Secretary Tillerson and Minister Adel al-Jubeir Explain Intent and Scope of Historic Trade Agreements…

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir hold a press briefing shortly after President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman signed a series of agreements, including a military sales deal.
Expansive Transcript to include the media question and answer session is provided.
[United States Office of The President and U.S. Department of State]
Important Reminder – The scope of the economic impact of this ‘bilateral’ trade agreement has additional benefits when you consider within the next 12 months the U.S. Trade Team (Ross, Lighthizer, Mnuchin and T-Rex) will be renegotiating NAFTA, and bilateral trade with China, the European Union and the U.K.
FOREIGN MINISTER AL-JUBEIR: Are we ready? Okay. Good evening, everybody. I would like to welcome all of you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It’s a great pleasure and honor for me to welcome my colleague and friend Rex Tillerson on his first visit to Saudi Arabia as Secretary of State. Mr. Secretary, while this may be your first visit as Secretary of State, you have been here many, many, many times over many, many years. You know our country and our region extremely well. And I believe your country is fortunate to have you as Secretary of State during this period. We in the region feel very fortunate having you at the helm of the State Department.
We – today was a truly historic day in the relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States and, we believe, the beginning of a turning point in the relationship between the United States and the Arab and Islamic world. The – His Majesty the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and President Donald Trump signed a Joint Strategic Vision Declaration, which sets the stage for the building of a truly strategic relationship between our two countries.
It will – our relationship will evolve into an even more strategic partnership. It will deal with ways to cooperate in terms of violent extremism, financing of terrorism, terrorism, increasing defense capabilities, working on a defense architecture for the region – initially between our two countries and then looking at how other countries can join. The Strategic Vision also includes trade and investment, education, and working in all fields in order to enhance our common interests and deal with the challenges that face both of our countries.
This is unprecedented. We have not had an agreement, I believe, signed by a king of Saudi Arabia and a president to codify the strategic relationship and where we want to take it moving forward, so this was a great accomplishment, and Mr. Secretary, thank you for your efforts in this regard.
The – in addition to the signing of this Strategic Vision Declaration, the two countries signed a series of agreements, both commercial as well as government to government; that involve trade, investment; that involve infrastructure, that involve technology, that involve defense sales; that involve Saudi investments in American infrastructure as well as American investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whether in the form of building up our defense manufacturing capability or other areas. The total value of those investments is in excess of $380 billion. I will not get into the details because I believe our colleagues have briefed the media about this extensively. We expect that these investments over the next 10 years or so will provide hundreds of thousands of jobs in both the United States and in Saudi Arabia. They will lead to a transfer of technology from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia, enhance our economy, and also enhance the American investments in Saudi Arabia, which already are the largest investments of anyone.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and President Trump had a very, very good and very wide-ranging conversation. They discussed, of course, the challenges facing the region and the world. They began by talking about the bilateral relationship and ways to enhance it and improve it in all areas. They discussed the scourge of terrorism, extremism, terror financing, and how we can work together to eradicate it. They discussed the nefarious activities of Iran and the fact that action has to be taken in order to ensure that Iran does not continue with its aggressive policies in the region and that Iran adhere to the letter by the agreement made between it and the P5+1 countries; that Iran cease its support for terrorism, adhere to the UN Security Council resolutions with regard to ballistic missiles, and cease its human rights violations. The – and its interference in the affairs of the country – of the region.
They discussed the situation in Syria. They discussed the importance of working towards peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed the Kingdom’s optimism that President Trump, with a new approach and determination, can bring a conclusion to this long conflict. He certainly has the vision and we believe he has the strength and the decisiveness, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands prepared to work with the United States in order to bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinians and Israelis and Arabs.
They also discussed the situation in Yemen and of course they discussed trade and investment. It was a – they had a great lunch where the conversation actually began before the meetings. The visit, as I mentioned, is a truly historic visit. We are very honored that President Trump chose to come to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on his first visit, and we look forward tomorrow to hosting the U.S.-GCC summit in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Islamic American Summit, which is historic and unprecedented, that brings together the Islamic world with the United States into a partnership and begins to change the conversation from one of enmity to one of partnership.
The President is to be commended for his foresight and his vision in taking this very bold and very historic step which has the potential of changing our world. If we can change the conversation in the Islamic world from enmity towards the U.S. to partnership with the U.S., and if we can change the conversation in the U.S. and in the West from enmity towards the Islamic world to one of partnership, we will have truly changed our world and we will have truly drowned the voices of extremism and we will have drained the swamps in which – from which extremism and terrorism emanates.
