Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -vs- Chris Wallace

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was interviewed by Fox News Chris Wallace via satellite from Saudi Arabia:
Must read! The Inside Story on James Comey –
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=72788
THAT is one incredibly comprehensive and thoroughly entertaining read! PLEASE Sundance, turn this into a post!
Yes, totally agree,NT. Whoa, this “splains” a lot!
The author admits she is filling in the blanks in some spaces, but it ties everything together and most of it makes sense. The Kushner stuff makes me roll my eyes — I’m not sold on that yet, but most of the rest of it seems to ring true.
The information leaves HUGE holes. Comey was the deputy Attorney General under John Ashcroft, that is NOT a minor DOJ official. Prior to being deputy AG he was the US attorney for southern district of New York.
All that being said Comey has always been a drama queen. He shell shocked the Bush administration when he testified dramatically about being in Ashcroft’s hospital room. Alberto Gonzales disputes Comey’s version. BTW Comey coordinated his testimony with Senator Chuck Schumer and his then aide Preet Bahara……things that make you go hmm.
You can’t trust any information source these days. Newspapers are too poor and corrupt to do honest investigations. All you can do is throw everything out there and crowdsource if you want to get close to the truth.
HOLES ASIDE, I think that article tied together a lot of the stuff we read here pretty well, for the most part.
^^ I screwed up about Kushner. Kushner was featured in the newest “Almost FBI Anon” post over at Victurus Liberttas
If only we had Republicans on the committee who would bring all this to the surface like they should be doing. Instead, they are working with the Dems to sink Trump.
Just like the evil Uniparty freaks could not see Trump’s victory in November, they will not see another unpredictable surprise coming their way. Right now, we don’t know what that is but divine intervention is on its way.
I decided early on that Trump was being guided by divine intervention. No mere mortal could survive everything that was thrown at him without help from God. They only thing I couldn’t reason with is, Why? There are literally millions of elections going on in earth alone, and who knows what’s happening out in the universe?
It’s not economics, because we have it better than practically everybody else. It’s not immigration for the same reason. I scratched my head wondering what it could be and came up with two possible reasons.
1. Saving the world from nuclear destruction;
2. The fact that his last paradise on earth has turned into Sodom and Gomorrah.
Well, here’s another piece of evidence for you to digest:
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=72775
I saw that on reddit – I’ve heard others claim that Trump wouldn’t have the granular level of detail claimed in the leak, and that it was Only the leaker that gave that info to WaPo/NYT whichever.
The leaker released the classified part – not Trump
that theory makes more sense to me
But what the bombshell if true. The Israelis developed software that can take down a plane and are planning to crash them as false flags? I wonder why it wouldn’t work by smartphone, however.
since “Eve” means mother of all and Jesus Christ died so that ALL may have everlasting life, Biblically there is nothing as far as life going on “out in the universe”….this is it baby
Another long read. Interesting but lacking sources here and there.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=69147
Thanks for posting this link!!!!!!!!
Thank you for posting this article. Worth the read. I agree with nontroll…. please turn this into a post.
That is very detailed and interesting. The only thing I question is that Comey is going to testify after Memorial Day. I wonder what he can say? I know they make up stuff and just put it out there, but this will be a little different.
I knew it! I wrote a comment after Comey’s firing and the “tapes” tweet saying that I had a hunch.
It was that the “wiretap” and “tapes” and Comey’s firing were not just President Trump making crazy accusations and decisions. I said that we will see how this all comes together in the near future.
Intuition. I nailed it!
That article is A REAL BOMBSHELL!!! Now, all the pieces fit! Too much coincidence not to be true.
I have full-body goosebumps! 😀
Especially how they all started in unison beating the “Obstruction of Justice” drum. Their M.O. was exactly like what they tried to do after the Billy Bush tape was released. Exact methods. Both were premature bombshells and not enough to sink him.
Since the first link was so popular, let me share another:
http://victuruslibertas.com/2017/05/readers-and-viewers-of-vl-ask-fbi-anon-their-own-questions/
So Juan McLame got bumped off FNS. That’s worth a boo-hoo.
Not bumped off, just bumped down.
This interview shows how narrow-minded Chris Wallace is. Wallace lacks intellectual curiosity.
I like Chris Wallace, but he’s pushing the Russia thing. IDIOT!
I hate Chris Wallace – and how insulting to open with “is this just talk”.
Like father (Mike Wallace of 60 minutes. The original sensationalistic (Fake News) news …dog and pony show)…Like son!
