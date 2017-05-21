Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -vs- Chris Wallace

Posted on May 21, 2017 by

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was interviewed by Fox News Chris Wallace via satellite from Saudi Arabia:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

93 Responses to Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -vs- Chris Wallace

  1. tempo150101 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Must read! The Inside Story on James Comey –
    http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=72788

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • nontroll says:
      May 21, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      THAT is one incredibly comprehensive and thoroughly entertaining read! PLEASE Sundance, turn this into a post!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • tageweb says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:04 pm

        Yes, totally agree,NT. Whoa, this “splains” a lot!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • tempo150101 says:
          May 21, 2017 at 2:12 pm

          The author admits she is filling in the blanks in some spaces, but it ties everything together and most of it makes sense. The Kushner stuff makes me roll my eyes — I’m not sold on that yet, but most of the rest of it seems to ring true.

          Like

          Reply
          • Somebody says:
            May 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm

            The information leaves HUGE holes. Comey was the deputy Attorney General under John Ashcroft, that is NOT a minor DOJ official. Prior to being deputy AG he was the US attorney for southern district of New York.

            All that being said Comey has always been a drama queen. He shell shocked the Bush administration when he testified dramatically about being in Ashcroft’s hospital room. Alberto Gonzales disputes Comey’s version. BTW Comey coordinated his testimony with Senator Chuck Schumer and his then aide Preet Bahara……things that make you go hmm.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • tempo150101 says:
              May 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm

              You can’t trust any information source these days. Newspapers are too poor and corrupt to do honest investigations. All you can do is throw everything out there and crowdsource if you want to get close to the truth.

              HOLES ASIDE, I think that article tied together a lot of the stuff we read here pretty well, for the most part.

              Like

              Reply
    • flova says:
      May 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      If only we had Republicans on the committee who would bring all this to the surface like they should be doing. Instead, they are working with the Dems to sink Trump.

      Just like the evil Uniparty freaks could not see Trump’s victory in November, they will not see another unpredictable surprise coming their way. Right now, we don’t know what that is but divine intervention is on its way.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • tempo150101 says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        I decided early on that Trump was being guided by divine intervention. No mere mortal could survive everything that was thrown at him without help from God. They only thing I couldn’t reason with is, Why? There are literally millions of elections going on in earth alone, and who knows what’s happening out in the universe?

        It’s not economics, because we have it better than practically everybody else. It’s not immigration for the same reason. I scratched my head wondering what it could be and came up with two possible reasons.

        1. Saving the world from nuclear destruction;
        2. The fact that his last paradise on earth has turned into Sodom and Gomorrah.

        Well, here’s another piece of evidence for you to digest:

        http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=72775

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Regina says:
          May 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

          I saw that on reddit – I’ve heard others claim that Trump wouldn’t have the granular level of detail claimed in the leak, and that it was Only the leaker that gave that info to WaPo/NYT whichever.

          The leaker released the classified part – not Trump

          that theory makes more sense to me

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • tempo150101 says:
            May 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

            But what the bombshell if true. The Israelis developed software that can take down a plane and are planning to crash them as false flags? I wonder why it wouldn’t work by smartphone, however.

            Like

            Reply
        • Kroesus says:
          May 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

          since “Eve” means mother of all and Jesus Christ died so that ALL may have everlasting life, Biblically there is nothing as far as life going on “out in the universe”….this is it baby

          Like

          Reply
    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      Another long read. Interesting but lacking sources here and there.
      http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=69147

      Like

      Reply
    • Bassplayer says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Thanks for posting this link!!!!!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • julegate says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      Thank you for posting this article. Worth the read. I agree with nontroll…. please turn this into a post.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      That is very detailed and interesting. The only thing I question is that Comey is going to testify after Memorial Day. I wonder what he can say? I know they make up stuff and just put it out there, but this will be a little different.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jwingermany says:
      May 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      I knew it! I wrote a comment after Comey’s firing and the “tapes” tweet saying that I had a hunch.

      It was that the “wiretap” and “tapes” and Comey’s firing were not just President Trump making crazy accusations and decisions. I said that we will see how this all comes together in the near future.

      Intuition. I nailed it!

      That article is A REAL BOMBSHELL!!! Now, all the pieces fit! Too much coincidence not to be true.

