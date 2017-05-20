May 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #121

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
LikeLike
Still Waiting…..
#NutJob
LikeLike
Uhhh what happened at THE DONALD on Reddit? Too close to Seth Rich story?
LikeLike
SHOCKING! Democrats Argue Their RIGHT to Keep Rigging Elections!
Stefan Molyneux
LikeLike