Asks baited questions, on unreferenced comments from semi- “so I heard” it must be true because it was “leaked” from an undisclosed source, that “as a journalist I have to protect” from an out dated comment on an unrelated topics. with out response from the other side of the story…Ho Hum BS as Usual for Sissy Chrissy.
BTW when will Chris learn to properly knot his tie
Chris is a liberal first, elitist next and then, maybe, a journalist…
Just need 2 words to describe Wallace – Pompous A*s
But but. His favorite word.
According to Harvard, Fox really is fair and balanced with regard to its coverage of Trump. 52/48. I don’t mind libs holding “our” feet to the fire too.
AND THERE IT IS…
You identified the PROBLEM
Fair and balance gets us what?…Anger, discord, dis-unity, balkanized.
How about truth & justice? It has no party.
Isn’t that what the media’s job is suppose to be?
Grateful for the internet thanks Algore 😏
Hmmmmmm, very interesting, you LIKE Chrissy Wallace… Welp, you must hate Trump, eh? Chrissy is in bed with all the nevertrumpers out there to help bring our president to his knees. I think you’re on the wrong blog! Buzzfeed, Huff Post, CNN, they’re all that away, pal.
RJ, it really appears that Wallace paid NO ATTENTION at all during our President’s dealings with China regarding NK. If Mr. Wallace had any apprehension WHATEVER regarding President Trump’s engagement with China, Chris would have noticed some similarities in the way our Lion is dealing with the leaders of the ME.
What I’m saying is that Chris Wallace is dumber than a box of rocks (but don’t quote me on that). Sundance is a GREAT teacher and I’ve caught on (just a little) from reading his work – but please don’t blame Sundance for my revulsion toward Chris Wallace. I blame Mr. Wallace for that entirely. MAGA!!
TRUMP hates the fake NEWS Press and yet he keeps feeding them with his people. How much does he really hate the PRESS, Not Much!
Trump is just trying to fight back. Otherwise the MSM has the entire narrative.
Exactly, Joan. Thanks.
Unfortunately, it has to be done or else the unknowing only hear the lies. GWB never defended a thing and it cost a lot.
not answering false charges was another brilliant strategy by the “Architect (Karl Rove)”
The President of the United States has an obligation to the American people to present his side and have his people appear on television to answer questions. President Trump also uses the press in many ways to get his points across to those who are not on the internet to hear opposing views. I don’t see that in disagreement with the fact the President considers the majority of press lying anti-American scum. You make the best of the hand your dealt and President Trump was dealt a press full of corrupt, incompetent liars.
Naive much?
President Trump must confront the ugliness of militant Islam. But I recognize that not every battle is won with a full frontal assault. It seems to me that Wallace’s questions were fair in light of Pres Trump’s remarks when he was a candidate.
I am a die hard Trump supporter but he must be subject to questions on these crucial issues. His remark that “Islam hates us” was entirely correct given Islam’s irreligious mandate to convert, subjugate, or murder non believers. President Trump wants to try a carrot/stick approach. Maybe he will have some success. I am not optimistic, given the long murderous history of Islam. And we have just pledged to give them serious weapons of war as well as huge entrée into our economy.
The alternative is Iran. sometimes the lesser of 2 evils is all you’ve got. These people don’t want terrorism any more than we do.
“The alternative is Iran. sometimes the lesser of 2 evils is all you’ve got ”
I agree with you on that point. But I disagree that the Saudis don’t want terrorism. They simply want their own brand. The Saudis funded 9/11. They have continued to fund radical mosques and schools all over the world.
The Shiites and the Sunnis hate each other but they agree on their hatred of the “infidels”. I hope we are looking at a new beginning but I wouldn’t bet against a 1000 years of proven behavior.
It’s only “fair” IF…
The same types of questions are asked of both sides.
If there is a genuine desire for truth and justice.
Chris Wallace is not dumb. He is biased and knows exactly what he is doing. He has chosen sides and it’s NOT WITH Americans.
It has always been accpeted that campaign rhetoric is what it is. The media is actively helping the Uniparty and their globalists paymasters.
So no it is NOT fair PERIOD!
Wallace knows exactly what he is doing and it is not for the good of this country. Of course he does not have to live with his words, like politicans, they are for the little people.
my Bible says we should try but Jehovah God says we will have no success….speaking about Ishamel he says “your descendants shall have enmity for ALL peoples of the Earth and you shall raise up your hand to smite them”…..I do not see a time expiration there as it is a continuing emotion
Anyone pushing leftism lacks intellectual curiosity, otherwise they would not be so rigid in their thinking.