I cannot overstate the importance of such a gathering, and I believe after this visit the President will go to Israel and will go the Vatican, where he will essentially address the Jewish world and the Christian world and try to bring together the three major monotheistic religions in the world into a partnership so that we move from any discussion of a conflict of civilizations and move towards a discussion of a partnership of civilizations.
And I want to stop here and thank my friend Rex Tillerson for indulging me for taking up so much time. Welcome to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Thank you for all your efforts, and congratulations on a extremely, extremely productive and historic visit.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, thank you, and thank all of you for being here this evening, and in particular I want to thank my longtime friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. Adel and I have known each other for many, many years when our facial features were much younger. We remember those days, but we have remained friends for all these many years, and now colleagues. And I’m really proud to be here today with him to talk about this new strengthening of the U.S.-Saudi partnership and relationship.
As Adel just described it, today truly is a historic moment in U.S.-Saudi relations. The United States of America, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are really dedicating ourselves to a new strategic partnership, new for the 21st century, and to charting a renewed path toward a peaceful Middle East where economic development, trade, diplomacy are hallmarks of the regional and global engagement. It’s something that we will be working closely together on.
This growing partnership is really grounded in trust, trust between our two nations that we are pursuing the same objectives – cooperation and a shared interest. The elements of this declaration that was signed today, the Joint Strategic Vision, there are many, many elements, and there’s a lot of work now to implement those elements and really put them into motion. And so that is going to require significant ongoing engagement and dialogue between our two nations, and so I think you will find that we will be meeting with a great deal of regularity in order to review how these things are progressing. And that is only going to serve to further strengthen, I think, our cooperation, and also I think sends a very strong message to our common enemies. It strengthens the bonds between us and it does chart this new pathway forward and will guide our path forward.
At the core of our expanding relationship really are our shared security interests. America’s security at home is strengthened when Saudi Arabia’s security is strong as well. And the United States of America and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are embarking on a number of new initiatives to counter violent extremist messaging, as you just heard Foreign Minister Jubeir describe.
We’re also going to be pursuing new approaches to disrupting financing of terrorism and advancing defense cooperation. Today, the United States and Saudi Arabia are conducting vital new expansions of the security relationship that really spans over seven decades. But I think one of the real hallmarks of today is the economic cooperation. And if you have strong economic engagement between two countries, that really is foundational to a strong security relationship as well.
As you heard Foreign Minister Jubeir mention, today we announced 23 foreign investment export licenses leading to upwards of more than $350 billion of historic direct investment; 109 billion of that is in arms sales to bolster the security of our Saudi partners. And these are going to result in literally hundreds of thousands of American jobs created by these direct investments in purchases of American goods, American equipment, American technology, but also investment into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well.
And I think it’s important to note that this is an indication of the confidence the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has in the United States investment climate. And I think as they evaluate the future investment climate of the United States, what they are seeing already are the positive impacts of President Trump’s actions to improve the business climate in the U.S. for investment in job creation, and they intend to be a part of that with these investments.
Similar to this is a great vote of confidence in the United States in the business environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as they continue to advance in their own reforms and seek new opportunities for their own people to create jobs as well.
So strong economic relationships are the foundation for strong security relationships as well.
The intended sales of the defense packages in particular fall into five broad categories: border security and counterterrorism, maritime and coastal security, air force modernization, air and missile defense, cyber security and communications upgrades. And I think you can surely identify in all of these the importance that all of those areas have to U.S. national security as well.
Obviously, along with this will go a lot of training and support to strengthen our partnership with the Saudi Armed Forces as well, which just further strengthens our mil-to-mil relationship.
The package of defense equipment and services supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the entire Gulf region, in particular in the face of malign Iranian influence and Iranian-related threats which exist on Saudi Arabia’s borders on all sides.
Additionally, it bolsters the Kingdom’s ability to provide for its own security and continuing contributing to counterterrorism operations across the region. And the important part of this is this huge arms sales package reduces the burden on the United States to provide the same equipment to our own military forces and will strengthen Saudi security forces for the future so that Saudi Arabia is more capable of carrying a greater share of the burden of their own security, which, as I indicated, is important to the U.S. national security as well. So it lowers the demands on our own military, but it also lowers the cost to the American people of providing security in this region. So extremely important to the future of the relationship but also to the cost of providing security for American citizens in this region. It does commit the – it does demonstrate the commitment to our partnership with Saudi Arabia, as I indicated, expanding hundreds of thousands of new jobs.
