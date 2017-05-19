Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty To Child Sexting Charge – Wife Files for Divorce…

Perpetual pervert, and disgraced former Democrat congressman, Anthony Weiner, turned himself in to the FBI, pleaded guilty in federal court this morning to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Later in the afternoon, a court official confirmed his wife Huma Abedin had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The divorce is uncontested. Weiner, 52, agreed to surrender his iPhone as part of the plea agreement, and he must register as a sex offender. Weiner also apologized to the teenage girl.

NEW YORK – Weiner agreed Friday not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison.

During the hearing, the Democratic former congressman apologized through tears to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts, saying, “I accept full responsibility for my conduct. I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

“These destructive impulses brought great devastation to my family and friends, and destroyed my life’s dream of public service,” he continued. “I am committed to making amends to all those I have harmed.”

Weiner was already in federal custody ahead of the hearing.

The judge told him he would have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI began investigating him in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera. (more)

BREAKING: Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 19, 2017

Flashback – The most epic press conference in history:

