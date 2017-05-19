May 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #120

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
LikeLiked by 9 people
If it can be proven that there was a conspiracy to deliberately and knowingly push this false narrative for the purpose of overthrowing a president and/or preventing him from governing, can the conspirators be tried for crimes such as treason or sedition?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Treason and sedition, I believe, both require physical force. I don’t have the ref handy, but I read the US Code statutes a while ago.
LikeLike
Sounds like a plan…. all we need is a NOT CORRUPT Justice Department.
LikeLike
Send the chart to everyone in Congress.
LikeLike
I welcome anybody sending it to anybody 🙂
People are welcome to TWEET it
LikeLike
Ain’t no “witches” around PDJT……now I can tell them where to find “sumbitches”……
Congress
CNN
NBC
Swamp Compost
NYT
The list is endless I tell you!! 😉
LikeLike
Still Waiting…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Truth About The James Comey Memo | President Trump Obstructing Justice?
Stefan Molyneux
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lock him up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not gonna “touch” it.
But…..
It’s with Hillarys missing emails. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
The media is dishonest, yes……but I’ll have a debate as to whether or not they are human beings. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
Still shaking myself sometimes and saying “This is real.” God bless and protect him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Comey gone Homey is full of Balomey!
LikeLike
Post Comey knock knock joke
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hillary Called Out for Using Fake ‘African Proverb’
She’s up to her old tricks again.
5.18.2017 News Trey Sanchez
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/hillary-called-out-using-fake-african-proverb
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally a boycott coming from the Right Side. Goya Foods founded by Puerto Rican immigrants) is boycotting the NYC National Puerto Rican Day Parade because they’ve decided to honor a PR terrorist pardoned by Obama.
Goya Foods has been a major donor/sponsor since it began 60 years ago.
American Companies like AT&T will continue to sponsor (surprised, anyone?).
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/05/18/goya-drops-puerto-rican-day-parade-celebrating-terrorist-freed-obama/
LikeLiked by 11 people
Great! I never knew anything about Goya except they make a few thing I like that are not available in other brands. Guess I will be buying more Goya foods…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here. I will now seek out Goya food items in the store.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
MANY thanks, Citizen817!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
This reaffirms what I thought earlier.
Tom Donohue invited our VP to talk. He has to acknowledge him and blow smoke up his ass. The speech was fantastic and felt like an “America First” speech.
He talked about America being open for business. He shared the financial benefits those employed by foreign corporations have had on American workers. He talked about the corporate rate being cut from 35% to 15%. He stated unequivocally that the Trump doctrine was bilateral trades that would be a win-win for both countries. He talked about the fact that we have been screwed by previous trade agreements. He used the China example as a model of what it would look like in the future. He basically called out the Japanese is a respectful way to drop this BS about our beef.
When our President accomplishes everything VP Pence spoke about, he can turn the same speech into his presidential stump speech of what he will continue to do if he is elected as our 46th President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pence hasn’t defended POTUS much at all. Honorable man? He seems to try to keep his image clean to be the next POTUS when the uniparty impeaches Trump. By the way When that happens he will steal Trump’s America First agenda trying to put wool over people. I’m sure many people will fall for that,too.
LikeLike
I agree. Some of the crap I’ve been reading from posters attacking Pence reminds me of the early days of the NeverTrumpers. Pence is a good man and if, god forbid, anything happens to Trump, I trust that he will do his best to carry out Trump’s agenda. That’s why Trump picked him. Trump said “I have found a leader”, and he meant it.
LikeLike
I was saying same thing like others let have Hillary and Obama crime under investigation but it’s too early. Let President gets out officially from these stupid Russia investigation then he will have free hand to attack on Hillary and Obama around mid terms. Right now have a healthcare, tax cuts, find leaker and clean deep state. If he touches so called liberal God Obama and Hillary then deep state will strike back.
LikeLike
I just read the writer at the NY slimes admits he never saw the memo and took someones word for it what was in it over the phone. Now imagine all the RINO betrayers and all the corrupt media and Democrat party ran us all down a rabbit hole with that little bit of false info or unconfirmed in any way. No wonder we are taking so much flak. Everyone believes the NYT’s or WAPO and runs with it including FOX………..CNN has turned this into the smoking gun for impeachment. That my friends is hysteria of the left. I blame the GOP for not calling out such an obvious BS story….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found you in the spam bin…. 😦
LikeLike
I’ve been there myself……..😉
AdRem ❤️
LikeLike
Russian Hackers?