I think the other important announcement which Adel just mentioned was the new counterterrorism initiative. The new Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology, which will be opened in Riyadh, will be a Saudi-led hub for defeating extremism in the information space. As you’ve heard us say often, we have to defeat ISIS on the battlefield, but we really have to defeat ISIS in the cyberspace. This is their recruiting tool. This is how they message to lone wolves around the world. And this center is going to concentrate heavily on how to enter that space from the standpoint of experts that live in this part of the world and understand how to message to those who might be influenced by radical messaging.
Our partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, will be signing a new agreement tomorrow to close gaps in many of these areas, including the financial infrastructure which terrorists can exploit, and we command them for refusing to let terrorists conduct financial operations in their countries. We are calling on all countries to crack down on the way financing and funds reach terrorist organizations.
All of these new initiatives will bolster our joint efforts to deter regional threats from Iran in Syria, Iran in Yemen, and on Saudi Arabia’s borders, as I mentioned.
These new steps forward will serve the national security interest of the American people and the Kingdom both. We’re very proud of this relationship that we are embarking upon with the Kingdom and are very appreciative of the leadership of His Royal Highness King Salman in putting these initiatives forward. We’ve had a really productive day today, a truly historic day in this relationship.
Thank you.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary?
MODERATOR: We have time for just a few questions.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary?
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary?
QUESTION: Good afternoon. (Inaudible.) My question is (inaudible) of this summit and the shared character of both King Salman’s character and President Trump. Now, you had said earlier in your briefing that Saudi Arabia and the United States share some objectives. Having said that, are there any crucial and solid actions that will be announced or taken towards Iran’s policy of expanding in the region?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: We are closely coordinating our efforts in terms of how to counter Iran’s extremism and its export of extremism, in particular its support for foreign fighters, its payment of foreign fighters, its support of militia that are operating not just in Yemen but in Iraq and in Syria.
We are coordinating carefully around how we view the nuclear agreement, the JCPOA, to be used in containing Iran’s nuclear aspirations. And it’s not just between ourselves and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but as you’re well aware, we have a group of likeminded that is focused on Yemen, a group of likeminded that is a coalition of countries focused on Syria.
So I think the leadership really starts here in the Kingdom, with the strong leadership of His Royal Highness as well as the Crown Prince, the Deputy Crown Prince, and certainly the Foreign Minister. They have been wonderful and very strong conveners of others who are likeminded in terms of this fight against terrorism broadly, but specifically Iran’s role in supporting extremist organizations.
MODERATOR: Margaret Brennan.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary – and I have a question for you (inaudible). Secretary Tillerson, two questions. Will you ever pick up the phone and call Iran’s foreign minister? Have you ruled out diplomacy with Iran? And secondly, on Yemen, how does pouring in more weapons via Saudi Arabia actually hasten an end to that brutal war?
And Minister al-Jubeir, can I get your reaction to the election – the reelection of Hassan Rouhani and what guidance you have given to the Trump administration about whether to stick by what they have (inaudible) nuclear agreement with Iran?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, in terms of whether I’d ever pick the phone up, I’ve never shut off the phone to anyone that wants to talk or have a productive conversation. At this point, I have no plans to call my counterpart in Iran, although, in all likelihood, we will talk at the right time.
In terms of the situation in Yemen, our emphasis is on finding a political solution. We view it as a tragic situation, obviously of millions of people on the brink of starvation, because of the impact of the fighting. But we also think it’s important to put the pressure on the parties to come to the table and talk.
So I want to make it clear that we have efforts underway on both fronts. I think the rebels in Yemen and those that have taken over the government in Yemen, have overthrown the government, have to know they cannot sustain this fight. They have to know that they will never – they will never prevail militarily. But they’re only going to feel that when they feel the resistance militarily, so it’s important we keep the pressure on them. And many of the armaments we’re providing to Saudi Arabia will help them be much more precise and targeted with many of their strikes, but it’s important that pressure be kept on the rebels in Yemen.
At the same time, we are actively engaged with others in the region to see if we cannot advance a process by which we can bring this thing to a halt politically. We have a lot of work ahead of us in that regard.
