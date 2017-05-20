Saturday May 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Man Detained After Attempting to Breach Cockpit on American Airlines Flight Bound for Hawaii
“… an as-yet-unidentified Turkish national was removed from an American Airlines flight bound for Hawaii after attempting to breach the cockpit while in possession of a laptop computer.
“The man is said to have been waiting near the bathroom when a flight attendant requested he take his seat. The man then attempted to open the cockpit door before being subdued by an off-duty police officer on board.
“American Airlines Flight 31 from Los Angeles to Honolulu was eventually escorted to its destination by two F-22 fighter jets …”
A TV report mentioned the man had been arrested in Los Angeles for breaching a security door leading to the tarmac.
Yet he was still released and allowed to board a flight for Honolulu (smack head).
http://www.mediaite.com/online/man-detained-after-attempting-to-breach-cockpit-on-american-airlines-flight-bound-for-hawaii/