      I have full-body goosebumps! 😀

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • tempo150101 says:
        May 21, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        Especially how they all started in unison beating the “Obstruction of Justice” drum. Their M.O. was exactly like what they tried to do after the Billy Bush tape was released. Exact methods. Both were premature bombshells and not enough to sink him.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. platypus says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    So Juan McLame got bumped off FNS. That’s worth a boo-hoo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. RJ says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    This interview shows how narrow-minded Chris Wallace is. Wallace lacks intellectual curiosity.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • tempo150101 says:
      May 21, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      I like Chris Wallace, but he’s pushing the Russia thing. IDIOT!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Joan says:
        May 21, 2017 at 1:50 pm

        I hate Chris Wallace – and how insulting to open with “is this just talk”.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • Ono says:
          May 21, 2017 at 2:59 pm

          Like father (Mike Wallace of 60 minutes. The original sensationalistic (Fake News) news …dog and pony show)…Like son!

          Asks baited questions, on unreferenced comments from semi- “so I heard” it must be true because it was “leaked” from an undisclosed source, that “as a journalist I have to protect” from an out dated comment on an unrelated topics. with out response from the other side of the story…Ho Hum BS as Usual for Sissy Chrissy.

          BTW when will Chris learn to properly knot his tie

          Like

          Reply
      • snarkybeach says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:10 pm

        Chris is a liberal first, elitist next and then, maybe, a journalist…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • geri670 says:
        May 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

        Hmmmmmm, very interesting, you LIKE Chrissy Wallace… Welp, you must hate Trump, eh? Chrissy is in bed with all the nevertrumpers out there to help bring our president to his knees. I think you’re on the wrong blog! Buzzfeed, Huff Post, CNN, they’re all that away, pal.

        Like

        Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      May 21, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      RJ, it really appears that Wallace paid NO ATTENTION at all during our President’s dealings with China regarding NK. If Mr. Wallace had any apprehension WHATEVER regarding President Trump’s engagement with China, Chris would have noticed some similarities in the way our Lion is dealing with the leaders of the ME.

      What I’m saying is that Chris Wallace is dumber than a box of rocks (but don’t quote me on that). Sundance is a GREAT teacher and I’ve caught on (just a little) from reading his work – but please don’t blame Sundance for my revulsion toward Chris Wallace. I blame Mr. Wallace for that entirely. MAGA!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • setup2100 says:
      May 21, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      TRUMP hates the fake NEWS Press and yet he keeps feeding them with his people. How much does he really hate the PRESS, Not Much!

      Like

      Reply
      • Joan says:
        May 21, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        Trump is just trying to fight back. Otherwise the MSM has the entire narrative.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • El Torito says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        Unfortunately, it has to be done or else the unknowing only hear the lies. GWB never defended a thing and it cost a lot.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Benson II says:
        May 21, 2017 at 3:33 pm

        The President of the United States has an obligation to the American people to present his side and have his people appear on television to answer questions. President Trump also uses the press in many ways to get his points across to those who are not on the internet to hear opposing views. I don’t see that in disagreement with the fact the President considers the majority of press lying anti-American scum. You make the best of the hand your dealt and President Trump was dealt a press full of corrupt, incompetent liars.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      President Trump must confront the ugliness of militant Islam. But I recognize that not every battle is won with a full frontal assault. It seems to me that Wallace’s questions were fair in light of Pres Trump’s remarks when he was a candidate.
      I am a die hard Trump supporter but he must be subject to questions on these crucial issues. His remark that “Islam hates us” was entirely correct given Islam’s irreligious mandate to convert, subjugate, or murder non believers. President Trump wants to try a carrot/stick approach. Maybe he will have some success. I am not optimistic, given the long murderous history of Islam. And we have just pledged to give them serious weapons of war as well as huge entrée into our economy.

      Like

      Reply
      • El Torito says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:31 pm

        The alternative is Iran. sometimes the lesser of 2 evils is all you’ve got. These people don’t want terrorism any more than we do.

        Like

        Reply
        • mikeyboo says:
          May 21, 2017 at 3:54 pm

          “The alternative is Iran. sometimes the lesser of 2 evils is all you’ve got ”
          I agree with you on that point. But I disagree that the Saudis don’t want terrorism. They simply want their own brand. The Saudis funded 9/11. They have continued to fund radical mosques and schools all over the world.
          The Shiites and the Sunnis hate each other but they agree on their hatred of the “infidels”. I hope we are looking at a new beginning but I wouldn’t bet against a 1000 years of proven behavior.

          Like

          Reply
      • SpanglishKC says:
        May 21, 2017 at 3:35 pm

        It’s only “fair” IF…

        The same types of questions are asked of both sides.
        If there is a genuine desire for truth and justice.
        Chris Wallace is not dumb. He is biased and knows exactly what he is doing. He has chosen sides and it’s NOT WITH Americans.
        It has always been accpeted that campaign rhetoric is what it is. The media is actively helping the Uniparty and their globalists paymasters.