FOREIGN MINISTER AL-JUBEIR: Thank you. Margaret, with regard to the reelection of Rouhani, this is an internal Iranian matter. Who they choose for their president is their business, as it should be.
From our perspective, we judge Iran by its actions, not by its words. The Iranians have in the past said some things and done something else. They want to have better relations with us, but then they attack our embassies and assassinate our diplomats. They plant terrorist cells in my country and in countries allied to us. They supply militias that want to destabilize countries, like Hizballah and like the Houthis and others in Syria, with weapons. They intervene and meddle in the affairs of Arab countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. They support terrorism. They created the world’s foremost terrorist organization, Hizballah. They provide comfort and support for al-Qaida with many of the al-Qaida leaders living in Iran for now more than 15 years. They are – they have a relationship with the Taliban that destabilizes Afghanistan.
And so when Iran does all of these things, when they execute terrorist attacks in my country – in 1996, Khobar Towers bombings, where the Iranian military attache in Bahrain, Brigadier General Sharif, he was the control officer, where the heads of the plot escaped and fled to Iran and have been living in Iran ever since – this is not the behavior of good neighborliness, and this is not the behavior of a country that wants others to treat it with respect. This is the behavior of a state sponsor of terrorism who deservedly is on the list of state sponsors of terrorism and who deservedly is sanctioned by the international community for this behavior.
So if Iran wants to be a normal country and wants others to treat it like a normal country, it has to act in accord with international law and the values and the morals of the international system that have existed for centuries. We welcome an Iran that’s open to the world. We welcome an Iran that lives at peace with its neighbors. We welcome an Iran that doesn’t interfere in the affairs of other countries. But this is not the Iran we see.
So when you come back to your question of what do we think about the reelection of Rouhani, we want to see deeds, not words. And we will continue to judge Iran based on its deeds, and we will continue to base our policy vis-a-vis Iran based on Iran’s deeds.
If I may say something, Mr. Secretary, about Yemen. The perception is that we are fighting in Yemen for a reason – or that we have no objective or no goals. The perception is that this was an aggressive war. It was not. People forget how this started. Saudi Arabia and the GCC worked together to come up with the GCC initiative, which created the transition from President Saleh to President Hadi. Yemen was in a transitional period.
The Yemenis set up what they call their National Dialogue, which includes elements of all walks of Yemeni life and all regions of Yemen – women, students, tribal people, different religious sects – and they came up with a blueprint, a vision for what Yemen should look like going forward: a federal system, rights for everyone, and on and on and on. And then they were going to codify that into a constitution, then the Houthis staged their coup. They attacked the city, they seized the government, and they took total control of a country that is critically important to the security of the region.
Now we have a radical militia allied with Iran and Hizballah in possession of ballistic missiles and an air force that has taken over a friendly government. A friendly government asked for support; we intervened. From day one, we have said there is no military solution. The solution is political. The Houthis have to go back to the negotiating table and implement the outcomes of the national dialogue in Yemen.
The Houthis are less than 50,000 in a country of 28 million. It is unacceptable that they would be allowed to seize power and get away with it. And so we and a coalition of countries have been fighting to restore the legitimate Government of Yemen, which now is in control of 80 percent of the territory.
We have made mistakes and we have acknowledged those and we have investigated those, but we have been charged with things that we didn’t do. We were supposed to have attacked a wedding that never happened. We were supposed to have bombed the old city of Sana’a, which never took place. We were supposed to have destroyed cranes in Hodeidah port, which we didn’t do; the Houthis did it from the ground up. But these charges were leveled at the Kingdom and the coalition, and they were not correct. But the image prevailed that we were waging an aggressive war against the country, and the Houthis were made to look like they were victims when it was they who started this and it was they who lobbed more than 40 ballistic missiles at our country’s towns and cities. It is they who have violated thousands of times ceasefire arrangements that were put in place. It is they who have made 70 agreements and reneged on – more than 70 and reneged on every single one of them – not the coalition, not the legitimate government.
When it comes to assistance, Saudi Arabia has been by far the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Yemen. The areas under government control have no problem distributing aid. The areas that the Houthis control, they steal the aid and they sell it to fund their war machine. The starvation that exists in Yemen exists because the Houthis laid siege on towns and villages and will not allow humanitarian supplies to get in. That’s why people are starving, not because of the bombing. The starvation is because the Houthis steal ships coming into Hodeidah and, like I said, sell the products to fund their war machine. We have distributed aid to every area of Yemen that we can. We are running the largest hospital in [inaudible], incidentally, the Houthi capital, the hospital that the Kingdom built 30 years or so ago and has been operating ever since in order to help the Yemenis. This hospital has been operating even through the hostilities because we have no enmity against any Yemeni.
