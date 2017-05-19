Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty To Child Sexting Charge – Wife Files for Divorce…

Posted on May 19, 2017 by

Perpetual pervert, and disgraced former Democrat congressman, Anthony Weiner, turned himself in to the FBI, pleaded guilty in federal court this morning to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Later in the afternoon, a court official confirmed his wife Huma Abedin had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The divorce is uncontested. Weiner, 52, agreed to surrender his iPhone as part of the plea agreement, and he must register as a sex offender. Weiner also apologized to the teenage girl.

NEW YORK – Weiner agreed Friday not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison.

During the hearing, the Democratic former congressman apologized through tears to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts, saying, “I accept full responsibility for my conduct. I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

“These destructive impulses brought great devastation to my family and friends, and destroyed my life’s dream of public service,” he continued. “I am committed to making amends to all those I have harmed.”

Weiner was already in federal custody ahead of the hearing.

The judge told him he would have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI began investigating him in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera. (more)

Flashback – The most epic press conference in history:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, media bias, New York, Notorious Liars, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

101 Responses to Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty To Child Sexting Charge – Wife Files for Divorce…

  1. Joe says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    What about the Secret Service guard at the WH who just got 20 years for doing the exact same thing as Weiner?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. snaggletooths says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    so now she finally files for divorce I guess that is better then Cankles who still shares space with the impeached perjurer rapist slick willy.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Weeper says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 SO……I just ate…..I come on, and I get to choose between a thread about Comey the #NUTJOB, or Weiner the Loser!!!

    Entertainment Tonight 😉

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. golfmann says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    hey Tony…
    how’d that “insurance file” turn out for ya?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Weiner is only getting “21 to 27 months”?

    That’s outrageous…that is only a slap on the wrist, compared to what the Secret Service agent got.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. tampa2 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    As Richard Pryor once said… “Baliff, whack his pee pee”. Outta here, Carlos Danger!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. big bad mike says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    If he starts his sentence immediately – he’ll be out in time to run for POTUS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Weeper says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I’ve already eaten, but those that haven’t can have a Weiner Roast…🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. whoseyore says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    He is only sorry he got caught. I know how fellow prisoners react to those who sexually abuse children, wonder how they react to those who transfer obscene material to children?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Paul Keller says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Do Muslim women usually marry Jewish men

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. highdezertgator says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    God Bless Andrew Breitbart!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. geri670 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I wonder if Weiner ratted out some of his buddies in exchange for this ridiculous sentence??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Larry Bucar says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    AB’s presser 7 years ago? Wow.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. haditwgov says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Any other white man in America would have been fried in weeks or months. How many years has Carlos Danger been “on the loose”? A nation of laws or men, pick one!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Yes, this is not the sentence he truly deserved. If you take Huma out of the equation, there are their two small children that were innocently caught up in this and they victims too as well as the victims in the case. It’s really disgusting when you think about it and yes Hillary still walks free but hopefully not forever.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Katie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I’m always so curious about their son. His mom is a Muslim and his dad is Jewish and we all know those two don’t go together so I wonder if she’s ever able to take her son to the Middle East to visit or if that would even be allowed.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Howie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    A plea bargain conviction can never be appealed for any reason.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Weeper says:
      May 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      You…..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t breathe….hubby thinks he needs to take me to the “State” Farm 😉

      Weiner Pleads 🛎🛎🛎🛎 😂😂😂😂

      Like

      Reply
    • Tonawanda says:
      May 19, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      In NY plea bargain convictions are appealed regularly.

      Prosecutors get signed waivers of appeal in plea cases, and cases are still appealed.

      Jurisdiction of the court, validity of the plea itself, and legality of sentence are often raised, and in a few cases successfully.

      Like

      Reply
  18. 7delta says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    21-27 months in prison? “So, Mr. Wiener, in exchange for a reduced sentence…say, 21-27 months in prison and registering as a sex offender…as opposed to say, 20-30 years in prison, with no chance of parole, do you have anything you’d like to speak to federal prosecutor about and would be willing to testify to, in a court of law, under oath, of course? And just so know, we take oaths seriously.”

    Oh, I do so pray…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Patriot1783 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Rest in peace Andrew Breitbart 😞

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. Howie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    A leftist liberal MSM hero of the state. Headed where they all belong. Prison. May many of his fellow travelers soon join him as cellies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Good_heavens_are_you_still_trying_to_win says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    There has to be an LEO or attorney here who can educated me (us) about what now happens to the evidence in this case, since it was “settled”. Can the DOJ put a claim on his laptop to preserve its contents?

    Like

    Reply
  22. andi lee says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Breitbart’s video, above, clearly attests to the fact of 1 count “obscene behavior” from a public servant. Was Weiner charged then?

    I do believe this recent Weiner charged conviction is actually no. 3 offense but regardless, not a first offense!

    Why is Weiner’s penalty so low?

    Like

    Reply
    • SafeSpace says:
      May 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      andi lee: Because Weener is an adopted Clinton, that’s why his penalty is so low. The miracle is that he will be penalized at all.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      May 19, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      The benefits of being a politician or linked to an important politician. I find it strange that suddenly his case is advantageously settled.

      Like

      Reply
  23. briandrake75 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    So does this mean Huma is available?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Ron says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    One of the greatest tweets ever, from anybody. I present:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Lawrence says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    How long do you think he lives?

    Like

    Reply
  26. andi lee says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Per Wayne Dupree, no jail time involved!

    Prior Weiner history, (NYPost):

    Like

    Reply
  27. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Huma slips Anthony the Weiner

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Michael says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    ‘He cried as he apologized to the teen saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”’
    AFAIK there is no cure for this “sickness” . So in two yr he will be back out and little girls look out?

    Like

    Reply
  29. G3 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    @13:40 The Hacker Story- Why is it the person accused of being a hacker wants an investigation and the one supposedly hacked doesn’t” —- Mr.Breitbart was being accused of a crime to cover up Weiner’s and associates crimes
    Hmmm, similar scenario – like the DNC being hacked.

    Like

    Reply
  30. SafeSpace says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    In the photo at the top of this article, tell me: Is that worthless piece of dogsqueeze Weener toting a man-bag, or does his pet muslima make him carry hers?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Thomas says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Look, Weiner is a worm…
    But this is rubbish. Clearly a sexually active 15 year old. Yes, he’s guilty of a trivial technicality. No assault involved.
    We’re Through the Looking Glass into another universe….. an ex SS agent gets 20 years for sexting (only?). Must be fake news?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. freddy says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Once they are divorced I think things change and I think this is a big case of dishonor to a woman whose friends maybe never liked this guy in the first place and are prone to doing strange things when angry……..Remember when he was a regular on Megyn kellys show and they fought but it was like boyfriend kinda fighting…Uggggggg.

    Like

    Reply
  33. crossthread42 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    SoundTrack…
    Bailiff, Wack his Pee Pee

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s