Day #1 – Arab Islamic American Summit – President and First Lady Trump Arrive in Riyadh..

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Riyadh Saudi Arabia for Day #1 of the Arab Islamic American Summit. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud personally greets the visiting U.S. dignitaries.
The royal family of Saudi Arabia are presenting the highest level of royal diplomatic treatment for the first family. Such honors are rarely seen for international guests.
(Via Daily Mail) President and Mrs. Trump flew to the capital Riyadh overnight on Air Force One – becoming the only president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president.
His arrival following a 6,700-mile flight was met with the pomp usually reserved for a Papal welcome in South America. The president got the red carpet treatment – literally – and airport workers took off their shoes before manicuring it with brooms in 97-degree heat.
There were 30 US flags at the ready, a tiny fraction of the thousands that line streets and highways between the airport and the city center. (link)
Hmmm? No back door exit for Trump. What’s not to like here?
CEO forum today. Exciting
Go for it Wilbur
Can I ask…was Melania whisked off to another car? In the second video, I see PDJT get into the Beast but Melania walks by, but then disappears? Was she not protected in the Beast?
Not sure of the protocols, but rest assured she was in the best of hands … that was Keith that was by her side 🙂
I don’t think people in America have any grasp on how big a deal this is.
The peace alliance is genuinely thrilled by President Trump. There is a stunning level of respect and optimism. Stunningly so…
Finally, a day I wasn’t sure America would ever see again. The respect, dignity, pageantry, and beauty of this is very pleasing.
Trump is right, we need to bring our airports up to par. Get a load of the airport in Saudi Arabia.
Poor Melania, no “wives” of the king came to greet her. The only female was a translator. Melania looked stunning though and I’m glad she didn’t cover her gorgeous hair as most non Muslim women have been seen to do. I also noted the Saudi minister that sat next to her tried on 2 occasions to get her attention in a very obtuse way but she kept her eyes on her man instead!
Those bullet and mine proof autos looked like beasts with 6 inch doors.
I can just see Obozo and Mooch crying their eyes out …… Finally we have respect, it fills my heart when I see these pictures and the total Respect for our Great PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY …….
That’s because middle easterners are very particular about whom they respect. Strength is one quality they respect.
Most will not… but I am hopeful. I admit that my skepticism for these players is still lurking, after many years of study and working in the region, but if there is just one way of obliterating Wahhabism, please so be it!
Thank you, President and First Lady Trump.
How much of this respect for Trump is based on their disdain for Obama and the Obama-Iran deal? I am thinking it is a big part
I have watched a bit of coverage.. live and since…. Saudi 2 TV and Al Jazeera English
Quite a pro Trump.. pro AMERICA tone… lots of flattering pics of Trump… the American flag waving etc
The contrast with US Media scum is papable.
*palpable
papable. he’s going to Rome next 😉
I’ve been to Rome…pick pockets are a problem… probably Russian agents?
Amazing.
This is respect, based on fear and genuine hope. This is how tribal countries bend the knee.
Can anyone recall how they snubbed Obama in 2016? The governor of Riyadh greeted him. That is a massive insult. Might be wrong, but there was no red carpet and he had to get out the back of the plane.
Absolutely pathetic.
The only nation that liked Obama in the entire ME was Iran. Everyone else despised him, or ridiculed him as a naive fool.
Red carpet treatment for Our President Trump! I am filled with pride! MAGA
Wow. That’s quite a light show!
Our President Trump 1400hrs Friday, May the 19th in the Year of our Gracious Lord 2017 –
https://anarchist335.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/dj-19may17.jpg” alt=”DJ 19May17
If anyone has a list of the President’s schedule today, please post
Schedule for POTUS in Riyad: The Donald WOWS the Arab world.
awesome
We dodged a bullet — it could have been this
Looking at Crooked Hillary the adjective “porcine” leaps at you.
A pig aint gonna go over well with Arabs
😂🤣😂
Nooooooooooooo. Ok thank god I am up now. I had a nightmare.
Western women in Saudi Arabia are not required to wear headdress…only must keep arms and legs covered. That is the law.
Any female Wesren leader wearing a hijab or burqa is actually proselytizing Islam. They are not required on Western women in KSA. The umma will not enforxe headgear…only covering arms and legs
I bet China is taking notes and ordering a larger red carpet than the Saudi red carpet. This is an unprecedented level of respect. A result of respect gained from surviving the daily bashing by US Media.
Winning.
Arab Journalists and pundits are clearly VERY flattered/honored that Trump chose Saudi Arabia as FIRST overseas country to visit. It is a VERY big deal to them.
We must also remember the 5 years of Arab coalition work that has preceded this event. President Trump is uniquely positioned to exemplify the hope of so many within the region who yearn for stability.
This is a very big deal for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Say what you want about the Saudis, they sure know how to roll out the welcome wagon! I remember when they left the last president stranded alone on the tarmac 😂 😂 😂
Flattery will get you everywhere — POTUS is bestowing great honor on House of Saud and all Saudis and they are luvin it and showing it. It’s a new day, folks.
On the street interviews by CNN are getting very favorable comments, much to consternation of CNN anchors.
” Much to consternation of CNN anchors.” Well there is a silver lining after all.
That took some logistical maneuvering…getting The Beast there.
Probably a contingent of vehicles.
I wonder if they sent the press over on the cargo planes.
A Cargo plane is too good for them
They are going to struggle with NO ALCOHOL for 2 whole days!!!
Perhaps The United States can learn from Saudi Arabia…..how to TREAT their President!!!
US “journalists” should feel some SHAME.. but I know they wont… they will be banging on about Russia even while in Saudi Arabia and Trump is trying to do grown-ups stuff.
awesome pics-watch the dem o rats spin it
POTUS will NOT be giving a “thumbs up” gesture today. (see last item)
I am sure Trump has most of that covered… he could have problems with the last item!!
He already did… but it is OK in Saudi Arabia…
Jennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs
Trump flashed me a thumbs up as he rode the gold escalator up to his first overseas adventure.
❤️
I’m trying to figure out how to forever keep every one of these posts of Sundance’s since they are so wonderful and I don’t watch MSM – which I’m certain are limited in their scope.
BTW, if all will excuse me for my fat fingers on this time iPad screen. If you get a “comment deleted”, I was trying to hit the “like”. Usually when I’m going to comment, I do.
Experiment with right click, save page as. If you are using Opera, click on menu, page, save as. Internet explorer click on file, save as etc etc.
This will cheer up my mom. She called outside of her normal call time last night, so when I answered the phone I said, “This must be bad news”.
She said “It is bad news, do you see what they are doing to Trump? I just had to talk to somebody about it.”
This will make her day.
Bert, please let your dear, sweet mom know Trump and the CTH people have her back – not to worry.
How does all this friendship and cooperation in Saudi Arabia fit in to the “Muh Russian” narrative?
There MUST be some sort of link.
I await questioning of Trump by the “hard working” and “perceptive” traveling US media gaggle.