We – but we will not allow Iran to fall prey to a radical militia allied with Iran and Hizballah. We know what that ends up looking like when we look at the past in our region. And so we appreciate the position of the Trump administration in terms of providing support for our efforts in Yemen both diplomatically, logistically, and so forth. We appreciate their understanding of what’s at stake here and we appreciate – and we believe that because of this support, we will be able to put enough pressure on the Houthi-Saleh to bring them to negotiating table and to make an agreement based on the GCC initiative, the outcomes of the Yemeni National Dialogue, and UN Security Council 2260.
MODERATOR: (Inaudible.)
QUESTION: (Inaudible) would you please elaborate more on the Saudi-U.S. vision that was signed today, especially on the technology and communications?
FOREIGN MINISTER AL-JUBEIR: The vision that was signed today is, as we both mentioned earlier, truly historic because it’s unprecedented. We have the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the President of the United States signing an agreement on – signing a declaration that’s – that outlines a vision for how we want to elevate an already strategic relationship to an even higher level.
We want to intensify the consultation, we want to intensify the cooperation, whether it’s in counterterrorism, whether it’s in defense, whether it’s in technology transfer, whether it’s in education, whether it’s in trade, whether it’s in investment, and we want to create a mechanism that is headed by both the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the President or whoever they designate that would be a group that would meet periodically in order to see how we can implement a lot of the visions or the strategies or the initiatives that we have.
The expectation is that – well, the United States, as I mentioned earlier, is the largest investor – oil investor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Incidentally, ExxonMobil, the Secretary’s former company, is the largest single investor in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a good home for American investments, and American companies have been good partners who have transferred technology to the Kingdom, who have provided jobs to Saudis, and who have also helped, most importantly, small and mid-sized businesses gain work and gain technology and gain jobs. So this is very good.
The vision and the economic agreements that were signed that Rex spoke about earlier will increase American investment in Saudi Arabia tremendously and will provide more opportunity for Saudi individuals and for Saudi small and medium-sized businesses to benefit from those investments, including the technology transfer as, in reverse, American – the American people will benefit from Saudi investments in the United States, which will, again, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs.
So I have – like I said, this is a truly historic summit. This is a turning point in the relationship that will take it from a strategic relationship and partnership towards a truly strategic relationship and partnership.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary?
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary?
MODERATOR: We’ll take our last question from Jen Jacobs. We’ll take our last question from Jen.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, two questions. Can you say if the election today of Rouhani will change anything in Iran? And also, Secretary Tillerson, would you be able to say does the White House know who this person of interest is that’s being investigated in the Russia investigation?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, let me – I’ll – I’m going to answer both of those as well and then turn it to the foreign minister. I do not have any information or knowledge regarding the person of interest that’s been referenced.
I might comment on the Iranian elections as well that what we hope – what I would hope – is that Rouhani now has a new term, and that he use that term to begin a process of dismantling Iran’s network of terrorism, dismantling its financing of that terrorist network, dismantling the manning and the logistics and everything that they provide to these destabilizing forces that exist in this region. That’s what we hope he does.
We also hope that he puts an end to [Iran’s] ballistic missile testing. We also hope that he restores the rights of Iranians to freedom of speech, to freedom of organization, so that Iranians can live the life that they deserve.
That’s what we hope this election will bring. I’m not going to comment on my expectation. But we hope that if Rouhani wanted to change Iran’s relationship with the rest of the world, those are the things he could do.
FOREIGN MINISTER AL-JUBEIR: As a sign of how truly strategic our partnership is, I agree with what Rex said. (Laughter.)
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary?
MODERATOR: Thank you, everybody. Thank you very much.
Tonight, we dance !
What a team, USA! What a reception they received. Historic agreements and we’ve got a front row seat to history as it’s being made.
Yes it is history…..Can everyone see that we now have adults running this country?
What great statements and answered. And all this–not just the meetings today but clearly there was massive prep beforehand since it was all done so quickly—all this was done while the media was crying about Russia and Comey and two scoops of ice cream.
*answers
Between the TV and the CTH I have enjoyed this historic day immensely ! “The Lion King” roars !
