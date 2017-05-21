Sunday May 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

5 Responses to Sunday May 21st – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

    An iconic piece by Anibal Troilo with period street scenes from Buenos Aires.

  2. Rickster says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Treepers, help me out. Is Bill Sill ligit? I’ve seen him a few times but never paid attention. Don’t know if this is fake news or not, has to do with Set Rich. Relevant info starts about 1:20 in after the commercial crap. https://youtu.be/NhRw39wMUPk

  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Irish Blessing

    May God grant you always…
    A sunbeam to warm you,
    a moonbeam to charm you.
    a sheltering Angel so nothing
    can harm you.
    Laughter to cheer you.
    Faithful friends near you.
    And whenever you pray,
    Heaven to hear you

  4. millwright says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:00 am

    I suspect the advice Seth is giving anon is good insurance ! The more and further his info gets out the less personal risk he incurs as an “accident/incident” to him just opens more pathways for investigation.