They are moving stuff to Spam Bin so that you get in troub. Puddy.
LikeLike
KNOWN election Hackers…
Seth Rich… NOT a Russian Agent?
John Podesta… Could be a Russian Agent… but he colludes with Hillary and the DIMS
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Koch brothers are investing millions for the tax break legislation.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/18/koch-brothers-trump-tax-plan-238530
From the article:
The Kochs’ tax reform push is being funded by the Koch-backed nonprofit groups Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce and Americans for Prosperity, and it will include digital advertising, direct mail and grass-roots mobilization, according to James Davis, a spokesman for Freedom Partners. He wouldn’t put a precise price tag on the campaign, but said would be a “multi-million-dollar effort” and will run through the fall in targeted congressional districts, and could eventually expand to include television advertising.
They maybe realizing if you can’t beat him, you are better off joining him. Especially when it comes to your bottom line! 💰
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask them the scuttlebutt about “Vince Foster’ killing!
LikeLike
I shoot all the time, but that’s a SEAL trained stance and a darn fine one…
LikeLike
I cant alternate closing my eyes, only right one, and so my stance is really goofy. But my husband says it still works for me.
LikeLike
It Turns out Mueller was the actual delivery boy for the uranium that Hillary sold to Russia in 2009. Seriously. You can’t make this stuff up! http://wp.me/p7kZHT-wy
LikeLiked by 1 person
The uranium in question was only part of a 10 gram piece of highly enriched uranium. We’re talking less than a 1/4 ounce piece.
LikeLike
The hard core Treepers just may be the most informed people on the planet.
Er, I s’pose I should include our youngers over at T_D. 🙂
LikeLike
It was a sample. You sample before you buy. Also, nice attempt at distraction. You miss the point entirely. THE POINT is that Mueller is in no way unbiased or uncompromised. Others have been forced to recuse themselves for doing far less. This entire canard is a joke.
LikeLike
Have you bothered to ask yourself why? It’s not some big mystery…
LikeLike
Why what? Why he was acting on behalf of ‘whoever’ while going to Russia? It could be as Hillary’s go between for some treasonous act? Or it could be legit. The point is, this man is in NO WAY independent, or unbiased. He is compromised in every way. It is a joke.
LikeLike
The uranium in question was a sample of uranium that had been stolen…
I knew that wikileaks snippet was going to end up as propaganda…
There was much more to the event than what is being spread.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
State of California is mad!
http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article151397597.html
From the article linked above:
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, joined by attorneys general from 14 other states and the District of Columbia, on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in a pending federal lawsuit filed in 2014 by the Republican-controlled House that sought to unravel a key part of Obamacare – cost sharing subsidies that reduce premiums and copays for low- and middle-income people.
House Republicans contend that the federal payments are illegal because they were not authorized by Congress when the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010. A federal district judge last year agreed, and the Obama administration appealed. With Trump in the White House, Obamacare advocates fear his administration could simply drop the appeal and end the subsidies – especially if efforts to overhaul the law fail in Congress. If California and other states are granted access to the lawsuit, they would be in position to oppose that maneuver.
Sucks when the court is not on your side! Karma is a bitch! Go pound sand!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just love that picture fle 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
The little guy is adorable and wants a piece of these animals messing with our President and his future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is a big pos, always on the radar this guy.
https://www.gop.com/who-is-xavier-becerra/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Lou Dobbs! He had Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch on his show. Chris asked for “Extreme Transparency” from the WH allowing Judicial Watch to get their hands on all types of documents during the Obama presidency. Lou loved the idea and asked Chris if he has spoken with the WH. Chris said he wrote something on his website. Lou said that isn’t going anywhere. He told Chris that the 2 of them will call the WH together. At the end of the time segment he reiterated it! Lou is putting some serious skin in the game. Thanks again Lou for your love and support of our President!
Segment starts at 13:20 in the video below
LikeLiked by 6 people
NYT’s reporter admits to Brian Williams that he never saw the memo, but that it was described to him:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/fake-news-nyt-journalist-behind-comey-memo-admits-never-saw-video/
LikeLike
Reflecting on reality and recent history
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strong reason to have separate bathrooms for Cucks
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was never any meddling by Russia that is the reason a dirtbag like lying crooked Hillary lost the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is very creepy looking…
LikeLike
For those of you upset by the current non-issue of muh Russians being promoted by the media, Rinos and D-Rats, I want to present a historical perspective. It’s longer than I thought it would be so I will post it in three parts.
