Day #1 – Arab Islamic American Summit – President and First Lady Trump Arrive in Riyadh..

Posted on May 20, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Riyadh Saudi Arabia for Day #1 of the Arab Islamic American Summit.  Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud personally greets the visiting U.S. dignitaries.

The royal family of Saudi Arabia are presenting the highest level of royal diplomatic treatment for the first family.  Such honors are rarely seen for international guests.

(Via Daily Mail) President and Mrs. Trump flew to the capital Riyadh overnight on Air Force One – becoming the only president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president.

His arrival following a 6,700-mile flight was met with the pomp usually reserved for a Papal welcome in South America.   The president got the red carpet treatment – literally – and airport workers took off their shoes before manicuring it with brooms in 97-degree heat.

There were 30 US flags at the ready, a tiny fraction of the thousands that line streets and highways between the airport and the city center. (link)

Summit Website HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

70 Responses to Day #1 – Arab Islamic American Summit – President and First Lady Trump Arrive in Riyadh..

  1. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:35 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:35 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:36 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:37 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:11 am

      Can I ask…was Melania whisked off to another car? In the second video, I see PDJT get into the Beast but Melania walks by, but then disappears? Was she not protected in the Beast?

      Like

      Reply
  5. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:39 am

    I don’t think people in America have any grasp on how big a deal this is.

    The peace alliance is genuinely thrilled by President Trump. There is a stunning level of respect and optimism. Stunningly so…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • seabrznsun says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:04 am

      Finally, a day I wasn’t sure America would ever see again. The respect, dignity, pageantry, and beauty of this is very pleasing.
      Trump is right, we need to bring our airports up to par. Get a load of the airport in Saudi Arabia.
      Poor Melania, no “wives” of the king came to greet her. The only female was a translator. Melania looked stunning though and I’m glad she didn’t cover her gorgeous hair as most non Muslim women have been seen to do. I also noted the Saudi minister that sat next to her tried on 2 occasions to get her attention in a very obtuse way but she kept her eyes on her man instead!
      Those bullet and mine proof autos looked like beasts with 6 inch doors.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        May 20, 2017 at 5:47 am

        I can just see Obozo and Mooch crying their eyes out …… Finally we have respect, it fills my heart when I see these pictures and the total Respect for our Great PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY …….

        Like

        Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:10 am

      That’s because middle easterners are very particular about whom they respect. Strength is one quality they respect.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:18 am

      Most will not… but I am hopeful. I admit that my skepticism for these players is still lurking, after many years of study and working in the region, but if there is just one way of obliterating Wahhabism, please so be it!

      Thank you, President and First Lady Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • flawesttexas says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:31 am

      How much of this respect for Trump is based on their disdain for Obama and the Obama-Iran deal? I am thinking it is a big part

      Like

      Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:39 am

    I have watched a bit of coverage.. live and since…. Saudi 2 TV and Al Jazeera English

    Quite a pro Trump.. pro AMERICA tone… lots of flattering pics of Trump… the American flag waving etc

    The contrast with US Media scum is papable.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:46 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:48 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Jim Peters says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:51 am

    Amazing.

    This is respect, based on fear and genuine hope. This is how tribal countries bend the knee.

    Can anyone recall how they snubbed Obama in 2016? The governor of Riyadh greeted him. That is a massive insult. Might be wrong, but there was no red carpet and he had to get out the back of the plane.

    Absolutely pathetic.

    The only nation that liked Obama in the entire ME was Iran. Everyone else despised him, or ridiculed him as a naive fool.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:51 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:51 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:52 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:52 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:53 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:54 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:55 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. PBR Street Gang says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Our President Trump 1400hrs Friday, May the 19th in the Year of our Gracious Lord 2017 –

    https://anarchist335.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/dj-19may17.jpg” alt=”DJ 19May17

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. fedback says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:56 am

    If anyone has a list of the President’s schedule today, please post

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:59 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. fred5678 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:01 am

    We dodged a bullet — it could have been this

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  24. bertdilbert says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:04 am

    I bet China is taking notes and ordering a larger red carpet than the Saudi red carpet. This is an unprecedented level of respect. A result of respect gained from surviving the daily bashing by US Media.

    Winning.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:05 am

    Arab Journalists and pundits are clearly VERY flattered/honored that Trump chose Saudi Arabia as FIRST overseas country to visit. It is a VERY big deal to them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:10 am

      We must also remember the 5 years of Arab coalition work that has preceded this event. President Trump is uniquely positioned to exemplify the hope of so many within the region who yearn for stability.

      This is a very big deal for them.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  26. FLEEVY says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:09 am

    Say what you want about the Saudis, they sure know how to roll out the welcome wagon! I remember when they left the last president stranded alone on the tarmac 😂 😂 😂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. fred5678 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:10 am

    Flattery will get you everywhere — POTUS is bestowing great honor on House of Saud and all Saudis and they are luvin it and showing it. It’s a new day, folks.

    On the street interviews by CNN are getting very favorable comments, much to consternation of CNN anchors.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:11 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:13 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Sandy says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:14 am

    Perhaps The United States can learn from Saudi Arabia…..how to TREAT their President!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      May 20, 2017 at 5:23 am

      US “journalists” should feel some SHAME.. but I know they wont… they will be banging on about Russia even while in Saudi Arabia and Trump is trying to do grown-ups stuff.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  31. TONYA PARNELL says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:17 am

    awesome pics-watch the dem o rats spin it

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. fred5678 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:17 am

    POTUS will NOT be giving a “thumbs up” gesture today. (see last item)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:18 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. seabrznsun says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:18 am

    I’m trying to figure out how to forever keep every one of these posts of Sundance’s since they are so wonderful and I don’t watch MSM – which I’m certain are limited in their scope.
    BTW, if all will excuse me for my fat fingers on this time iPad screen. If you get a “comment deleted”, I was trying to hit the “like”. Usually when I’m going to comment, I do.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. bertdilbert says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:19 am

    This will cheer up my mom. She called outside of her normal call time last night, so when I answered the phone I said, “This must be bad news”.

    She said “It is bad news, do you see what they are doing to Trump? I just had to talk to somebody about it.”

    This will make her day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:38 am

    How does all this friendship and cooperation in Saudi Arabia fit in to the “Muh Russian” narrative?
    There MUST be some sort of link.
    I await questioning of Trump by the “hard working” and “perceptive” traveling US media gaggle.

    Like

    Reply
  38. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s