Time to buy a sword and dance. Probably more like Zorro than a Saudi, however.
“Out of the night, when the full-moon is bright…” THANK YOU, quintrillion, for calling up those memories.
Tillerson brushed the gnattering questions aside with ease.
What impressed me the most was a little more subtle. Remember all of the criticism of Tillerson – that because he’s just a corporate guy he was incapable, inexperienced, too provincial and overall unfit for a role on the world stage.
I believe any future talk of that was diffused in the following two statements:
Tillerson: It was not my first sword dance.
Wallace: I think I can safely say it’s the first time we’ve ever heard on Fox Sunday “That’s not my first sword dance”.
Trump looks more brilliant every day.
Agree, Voltaire. Just when I’d had enough of the insufferable, mush-mouth Wallace, TRex delivered that perfect line. A reprieve with a chuckle. President Trump does indeed look “more brilliant every day” – as evidenced by the increase in volume and vitriol from the leftist globalist traitors.
And Wallace, you can dam well believe it’s not T-Rex’s last rodeo either!
Don’t ÿou just hate Chris Wallace? RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA…Comey Is a nut job.
Chris Wallace also a nut job.
Rex “It’s not my first sword dance” Tillerson. I kind of like it.
Like Chris Wallace…anyone that likes C Wallace certainly does not appreciate the your lion.
Wallace is the kid everyone at school hated..
God bless PDJT.
The Radical Media does not ask objective questions. They make leftist statements and wait for a response. The president should bypass them in their entireity.
I got Wallace’s number long before President Trump came along.
Cris Wallace has all the gravitas and credibility of ….
He’s 50L of manure in a 10L bucket.
Well maybe I should strike this comment. Manure actually can serve some useful purpose. He does not live up to the status of manure.
I was gonna say, Howie… hehe.
Wrong thread! Howie…or has Chris and Andy Pooper become a news sensation?
We the People are making them, the media, irrelevant and they hate us for it.
Over the last 2 days President Trump has made some very powerful friends, dare I say more powerful than our domestic enemies and in some cases controlled by the very people who now are his friends. This has put our domestic enemies within our government and media in a very uncomfortable position. Their world is getting smaller and they are scared. This weekend made so many things that he has been doing make sense now and I can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve for the rest of this trip and his presidency. Best damn show on earth!
LikeLiked by 6 people
My husband is asking- Did anybody ask Chris Wallace if he would accept the results of the election?!
Chris Wallace is such a joke. Maybe he can get a job with the DNC?
Uh, looks like the DNC has already employed Wallace!
Chris needs to cowboy up.
Hmm…
Why buy the cow when the milk is free???
We need more lactose intolerance in media!!!
Checkout some interesting info about Seth Rick, Wikileaks and Kim Dotcom; “hacker, serial entrepreneur – and for a while the #1 ranked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 player in the world – may be the key to the entire Seth Rich saga. From testimony in the Wikileaks investigation to Rich’s still unsolved murder – and facing extradition – Dotcom is ready to go nuclear…”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-20/kim-dotcom-goes-all-i-knew-seth-rich-i-was-involved
Yep. Appears credible. We shall see what DOJ does. It will be a tell.
Kim Dotcom is supposed to go on Hannity next week if they can iron out the details. I’m glad the Seth Rich story is getting more heat, even though the WaPo story was more annoyed with Gingrich “politicizing” the story. They constantly point out the family doesn’t want publicity though I think that’s the story the DNC’s fixer wants the world to hear.
The only “News” I get on TV is from OANN, otherwise TV is only good for re-runs of Seinfeld.
Well OANN is available on Klowd and every Seinfeld episode is on Hulu, so TV’s good for nothin’!
It wasn’t my first sword dance. – SOS T-Rex
That was my first thought when I saw T-Rex … My second thought was thinking about Sundance’s delight at seeing Wolverine Ross participating in his first sword dance.
Great times!
Why is Trump’s top pick for FBI Lieberman and why it “probably” won’t be.
“James Comey’s buddies – Sandy Berger, Loretta Lynch, Cheryl Mills and Peter Comey – all worked for the Washington law firm Hogan & Hartson, which prepared tax returns for the Clintons and did patent work for a software firm that played a role in the private email server Hillary Clinton used when she was secretary of state. Lynch and Comey both served as U.S. attorney in New York, Lynch for the Eastern District of New York, and Comey for the Southern District of New York.”
source: http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=69982
“Chris, it’s not my first sword dance.”