Part 1
The D-Rats first pulled this scam against Nixon with the Watergate break in. I was a young adult at the time and I didn’t know anyone who gave a crap about it. Nixon of course, had nothing to do with it. With the mood of the country at the time, McGovern had a snowballs chance in hell of winning in ’72. Nixon knew this and thus, had no motive to break into the DNC. However, one of Nixon’s many sins according to the deep state was opening up the bamboo curtain after almost 25 years and defusing a potential threat of war. The Wars-R-Us group didn’t like that so they had the CIA conduct the break in in such an incompetent manner (even teenage burglars could do a better job) to make sure they would get caught to blame it on Nixon. Remember, the media meme for Nixon was that he was paranoid so “of course” he had to know what the 1972 equivalent candidate of HilLIARy was up to. Nixon wasn’t paranoid because people were out to get him. If what you are paranoid about is true, it isn’t paranoia.
Anyway, the media did a mind number on Nixon. HilLAIRy was in the thick of it lying her ass off. Despite the lefty propaganda, Nixon was not a tough guy and was really too soft to stand up to them. I believe that Nixon could have beaten them but he caved in setting a dangerous precedent. He didn’t want to damage the country by fighting them but in my opinion, that was a big mistake. It made him look guilty when he was not and encouraged future D-Rats.
So the D-Rats got what they wanted with Nixon and then we got the crapweasle Carter who gave us 25% interest rates, an enemy Iran, decimated the military, trashed the economy and gave away the Panama Canal among other things. But, We the People saw the damage Carter was doing and supported Reagan in ’80. Being a true D-Rat, Carter tried to get the Russians to help him win a second term; they refused which should tell you something about the idiocy of muh Russia meme.
Reagan was not part of the establishment and wasn’t the annoited candidate; the D-Rats and Rinos hated him. So, they wanted to get rid of him. First by physical violence in 1981 which failed. Then they decided to use the tried and true, in their minds, setup. Along comes Iran-Contra. Again, illegat things set up to be caught. However, Reagan didn’t cave like Nixon and it failed. Just like Watergate would have failed if Nixon had stood up to the bullies and exposed their deceit. Reagan took them on and was the last man standing completing his second term in office. Reagan revived the economy and did things that helped the country; the people were behind him. Just like they are behind President Trump today.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Quite interesting.
LikeLike
Who the Elites, the Uniparty and the Deep State hate is us, the People. They despise us. They are terrified, too, of our values and our love of country. They hate that God humbles us. They would liquidate us if they could, so they are killing us slowly in many ways with many techniques. Men are dying younger. Are unique cultural achievements are demonized. Children are considered property of the State.
They cannot abide President Trump because he and the People are one, united under God and resolute to defend our birthrights under Law.
LikeLiked by 5 people
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/05/18/gingrich-surrender-or-fight-our-country-is-at-stake.html
LikeLike
Thanks to Tazz2293, and flepore for copying to another thread for me to see, I just unloaded on my Senators. More tomorrow.
“Letter to my senator:
Dear Senator,
I am sick of this immoral, offensive, disingenuous, unjust, unfair and inhumane treatment of Donald Trump who is the President of the United States of America. Every Republican in Congress who does not stand up and defend President Trump, those who do not support his agenda, are making a mockery of what should be the most dignified office in all of the world.
Trump supporters will not stop our support of President Trump regardless of what schemes the Lying Media and the Progressive party come up with, our support of President Trump will never waver. I and we resent the enemies of America, the lying propaganda arm of the MSM and their DNC political allies with their attempts to subvert our Constitution while slandering our President and their attempts to prevent our President from doing his duty.
We are sick of the violence, the threat of violence and the rhetoric coming from the Progressives who’s side lost the election. We’re sick of the Russia, Russia, Russia BS when we know the record of the Obama administration and the Clinton foundation donations received from them as well as the Uranium deal. This is disgusting to watch. I cannot watch a single late night television program due to the constant barrage of leftist propoganda spewed ignorantly. This is my President, in fact, this is the first time in my life I have been able to vote for a president and have my state vote the same. This is why I moved my family to Idaho. My 10 year old watches the news and all it’s lying and misrepresentation and calls it out immediately, why can’t you?