It’s so nice for a change to see the US finally being respected again by foreign leaders. The Saudi’s are seeing for the first time in a long time what it looks like for the US to be lead by adults again.
“……be lead by the adults again.” This is so thrilling to me. I hope that, over the next months and years, more and more Americans will see this, value this, and begin to emulate it.
Yes indeed-and that young Saudi Foreign Minister is impressive.
Watched this session live.
Amazing to hear our SOS not stumble, mumble and inject stupidity in their presentation.
Bursting with Pride President Trump chose this man for SOS and grateful Rex accepted.
The enormity of this day between the US and SA is unprecedented. Under the rule of Obama, we, as a nation were shrinking at an alarming rate on the world stage in all matters which count.
Thank God we all voted for DJT for our POTUS. He’s reshaping our country to be great again. One day at a time.
MSM, Former Administration participants & Deep State Globalists hate him for it.
Stay strong and carry on! #MAGA
Everything to them in our msm is white noise and meaningless, as it should be. Minister Jubeir would not speak so passionately about trex and the entire visit without explicit permission. What a wonderful beginning to a new era. Yes wahhabinism is a concern but we start here, now and prioritize our to do list.
This quote by trex and the resulting jobs and arms deal is going to be a major deal. The media will try to spin as some illicit arms deal(old maxine will chime in) and say oh its just not so many jobs, et al. We are not giving Saudi Arabia the fish, we are giving them the gear to fish for themselves. Self reliance, independence, dignity of it all.
Remember this one:
As you heard Foreign Minister Jubeir mention, today we announced 23 foreign investment export licenses leading to upwards of more than $350 billion of historic direct investment; 109 billion of that is in arms sales to bolster the security of our Saudi partners. And these are going to result in literally hundreds of thousands of American jobs created by these direct investments in purchases of American goods, American equipment, American technology, but also investment into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well.
We have fam who work for Lockheed and they are proud and happy.
My dad was over 20 yrs at McDonnell Douglas in CA. Indeed a big deal.
My dad worked for Douglas as well-maybe a couple years.
Huuuugggeee deal and great post. T45 didn’t make the trip to start rebuilding the relationship; he went to announce we have already rebuilt the relationship, foundation done, framework going up.
BHO got a gold chain.
T45 got a $350B deal, bigly anti-terrorist cooperation and a dance party.
Stunning accomplishment.
Excellent points!
This is truly mind-boggling stuff!
So, in his first 4 months, President Trump brings about (the beginning of) World Peace.
I can only imagine what he will do for an encore in the next 7.65 years!
Winning!
MAGA!
Long Live the Republic!
Adel and Rex. That was a nice touch.
No more islam houses of worship in USA.
Thank you, stopislaminusa! I really like the idea of the Saudi Royal Family sponsoring THOUSANDS of mosques – in Saudi Arabia. AND also love the idea of having the SRF permanently relocating – to the Saudi peninsula – ALL Muslims from EVERYWHERE who don’t wish to leave Islam. That’ll provide LOTS of labor for the SRF to use in their work on their “infrastructure”.
To me that’s a GREAT step toward peace – not only in the ME but all over the world. Maybe some minor inconvenience to the SRF, but a great blessing to the human race and a WONDERFUL motivator for Muslims to leave the dark-side and MAYBE even “come to Jesus”. Everybody wins.
Amen ! Whoever doesn’t see this as huge win is living under a rock ! House of Saud saves face , Wahhabism put on notice , WINNING !!!MAGA!!
Crap questions from a crap media…as usual. It’s amazing they still get the opportunity.
NOTHING is getting in the way of President Trump and his plan to stabilize and bring about peace in the Middle East. Our POTUS has his lions working day and night to bring his agenda forth.
None of the simplistic NOISE by the MSM and the swamp will get in the way.
Winning is nice!
Seriously, how does one become an American media representative? There is zero decency and nothing but a display of stupidity. They have to live alone because no sane person could coexist with what is a dissembler horrid species.
How pathetic that Jen Jacobs from Bloomberg has to try to interject a question about ‘muh Russia’ at a press conference dealing with world affairs! Just shows how truly ingrained the stupid is in the MSM!
I get it now. All of over social media the never trumpers, haters etc have been screaming about us giving all of this military aide, especially the cyber aide to Saudi Arabia. I guess they’d like to see Iran continue with its death march throughout the world with its well funded terrorists.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister seems like a really likable guy. I’m kinda surprised really, which tells me I’ve had a lot of negative influences on my thoughts. I need start cleaning and clearing that out pretty quick. I don’t like it, not at all.
