complete-panic-set-highest-levels-dnc-seth-rich-murder-investigation/

  12. Texasranger says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Here’s A Partial List of The Times Obama Committed An Impeachable Offense.!

    News Video 07:42 May-19-2017;

  13. Howie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Kushner nothingburger coming up because he met with the Russia ambassador.

  14. zephyrbreeze says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Leveraged power:

    Dallin H. Oaks:
    Eighty-four percent of the world’s population identifies with a particular religion, yet 77 percent of the world’s inhabitants live in countries with high or very high restrictions on religious freedom. Understanding religion and its relationship to global concerns and to governments is essential to seeking to improve the world in which we live.

    Although religious freedom is unknown in most of the world and threatened from secularism and extremism in the rest, I speak for the ideal in which the freedoms that religion seeks to protect are God-given and inherent but are implemented through mutually complementary relationships with governments that seek the well-being of all their citizens.

    Consequently, a government should secure religious freedom for its citizens. As stated in article 18 of the United Nation’s influential Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.”

    (“Religion’s Vital Global Role,” Ensign, June 2017)

  15. JMScott says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Being a follower of The Last Refuge is like being on a giant high speed roller coaster.
    It has become overwhelming to keep up with the posters, let alone following the deeper implications of Sundance’s analyses and insights.

    As one reads, the jovial spirits, humor, wit and reports of winning advances lift your soul, then then stark reality of research posts and enemedia/uniparty/deepstate reconnaissance resurface the lurking cold action, and begets calls to action. Up, then down, then up, then down, etc.

    This recent quote from Sundance “Wisdom breezes gently, reassuringly, through the Tree House branches:” compelled me to put this forth:

    Whether you are a lurker here, a contributor or Sundance, next time you look in a mirror, reflect on the fact that the face you see is that of someone who is doing God’s work, continues to make a big difference in both our country and the entire world, and is a vital part of the solution.

    Here, there and everywhere, with love and hope for a better future, as Weeper likes to say,
    “Carry On” Treeper Fam. 🙂

  16. silverlakela says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:22 am

    “Baizuo” Is The New Derogatory Term Millions Of Chinese Are Using To Describe America’s “White Left” Regressive Liberals

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-21/baizuo-new-derogatory-term-millions-chinese-are-using-describe-americas-white-left-r

  17. Kaco says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Don’t know if you’ve seen this one,, picked it up on GWP.

  18. Harry Lime says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:31 am

    I need to get this on my ipod…

  19. SR says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:37 am

    I think Seth Rich, order of independent investigation with fake news pressure is all related and planned by president. All these fake news in last few weeks were also planned. It’s impossible that WH can not figure out who is leaking. Somehow Seth Rich news is coming out just after Comey left. President is playing 4D chess with below human IQ fake MSM and rats.

  20. conservalicious says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Look what showed up in my alphabet spaghetti-o’s today, this is not a coincidence! //

  21. fred5678 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:50 am

    With all the hullabaloo about 1.5 BILLION people represented by the 60-odd asembled leaders in Riyadh the past weekend, what about the 1.3 billion represented at Mar a Lago a few weeks ago??

  22. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:04 am

    I don’t know about the rest of you, but I am exhausted. Just trying to read, and watch, and keep up. I had not planned on following the whole foreign visit closely, but I just couldn’t stop looking, watching, reading. I’ve been at this since PDJT and FL left was it just Friday??? I don’t know how Sundance does it. Jolt? Multiple shots of espresso? But what a fabulous extravaganza it was and I’m so impressed by it all, and proud. Doesn’t it feel good to feel proud to be an American again? Our President and First Lady and his advisors represented us so well. I am standing a little taller tonight.

  23. RC says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:09 am

    The just-concluded conference of Muslim leaders whispered about once sizable Sunni support for Islamic radicalism and loudly denounced Shi’a radicalism associated with Iran, and to a lesser extent in Syria and Lebanon.

    As a westerner who came of age with the rise of Khomeini and the Iranian Revolution, study of the Shi’a movement revealed many surprises.

    Regarding doctrine, the Shi’a share with Sunni a belief in the infallible teachings of the Qur’an, the Sira and the Hadith of Muhammad. The Shi’a differ from the Sunni, by ascribing original infallible interpretation only to a college of twelve Imams descended from Mohammad’s daughter Fatima. Political suppression of this “College of Twelve” in the 800s led the Shi’a to seek counsel from other teachers — blessed by God with unblemished lives and demonstrating exceptional wisdom, called “Maraji” — with the understanding that these teachers might be mistaken, especially when it comes to non-theological questions of practical politics and life. (A major division broke out in the 1970s when many senior Maraji raised objections to Khomeini’s all-cosuming politics to the detriment of family life etc.) As a consequence, the Shi’a regard the 1,200 year history of Islam as contingent on many factors not necessarily all Godly — a heresy to many Sunni.

    In the west, we might see the Shi’a rather like Baptists, ever on the look-out for wise and holy pastors, and the Sunni as Presbyterians who have all the answers contained in Calvin’s 16th century Institutes.

    Further friction between Shi’a and Sunni is generated by a Shi’a tendency to weave an exuberant culture of folk practices, songs, rituals, religious sacrifices and observances around the dry “five pillars” of Muslim piety. Again in the west we might contrast the music, incense and colors of High Anglican and Catholic ceremonial with that of austere Presbyterianism.

    Given these findings, it would seem that Shi’a Islam is neither monolithic or exclusionist. In fact we might speak of Shi’a as a religion tolerant of variation and directed to finding guidance, within a welter of ambiguity, from fallible teachers towards a path of righteousness. To paraphrase Maggie Thatcher advising President Reagan, we may be able to work with the Shi’a.