And that’s how you win an interview with the swamp monsters.
Victor = T-Rex
LOL
How can anyone possibly “I like” Chris Wallace. Chris Wallace is everything trying to destroy your liberty, freedom and Country. If we were in a military Civil War, Who’s side would Wallace be on? Would he be on your side?
American patriots has got to stop thinking Libtard socialist/communist are somehow fellow Americans. These people do not think as you think or act as you act. They are driven to control you by destroying your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
No his first sword dance, all those phonies – hollywood, media, political, the Obamas just bit off the knuckle of their right index finger.
Soon some enterprising poser in Saudi Arabia (or a back studio in California) will be holding parties so the idiots can dance and then tell us all “it is not their first sword dance either”. Remember when that Kennedy in California said something like “we are who we have been waiting for” ? And every two bit huckster couldn’t wait for their chance to say it too?
Same with “in harms way” and ” the homeland” or “gitmo”
Interesting. Now I know what Mr. Tillerson’s cue for, “exactly how stupid are you?” sounds like. I heard it twice. If I worked at State, I’d have my ears perked for it…and change my ways immediately if I heard it.
While Wallace asks biased, leading questions, and comes off like an interrogator instead of an interviewer, at least he lets people answer his questions. If only he’d start asking some better questions, he might be alright.
And also, it appears from that Trump really did call Comey a nut job. If that’s the case, then they’ve got to have a really good idea who at least one of the leakers is. That was a small meeting.
Nothing personal, but i feel like strangling both of these FOUL, deep state operatives – TWERP wallace (the kid who always ran to the teacher) and FAKE NEWS/FAKE WAR HERO BOBBLE HEAD MCCAIN
in the first 30 seconds, wallace lies and asks mccain what he thinks of the fact that Trump won’t speak on human rights during this trip – LYING CLOWN
it does seem to me that The President spoke eloquently and forcefully on the subject of women’s and human rights every Muslim leader in that room
actually i heard that with my own ears
so suck eggs!
these lying psychopaths will have to reconcile their actions someday …on their death bed is what i see
btw: i didn’t watch any more after i heard that, nor will i
The whole friggin’ speech was about human rights because the first two human rights are not to be murdered for someone else’s evil ideology and not to live in terror. Wallace is a jerk.
Chris Wallace has to be the biggest douchebag on TV. He treated T-Rex with such disrespect. It was nice to watch T-Rex swat him away like an annoying gnat.
Wallace isn’t fit to lick T-Rex’s shoes.
One comment caught my attention at the end… 11:20 / 12:25 or close to it… Chris: have you been practicing? Trex: I had not been practicing, but it was not my first sword dance.
What a metaphor for what is being accomplished. And no doubt, he has done this before…
In response to “not my first sword dance”, Wallace asked if T-Rex if he’d been in the Middle East before. That blew my mind. How could Wallace possibly be so ignorant of the Secretary of State’s resume. How unprofessional.
He and his ilk are ignorant because they choose to be. They have to remain ignorant otherwise their heads truly would explode trying to reconcile the farce of what they are saying contrasted with reality.
An accomplished CEO of a major US oil company knows and practically lives in the ME. Off course that was not his first sword dance.
Chris Wallace is dripping with hatred toward Trump, and practically begging Rex Tillerson to confess that Trump should be impeached due to the “distraction of the investigation”. It’s disgusting!
Pathetic sunday show and tv news in general. A historic tour is unfolding and these clowns are nusy with comey russia.
Of all of Trump’s cabinet pricks I like Tillerson the best. Very substantial, capable and loyal to our President. Chris looked silly interviewing Tillerson.
I thought that was a good interview; I didn’t see Wallace as that antagonistic. He asked some good questions that gave Tillerson an opportunity to talk about the current trip and foreign policy. I don’t know, he didn’t badger him.
I could be convinced that my dislike of Wallace is misplaced. You don’t sound aggravated at all, and I’ve read your comments before, so I respect your opinion.
Wallace tends to ask the questions from the point of view of MSM, and in an antagonistic way, but he does allow the interviewee the time to answer. He might be playing devil’s advocate, rather than just being a complete ass. Like he’s saying, “Mr. Tillerson, assume I am one of those liberal idiots you see on CNN. Tell me in three letter words why I am such an idiot…..”
Next interview with him, I will watch it only after reminding myself of this possibility, and see if I still want to swat him.