I do know a good number of the princes and others of wealth in Saudi Arabia have been funding a good number of bad guys over the years. I wonder if the leaders will clean out their swamp as well even though many are related some how some way. One has to clean out ones home first before they can fully succeed outside. So it wouldn’t hurt to keep a watchful eye on the Gulf news.
Thank you for this Sundance, it seems that every day I’m putting more pieces of the puzzle together from reading your articles, the insightful posts of our Treepers and the links they provide us on a regular basis. So thank you to all and be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Adel Al Jubair has a voice like melted butter.
And he’s easy on the eyes, too. 😍
Lol, I noticed how easy he is on the eyes too. 😀
Extremely good looking and elegant.
Oh my, both of those comments are cringeworthy. The day is historic, and hopefully it will yield many years of whatever cooperation can be expected of the opposition. But “easy on the eyes”, really? I thought we were no longer bowing.
Lame.
How funny ! Lived there for awhile in the Kingdom , a lot of good quasi – Christian Saudis , most from the Royal family and the merchant class , they tend to be easier on the eyes ! The fanatics are from the mullahs and are really inbred too much . Important that Royal family saves face first , then can tell the mullahs to eat crow ! Very important dynamics and Trump gets it !
I like it that the one of the Saudi Foreign Ministers first remarks, were about Uniting to fight Violent Extremist (didn’t specifically say Islamic, but…) and Terrorist.
Having a Formal Agreement means we can more effectively make them Fight and Not Support any Violent Islamic Extremist.
I still expect the unreleased portion of the 911 Report, that proves some kind of Saudi participation with the Terrorist, to be released.
With that said, President Trump and MAGA, has too many facets to be Derailed by the Uniparty.
They expect a right cross, and are stunned by a left uppercut.
Dazed n confused.
Their nose is startin’ to bleed from the jabs.
We have recieved No Effective punches, as they are slapping with Enemedia stories, that have Zero effect.
In a Fight, you have to expect to get hit.
But much of your opponents punches can be made ineffective, by anticipating punches, and countering with hand speed.
Not only does it make his punches less effective, but he waste more energy, and absorbs more of yours.
President Trump shows no signs of injury in reality. Enemedia are really misjudgeing the first round, and its not half over.
Most of their annonimously sourced stories have been Proven Fake! Are there any that have really caused permanent damage?
I like how this fight is goin’ so far.
The Independent Counsel Investigation just might be The Knockout Punch, straight to Their nose!
Kinda like President Trump has been holdin’ their fist, arm wrestling style, and suddenly let’s go.
When they wake up on the floor, it will be Hilarious to remind them that the Truth!, Knocked them Out, with their own fist!
Found you in the bin Son…. 😦
So proud to be an American!!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
That being said, who the hell was this Jen Jacobs? Someone just had to bring up the Russia BS!
I won’t let it steal my peace after today’s extraordinary success but it is irksome.
Here comes the Saudi 100-Day Plan – Modeled on the Chinese Plan
Saudi Arabian Foreign Mister:
• We want to intensify the consultation, we want to intensify the cooperation,
• whether it’s in counterterrorism, whether it’s in defense, whether it’s in technology transfer, whether it’s in education, whether it’s in trade, whether it’s in investment, and
• we want to create a mechanism that is headed by both the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the President or whoever they designate that would be
• a group that would meet periodically in order to see how we can implement a lot of the visions or the strategies or the initiatives that we have.
DISHEARTENED BY U.S. MSM COVERAGE OF TRUMP TRIP SO FAR–sorely need more coverage of these historic events in U.S. media. —somebody should be coordinating and managing extensive coverage in U.S.A. –sean spicer et.al. need to be advertising the fantastic results trump team is accomplishing during this trip–there is a pathetic poor management of U.S. media by this white house–people in the heartland need to see photos and video and analysis, which has been very scant so far today —- the conservative treehouse is a small audience of dedicated supporters,— we need coverage on abc cbs nbc and the newspapers with bigger audiences— people here in the heartland are hungry to hear about something besides the stupid russia probe which is only if interest in D.C.
Those 3 federal judges must feel like morons this evening! The man that hates Muslims and wants none of them in our country is being praised as the savior of their region! Tomorrow 50+ additionally Muslim leaders will be showering their praise on him.