Time to do your duty Sir, it is time to take a stand and support President Trump both publicly and privately. It is time to denounce the attacks on President Trump. It is time to end the Witch Hunt against the man We the People elected to be President.
I will not donate a dime to the Republican party for any reason and I will work to try and make sure as many incumbent Republicans lose their seats in Congress.
Regards,
Carterzest”
Feel free to borrow it and make it your own. I did. Some senators have a 1500 word limit though.
#Wolverines
Man that felt good!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wish i could send that to my senator, except its kamala harris and diane feinstein.
LikeLike
California’s enduring one hellz of a bloated estrogen overload…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only one of my states congressional delegation is Republican and Freedom Party at that…Think I will give the democrats a piece of my mind anyways..Gently though..You never know with communists these days..
LikeLike
Part 2
Now we move on to W. W was not a real Republican; he was from the George Romney/Nelson Rockefeller wing of the party which are a bunch of smug elitists. Even so, they wanted to get rid of him so they created another false controversy with the stupid Iraqi prison. I got sick of hearing how these poor, murderous terrorists were humiliated by having panties put on their heads. IMHO, they shouldn’t have been breathing and I think a lot of other people felt the same way. So, that didn’t work. So they started with the no WMD meme, which was a lie (They did find evidence and let’s not forget the yellow cake they hauled out of there), and that didn’t work either. Bear in mind that W NEVER defended himself or his people against these lies and yet, he finished his first term.
So, round two in 2004 and the media manufacture phony documents about Ws service record. W didn’t defend himself about that either. It took citizens to demonstrate they were false. W won his second term and no one was ever prosecuted for producing phony Federal documents. Then let us not forget the phony spy controversy with the desk jockey CIA agent which was also designed to drive W from office. W didn’t defend himself or his people with that garbage either and someone took a fall that should not have. Yet he remained in office to finish his term. Despite the constant lies of the media the entire time which led to the O disaster.
So it is now 2017 and another outsider who wasn’t the chosen one, President Trump, is facing down the deep state. Unlike Watergate and Iran-Contra, there is NO physical evidence, just allegations for muh Russia. Yet the D-rats think they can force President Trump out of office like they did Nixon but failed with Reagan and W.
There are many things different this time with President Trump. For one, he really is a genius in the clinical definition of genius. The man only sleeps 4 hours a day and has done so for over 50 years. That is a great deal of thought and planning time per day.
President Trump is a long term thinker and planner. He is use to running a real estate empire that covers the globe and I imagine he can tell you the details of everything he owns. I doubt that anything goes on that he doesn’t know about. In other words, he knows what the opposition is planning and has plans in place to deal with it.
President Trump is a FIGHTER! He never rolls over and he prevails due to incredible brain power and strategic planning. He studies his enemies, learns their weakness and uses it against them. I also believe he studied every Presidential Administration since the country was founded and learned valuable lessons to be a successful President. President Trump has already demonstrated he is a great President.
Now compare President Trump’s genius with the D-Rats and Rinos: We have Senile Pelosi who slurs her speech like shes drugged out most of the time, O who cannot speak a sentence without a teleprompter, HilLIARy who cannot stand up for more than 20 mins at a time and is a known alcholic, Rocket Scientist Maxine Waters who openly misuses campaign money, Geophysicist Hank Johnson who warned us about Guam tipping over if too many people stood on one side, Sen. Warner who has made millions from his Russian business deals, Chuckie Schumer who while screaming about muh Russia meets with the Russians frequently with autographed photos of the events, ISIS cheerleader/Traitor McCain and of course Lyin’ Ryin’ whose main accomplishment, other than marrying a rich lefty woman and running for office, was driving the Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile before his policies drove the company from Wisconsin.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Loving this Fle! Except for the brandy that came out my nose…
LikeLike
Part 3
This crew of D-Rats, Rinos and media are even more stupid than the ones that tried to take down Reagan and W but failed.
When you look at the D-Rat/Media history, they failed two out of three and the one time they succeeded, the victim never fought back. President Trump is a fighter and a careful planner. I think he has multiple contingency plans for everything.
