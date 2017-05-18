Thursday May 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
‘More Deadly Than War’ – A Lecture By G. Edward Griffin:
thanks for posting this…very well laid-out…for those who have ears to hear !
many of us older generation are aware of this but not so for most young Americans today…who have swallowed Marxism hook, line & sinker .
Bon Ton Roulet!!
Prayer & Pledge
The first day in grade school, and for eight years,
We said The Lord’s Prayer to start every day.
Then, all of us, hands over our hearts,
Pledged allegiance to our flag, always on display.
I knew all the words, and I understood,
But not for years did the meaning come through.
For I was still young, not long in this world,
And the meaning matured, even as I grew.
Our flag’s not just cloth, waving on a pole,
It stands for our country, for being free:
Our republic, one nation under God,
And for truth, and justice, and liberty.
There’s much more meaning behind our flag
As it waves in the sun for all to see.
It reminds us of our military,
Standing in the gap, so we can be free.
It reminds of all the men and women,
Sheriff, police and Border Patrol,
Who risk their lives for our protection.
To Serve and Protect, that’s their common goal.
Now one last level of meaning comes clear,
Our basic rights that can’t be taken away,
That make our land great, are given by God,
Who, by the Lord’s Prayer, is to whom we pray.
Our prayer every morning, simple and clear,
Is to God, our Holy Father above,
To provide what we need, forgive our sins,
Keep us from evil, hold us in His love.
And it is God who protects us in this land,
Gives us our leaders, and His joy and peace.
We pray to him with thanksgiving and praise,
That His love and ours will never cease.
To think that the world might have been deprived of this great man….
“Pope John Paul II’s Mother Rejected Doctor’s Abortion Suggestion”
Maria Gallagher May 17, 2017
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/05/17/pope-john-paul-iis-mother-rejected-doctors-abortion-suggestion/
Django Reinhardt & Stephane Grappelli ~ Minor Swing
“This is war!” ~ Lt. Col. Tony Schaffer, U.S. Army, retired
A Democrat mayor – and a Landrieu – an absolute liar? Is water wet?
Happy Cursday…featuring a precious yellow Lab and a new friend….
Dog Meets a Donkey
WSJ should be able to handle a debt story better than this.
Many weaknesses. One weakness is that they paint the economy as “bad” for all of this debt, when much of it – secured debt – is not such a big problem, since it is secured, and unsecured debt seems pretty steady before, during, and after the recession.
If an economy is fairly stable, people feel comfortable getting into debt – betting against the future. They also focus less on retirement, savings, and hoarding food. So, with a good economy, you get to profile things as BAD – food insecurity, no savings, no retirement, etc. –Then, when you profile good as bad, you can present an explanation for the bad. Capitalism. And, you can present a solution: Communism.
Frankly, I just heard good news about contract work to support me for the next 2.5 years, pretty steady. Seeing a rosy future, I jump on Amazon and consider how I can go a bit deeper in debt to indulge myself in the “now,” knowing I most likely can pay it off in the “later.” This is human nature. [BTW: I have net positive worth not including home equity – you gotta live somewhere.]
But aside from all that, one aspect is interesting – in this article, look at “delinquent debt” figure – student loan debt is an anomaly; Occupy began in 2011, and got full force in 2012 – when student loan delinquent debt takes a huge step up.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-household-debts-hit-record-high-in-first-quarter-1495033206
This is very good. Give it about 5-10 minutes. Starts at the 1:18:45 mark.
