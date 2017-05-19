Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty To Child Sexting Charge – Wife Files for Divorce…

Perpetual pervert, and disgraced former Democrat congressman, Anthony Weiner, turned himself in to the FBI, pleaded guilty in federal court this morning to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor.
Later in the afternoon, a court official confirmed his wife Huma Abedin had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The divorce is uncontested. Weiner, 52, agreed to surrender his iPhone as part of the plea agreement, and he must register as a sex offender. Weiner also apologized to the teenage girl.
NEW YORK – Weiner agreed Friday not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison.
During the hearing, the Democratic former congressman apologized through tears to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts, saying, “I accept full responsibility for my conduct. I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.”
“These destructive impulses brought great devastation to my family and friends, and destroyed my life’s dream of public service,” he continued. “I am committed to making amends to all those I have harmed.”
Weiner was already in federal custody ahead of the hearing.
The judge told him he would have to register as a sex offender.
The FBI began investigating him in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera. (more)
Flashback – The most epic press conference in history:
What about the Secret Service guard at the WH who just got 20 years for doing the exact same thing as Weiner?
He is not a husband of Hillary Clinton’s Muslim lover and does not have Hillary’s classified emails on his computer. I hope that helps.
Correct. Not all animals are equal in the insanely corrupt district of criminals among those posing as “representative government”.
The scales of justice are still broken. Maybe they will be repaired soon and krooked killery and her muslim girlfriend (et al) can share the same cell block while awaiting trials for TREASON.
All animals are equal. Some are equaler than others.
He did not have an iPhone that will help JAIL HILLARY, for trade.
IM, shrewd.
Here’s the little punk back in 2004 dissing bloggers.
Adrianna Huffington liked him, no surprise there.
Maybe the contents of his laptop bought him some leniency?
so now she finally files for divorce I guess that is better then Cankles who still shares space with the impeached perjurer rapist slick willy.
Yeah but soon they can testify against each other!!
Bingo!
Despair and a Bill 😉
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 SO……I just ate…..I come on, and I get to choose between a thread about Comey the #NUTJOB, or Weiner the Loser!!!
Entertainment Tonight 😉
Nuts, Weiners….this site is gonna need a PG-13 rating pretty soon.
Hey Sue –
What is SO great about this site is that we can have fun with these subjects, and everything always remains “tastefully” done, while also hilariously funny 😉
I forgot my /s. I was teasing, not offended 🙂
Oh…I knew that….I was agreeing with you 😉 I should’ve said that!!! 😀
Yeah things may get uglier for Huma and Hillary after Anthony starts trying to cut a deal.
Those two won’t have a Weiner between them, but I’m sure that there are other things on Anthony’s phone that AG Sessions is interested in.
Lol
Comey lost his weiner I guess.
No, they’re still pals….
Picnic lunch: Weiner and Balomey 😉
hey Tony…
how’d that “insurance file” turn out for ya?
Weiner is only getting “21 to 27 months”?
That’s outrageous…that is only a slap on the wrist, compared to what the Secret Service agent got.
but does it prove that he did indeed assist the FBI in regards to the Clinton email issue? Or maybe even turned on Huma?
Or so one may presume!
is presume better than assume?
“ass out of u and me“
One would think so as the @$$ is removed, but… it might as well be the same word and u and me are still in the mix. lol
Ziiggii, I hope so!
Interesting take from Ziiggii.
If Weiner turned over “other” evidence, it may explain why Abedin immediately filed for divorce. Her marriage sham is blown. Abedin on her own.
Wonder if Abedin moved into the home (no 3) the Clinton’s purchased across from the HRC residence.
As Richard Pryor once said… “Baliff, whack his pee pee”. Outta here, Carlos Danger!
That was Cheech and Chong that said that, off their first album “Big Bamboo”. Cheech was playing a school teacher.
Are you sure? Wasn’t that off “That ******* Crazy” album around 1976? The judge asked Richard why he liked underage girls and Pryor said “I’m just crazy about it”. Then, the baliff line…
It was Cheech and Chong. I still have the original vinyl. Use to play it for people all the time.
What year did that come out? I distinctly recall Pryor going to court for justice, and that’s what he found… “Just Us”! The the baliff routine.
1971. Look it up. It was not Pryor.
I distinctly recall what I apparently didn’t. The mind is a terrible thing…
We all do it! 😛
Nope. That routine was not what you think… geri takes this one. lol
Thank you! 👍
We have a winner. 🤘
Yes its c n c. So funny…now i need to listen to it.
Trippin’ in court….
For interested parties: Tommy Chong on the genesis of Dave’s Not Here….
If he starts his sentence immediately – he’ll be out in time to run for POTUS.
I’ve already eaten, but those that haven’t can have a Weiner Roast…🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭
He is only sorry he got caught. I know how fellow prisoners react to those who sexually abuse children, wonder how they react to those who transfer obscene material to children?
Maybe Jared from Subway will be his cell mate.
They trade peeks with each other
He will be in the child molesters pod in the prison, with fellow deranged perverts.
Weiner will be put in a federal special unit that only houses other perverts
Do Muslim women usually marry Jewish men
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
A Muslima is forbidden under Shariah law to marry a non-Muslim. Muslim men can marry a non-Muslim woman. However, as is true with nearly all Shariah law, there are exceptions. Muruno. “Doing evil to do good.” It’s another form of deceit. Translated that means, anything goes to advance Islam. So, yes, a Muslim woman can marry outside Islam and even marry Jew, if it gets her inside the “enemy’s camp” to advance Islam.
Huma needs a honor rubout maybe
I think Sharia law has some issues with homosexuality/lesbianism as well.
