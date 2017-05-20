Day #1 – Arab Islamic American Summit – President and First Lady Trump Arrive in Riyadh..

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Riyadh Saudi Arabia for Day #1 of the Arab Islamic American Summit. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud personally greets the visiting U.S. dignitaries.

The royal family of Saudi Arabia are presenting the highest level of royal diplomatic treatment for the first family. Such honors are rarely seen for international guests.

(Via Daily Mail) President and Mrs. Trump flew to the capital Riyadh overnight on Air Force One – becoming the only president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president.

His arrival following a 6,700-mile flight was met with the pomp usually reserved for a Papal welcome in South America. The president got the red carpet treatment – literally – and airport workers took off their shoes before manicuring it with brooms in 97-degree heat.

There were 30 US flags at the ready, a tiny fraction of the thousands that line streets and highways between the airport and the city center. (link)

Summit Website HERE

I enjoyed pulling a lot of granular detail into this story about Trump's arrival in Riyadh. https://t.co/mAbaJbnxgQ — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 20, 2017

Advertisements