        So no it is NOT fair PERIOD!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • setup2100 says:
          May 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

          Wallace knows exactly what he is doing and it is not for the good of this country. Of course he does not have to live with his words, like politicans, they are for the little people.

          Like

          Reply
      • Kroesus says:
        May 21, 2017 at 4:25 pm

        my Bible says we should try but Jehovah God says we will have no success….speaking about Ishamel he says “your descendants shall have enmity for ALL peoples of the Earth and you shall raise up your hand to smite them”…..I do not see a time expiration there as it is a continuing emotion

        Like

        Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      May 21, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      Anyone pushing leftism lacks intellectual curiosity, otherwise they would not be so rigid in their thinking.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. quintrillion says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Time to buy a sword and dance. Probably more like Zorro than a Saudi, however.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Tillerson brushed the gnattering questions aside with ease.

    What impressed me the most was a little more subtle. Remember all of the criticism of Tillerson – that because he’s just a corporate guy he was incapable, inexperienced, too provincial and overall unfit for a role on the world stage.

    I believe any future talk of that was diffused in the following two statements:

    Tillerson: It was not my first sword dance.

    Wallace: I think I can safely say it’s the first time we’ve ever heard on Fox Sunday “That’s not my first sword dance”.

    Trump looks more brilliant every day.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      Agree, Voltaire. Just when I’d had enough of the insufferable, mush-mouth Wallace, TRex delivered that perfect line. A reprieve with a chuckle. President Trump does indeed look “more brilliant every day” – as evidenced by the increase in volume and vitriol from the leftist globalist traitors.

      Like

      Reply
    • TexasRanchQueen says:
      May 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      And Wallace, you can dam well believe it’s not T-Rex’s last rodeo either!

      Like

      Reply
  6. Lovearepublican says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Don’t ÿou just hate Chris Wallace? RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA…Comey Is a nut job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Rex “It’s not my first sword dance” Tillerson. I kind of like it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Dekester says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Like Chris Wallace…anyone that likes C Wallace certainly does not appreciate the your lion.

    Wallace is the kid everyone at school hated..

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Howie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Cris Wallace has all the gravitas and credibility of ….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Question Everything says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    We the People are making them, the media, irrelevant and they hate us for it.
    Over the last 2 days President Trump has made some very powerful friends, dare I say more powerful than our domestic enemies and in some cases controlled by the very people who now are his friends. This has put our domestic enemies within our government and media in a very uncomfortable position. Their world is getting smaller and they are scared. This weekend made so many things that he has been doing make sense now and I can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve for the rest of this trip and his presidency. Best damn show on earth!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. DaytoDayThoughts says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    My husband is asking- Did anybody ask Chris Wallace if he would accept the results of the election?!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. AndrewJackson says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Chris Wallace is such a joke. Maybe he can get a job with the DNC?

    Like

    Reply
  13. bobsunshine says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Checkout some interesting info about Seth Rick, Wikileaks and Kim Dotcom; “hacker, serial entrepreneur – and for a while the #1 ranked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 player in the world – may be the key to the entire Seth Rich saga. From testimony in the Wikileaks investigation to Rich’s still unsolved murder – and facing extradition – Dotcom is ready to go nuclear…”
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-20/kim-dotcom-goes-all-i-knew-seth-rich-i-was-involved

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Yep. Appears credible. We shall see what DOJ does. It will be a tell.

      Like

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      May 21, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      Kim Dotcom is supposed to go on Hannity next week if they can iron out the details. I’m glad the Seth Rich story is getting more heat, even though the WaPo story was more annoyed with Gingrich “politicizing” the story. They constantly point out the family doesn’t want publicity though I think that’s the story the DNC’s fixer wants the world to hear.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. Sanj says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The only “News” I get on TV is from OANN, otherwise TV is only good for re-runs of Seinfeld.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Stormy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    It wasn’t my first sword dance. – SOS T-Rex

    That was my first thought when I saw T-Rex … My second thought was thinking about Sundance’s delight at seeing Wolverine Ross participating in his first sword dance.

    Great times!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Why is Trump’s top pick for FBI Lieberman and why it “probably” won’t be.

    “James Comey’s buddies – Sandy Berger, Loretta Lynch, Cheryl Mills and Peter Comey – all worked for the Washington law firm Hogan & Hartson, which prepared tax returns for the Clintons and did patent work for a software firm that played a role in the private email server Hillary Clinton used when she was secretary of state. Lynch and Comey both served as U.S. attorney in New York, Lynch for the Eastern District of New York, and Comey for the Southern District of New York.”

    source: http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=69982

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    “Chris, it’s not my first sword dance.”

    And that’s how you win an interview with the swamp monsters.

