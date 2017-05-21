Day #2 – Arab Islamic American Summit…

Schedule Sunday starts 2:00 am EDT – There is a 7 Hour time difference between the U.S. (EDT) and Saudi Arabia. President Trump’s schedule for Sunday, 5/21/17 – (all times are local /eastern):

♦ 9:00 am / 2:00am EDT – The president participates in a bilateral meeting with the King of Bahrain – The Ritz-Carlton

♦ 9:20am / 2:20am EDT – The president participates in a bilateral meeting with the Amir of Qatar – The Ritz-Carlton

♦ 9:50am / 2:50am EDT – The president participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt – The Ritz-Carlton

♦ 11:10am / 4:10am EDT – The president participates in a United States Gulf Cooperation Council Meeting – The King Abdulaziz Conference Center

♦ 12:45pm / 5:45am EDT – The president participates in a bilateral meeting with the Amir of Kuwait – The Ritz-Carlton

♦ 1:05pm / 6:05am EDT – The president participates in a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Oman – The Ritz-Carlton

♦ 2:25pm / 7:25am EDT – The president participates in a reception with Heads of State – The King Abdulaziz Conference Center

♦ 3:00pm / 8:00am EDT – The president participates in the Arab Islamic American Summit Luncheon – The King Abdulaziz Conference Center

♦ 4:15pm / 9:15am EDT – The president participates in the Arab Islamic American Summit – President Trump Speech – The King Abdulaziz Conference Center

♦ 7:50pm / 12:50pm EDT – The president participates in the Inauguration of Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology – Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology

♦ 8:25pm / 1:25pm EDT – The President participates in remarks at Tweeps 2017