Could we ever see a better 24 hour news cycle. From Mad Dog telling us that ISIS is being destroyed in many different regions to the reception and mega deal signed today! This is winning beyond even anything I could envision in 24 hours!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking the same thing. It really makes those Obama judges look like morons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent comment, fleporeblog, and very perceptive of what this really means. Also like how this all makes the 3 jerk judges on the 9th circuit look even more ridiculous. This is a historic visit in so many ways and I am enjoying the heck out of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of fun isn’t it?
Here is the difference. When most other presidents visit SA they wonder what it will be like and they are consumed by the affair. President Trump shows up already understanding an knowing how things operate in SA due to his business experience and he also shows up with his “A” team ready to do business and ready to get the job done so he and his team can move on to the next stop not only ready to do business again but with deals already signed in hand and the fanfare that goes along with it.
People like winners and winners like to win.
Saudi Aramco is set to sign $50bn worth of deals with about 10 US companies on Saturday, its chief executive Amin Nasser said. Companies expected to sign deals include GE, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and McDermott.
The Aramco deals will span memorandums of understanding and joint ventures between Aramco and its US partners, said Mr Nasser. Mr Nasser said up to 16 deals would be signed.
Other agreements are expected to span defence, industry and mining. More agreements should be announced on Sunday.
When deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Washington earlier this year, the White House estimated that Saudi investment pledges could rise to around $200bn.
Saudi Arabia’s $200bn Public Investment Fund, which plans to boost its assets under management to $2tn after the initial public offering of Aramco, will also announce its SoftBank vision fund deal, as well as launching another partnership, according to its managing director, Yasir Al Rumayyan.
The SoftBank vision fund, the largest private equity fund ever created, is expected to close at more than $90bn, with half of the investment coming from PIF. Around 50 per cent of the fund is expected to be invested into the US, bankers say.
Bankers also expect the PIF to invest billions of dollars in US infrastructure via a deal with a large private equity fund.
Dow Chemical, whose chief executive Andrew Liveris co-chaired the Saudi-US CEO Forum on Saturday, is set to commit to new investments in “conversion industries” in the kingdom.
Majed Bin Abdullah Al Kassabi, the minister of commerce and investment, granted new licenses to 19 US companies that will start operations in Saudi Arabia, including names such as Citigroup and Whirlpool.
At the close of the Saturday morning forum, about 70 senior Saudi executives and US chief executives boarded buses outside the Four Seasons hotel, bound for lunch with King Salman and Mr Trump at the royal court.
The elite business delegation is set to hold postprandial talks with prince Mohammed, architect of the kingdom’s reform plans.
Around 30 US executives were approved to attend the lunch, including names such as Larry Fink of Blackstone, Michael Corbat of Citigroup, Roy Harvey of Alcoa, Adena Friedman of Nasdaq and financial adviser Michael Klein.
http://www.huewire.com/trump-arrives-in-saudi-arabia-2/
Speculation:
President Trump will create a Mideast Defense Alliance between Israel (Nuclear Umbrella) and Sunni Nations (Tactical Defense) against Iranian and Terrorist Aggression.
• Palestinians would be relocated from Jerusalem to a homeland of their own.
• Terrorists would be disarmed, or destroyed in the event of a single further attack.
FOREIGN MINISTER AL-JUBEIR:
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques [King] expressed the Kingdom’s optimism that President Trump, with a new approach and determination, can bring a conclusion to this long conflict. He certainly has the vision and we believe he has the strength and the decisiveness, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands prepared to work with the United States in order to bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinians and Israelis and Arabs.
I dropped by drudge and Brietbart to see the lay of the land. Some good some bad. Mostly bad. Back to the treehouse for me
Aint that the truth. I was taught a long time ago that negativity is a communicable cancer so stay away from it.
Haven’t been to Drudge in a couple of weeks, and completely eliminated BB. CTH has it all so why go elsewhere and be gaslighted.
I just read in a French web site that ALL the press in France is anti-Trump (they rely on the US Fake News media). They consider president Trump as a moron, a mentally retard Yankee.
However, the French have bended over backward to please the Saudi Royals, with little results: they barely sell for $3 billion/year to the Saudis. Compare that to the HUGE military and commercial agreements negotiated by the “moron” in the White House and his team, exceeding hundreds of billion dollars…
Who cares about the moron French media?