I will close this tome by making the following observation. People try to gauge President Trump based on their own personal experience. If we were all geniuses, this would be valid. However, we’re not. Us trying to second guess President Trump would be like the 90 lb weakling trying to assess Superman. President Trump is the first high profile genius the general public has ever seen. Trying to interpret him reminds me of that scene in Startrek: The Voyage Home where Dr. McCoy is trying to get Spock to tell him what it was like when he was dead. Spock tells the doctor, it would be impossible to tell him without a common frame of reference. Dr. McCoy then says, You mean I have to die before you can tell me your views on life after death? Spock nods. And that’s where we are with President Trump, we have no frame of reference to accurately assess his short term actions. All we know for sure is that they will lead to where he said they will lead. President Trump says he’s got this! I believe him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
FL_Guy great posts that were worth the read!
LikeLiked by 2 people
All Nicely done…Makes this site what it is….
LikeLiked by 1 person
What qualifies as reportage in today’s world is nothing short of “otherworldly”……
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many a true word spoken in jest….
The fictional story of Lord of The Flies did portray children (susceptible minds) going feral.
THAT is the story of the hysterical Legacy Media, DIMS and the uninformed left masses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As I recall….I went to Lord of the Flies Jr. High.
LikeLike
I read the book… I think it was recommended by High School teacher?
Also saw the movie.
And now…. I see it reenacted by feral savages on YT 🙂
LikeLike
There has to be a massive tuning out going on…It’s so far over the top only the truly viscous are tuning in…One Fake MSM poll had 40% with no opinion of Comey firing…
Reporters were stunned, but people don’t care about these things for most part and the media is huge part of that…They are unwatchable including 90% plus of FOX..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes…and it needs to stop soon. We need it….not us per se, we get our information here mostly, but there are many that don’t have time to spend but their 30 minutes to an hour a day. Networks and local. It’s garbage. It’s not even slanted. It’s outright lying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New York Times reporter admits to Lyin’ Brian Williams that he never saw the Comey memo:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/fake-news-nyt-journalist-behind-comey-memo-admits-never-saw-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look… Comey wrote “the Memo” while landing in Bosnia, under sniper fire.
By way of authenticating the time and date… Comey added a sketch of his watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t stop,laughing rumpole2….i have no idea why 😉
LikeLike
Wasn’t that stated in the original article? Or did Lyin’ Williams just read the headline like most of the people who gobble this crap up?
LikeLike
Some mystery person read it over phone…This is what they call journalism now…The left still says President Trump gave out classified info to Russians and it’s a completely false story…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved all of those James Woods tweets except the last one.
Chaffetz is a weasel and there is something very fishy about him resigning from Congress.
LikeLike
What a totally hateful waste of carbon this man is. He used to be just loopy moonbeam but he really is evil. Actually saying im greedy because I wont pay higher taxes, aka spread the wealth!!!??? This on the heels of saying he wants another $15 million on top of his firs $15 million for legal fees of illegals facing deportation. These people are beyond beyond crazy.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-18/cali-governor-jerry-brown-slams-free-loading-taxpayers-opposing-higher-taxes
LikeLiked by 2 people
4th year surgical resident who took care of Seth Rich at hospital said Seth didn’t need to die from his wounds. Allegedly posted at voat.com Q&A. Click to enlarge.
LikeLike
LikeLike
What does Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin deserve?
A former uniformed Secret Service officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for sending sexually explicit photos of himself to underage girls — while he was on duty at the White House.
Lee Robert Moore, 38, of Church Hill, Maryland, pleaded guilty in March to enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor. The Secret Service fired him after his arrest in November 2015.
At the time of his arrest, Moore was assigned to protect the White House complex, and prosecutors said he sent some of the materials while on guard duty at the White House.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ex-secret-service-officer-gets-20-years-sexting-teens-white-n761891
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That entire incident is bizarre…Someone recorded this and held it (Possibly Egg McMuffin). The joke was about Russia …Obama ran a police state and we are seeing the reaction regardless of this particular weirdness…
LikeLike
Ha ha ha! Maxine Waters is having a meltdown:
Maxine Waters: Putin Invented “Lock Her Up” and “Crooked Hillary” for Trump
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/maxine-waters-putin-invented-lock-crooked-hillary-trump-video/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ironic that the left applauds this alliance with the Saudis with whom we share few cultural values, and destains Russia with who we share many western values, whose people look like westerners, dress like westerners, and have similar cultural affinities. Very, very odd.
LikeLike
destains = disdains
LikeLike
https://i.imgur.com/tffDoAc_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=high
LikeLike