Imagine having to take Weiner and Cankles for the team.
Which means he was a lonely beard.
Hillary set that arrangement up. Once Huma was married to a US citizen, her naturalized US citizenship was more secured. Bill performed the ceremony.
Grounds for Revocation of Naturalization – Chapter 2, Part L, Volume 12 | Policy Manual | USCIS
https://www.uscis.gov/policymanual/HTML/PolicyManual-Volume12-PartL-Chapter2.html
Huma was born in Michigan.
My understanding, it was Bill Clinton who officiated the Abedin-Weiner wedding.
Oops! Didnt see KBRs posting.
Most excellent, KBR!
Only if directed to by Muslim men interested in sabotaging the US.
God Bless Andrew Breitbart!
I wonder if Weiner ratted out some of his buddies in exchange for this ridiculous sentence??
Beans and Weiners 😂😂😂😂😂😂
AB’s presser 7 years ago? Wow.
Seven years.
Seven years since this press conference by Andrew Breitbart outing Weiner and Hilary has had this “perpetual pervert” and “disgraced democrat congressman’s ” wife constantly by her professional political side.
Creepy, crooked Hilary.
I’m still not convinced AB died of natural causes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andrew Breitbart was such a hero. I’m still so sad he’s gone. That presser was the most amazing thing I had ever seen.
Any other white man in America would have been fried in weeks or months. How many years has Carlos Danger been “on the loose”? A nation of laws or men, pick one!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We the People have a lot of work to do.
Will we do it, is the question!
Yes, this is not the sentence he truly deserved. If you take Huma out of the equation, there are their two small children that were innocently caught up in this and they victims too as well as the victims in the case. It’s really disgusting when you think about it and yes Hillary still walks free but hopefully not forever.
I’m always so curious about their son. His mom is a Muslim and his dad is Jewish and we all know those two don’t go together so I wonder if she’s ever able to take her son to the Middle East to visit or if that would even be allowed.
According to Islam, they are Jewish [the father].
According to Judaism, they are Muslim [the mother].
Go figure (:
Some Muslim she is: Married to an infidel’s infidel who is a mental adulterer to boot. I’m surprised her genetic daddy has not yet killed her for “disgracing the family”.
A plea bargain conviction can never be appealed for any reason.
You…..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t breathe….hubby thinks he needs to take me to the “State” Farm 😉
Weiner Pleads 🛎🛎🛎🛎 😂😂😂😂
In NY plea bargain convictions are appealed regularly.
Prosecutors get signed waivers of appeal in plea cases, and cases are still appealed.
Jurisdiction of the court, validity of the plea itself, and legality of sentence are often raised, and in a few cases successfully.
21-27 months in prison? “So, Mr. Wiener, in exchange for a reduced sentence…say, 21-27 months in prison and registering as a sex offender…as opposed to say, 20-30 years in prison, with no chance of parole, do you have anything you’d like to speak to federal prosecutor about and would be willing to testify to, in a court of law, under oath, of course? And just so know, we take oaths seriously.”
Oh, I do so pray…
Rest in peace Andrew Breitbart 😞
A leftist liberal MSM hero of the state. Headed where they all belong. Prison. May many of his fellow travelers soon join him as cellies.
Coomies!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
There has to be an LEO or attorney here who can educated me (us) about what now happens to the evidence in this case, since it was “settled”. Can the DOJ put a claim on his laptop to preserve its contents?
Breitbart’s video, above, clearly attests to the fact of 1 count “obscene behavior” from a public servant. Was Weiner charged then?
I do believe this recent Weiner charged conviction is actually no. 3 offense but regardless, not a first offense!
Why is Weiner’s penalty so low?
andi lee: Because Weener is an adopted Clinton, that’s why his penalty is so low. The miracle is that he will be penalized at all.
The benefits of being a politician or linked to an important politician. I find it strange that suddenly his case is advantageously settled.
So does this mean Huma is available?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she is already spoken for.
Only if you want the one time thrill of Arkancide.
One of the greatest tweets ever, from anybody. I present:
#NutJobs and Perv Alerts…..Our Pres calls ’em out, doesn’t he? Gotta ❤️ It!!!
How long do you think he lives?
Per Wayne Dupree, no jail time involved!
Prior Weiner history, (NYPost):
Huma slips Anthony the Weiner
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I was wondering where you were. Is this a test?
Huma Ducks her Weiner 🛎🛎🛎🛎🛎🛎
‘He cried as he apologized to the teen saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”’
AFAIK there is no cure for this “sickness” . So in two yr he will be back out and little girls look out?
@13:40 The Hacker Story- Why is it the person accused of being a hacker wants an investigation and the one supposedly hacked doesn’t” —- Mr.Breitbart was being accused of a crime to cover up Weiner’s and associates crimes
Hmmm, similar scenario – like the DNC being hacked.
Breitbart Press Conference Video
In the photo at the top of this article, tell me: Is that worthless piece of dogsqueeze Weener toting a man-bag, or does his pet muslima make him carry hers?
Look, Weiner is a worm…
But this is rubbish. Clearly a sexually active 15 year old. Yes, he’s guilty of a trivial technicality. No assault involved.
We’re Through the Looking Glass into another universe….. an ex SS agent gets 20 years for sexting (only?). Must be fake news?
Once they are divorced I think things change and I think this is a big case of dishonor to a woman whose friends maybe never liked this guy in the first place and are prone to doing strange things when angry……..Remember when he was a regular on Megyn kellys show and they fought but it was like boyfriend kinda fighting…Uggggggg.
SoundTrack…
Bailiff, Wack his Pee Pee