    Victor = T-Rex

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. fangdog says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    How can anyone possibly “I like” Chris Wallace. Chris Wallace is everything trying to destroy your liberty, freedom and Country. If we were in a military Civil War, Who’s side would Wallace be on? Would he be on your side?

    American patriots has got to stop thinking Libtard socialist/communist are somehow fellow Americans. These people do not think as you think or act as you act. They are driven to control you by destroying your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Betty says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    No his first sword dance, all those phonies – hollywood, media, political, the Obamas just bit off the knuckle of their right index finger.

    Soon some enterprising poser in Saudi Arabia (or a back studio in California) will be holding parties so the idiots can dance and then tell us all “it is not their first sword dance either”. Remember when that Kennedy in California said something like “we are who we have been waiting for” ? And every two bit huckster couldn’t wait for their chance to say it too?

    Same with “in harms way” and ” the homeland” or “gitmo”

    Like

    Reply
  20. Shadrach says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Interesting. Now I know what Mr. Tillerson’s cue for, “exactly how stupid are you?” sounds like. I heard it twice. If I worked at State, I’d have my ears perked for it…and change my ways immediately if I heard it.

    While Wallace asks biased, leading questions, and comes off like an interrogator instead of an interviewer, at least he lets people answer his questions. If only he’d start asking some better questions, he might be alright.

    And also, it appears from that Trump really did call Comey a nut job. If that’s the case, then they’ve got to have a really good idea who at least one of the leakers is. That was a small meeting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. blessdog says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Nothing personal, but i feel like strangling both of these FOUL, deep state operatives – TWERP wallace (the kid who always ran to the teacher) and FAKE NEWS/FAKE WAR HERO BOBBLE HEAD MCCAIN
    in the first 30 seconds, wallace lies and asks mccain what he thinks of the fact that Trump won’t speak on human rights during this trip – LYING CLOWN
    it does seem to me that The President spoke eloquently and forcefully on the subject of women’s and human rights every Muslim leader in that room
    actually i heard that with my own ears
    so suck eggs!
    these lying psychopaths will have to reconcile their actions someday …on their death bed is what i see

    btw: i didn’t watch any more after i heard that, nor will i

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • EV22 says:
      May 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      The whole friggin’ speech was about human rights because the first two human rights are not to be murdered for someone else’s evil ideology and not to live in terror. Wallace is a jerk.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Chris Wallace has to be the biggest douchebag on TV. He treated T-Rex with such disrespect. It was nice to watch T-Rex swat him away like an annoying gnat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    One comment caught my attention at the end… 11:20 / 12:25 or close to it… Chris: have you been practicing? Trex: I had not been practicing, but it was not my first sword dance.

    What a metaphor for what is being accomplished. And no doubt, he has done this before…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • boojum says:
      May 21, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      In response to “not my first sword dance”, Wallace asked if T-Rex if he’d been in the Middle East before. That blew my mind. How could Wallace possibly be so ignorant of the Secretary of State’s resume. How unprofessional.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        May 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        He and his ilk are ignorant because they choose to be. They have to remain ignorant otherwise their heads truly would explode trying to reconcile the farce of what they are saying contrasted with reality.

        Like

        Reply
        • Raffaella says:
          May 21, 2017 at 3:54 pm

          An accomplished CEO of a major US oil company knows and practically lives in the ME. Off course that was not his first sword dance.

          Like

          Reply
  24. redtreesquirrel says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Chris Wallace is dripping with hatred toward Trump, and practically begging Rex Tillerson to confess that Trump should be impeached due to the “distraction of the investigation”. It’s disgusting!

    Like

    Reply
  25. JeremyJohn says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Pathetic sunday show and tv news in general. A historic tour is unfolding and these clowns are nusy with comey russia.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Raffaella says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Of all of Trump’s cabinet pricks I like Tillerson the best. Very substantial, capable and loyal to our President. Chris looked silly interviewing Tillerson.

    Like

    Reply
  27. littleflower481 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    I thought that was a good interview; I didn’t see Wallace as that antagonistic. He asked some good questions that gave Tillerson an opportunity to talk about the current trip and foreign policy. I don’t know, he didn’t badger him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      May 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      I could be convinced that my dislike of Wallace is misplaced. You don’t sound aggravated at all, and I’ve read your comments before, so I respect your opinion.

      Wallace tends to ask the questions from the point of view of MSM, and in an antagonistic way, but he does allow the interviewee the time to answer. He might be playing devil’s advocate, rather than just being a complete ass. Like he’s saying, “Mr. Tillerson, assume I am one of those liberal idiots you see on CNN. Tell me in three letter words why I am such an idiot…..”

      Next interview with him, I will watch it only after reminding myself of this possibility, and see if I still want to swat him.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s